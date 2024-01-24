News
Bashkir Activist Detained For Taking Part In 'Mass Riots'
Alfinur Rakhmatullina, a 60-year-old activist, was detained in Salavat, a city in Russia's Bashkortostan region, on charges of participating in mass riots, her daughter, Laysan Ravilova said on January 24. On January 22, four activists were charged with taking part in mass disorder and sent to at least two months of pretrial detention after they attended thousands-strong rallies on January 15 and January 17 in the Bashkortostan city of Baimak. The protests were held in support of activist Fail Alsynov, who was sentenced to four years in prison for inciting "ethnic hatred" after he criticized the government's plan to open a gold mine in the region, which would bring in migrant workers. To read the original story Current Time, click here.
China, Uzbekistan Announce Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
China and Uzbekistan announced on January 24 that they've upgraded their ties to an "all-weather" comprehensive strategic partnership, a move that raises the level of diplomatic ties between the two countries. The agreement was announced during a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing as part of a multiday state visit where the Uzbek leader is courting investment and looking to deepen ties with China. While this terminology may not always ensure preferential treatment, Beijing uses these defined levels of partnerships in its foreign policy to indicate its strategic priorities and perception of countries.
Kyrgyz Security Committee Refuses Request From Media Outlet To Reopen Offices After Search
The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) has refused a request by the media website 24.kg to open its offices, which have been sealed shut since the independent news outlet's premises were searched by law enforcement officers in the capital, Bishkek, last week. The UKMK gave no details of its decision, saying only that an investigation into 24.kg continues. Asel Otorbaeva, the director 24.kg, said she made the request because she does not know why access to the offices has been restricted. Otorbaeva, and two editors -- Makhinur Niyazova and Anton Lymar, were questioned over an unspecified 24.kg report about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Official Says No Survivors In Crash Of Russian Plane Reportedly Carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs
A military plane reportedly carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed in Russia's Belgorod region on January 24, killing everyone on board.
"A transport plane crashed in the Korochansky district. It fell in a field near a populated area. Everyone on board died," regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said 65 "captured Ukrainian Army servicemen" were on board the plane and being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange. In addition, it said, six crew members and three people escorting the captives were on the flight, which crashed at around 11 a.m. local time.
Video on social media showed an aircraft, which appears to be a Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane, spiraling to the ground, followed by a loud bang and explosion that sent a ball of smoke and flames skyward.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the plane crash, saying he was still gathering information on the incident.
Citing what it called sources in the armed forces of Ukraine, the media outlet Ukrainska Pravda wrote that Kyiv's military had indicated the crash was “their work,” adding that the plane was carrying missiles for Russia's S-300 air defense system. It later deleted the post.
The Russian Defense Ministry had earlier reported that a drone had been shot down in the region, but gave no further details.
Moldovan Foreign Minister Resigns; Two New Ministers Appointed
Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu announced his resignation during a press briefing in Chisinau on on January 24, saying that he has achieved the goal set for him by pro-Western President Maia Sandu to bring Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, closer to integration into the European Union.
Under Popescu's mandate, Moldova strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and hosted tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.
Moldova obtained the status of an EU candidate country in June 2022, together with Ukraine, and was given the green light to start membership negotiations in December.
"I have successfully fulfilled the objectives set for me at the beginning of my mandate and I now need a break," Popescu said.
Following Popescu's resignation, the Foreign Ministry will be led by Mihai Popsoi, the parliament's deputy speaker and a member of Sandu's governing Action and Solidarity (PAS) party, while Cristina Gherasimov, who is currently one of the three deputy foreign ministers, will be put in charge of a recently created European Integration Bureau.
During the government meeting on January 23 following Popescu's resignation, Prime Minister Dorin Recean had announced that Gherasimov would "lead the European Affairs Ministry and would coordinate the activity of the European Integration Bureau," giving the impression that the foreign ministry would be split into two new ministries.
However, government spokesman Daniel Voda issued a clarification after the meeting, saying that Gherasimov will be a minister without portfolio and will lead the European Integration Bureau.
The two new ministers will be sworn in next week, after Popescu leaves his position on January 29. He will also step down from his position as deputy prime minister.
