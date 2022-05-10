More Ukrainians Evacuated From Mariupol's Besieged Azovstal Steelworks

More than 170 additional Ukrainian civilians have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in the besieged city of Mariupol. The plant is surrounded by Russian forces, who have faced stubborn resistance from the last Ukrainian defenders of the port city. Exhausted but relieved, evacuees said they were searched and fingerprinted by Russian forces at so-called "filtration camps" after leaving the plant. One woman said it was like "a fairy tale" to arrive in the city of Zaporizhzhya on May 8 after an arduous 29-hour journey from Mariupol.