Latvian Defense Minister: Kremlin Should Ask Itself Why All Its Neighbors Seek NATO Membership
Speaking about the ongoing Russian military invasion of Ukraine, Artis Pabriks, the defense minister of NATO member Latvia, said there are other effective ways to help Ukraine defend itself besides a no-fly zone, which Kyiv has strongly called for and the alliance has rejected. According to Pabriks, the Baltic states will seek to change the “decades-long” military asymmetry on their borders with Russia in the face of Moscow's latest aggression. The Latvian defense minister spoke to Current Time on March 17 via a video link from Riga.