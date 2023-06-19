News
Bank Hostage Drama In Kazakh Capital Ends With No Casualties
A man took seven employees of the Kaspi Bank hostage in the bank's building in the Kazakh capital, Astana, late on June 18, but the crisis was resolved with no casualties after special police forces stormed the premises, the Central Asian nation's Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said. According to Akhmetzhanov, the man had debts to the bank and demanded, among other things, financial support for his relatives. Local media reports identified the hostage-taker as Alikhan Muradov, who also demanded money for disabled people and families with lower incomes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
More News
Serbia, Kosovo Leaders Cool To EU Invite For Crisis Talks After Police Detentions
Neither side in the tense standoff between Serbia and Kosovo appeared eager to meet face-to-face at an emergency meeting called by Brussels, as international pressure mounted on the Balkan neighbors to resolve the current crisis over three Kosovar police officers detained by Serbian authorities.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on June 18 that "technically I will appear at the meeting" but added that he won't meet directly with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.
Kurti has not yet confirmed his participation.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced plans for the urgent meeting this week on June 15, one day after the three Kosovar police officers went missing during a patrol aimed at preventing smuggling.
Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla accused Serbia of "entering the territory of Kosovo and kidnapping" the three policemen.
Belgrade said the officers were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory.
KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, said in a statement that it was unclear where the police officers were at the time of their arrest.
One June 17, the United States urged Vucic to order the immediate and unconditional release of the Kosovar police officers under what Washington described as bogus charges.
It said "their arrest and ongoing detention on spurious charges has exacerbated an already tense situation,” the U.S. State Department added.
Vucic told reporters in Belgrade on June 18 that "I consider it pointless to talk to a person who is not ready to talk."
Belgrade does not recognize the independence of its former province, and tensions have crept back up since Borrell and another EU envoy claimed a breakthrough via an oral agreement during mediated talks in March.
Late last month, violent clashes between KFOR peacekeepers and protesting Serbs in northern Kosovo injured dozens after Pristina ignored Western pleas to avoid escalation and instead tried to forcibly seat ethnic Albanian mayors after elections in the mostly Serb north.
U.S. and EU officials have encouraged a quick return to implement a three-point plan outlined by the EU aimed at normalizing relations that have kept Kosovo out of international institutions and stoked ethnic resentments decades after bloody conflicts marked by ethnic cleansing.
On June 16, the U.S. envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, said the likely scenario was that the three police officers were abducted from inside Kosovo or "inadvertently crossed the boundary."
The prosecutor’s office in the southwestern Serbian city of Kraljevo on June 16 ordered an investigation of the three Kosovo men and said they were being investigated on charges of unauthorized production, possession, carrying, and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances.
On June 17, Kosovo police told RFE/RL that two shock bombs exploded late on June 16 in North Mitrovica, causing no damages or injuries but raising tensions in the already nervous region near the Serbian border.
Kyiv Touts 'De-Occupation Steps' In East, South As Russia Reports Fresh Cross-Border Shelling
Intense battles were continuing on June 19 as Russian forces reportedly focus on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and Kyiv tried to dislodge Russian troops from southern areas, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed that his country would retake all its territory as Kyiv continues its "de-occupation steps."
Russian officials accused Ukraine of cross-border shelling of a town in the Belgorod region in the latest of what have become near-daily reports of attacks inside Russian territory nearly 16 months into Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address late on June 18 that Russia "will lose everything for which they are destroying the future of their state."
"Russia will lose the captured territories" in Ukraine, he added.
"There is and will never be an alternative to our de-occupation steps," Zelenskiy said. "Our military is moving -- position by position, step by step, we are moving forward."
The Ukrainian General Staff on June 19 cited 24 "combat clashes" with Russian forces in eastern Ukraine over the previous day.
It said Russian forces continued to focus on the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.
Kyiv said there had been 59 air strikes over the previous 24 hours.
It also suggested Ukrainian offensives were continuing in the southern areas of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson, citing Russian "defensive actions" there.
In Russia, the governor of the border region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said via Telegram on June 19 that seven civilians were hurt overnight when the town of Valuyki was shelled. Reuters quoted him as saying one of the nine buildings that had been damaged was on fire.
