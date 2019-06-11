Kazakh Election Commission Releases Final Vote Results Giving Toqaev Landslide Win

NUR-SULTAN/ALMATY -- Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (OSK) has announced official final results of the June 9 snap presidential election, confirming an overwhelming victory for interim President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev.

The OSK said on June 11 that Toqaev, who was handpicked by former authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev to be his successor, took 70.96 percent of the ballots in the vote, which was marred by the arrest of hundreds of peaceful anti-government protesters.

Former journalist Amirzhan Qosanov was a distant second in the balloting with 16.23 percent.

The election in the energy-rich Central Asian country was carefully controlled, with Toqaev facing six virtually unknown candidates who had no comparable resources or support to Toqaev or the state apparatus that was behind his election campaign.

A wave of protests across Kazakhstan during the campaign period against the lack of fairness in the election continued on the June 9 election day, with police acting quickly to end any rallies.

Reports early on June 11 said police were arresting demonstrators in some districts of the country's largest city, Almaty, after hundreds of people gathered to protest the official results.

Video posted on social media from Almaty overnight showed dozens of people running in the streets and being pursued by a special police unit.

The arrests in the early morning hours came after more than 100 protesters had gathered outside a police building in Almaty late on June 10 to demand the release of a popular folk singer named Rinat Zaitov.

Zaitov was among dozens of demonstrators arrested earlier on June 10 after gathering in the center of Almaty to protest the official results of the election, which international observers said was "tarnished" by "clear violations of fundamental freedoms."

Zaitov was eventually released and asked the demonstrators to return to their homes shortly before the arrests began.

Toqaev's landslide victory was widely expected after he received the blessing of Nazarbaev, who officially stepped down as president in March after ruling Kazakhstan for nearly 30 years.

Nazarbaev continues to hold many important political positions and still wields considerable power within the country and inside his political party, Nur-Otan, whose presidential candidate was Toqaev.

Monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said in a statement that "a lack of regard for fundamental rights, including detentions of peaceful protesters, and widespread voting irregularities on election day, showed scant respect for democratic standards."

"While there were seven candidates, including for the first time a woman, the election showed that there is a need for genuine democratic consolidation and significant political, social and legal reforms," said George Tsereteli, special coordinator and leader of the OSCE short-term observer mission.

Hundreds of protesters calling for free and fair elections were detained in Almaty, Nur-Sultan, and the southern city of Shymkent as a result, with Deputy Interior Minister Marat Qozhaev calling the demonstrators "radically-minded elements."

Security measures have been heavily stepped up in Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

Internet access in the two cities was reported to be extremely slow, preventing live streaming and making it very difficult to read social-media sites.

Meanwhile, Qosanov, who positioned himself as an opposition candidate, said on June 10 that he planned to set up a new political party ahead of parliamentary elections next year.

Addressing his supporters in Astana, he said he considered his presidential bid a success, claiming that it helped "legitimize" the opposition.

However, some of those attending the meeting called Qosanov "a politically dead person" and "a puppet candidate" because he conceded defeat before the official election results were made public.

He was also criticized for posting a video statement on Facebook late on June 9 in which he called the anti-government rallies a "real political provocation" by supporters of "pseudo-opposition figures" based abroad.

None of the elections held in Kazakhstan since it became independent in 1991 has been deemed free or fair by international organizations.

Many activists were detained and given fines or jail sentences in the run-up to the election, while some young male activists were suddenly drafted into the army.

With reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Kazinform