Politically unaffiliated, Popescu was appointed foreign minister in August 2021, after Sandu beat Moscow-backed incumbent Igor Dodon in a presidential election in November 2020.
The U.S.-educated Sandu has firmly steered Moldova toward the West and has had a steady ally in Popescu.
Moldova's diplomacy led by Popescu worked to distance the former Soviet republic from Russia, which still wields a strong influence in the country of 2.6 million sandwiched between EU and NATO member Romania and war-wracked Ukraine.
The Moldovan Foreign Ministry expelled 45 Russian diplomats from Moscow's embassy in Chisinau in August after a media investigation revealed that the embassy building had an unusually high number of antennas installed on its roof that were suspected of gathering information for Russian intelligence services.
Popescu worked to strengthen ties with its Western neighbor Romania, with which Moldova shares a common history, ethnicity, and language.
A political scientist and former researcher for the Brussels-based Center for European Policy Studies (CEPS), Popescu has boosted security and defense cooperation with the EU and NATO and worked to establish the EU Partnership Mission Moldova in May.
He first had a stint as foreign minister from June to November 2019 in a short-lived government led by Sandu.
Berlin To Give Ukraine Anti-Submarine Helicopters, Says German Defense Minister
Germany will give Ukraine six Sikorsky Sea King anti-submarine warfare helicopters, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced. "[The Sikorsky] Sea King is a proven and powerful helicopter that will help Ukrainians in areas from reconnaissance over the Black Sea to transporting soldiers. This will be the first German delivery of this type," Pistorius said after the 18th meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group of more than 50 allies of Ukraine, which took place on January 23 online. At the start of the meeting, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called on the members to continue providing assistance to Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Polish Foreign Minister: 'Time Is Of The Essence' In Helping Ukraine Defeat Russia
BRUSSELS -- Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said he is trying to “put some urgency” into providing ammunition and defense systems to avoid a “too little, too late” scenario as Ukraine fights off Russa’s full-scale invasion.
Speaking in an interview with RFE/RL on the sidelines of an EU foreign ministers meeting on January 22, Sikorski said that, when he reflects on warnings he issued when he was Poland’s foreign minister in 2014 about the danger of Russian intentions in Ukraine, Europe wasn’t prepared to do anything about it.
“We might still be just like 10 years ago in the logic of too little, too late,” he said, stressing that Ukraine urgently needs ammunition and ways to protect its cities and infrastructure.
“Ukraine needs to be helped to recover its territory, and we need to find ways to do it on time,” he said. “Because time is of the essence.”
Sikorski declined to speculate on how much time the EU has at its disposal in order to prepare for a possible attack from Russia’s side, but said that when Russian President Vladimir Putin threatens other countries like he threatened Ukraine, “I’m afraid that he’s credible. And therefore, we have to make preparations."
The minister, who returned to the foreign minister post in December when Poland swore in a new government, spoke about the challenges of providing military support particularly from the EU. Production capacity is not rising rapidly enough, he said, acknowledging that governments in the bloc should have written long-term contracts with manufacturers 18 months ago.
“It simply takes time to build new production lines,” he said. “I’m told that stuff is coming on line, but not fast enough.”
Sikorski spoke on the same day that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, whose office said Poland is planning a new defense package for Ukraine that represents “a new form of cooperation aimed at larger-scale arms purchases for Ukrainian needs.”
Sikorski didn't provide details about the defense package but said it wasn’t the only thing to come out of the meeting. Poland also said it would join the Group of Seven’s security guarantees offered in July and extend a military loan to Ukraine for purchases in Poland.
There also will be regular government-to-government consultations between Warsaw and Kyiv.
“We have the best possible relations with the Ukrainian government,” Sikorski said but added that Polish farmers and truckers who recently blockaded Polish-Ukrainian border crossings have a "real issue" over the increase in trade and transportation across the border.
Sikorski said he has regular contact with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and noted that Poland has put forth some solutions. The goal is to find “creative solutions to level the playing field for competition between truckers from Ukraine and Poland.”