WATCH: Volunteer paramedics from the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya formed an ambulance brigade after Russia launched the full-scale invasion of their country in 2022.
Russia exercises tight censorship to control reporting on the conflict, and RFE/RL could not immediately confirm the Belgorod report's authenticity.
Ukrainian forces have generally avoided taking responsibility for any attacks inside Russian territory since the invasion began. Individuals claiming to be disaffected Russian saboteurs have said they are behind some of the attacks in Russia that have become frequent in recent weeks.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on June 19 that Ukrainian troops had recaptured eight settlements in two weeks of operations since many outsiders estimated that Kyiv had begun its long-awaited counteroffensive.
RFE/RL cannot confirm reports of battlefield developments by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting.
"In the course of two weeks of offensive operations in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions, eight settlements were liberated," Reuters quoted Maliyar as saying via Telegram.
The agency quoted a Moscow-backed official confirming that Kyiv's forces had taken Piatykhatky, a village in the Zaporizhzhya, the region that is home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
With additional reporting by Reuters
Navalny's New Trial To Start In His Prison Camp
A controversial trial of prominent Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny is scheduled to officially start on June 19, his lawyer says, with the Moscow Municipal Court traveling some 260 kilometers to the prison camp where Navalny is being held for the proceedings. Navalny has already served two years of a nine-year sentence and faces another 30 years in prison. The trial is being held northeast of Moscow in the Vladimir region. He is facing seven new charges, including founding and financing an extremist organization and trivializing Nazism. The Kremlin critic rejects these accusations as political staging.
Russia Says Regional Free-Trade Pact With Iran Possible By Year-End
A free-trade-zone agreement between Iran, Russia, and several countries that cover the vast Eurasian region spanning the borders of Eastern Europe to Western China is possible by the end of the year, Russia's TASS news agency reported on June 19. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksei Overchuk told TASS in an interview that talks between the Eurasian Economic Union -- which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia -- and Iran are in their final stages. "We are moving forward," Overchuk said. "We very much hope that such an agreement can be signed by the end of the year." To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Moldova Holds First-Ever Peaceful Pride Parade
Supporters of Moldova’s LGBT community held a Pride parade in the capital, Chisinau, on June 18, the first ever held in the country without strong police protection from socially conservative, Orthodox Christian protesters. Hundreds of people strolled the streets waving rainbow flags and banners promoting tolerance, while about 100 Orthodox clergymen and their supporters looked on holding signs supporting “the traditional family.” Initially, the Chisinau mayor signaled that he would prohibit the event, but he relented after a strong reaction from human rights groups and the country’s rights ombudsman. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
Jailed Russian Oppositionist Kara-Murza Says His Mail Is Not Being Delivered
Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was sentenced in April to 25 years in prison after being convicted of state treason, said on June 18 that prison authorities have stopped delivering letters to him. Kara-Murza, who is being held in a Moscow remand prison, made the announcement on his Telegram channel. He said that earlier prison censors had stopped approving his outgoing correspondence. Earlier, Kara-Murza’s wife, Yevgenia, accused the authorities of “torturing” her husband by not allowing him to see their children for more than a year. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Abramovich Reportedly Stalling On Sending Chelsea-Sale Proceeds To Ukraine
Russian billionaire businessman Roman Abramovich has refused to release the $3 billion proceeds from his sale last year of the Chelsea soccer club to help Ukrainian victims of Moscow’s February 2022 invasion, Britain’s Daily Mail reported on June 18. Abramovich is reportedly insisting that part of the money be spent to help Russians affected by the war, as well. The British government and the European Commission have refused to agree to such a move, saying it would violate sanctions imposed against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government. The money remains in a frozen bank account controlled by one of Abramovich’s companies. To read the original story in The Daily Mail, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Trotsky's Grandson Dies In Mexico
Esteban Volkov Bronstein, grandson and guardian of the memory of Soviet revolutionary Leon Trotsky, died in Mexico on June 17, the Spanish daily El Pais reported on June 18. He was 97. Born in Yalta, Ukraine, in 1926, Volkov came to Mexico at the age of 13 after spending most of his childhood moving from one country to another. Volkov was the last surviving witness to the 1940 assassination of Trotsky in his house in Mexico by Stalinist agents. He later turned the family home into a museum to honor the memory of his grandfather.
