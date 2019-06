The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Kazakh police detained more than 100 people in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, on June 12 amid ongoing discontent following the country's June 10 presidential election. International observers noted "widespread voting irregularities" in the polls that ended with the victory of Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, a candidate handpicked by former authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev.