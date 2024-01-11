News
Russia Adds Half Brother Of Self-Exiled Bashkir Activist To 'Terrorist' List
Russia's financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, on January 10 added Rustam Fararitdinov, the half-brother of self-exiled Kremlin critic Ruslan Gabbasov, to its list of "terrorists." Fararitdinov was arrested in November on terrorism charges. Gabbasov, who currently resides in Lithuania, said earlier that "Russia's security service had resurrected the ugly system of hostage-taking," adding that investigators openly told Fararitdinov that he was under arrest because of his half-brother. Gabbasov left Russia after the arrest in 2021 of Lilia Chanysheva, the former leader of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's headquarters in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Cancer-Stricken Anti-War Activist Transferred To Russian Prison Infirmary
Cancer-stricken Russian anti-war activist Igor Baryshnikov, who was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison on a charge of spreading "false" information about Russia's armed forces involved in the ongoing war in Ukraine, has been transferred to a prison infirmary amid demands by his lawyers for medical assistance. Lawyer Maria Bontsler said on January 10 that prison physicians have been attending to Baryshnikov and that soon he will be transferred to a regular hospital for tests. The charges against Baryshnikov stemmed from his online posts condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Subway Fast Food Chain Added To Ukraine's 'Sponsors Of War' List
Ukraine’s National Agency of Corruption Prevention (NAZK) has added the sandwich chain Subway to its list of "international sponsors of war," saying that more than 500 Subway restaurants are functioning across Russia, paying taxes to support Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and using government-linked, internationally sanctioned companies for marketing and delivery. Subway became the 49th international company added to the list of "sponsors of war," which also includes Philip Morris International, AliExpress, Xiaomi, Bacardi, Unilever, Mondelez, and Raiffeisen Bank International. Hundreds of international companies have left the Russian market over Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Burst Pipe Leaves Hundreds Of Buildings In Siberia In The Deep Freeze
Authorities in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk said on January 11 that a 50-year-old segment of a heating pipe burst, flooding the area and leaving 237 buildings, including 104 apartment blocks, 20 schools, and several hospitals, without heating amid a deep freeze. A day earlier, similar accidents left hundreds of buildings without heating in the Russian cities of Saratov and Volgograd. On January 4, an accident at a plant in Klimovsk near Moscow disrupted heating at dozens of residential buildings. The issue comes as President Vladimir Putin tries to show living standards are good as he runs for reelection. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Activist Udaltsov Charged With 'Justifying Terrorism' After House Searched
Prominent Russian left-wing activist Sergei Udaltsov has been arrested and charged with "justifying terrorism" after he reported earlier on January 11 that police were searching his house. Udaltsov's lawyer, Violetta Vokova, confirmed local media reports saying her client had been detained but gave no further details. Udaltsov, who has supported the war in Ukraine, said in a post on Telegram in the early hours of January 11 that "they're banging on the door, saying they're from the police." Udaltsov is known for his participation in anti-Kremlin protests and leads the Left Front, a coalition of leftist groups. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Nearly 300 Ukrainian Settlements Still Without Power Due To Bad Weather
Ukraine's Energy Ministry says almost 300 settlements across the country are still without electricity on January 11 due to bad weather, despite efforts by repair teams. "Due to icing and falling electricity poles, broken power lines, and continuous cold weather, 281 settlements remain without electricity -- 128 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 70 in the Kirovohrad region, 56 in the Mykolayiv region, and 27 settlements in the Odesa region," the ministry said in a statement. It said 248 settlements had been reconnected on January 10. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
29 Ukrainians Refused Evacuation From Gaza, Kyiv's Israeli Envoy Says
Israeli and Egyptian security services have refused to allow the evacuation of 29 Ukrainian citizens from war-ravaged Gaza, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, told RFE/RL. "There are people who are willing [to evacuate], but there is no possibility because the competent authorities of Israel and Egypt rejected some of the people from the lists that we submitted," Korniychuk said on January 10. "Entry was denied to 29 citizens from the entire list that we submitted," he said, adding that the reasons for refusal are apparently linked to "certain security issues" regarding the individuals. He did not elaborate. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy's Baltic Blitz: Ukrainian President Warns 'Pause' In War Would Only Benefit Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected the possibility of a cease-fire with Russia, saying it would not lead to substantive progress in the war and only favor Moscow by giving it time to boost supplies to its military as the conflict nears its two-year anniversary.