Europe To Accelerate Arms Shipments To Ukraine
The European Union is speeding up arms deliveries to Ukraine in support of the country's counteroffensive against Russian forces, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on June 18 in an interview with the French daily Le Parisien. "We are going to step up our efforts to deliver arms and ammunition-- this is a war of high intensity in which they play a crucial role," Breton said, citing a pledge to supply 1 million high-caliber weapons over the next 12 months. Ukraine launched a counteroffensive earlier this month to retake territory from Russian forces, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last week urged Kyiv's allies to "dig deep" to provide more arms and ammunition. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Britain To Help Ukraine Expand Its Defenses Against Cyberattacks
Britain said on June 18 it would expand its program to help Ukraine's cyberdefenses as it launches a counteroffensive against Russia. In the announcement, the British government said it would provide another 16 million pounds ($20.5 million) in funding, with the potential for a further 9 million pounds to come from international allies. London said the package -- which adds to 6.35 million pounds announced last year -- would better equip Ukraine to defend its critical national infrastructure from crippling Russian attacks as Kyiv mounts a counteroffensive to push back Russian forces from the swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine that they occupy. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Luge Sliders Remain Banned From International Events
Russian luge sliders remain banned from international events, the ruling body FIL has decided, joining several other sports in snubbing a recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow them back. The FIL congress in Bucharest voted 22-1 in favor of continuing the ban, with five abstentions. FIL said the ban will remain in place "as long as the belligerent activities in Ukraine as the reason for this measure continue.” Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials were banned from most sporting events after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. But now the IOC has recommended to allow them back, as neutral athletes and under strict conditions.
At Least 14 Dead In Iran After Drinking Bootleg Alcohol
At least 14 people have died in Iran after after drinking bootleg alcohol in the northern Iranian province of Alborz. Another 120 suffering from alcohol poisoning symptoms have been referred to medical centers in the province. Authorities said the industrial alcohol had been sold by a body spray production factory in Alborz. A judiciary official in the province said the death toll could be higher as it is likely that some of those who consumed the poisoned alcohol have died at home. Since the 1979 revolution, alcohol has been banned in Iran and punishable by floggings and cash fines. Despite the ban, many Iranians drink foreign and homemade alcoholic beverages that are available on the black market. To read the original story by Radio Farda, click here.
Armenian Resistance Fighter Joins France's Pantheon Greats
An Armenian poet and communist fighter in World War II will enter the Pantheon mausoleum and join an elite group of France's revered historical figures, French President Emmanuel Macron said on June 18. Known as being "pantheonized," the rare tribute is reserved for those who have played an important role in the country's history. Missak Manouchian, who arrived in France in 1925 as a stateless refugee after fleeing violence, later joined the communist Resistance during World War II. He led a small group of foreign Resistance fighters against the Nazi occupation, carrying out attacks on German forces and acts of sabotage in Nazi-occupied France in 1943. Macron said Manouchian "embodies the universal values" of France and "carries a part of our greatness.”
Ukrainian Military Reports Clashes In East As Death Toll From Dam Destruction Rises
The General Staff of Ukraine's military said heavy fighting has been taking place over the past day in the Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas in Donetsk. It reported a total of 26 combat clashes over that period of time in the area.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Ukrainian military also said that Russian forces on June 17 carried out more than 40 air strikes and 51 attacks from rocket salvo systems.
"During the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 43 air strikes and four missile strikes, fired 51 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas," the Ukrainian military said.
Separately, regional Governor Serhiy Lysol said the Russian Army attacked the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk overnight with two Iranian-made Shahed drones. He said the drones were destroyed by Ukrainian forces.
The British Defense Ministry said in its latest intelligence assessment that amid intense fighting in the Zaporizhzhya region, in western Donetsk, and around Bakhmut, both Russia and Ukraine are suffering high numbers of casualties. Russian losses are likely at their highest level since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March, the British Defense Ministry said in on June 18.
In a rare admission, the Russia-installed administration head in Ukraine’s occupied Zaporizhzhya region, Vladimir Rogov, wrote on Telegram on June 18 that Ukrainian forces had taken control of the town of Pyatykhatky.
