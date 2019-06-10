NUR-SULTAN/ALMATY -- Interim President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, former authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev's handpicked successor, has won an election marred by the arrests of hundreds of people, according to preliminary official results.



The Central Election Commission said on June 10 that Toqaev had received 70.76 percent of the vote in the first balloting for a new president in three decades.



Former journalist Amirzhan Qosanov, the first opposition candidate since 2005, was a very distant second with 16.02 percent.



The June 9 election was marred by the arrest of hundreds of peaceful anti-government protesters in the energy-rich Central Asian nation despite moves to carefully control the balloting.

In a Facebook statement late on June 9, Qosanov called the anti-government rallies a "real political provocation" by supporters of "pseudo-opposition figures who stay abroad and drink coffee in cafes, pushing Kazakh people into fire."



Speaking to journalists on June 10, he conceded Toqaev’s victory and said that if there had been a more “united opposition” or a “larger political party with more experience" he would have won more votes.



Toqaev faced six virtually unknown candidates who had no resources or support comparable to that of the interim president or the state apparatus behind his election campaign.

Wave Of Protests



A wave of protests across Kazakhstan during the campaign period against a lack of fairness in the election continued on the June 9 election day, with police acting quickly to end any rallies.



More than 100 protesters were detained in Astana Square in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, as demonstrators called for a boycott of the election.



Some 500 people were reported at the anti-government rally near the Palace of Youth in the capital, Nur-Sultan -- newly renamed after the former president.



They said police detained some 100 protesters in Nur-Sultan, including several foreign and local journalists covering the event. RFE/RL Kazakh Service correspondents Pyotr Trotsenko and Saniya Toiken were among them. They and several other journalists were later released; Toiken was detained on two occasions.

A second spate of detentions took place hours later at the same site, with dozens of people being detained when some demonstrators refused to leave. Dozens of people also drove their vehicles to the square and honked their horns in support of the protesters.



Deputy Interior Minister Marat Qozhaev told journalists in Nur-Sultan that around 500 "radically-minded elements" were detained in Almaty and the capital for holding "unauthorized protests." He said earlier that the detentions were made in order "to preserve law and order."



When he was asked by RFE/RL about journalists' being detained, Qozhaev said he was unaware of any such detentions.



A small group of pro-government supporters also appeared during the second wave of detentions in Nur-Sultan, but were allowed to stay.

Extremely Slow Internet



Internet access in Nur-Sultan and Almaty was reported to be extremely slow, preventing live streaming and making it very difficult to read social media sites.



Security measures had been heavily stepped up in the capital and in Almaty with dozens of police officers deployed in Astana Square and elsewhere in the city, RFE/RL reported.



The protesters in Nur-Sultan were calling for free and fair elections and were holding blue balloons, a sign of support for the banned opposition group Kazakhstan's Democratic Choice (DVK).



The movement's leader is Mukhtar Ablyazov, a vocal critic of Nazarbaev and his government who lives in self-imposed exile in France. Ablyazov has urged people in the past to hold blue balloons at anti-government rallies.



Another opposition leader, former Prime Minister Akezhan Kazhegeldin, who lives in exile in London, told Current Time Asia that the election was "managed."



The U.K.-based NetBlocks group that monitors cyberspace says the Internet was blocked in Kazakhstan in a very professional and sophisticated way early on election day.



"Multiple Internet providers in Kazakhstan blocked access to online streaming services as well as totally cutting the Internet access for most users in the late morning on Sunday, 9 May 2019, the day of presidential elections, according to NetBlocks Internet observatory network measurements," the group said in a statement.

Toqaev, 66, was tapped by longtime President Nazarbaev as his successor when he stepped down on March 19 after nearly 30 years leading the country.



Despite widespread criticism of the election, Toqaev said it would be "open and transparent."



"At least, from the side of the government, we have done everything possible to achieve this," Toqaev added.



The early election, which was called by Toqaev on April 9 to avoid "political uncertainty," was criticized by Kazakh opposition activists as unfair and noncompetitive.

'Consolidated Authoritarian Regime'



None of the elections held in Kazakhstan since it became independent in 1991 has been deemed free or fair by international organizations.



Many activists were detained and given fines or jail sentences in the run-up to the election, while some young male activists have been suddenly drafted into the army.



Despite officially stepping down as president, Nazarbaev holds many important political positions and still wields considerable power within the country and inside his political party, Nur-Otan, whose presidential candidate is Toqaev.

Nazarbaev's reign was marked by economic progress fueled by plentiful reserves of oil and natural gas, but it was largely overshadowed by a repressive regime that shut down independent media, suppressed protests, and trampled democratic norms.



Human Rights Watch wrote recently that Kazakhstan "heavily restricts" basic freedoms such as speech, religion, and assembly, while Freedom House calls the Kazakh government a "consolidated authoritarian regime."



A career diplomat educated in Moscow and considered an expert on China, Toqaev has served as Kazakh prime minister, foreign minister, and chairman of the Senate. He also worked for the United Nations in Geneva in 2011-13.



Toqaev has said publicly that he will continue the same policies as Nazarbaev if elected as president.



Nazarbaev's daughter, Darigha, replaced Toqaev as Senate leader in March and would be first in line to the presidency should anything happen to the president.



Kazakhstan's more than 12 million voters among it 18.7 population voted at 238 polling stations nationwide and also at the Kazakh Embassy in Moscow and consulates in St. Petersburg, Kazan, Astrakhan, and Omsk, as well as at many other embassies around the world.

With reporting by Reuters and TASS