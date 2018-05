Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, told an audience in Prague that NATO countries in Europe needed to start paying more to protect themselves from Russia and stop being a "protectorate" of the United States. Speaking at a forum sponsored by a Czech defense contractor on May 22, Bannon said that while Russia is a "kleptocracy" being "run by bad guys," the real geostrategic threat to the world is China.