“The enemy’s wave-like offensives yielded results, despite enormous losses,” he wrote.
There was no confirmation from the Ukrainian side.
The governor of Russia’s western Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, wrote on Telegram that three settlements in the region had been shelled “by Ukrainian troops.”
“Luckily, no one was hurt,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said the death toll following the bursting of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam on June 6 has risen to 16, while another 29 people were reported dead by officials in territories occupied by Moscow.
More than 3,600 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas in the Kherson and Mykolayiv regions, while 31 people were still missing, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on Telegram late on June 17.
The United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, said on June 18 that Russia had "so far declined our request to access the areas under its temporary military control." She urged Russia to "act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law."
Kyiv has accused Moscow of mining the dam and deliberately causing its destruction to flood the Kherson region in the south and slow down its counteroffensive.
In a report published on June 17, The New York Times reported that the destruction of the dam likely resulted from an inside explosion set off by Russia. Citing engineers and explosive experts, the newspaper said on June 17 that its investigation found evidence suggesting an explosive charge in a passageway running through the dam's concrete base detonated, destroying the structure on June 6.
"The evidence clearly suggests the dam was crippled by an explosion set off by the side that controls it: Russia," The New York Times said.
Speaking on June 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked countries and aid organizations for help responding to the massive flooding that resulted from the bursting of the dam.
With reporting by Reuters, TASS, and dpa
Evidence Suggests Russia Blew Up Kakhovka Dam In Ukraine, New York Times Reports
Evidence suggests this month's destruction of the huge Kakhovka dam in a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine resulted from an inside explosion set off by Russia, The New York Times said. Citing engineers and explosive experts, the newspaper said on June 17 that its investigation found evidence suggesting an explosive charge in a passageway running through the dam's concrete base detonated, destroying the structure on June 6. "The evidence clearly suggests the dam was crippled by an explosion set off by the side that controls it: Russia," the newspaper said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Serbs Gather For Seventh Week Of Anti-Government, Anti-Violence Protests
Serbs gathered in central Belgrade for the seventh week of anti-government protests on June 17, demanding the resignation of the country’s political leaders and the shutdown of tabloids and broadcasters they say are promoting violence. The protests began after two mass killings that rocked Serbia in early May. The crowd demanded the dismissal of the interior minister and the heads of other government agencies. Protests were also reported in Novi Sad, Kragujevac, and Nis. Government leaders have said they have taken substantial steps to reduce violence in the country, and pro-government protests have also been held in recent weeks. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Netanyahu Says He's Opposed To Any Interim U.S.-Iran Deal On Nuclear Program
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on June 18 that he opposes any interim agreement reportedly being negotiated between the United States and Iran over its nuclear program.
Netanyahu spoke after reports in Israeli media said understandings are being reached between Washington and Tehran that would seek to hold back Iran’s nuclear program somewhat, in exchange for some sanctions relief.
The reports could not be independently confirmed, and the United States has publicly denied any such deal.
Netanyahu said Israel had informed the United States that “the most limited understandings, what are termed ‘mini-agreements’, do not – in our view – serve the goal and we are opposed to them as well.”
On June 17, a senior Israeli lawmaker said Israel could find acceptable an understanding between Iran and the United States if it includes rigorous supervision of Tehran's nuclear program.
"It's not a wide-scope agreement. It's more like a small agreement, a memorandum of understanding…and I think Israel can live with this if there is real supervision," said Yuli Edelstein, head of the Israeli parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
Ukraine Won't Have An 'Easy' Path To Join NATO, Biden Says
Washington won't make special arrangements for Ukraine to join NATO, U.S. President Joe Biden said on June 17, despite Russia's invasion. "They've got to meet the same standards. So we're not going to make it easy," he told reporters. NATO leaders, who are set to meet in Lithuania next month, are aiming to hold a first session of a NATO-Ukraine Council with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Vilnius. But alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said that although NATO will tighten political ties with Ukraine at the summit, there will be no immediate talk of membership for Kyiv.
Saudi Foreign Minister Stresses Need For Region Free Of Weapons Of Mass Destruction During Rare Iran Visit
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, during a rare visit to bitter rival Iran, stressed the importance of “security cooperation” in the region to ensure the Persian Gulf is free of weapons of mass destruction and to maintain maritime safety in crucial trade routes.