Sikorski said that, while Poland appreciates that Ukraine is in "dire need of our solidarity," the solidarity of all of Europe "cannot fall on just one section of the Polish economy.”
Turkish Parliament Approves Sweden's NATO Membership, Lifting Key Hurdle
Turkish legislators on January 23 endorsed Sweden’s membership in NATO, lifting a major hurdle on the previously nonaligned country’s entry into the military alliance. The legislators ratified Sweden’s accession protocol 287 to 55 with four abstentions. The ratification will come into effect after its publication in the Official Gazette, which is expected to be swift. “Today we are one step closer to becoming a full member of NATO,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on X, formerly Twitter. The ratification leaves Hungary as the only NATO ally that has not approved Sweden’s accession.
Measles Cases Soar In Europe, WHO Says, Noting Highest Numbers In Russia, Kazakhstan
The number of measles cases soared in Europe in 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on January 23 as it called for urgent vaccination efforts to halt the spread.
Some 41 countries out of 53 that the WHO includes in its Europe region reported the infectious disease. There were 42,200 cases in 2023, up from 941 in 2022.
Russia and Kazakhstan fared the worst, with about 10,000 cases each from January to October last year. In Western Europe, Britain had the most cases with 183.
The WHO said there were nearly 21,000 hospitalizations and five measles-related deaths in the January-October period in the 51 countries in its European region.
New cases were reported on January 23 in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Three children at a kindergarten in Sarajevo were infected, Ademir Spahic, representative of the Health Center of Sarajevo Canton, confirmed to RFE/RL.
"All of this is the result of the anti-vaxxer lobby. I call once again on parents to vaccinate their children," Spahic said.
Vaccines against measles are part of the compulsory immunization program in Bosnia.
In the Tuzla Canton in northern Bosnia, a measles epidemic was declared on January 19. About 30 children were hospitalized.
Spahic said the competent health institutions in Sarajevo Canton will eventually decide if and when a measles epidemic should be declared.
Vaccination rates against measles slipped during the COVID-19 pandemic and the WHO says urgent vaccination efforts are now needed.
Some 1.8 million infants in the WHO's Europe region were not vaccinated against measles between 2020 and 2022.
"It is vital that all countries are prepared to rapidly detect and timely respond to measles outbreaks, which could endanger progress towards measles elimination," the WHO said.
Measles is caused by a virus and spreads easily when people breathe, cough, or sneeze. It is most common in children but can affect anyone. Symptoms often include a rash, running nose, cough, and watery eyes.
The vaccination against the disease consist of two shots, usually one at nine months of age and the second at 15-18 months. It is often given along with one for mumps and rubella.
At least 95 percent of children need to be fully vaccinated against the disease in a locality to prevent outbreaks.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service and AFP
CIA Tries To Recruit Double Agents In Russia With New Video
The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency has released a Russian-language video to try to persuade Russian intelligence employees to switch sides and work as double agents for Washington. The video, released on the CIA's social media channels on January 22, tries to appeal to Russians working in intelligence agencies who may feel betrayed by what it called corruption in elite circles and the poor way the Russian armed forces are equipped and supplied. "Those around you may not want to hear the truth. But we do. You are not powerless," says the video before detailing ways to contact the CIA.
Belarusian Authorities Detain More Than 70 People In One Day, Human Rights Center Says
The Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said that Belarusian authorities detained more than 70 people on January 23 amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent.
According to Vyasna, some of those detained were released after they were questioned and their homes searched, while some remained in custody as raids and detentions continued into the evening. In some cases entire families were detained.
Many of the people detained are either former political prisoners or relatives of individuals who are behind bars on what are seen as politically motivated charges.
Noted activist Barys Khamayda, 76, was detained in the northeastern city of Vitsebsk. according to Vyasna. Last summer he was sentenced to 15 days in jail for displaying a sticker with a symbol of the short-lived first democratic republic of Belarus.
Another of the detained people is Maryna Adamovich, the wife of Mikalay Statkevich -- a noted opposition activist who is serving a 14-year prison term, Vyasna said.
During some of the questionings and searches, Belarusian KGB officers said the raids and detentions were linked to investigations into the "financing of extremist groups" and "participation in extremist activities."
