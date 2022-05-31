Wives Of Azovstal Soldiers Tell Of 'Horrors, Pain' Of Mariupol Siege

The wives of Ukrainian soldiers who were the last defenders of the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol reveal the "horrors" that their husbands endured before being taken prison by Russia. Kateryna Prokopenko and Yulia Fedosyuk told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that their husbands were "brave" members of the Azov Regiment but they're concerned about their fate after Russian officials said they could be tried as "terrorists."