"I would like to refer to the importance of cooperation between the two countries on regional security, especially the security of maritime navigation...and the importance of cooperation among all regional countries to ensure that it is free of weapons of mass destruction," Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters in Tehran on June 18.
The arrival represents the first trip to Iran by a Saudi foreign minister in 17 years.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry posted a video of the Saudi diplomat being greeted by his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Sunni Muslim-led Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite-majority Iran have battled for influence in the region for decades, including in what has been called a proxy war in Yemen, fought between competing sides supported by Riyadh and Tehran.
Riyadh has often accused Tehran of attempting to undermine Sunni-led countries in the region and has accused Iran of attacking merchant ships in the waters of the Persian Gulf.
Iran has accused Saudi Arabia of inciting protests and violence against Shi’a communities in the region.
Riyadh severed relations with Tehran after protesters in 2016 stormed and ransacked the Saudi missions in Tehran and Mashhad after Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shi’ite cleric who had criticized the kingdom’s treatment of its Shi’ite minority.
But the sides have attempted to mend relations in recent months. In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish relations in a China-mediated deal.
In early June, Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh, while Saudi Arabia is expected to reopen its diplomatic mission in Tehran "soon," Prince Faisal said.
Amir-Abdollahian stressed the importance of Iranian security, but he added that "Iran has never equated security with militarism but sees it as a broad concept including political, cultural, social, economic, and trade aspects."
Prince Faisal is also scheduled to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and hand the Iranian leader an invitation to visit Saudi Arabia in the future.
Iran has been accused by the West of fomenting extremist activity in the region and of attempting to acquire nuclear weapons, charges Tehran has denied.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s close relations with the United States have soured following several incidents, including the gruesome murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed by Saudi agents inside the country's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
With reporting by Reuters
Bus Accident In Pakistan's Salt Mountain Range Kills 12
A bus traveling on a highway in Pakistan’s Punjab Province overturned after its brakes failed on June 17, killing at least 12 people and leaving eight others injured, police and health officials said. Saqib Waheed, spokesman for the federal Motorway Police, said the bus was traveling from the capital, Islamabad, to the eastern city of Lahore when its brakes failed about 135 kilometers from the capital on a sharp turn in the Salt Mountain range. Traffic accidents are common in Pakistan, where safety standards are largely compromised and traffic rules regularly violated and rarely enforced. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Demands Serbia 'Immediately' Release Three Detained Kosovar Police Officers
The United States has urged Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to immediately release three Kosovar police officers detained on what it called “spurious charges.”
“We call on President Vucic and the Serbian government to immediately and unconditionally release the three Kosovo police detained on June 14,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement on June 17.
“Their arrest and ongoing detention on spurious charges has exacerbated an already tense situation,” it added.
The statement said Washington continues “to call on both Serbia and Kosovo to follow the three-point plan outlined by the EU and return to the EU-facilitated Dialogue without delay.”
Kosovo said the three police officers went missing on June 14 during a patrol aimed at preventing smuggling. Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla accused Serbia of "entering the territory of Kosovo and kidnapping" the three policemen.
Belgrade, meanwhile, said the officers were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory.
KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, said in a statement that it was unclear where the police officers were at the time of their arrest.
On June 16, the U.S. envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, called on Serbia to release the three, saying they did not intentionally cross the border and the "likely scenarios" were that they were abducted from inside Kosovo or "inadvertently crossed the boundary."
The three "had no intention to be in Serbia and should be released," Escobar told reporters in an online briefing.
The prosecutor’s office in the southwestern Serbian city of Kraljevo on June 16 ordered an investigation of the three Kosovo men and said they were being investigated on charges of unauthorized production, possession, carrying, and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances.
The arrest of the officers came after weeks of tensions following clashes between ethnic Serbs and NATO-led KFOR peacekeepers in northern Kosovo that left 30 peacekeepers injured last month.
Local ethnic Serbs have taken to the streets in protest after ethnic Albanian mayors took office following a local election that Serbs boycotted
Earlier on June 17, Kosovar police told RFE/RL that two shock bombs exploded late on June 16 in North Mitrovica, causing no damages or injuries but raising tensions in the already nervous region near the Serbian border.
