Azerbaijanis Mark 30th Anniversary Of Bloody 'Black January' Crackdown

Azerbaijanis are set to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Black January, a bloody crackdown by Soviet troops that failed to stop Azerbaijan's independence movement.

On January 20, 1990, more than 200 people were killed after emergency rule was declared and Soviet soldiers fired into crowds of protesters in Baku.

It was part of an attempt by Moscow to prevent the disintegration of the Soviet Union. But the crackdown only strengthened the local independence movement, and the following year Azerbaijan became a sovereign state.
Residents of Baku wave to Soviet tanks entering their city.&nbsp;More than 26,000 Soviet troops invaded the capital of the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic on the night of January 19,1990.&nbsp;
Soviet soldiers block a Baku street on the night of January 19, 1990.&nbsp;Moscow declared a state of emergency and moved in troops after ethnic violence flared between Armenians and Azerbaijanis. Soviet officials used the tensions as a pretext to suppress a growing nationalist movement and support for the pro-independence Popular Front of Azerbaijan.
Gregory Vartanian tells fellow Armenians how he was injured when 40 people ransacked his apartment in Baku. On January 13, 1990, a week before Soviet troops invaded, many ethnic Armenians were targeted. At least 50 people were killed in Baku during ethnic violence between Armenians and Azerbaijanis after fighting flared in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.&nbsp;Thirteen thousand Interior Ministry troops who were stationed in Baku did nothing to stop the violence.
Azerbaijanis surround a victim of the Soviet crackdown in Baku starting on January 20,1990. Over several days, more than 200 people were killed and at least 700 were wounded as Soviet troops fired without warning into crowds of protesters. Ordinary citizens were targeted. The dead included Azerbaijanis, Tatars, Armenians, Russians, Jews, and Lezgins, a northeast Caucasian ethnic group.
Soviet soldiers and Interior Ministry troops poured onto the streets of Baku on January 21, 1990.
Baku residents inspect a bus that was shot up by Soviet troops on January 21.
Baku residents lay flowers in honor of those who were killed in the Soviet crackdown. This car&#39;s windshield was riddled with bullet holes.
A destroyed bus on a Baku street after the January crackdown.&nbsp;Soviet Defense Minister Dmitry Yazov explained the attack saying, &quot;We came to destroy the political structure of the Popular Front to prevent their victory in the upcoming elections scheduled for March 19, 1990.&quot;
Relatives mourn the victims of the bloody crackdown at a funeral in Baku on January 21.
Soviet troops surround a resident of Baku on January 22 during one of their patrols through the Azerbaijani capital.
Women mourn the victims of the crackdown during a Baku procession on January 22.
A child looks through a window shattered by a bullet in Baku on January 22, 1990.
Nearly 500,000 people attend a funeral in Baku on January 22, 1990, to remember those who were killed in the Black January massacre.&nbsp;
During a funeral on January 22, 1990, Azerbaijanis discard their Communist Party-membership cards. The Kremlin crackdown failed to save the Soviet Union and only strengthened Azerbaijan&#39;s independence movement.
A Soviet military vehicle seen on the streets of Baku on January 23.
Families of Soviet military officers in Baku wait to be evacuated from the Azerbaijani capital on January 24. Moscow feared that Soviet soldiers and their families would be the targets of reprisals.
A Soviet soldier on guard on January 26 in Baku.
Soviet troops question a resident of the Azerbaijani capital on January 27 during a patrol to quell nationalist support.&nbsp;Thousands of Popular Front members and sympathizers were arrested and imprisoned.
A man lifts his arms in grief under a statue of Lenin during a mass funeral in Baku.&nbsp;The traditional 40-day mourning period for the dead was marked by a national strike across Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijani women walk between a pair of Soviet tanks in Baku on January 28.
Two Azerbaijani women overcome with grief next to the body of a relative in Baku on January 28.
Special KGB troops on patrol on January 30, 1990.
Thousands of mourners walk past graves dug in a Baku park on February 3, 1990.&nbsp;Twenty months later, on October 18, 1991, Azerbaijan declared independence.
Baku residents lay flowers in remembrance of those killed during the Black January massacre in Baku on February 3, 1990. By the end of 1991, the Soviet Union had been dissolved.
16x9 Image

Stuart Greer

Stuart Greer is a multimedia editor for RFE/RL.

16x9 Image

Kateryna Oliynyk

Kateryna Oliynyk is a digital media coordinator for RFE/RL.

