House Fire Kills Nine In Russia's Bashkortostan Region

Russian authorities say five children are among nine people who have been killed in an early-morning house fire in the Republic of Bashkortostan.

The regional Health Ministry said that the fire broke out at a home in the village of Uguzevo at about 2 a.m. local time on August 7.

Firefighters rescued three people, two of whom were hospitalized, the ministry said. It said the fire was put out by 6:30 a.m.

The regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said that an electrical wiring defect might have caused the fire.

http://sledcom.ru/news/item/1155375/st

Bashkortostan’s government declared August 7 a day of mourning for the victims.

With reporting by Interfax and TASS