Stoltenberg Likely To Be Asked To Remain As NATO Chief, Sources Say
Jens Stoltenberg is expected to be asked to remain as NATO secretary-general for another year, a source familiar with the discussions and a U.S. official said on June 17, as the alliance has struggled to decide on a replacement ahead of a mid-July summit in Lithuania. Stoltenberg's term has already been prolonged three times, and he is due to step down in September after nine years at the helm. The Norwegian has broad support among the alliance and continues to be an effective leader, the source, who requested anonymity, told Reuters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Strikes, Shelling Kill Civilians In Kharkiv And Kherson As Fighting Under Way In Eastern, Southern Ukraine
Russian missile strikes and shelling killed at least six people over the past 24 hours in Ukraine, regional officials said, as the Ukrainian military reported limited advances in its recently launched counteroffensive to regain territory occupied by Russia since the start of its unprovoked invasion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Four people were killed when a Russian anti-tank missile hit a civilian car in the Kharkiv region on June 17, Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram. The incident occurred in the village of Huryiv Kozachok, about 1 kilometer from the Russian border, Synyehubov said.
In the southern region of Kherson, two people were killed and 25 others were wounded over the past day by Russian shelling, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on June 17.
Kherson city was hit by 44 Russian shells, Prokudin said, adding that Russian forces targeted residential neighborhoods, buildings housing educational and administrative institutions, and a Kherson commercial center.
Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol in the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk, hitting private houses, commercial centers, and power lines, the head of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, said on Telegram.
In the eastern region of Donetsk, the city of Vuhledar came under Russian artillery fire 20 times over the past day, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on June 17.
In Russia, the governor of Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, said on June 17 that Russian forces had repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on a refinery in the city of Novozybkov, some 50 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border.
"Overnight, Russian military air-defense units in Novozybkov repulsed an attack by Ukraine's military on the Druzhba oil refinery. Thanks to the professionalism of our military's air defense, three aircraft-type drones were destroyed," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram, without mentioning any damage.
The information could not be independently verified. Drone attacks on energy facilities inside Russia have been stepped up recently.
The General Staff of Ukraine's military said that all attempted missile attacks on the Kyiv region had been repelled over the past day. The military said six Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles and six Kalibr cruise missiles were downed by Ukrainian air defenses.
On the battlefield, the General Staff said that fighting continues in Donetsk around the flashpoint towns of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where 36 battles were fought by Ukrainian forces over the past 24 hours.
Late on June 16, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Ukrainian forces were engaged in offensive operations in several areas in southern Ukraine as part of their counteroffensive.
Malyar said that Ukrainian units achieved partial tactical successes in the directions they were advancing, Malyar said on Telegram, without giving details.
"They are gradually moving forward," she said, adding that following Ukrainian advances, Russian forces had beefed up their defenses in the Berdyansk and Mariupol areas and increased their firepower by transferring troops and equipment there from other fronts while also expanding mine fields.
Malyar's statement could not be independently verified.
Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on June 17 demanded more tanks from the country's defense industry for the war against Ukraine.
During a visit to a manufacturing plant in the Siberian city of Omsk, Shoigu insisted on "strict adherence to the timetable for the implementation of the state defense order," the ministry announced.
Shoigu's office said that "he set the task of further expanding production capacities for tanks and heavy flame-throwing systems."
With reporting by dpa
African Delegation Presses Putin To Seek 'Path To Peace' In Ukraine, Offers Mediation
The delegation of African leaders visiting St. Petersburg for talks with President Vladimir Putin said the war in Ukraine not only affects Russia and the region but is also taking its toll on the rest of the world, as group members said they sought to send a "clear message" to the Kremlin chief to take the "path to peace.”
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"This war has to have an end.... It must be settled through negotiations and through diplomatic means," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who led the delegation, said on June 17.
"This war is having a negative impact on the African continent and indeed on many other countries around the world," Ramaphosa said. He said the group was ready to work as a mediator with the two sides.
Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who currently heads the African Union, told Putin that "we have come to listen to you and through you to hear the voice of the Russian people."
