7 Armen Saghian, the 31-year-old owners of the bakery that now works non-stop to supply Stepanakert’s ethnic-Armenian community with free bread.

Saghian says: "From the first day of the war we decided to give [bread] to residents for free and to work for the army too… We don't have financial problems. We get calls from institutions wanting to help us, but we don't need it. If it is the case, we will turn to them.” Saghian did not disclose the source of funding for his bakery.