Other people told Vyasna that the officers said the raids and detentions were related to a criminal investigation of the INeedHelpBY project, which has been labeled an "extremist organization."
Local activists told RFE/RL that security officers and police detained several activists in the southeastern city of Homel after their homes were searched, including Alyaksey Ramanau.
Last week, police in the western region of Brest detained six men on unspecified charges after searching their homes, breaking car windows, and destroying items inside their houses.
One of the men, whose house was searched was bleeding when he was taken to the hospital, Vyasna said, citing witnesses.
The raids and arrests came after relatives of several political prisoners and self-exiled activists were detained across the country in recent weeks.
According to Vyasna, as of January 23, the number of political prisoners in the country is 1,415.
Swedish Police Say 5 People Illegally Entered Iranian Embassy Site
Five people illegally entered the premises of Iran's embassy in Stockholm during a protest on January 23, Swedish police said. The people were later removed from the area. It was not immediately clear whether any of the five had entered the embassy building itself, a police spokesperson told the TT news agency. Stockholm and Tehran are involved in a growing diplomatic row over several Swedish citizens held in custody in Iran. Tehran has meanwhile accused a Swedish court of unjustly sentencing a former Iranian official to life in prison over a mass execution of political prisoners in the 1980s.
Russia Denies Deporting Ukrainian Children But Admits Hundreds Of Thousands Are On Its Territory
Russia has flatly rejected allegations that it has deported Ukrainian children since its invasion but said that more than 700,000 have moved into its territory. Russian representatives made the claim on January 23 before the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, which questioned Russia as part of a regular review. Independent experts on the committee pressed Moscow on how many children have been affected, where they have been sent to, and for what reasons. Ukraine has said that 20,000 children have been forced to move to Russia since the start of the war.
3 Arrested In Netherlands On Suspicion Of Circumventing Russia Sanctions
Dutch fiscal crime authority FIOD said on January 23 that it had arrested three people suspected of circumventing sanctions on Russia related to the war in Ukraine. The authority arrested two men, ages 56 and 57, from Diemen and The Hague respectively and a 54-year-old woman from The Hague on suspicion of circumventing and violating sanctions against Russia by being part of an international smuggling network. Dutch authorities said the operation was part of an international action with searches and probes also taking place in Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, and Canada.
Documentary 20 Days In Mariupol Nominated For Oscar
The film 20 Days in Mariupol about the horrors of the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been nominated for the best documentary Oscar. A co-production by AP and the U.S. Public Broadcasting Service’s Frontline program, 20 Days in Mariupol was shot during the first three weeks of the war in Ukraine. The nomination, announced on January 23, recognizes filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov’s harrowing chronicle of the besieged Ukrainian city and the experiences of the international journalists who remained there after Russia's invasion. The Oscar award ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 10 in Los Angeles.
Coordinated Action By U.S., U.K., Australia Sanctions Russian Hacker Tied To Ransomware Cyberattack
The United States and Britain on January 23 followed Australia in imposing sanctions on Russian citizen Aleksandr Yermakov, who was designated for his alleged role in a cyberattack that compromised the personal information of 9.7 million Australians.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced its sanctions against Yermakov after Australian authorities said their investigation tied him to the breach of Australian private health insurer Medibank in October 2022.
The department said in a statement that the United States and Britain imposed sanctions on Yermakov because of the risk he poses. The U.S. action freezes any assets he holds in U.S. jurisdiction and generally bars Americans from dealing with him.
“Russian cyber actors continue to wage disruptive ransomware attacks against the United States and allied countries, targeting our businesses, including critical infrastructure, to steal sensitive data,” said Brian Nelson, U.S. undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
"Today’s trilateral action with Australia and the United Kingdom, the first such coordinated action, underscores our collective resolve to hold these criminals to account," he added in a statement.
Yermakov, 33, who used the online aliases blade_runner, GustaveDore, and JimJones, resides in Moscow, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.
The Australian government imposed its power to sanction an individual for cybercrime for the first time, applying the law against Yermakov after Australian Federal Police and intelligence agencies linked the Russian citizen to the Medibank cyberattack.