"We wanted to encourage you to enter into negotiations with Ukraine," he said.
The delegation -- which, besides Ramaphosa and Assoumani, includes the presidents of Senegal, and Zambia, as well as Egypt’s prime minister and top envoys from the Republic of Congo and Uganda -- arrived in Russia's second-largest city after a visit to Ukraine, where they held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on June 16.
Ramaphosa said he put forward to the Russians a 10-point “initiative in search of peace” but said the group's proposals were “not in competition” with others that have been presented, likely referring to plans put forth by Zelenskiy that demand a Russian withdrawal from all Ukrainian territory.
Ramaphosa added that the African nations "recognize the sovereignty of nations and countries in accordance with the UN Charter that must be respected."
A Kremlin spokesman said the group’s proposals were “difficult to realize” but that Putin had shown an "interest” in them. Details were not immediately released.
Putin, whose forces have suffered heavy losses since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and occupy much of Ukrainian territory, told the delegation that he welcomed the "African friends’ balanced attitude to the Ukraine crisis" and that he appreciated their "interest in finding a solution to the conflict."
He also said he was "open to a constructive dialogue with all those who seek peace," according to the state-run TASS news agency, even as Russia stepped up its deadly air assaults on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
African leaders have been increasingly concerned that a protracted war will have an even stronger impact on their continent.
Africa relies heavily on grain and fertilizer imports from Russia and Ukraine and has been hit hard by rising grain prices.
At a joint news conference with the African delegation on June 16 in Kyiv, Zelenskiy reiterated that any talks with Russia at the current stage of the war would be in Russia's advantage.
Ramaphosa had suggested that the war should be ended through immediate negotiations and called for "de-escalation" on both sides. But the Ukrainian leader firmly rejected the idea.
"To allow any negotiations with Russia now while the occupier is on our land is to freeze the war, to freeze everything: pain and suffering," Zelenskiy said. "We need real peace, and therefore, a real withdrawal of Russian troops from our entire independent land."
The Ukrainian president said later that he invited the African leaders to take part in a global peace summit that Ukraine is preparing.
"Ukraine will be heard all over the world, and we will involve the whole world in the implementation of the Peace Formula," he said on Twitter.
The countries represented in the delegation have had different positions toward Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with South Africa, Senegal, Uganda, and Congo refraining from a direct condemnation of Moscow.
Egypt, Zambia, and Comoros voted against Russia in October during a vote on a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Moscow’s invasion.
Putin, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 16, said Russia has "never closed the door" on the idea of Ukraine peace talks.
Moscow has stepped up its air attacks on Ukraine as Kyiv launched its long-anticipated counteroffensive to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces.
Even with the arrival of the African delegation -- which includes officials from South Africa, Senegal, Zambia, the Comoros, and Egypt -- the Ukrainian capital was targeted by fresh Russian air strikes.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the air strikes were a "message" to the African delegation that Russia was not serious about any peace talks.
WATCH: The flooding of the Dnieper River caused by the breach of the Kakhovka dam has left many riverside villages without food and drinking water. Ukrainian volunteers must brave Russian drones and artillery fire to make deliveries.
"Putin 'builds confidence' by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, exactly amid the visit of African leaders to our capital. Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace," Kuleba said on Twitter.
Peter Stano, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, also commented on the attack.
"With what happened today, it's very obvious also to the African leaders how sincere Putin is about stopping the conflict," Stano said.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Muting The Horrors': Experts Warn Of Addiction Crisis As Russian Soldiers Return From Ukraine2
You're Hearing A Lot About Ukraine's New Counteroffensive. One Week In, It's Only Getting Started.3
Trench Selfies: Tracking A Russian Military Unit By Frontline Social Media Photos4
'Cost Of War': Czech President Says Russians In West Should Be 'Monitored'5
Jerusalem Armenians Fear Shadowy Land Deal Marks 'Beginning Of The End'6
'Everyone For Themselves': Attacks In Border Towns And Cities Bring The War To Russia's Doorstep7
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine8
Confirmed Russian Troop Losses Climb To More Than 25,500, Report Says9
Chechen Senior Military Commander Said To Be 'Alive And Well'10
The Week In Russia: Putin's 'Addictive Crusade'
Subscribe