"This is the first time an Australian government has identified a cybercriminal and imposed cybersanctions of this kind and it won't be the last," Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil told reporters.
The cyberattack on Medibank, Australia’s largest health insurer, involved sensitive medical records that were released on the dark web after the company refused to pay a ransom.
O’Neil said it was “the single most devastating cyberattack we have experienced as a nation."
The leaks targeted records related to drug abuse, sexually transmitted infections, and abortions.
"We all went through it, literally millions of people having personal data about themselves, their family members, taken from them and cruelly placed online for others to see," O’Neil said, calling the hackers “cowards” and “scum bags."
The Australian sanctions impose a travel ban and strict financial sanctions that make it a criminal offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment for anyone found guilty of providing assets to Yermakov or using his assets, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.
Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said the sanctions are part of Australia’s efforts to expose cybercriminals and debilitate groups engaging in cyberattacks.
“In our current strategic circumstances we continue to see governments, critical infrastructure, businesses, and households in Australia targeted by malicious cyberactors," Marles said in a statement.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Azerbaijani Activist Questioned In Forgery Case That He Calls Politically Motivated
Azerbaijani activist Ahmad Mammadli was summoned on January 23 to the anti-corruption directorate at the Prosecutor-General's Office and questioned in a forgery case that he calls politically motivated. The case was initially opened in 2022 after Mammadli was sentenced to 30 days in jail over his online posts calling for a halt to a military escalation between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The case was closed later. Mammadli rejects the charges and says the investigation had been revived in retaliation for his articles criticizing the government. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Russia-Installed Police In Crimea Search Home Of Crimean Tatar Activist
Russia-imposed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea searched the home of Crimean Tatar activist Nazim Memetov and confiscated his mobile phone and laptop on January 23, saying the search was linked to a case involving illegal firearms. Police did not give any further details. Memetov was neither charged nor arrested. Since illegally annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has imposed pressure on Crimean Tatars, the peninsula's indigenous ethnic group, many of whom openly protested the annexation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Kyrgyz Parliamentary Committee Approves Controversial Bill On 'Foreign Representatives' On Second Reading
The Kyrgyz parliament's committee for constitutional laws on January 23 approved on second reading a controversial bill that would allow authorities to register organizations as "foreign representatives" in a style that critics say mirrors repressive Russian legislation on "foreign agents." Dozens of nongovernmental organizations in Kyrgyzstan have called on lawmakers to reject the bill, insisting that it merely substitutes the term "foreign representative" for "foreign agent" and would have a similarly chilling effect on their work. Russian authorities have used the law on "foreign agents" to discredit those labeled as such and to stifle dissent. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Transdniester Calls Rally To Protest Moldova's Trade Duties
Moldova's breakaway Transdniester has announced a massive rally for January 24 to protest Chisinau's refusal to scrap newly introduced import and export duties for the Moscow-backed region. Moldovan Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian told Trasndniester leader Vadim Krasnoselsky on January 17 that the duties will remain in place, prompting Transdniester to slap trade duties on Moldovan farmers. The call to protest was broadcast by a Tiraspol television station close to the separatist authorities. The status of Transdniester has come under the spotlight again after the European Union invited Moldova's pro-Western authorities to launch accession talks. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
3 People Hospitalized After Explosion At Military Plant In Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani officials said on January 23 that three employees of a military plant in the eastern city of Sirvan were hospitalized due to injuries they sustained in an explosion at the industrial facility. According to investigators' preliminary findings, the blast may have been caused by an accidental impact on a 120-millimeter shell. It is not the first explosion at the plant. In July last year, a detonation killed one person and injured another employee at the facility. In 2016, two people died and at least 10 were injured by an explosion at the industrial facility. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Russian Regional Lawmaker's Mandate Annulled After His Open Criticism Of Putin
Lawmakers on the Perm City Council on January 23 voted to cancel the mandate of their colleague, Sergei Medvedev, over his open criticism of Kremlin policies. A day earlier, Medvedev signed a petition calling on Russia's Central Election Commission not to register incumbent Vladimir Putin as a presidential candidate for a March 17 election. Last month, Medvedev, whose current whereabouts are unknown, posted a statement on social media criticizing Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine while calling Putin a "monster" and a "sleazebag." Last week, the Interior Ministry added Medvedev to its wanted list on unspecified charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Montenegro Refuses To Extradite Ethnic Kurd Back To Turkey
Montenegro has declined Turkey's request to extradite Turkish citizen Binali Camgoz, an ethnic Kurd, because of suspected persecution on ethnic and religious grounds, the Justice Ministry said on January 23. Turkey claims Camgoz, who is Shi'ite, is suspected of crimes that include creating a criminal organization and attempted murder. Montenegro detained Camgoz in July on an Interpol warrant. The extradition of Camgoz, who is paraplegic and immobilized, would violate the European Convention on Human Rights, said the ministry, which has the last word on extradition matters. Camgoz, who is now in a shelter for foreigners, has applied for asylum in Montenegro. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Kremlin-Backed Leader Of Russia's Bashkortostan Reportedly Plans 'Anti-Extremism' Rallies
Local officials plan to organize rallies to support Radiy Khabirov, the Kremlin-backed leader of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, after the sentencing of an outspoken critic of his government to four years in prison sparked massive protests that led to violent clashes with police.
Several Telegram news channels quoted sources close to the government on January 23 as saying that employees of state institutions and entities, including hospitals and schools, will be forced to take part in the rallies, scheduled for January 26, to support Khabirov and condemn Fail Alsynov, who was sentenced last week for a speech criticizing a government decision over a mine.
The situation around Alsynov's trial first got tense on January 15 when some 5,000 people gathered in front of a court building in the town of Baimak, where the verdict and sentence were expected to be announced. But the court postponed the announcement by two days to allow security forces to prepare for any reaction to the outcome of the controversial trial.
On January 17, thousands of supporters gathered again, and after Alsynov was sentenced clashes broke out as police, using batons, tear gas, and stun grenades, forced the protesters to leave. Bashkortostan officials said later that 40 people, including 22 law enforcement officers, were injured in the violence.
Dozens of protesters were detained, and the Investigative Committee said those taken into custody in the January 17 unrest will face criminal charges for organizing and participating in mass unrest -- the first on such a scale in Russia since Moscow launched its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago -- and using violence against law enforcement.
The charge against Alsynov, which was initiated by Khabirov, stemmed from a speech he gave at a rally in April 2023 in the village of Ishmurzino where he criticized the local government’s plans to start mining gold near the village, saying the operation would bring in migrant laborers.
Investigators said Alsynov's speech "negatively assessed people in the Caucasus and Central Asia, humiliating their human dignity." Alsynov and his supporters have rejected the charge as politically motivated.
On January 22, police searched the home of Rashida Faizullina in Ishmurzino, who organized the April 2023 rally against the mining plans. Another activist's house in Ishmurzino was searched a day earlier.
At least six activists have been charged with taking part in mass unrest and/or attacking law enforcement officers and sent to pretrial detention. Another 50 people have faced administrative charges, mostly for taking part in unsanctioned public events, and handed jail terms of up to 15 days.
Meanwhile, police continue their efforts to identify residents of Baimak who took part in the rallies supporting Alsynov.
Alsynov's lawyer Ilnur Suyundukov, on January 22, published a resolution written by Baimak district court Judge Evina Tagirova, issued after she pronounced Alsynov's sentence on January 17, saying that Alsynov must be transferred out of Bashkortostan to the city of Magnitogorsk in the Chelyabinsk region "due to the emergency situation" that took place after Alsynov's sentencing.
With reporting by RusNews, Prufy.ru, and neMoskva
Uzbek President Starts 3-Day State Visit To China
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev left Tashkent for Beijing on January 23 to start a three-day state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The Uzbek presidential press service said Mirziyoev will hold "high level" talks and also attend several bilateral meetings. Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning called Mirziyoev's visit to Beijing an "opportunity to elevate bilateral relations and add new dimensions to China-Uzbekistan relations with a shared future." Mirziyoev and Xi have met several times since the Uzbek leader took over Central Asia's most populous nation of some 35 million in 2016. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