“A pause on the Ukrainian battlefield will not mean a pause in the war,” the Ukrainian leader said in Estonia's capital, Tallinn, on January 11 during a tour of the three Baltic nations.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"Give Russia two to three years and it will simply run us over. We wouldn't take that risk.... There will be no pauses in favor of Russia," he said. "A pause would play into [Russia’s] hands.... It might crush us afterward.”
Zelenskiy has pleaded with Ukraine's allies to keep supplying it with weapons amid signs of donor fatigue in some countries and as Russia turns to countries such as Iran and North Korea for munitions.
NATO allies meeting in Brussels on January 10 tried to allay Kyiv's concerns over supplies, saying they will continue to provide Ukraine with major military, economic, and humanitarian aid. NATO allies have outlined plans to provide "billions of euros of further capabilities" in 2024 to Ukraine, the alliance said in a statement.
Estonian President Alar Karis said after meeting Zelenskiy that his country will provide 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in aid to Ukraine until 2027.
"Ukraine needs more and better weapons," Karis said at a joint news conference with Zelenskiy.
"The capabilities of the EU military industry must be increased so that Ukraine gets what it needs, not tomorrow, but today. We should not place any restrictions on the supply of weapons to Ukraine," he added.
Estonia has so far provided military assistance to Ukraine worth nearly 500 million euros, or more than 1.4 percent of its gross domestic product, according to the Estonian Foreign Minstry.
In a separate message on X, formerly Twitter, Zelenskiy thanked Tallinn for its continued aid.
"Estonia's unwavering support for Ukraine, our people, and our defense is evident today, during my visit, and throughout the war," Zelenskiy wrote. "I am grateful to Estonia for all its support."
The Baltic countries have been staunch allies of Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February 2022.
On January 10, Zelenskiy held talks in Vilnius with Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda.
“We have proven that Russia can be stopped, that deterrence is possible,” he said after talks with Nauseda.
Ukraine has been subjected to several massive waves of Russian missile and drone strikes since the start of the year that have caused civilian deaths and material damage.
In the latest such attack, a hotel in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was struck by Russian missiles overnight on January 11. The strike injured 13 people, including Turkish journalists staying at the hotel, Kharkiv regional police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko said.
Regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said that one of those injured was in serious condition. More than 30 civilians were inside the hotel at the time of the attack, Synyehubov said on Telegram.
Ukraine's emergency services said those hurt in the strike were "hotel staff and guests, one of whom is a foreign journalist," without giving details. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said no military personnel were staying at the hotel.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russia Says It Shot Down Drones Over Its Territory; Kharkiv Hotel Hit By Missiles
Russia's Defense Ministry says four Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of the Rostov, Tula, and Kaluga regions.
Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha said one drone exploded above a pumping station in Kaluga, damaging the building but causing no fire.
Russia's Emergencies Ministry also said that two large-scale fires broke out in the Moscow region.
It said rescue workers were at work in the village of Obukhovo near Moscow, where a production facility and an administrative building were burning.
The ministry said there were no casualties.
Meanwhile, a Russian missile strike on a hotel in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has injured 11 people, including Turkish journalists staying at the hotel, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said early on January 11.
Synyehubov said that one of those injured was in serious condition.
More than 30 civilians were inside the hotel at the time of the attack, Synyehubov said on Telegram.
Ukraine's emergency services said those hurt in the strike were "hotel staff and guests, one of whom is a foreign journalist," without giving details.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said no military personnel were staying at the hotel.
Finland To Extend Closure Of Crossings Along Border With Russia
Finland will extend the closure of its border with Russia, which had been set to end on January 15, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah told national broadcaster YLE on January 10. "The border will remain closed," Essayah said when asked if the border would remain closed for another month. Finnish media had previously reported that the government would extend the measure. Finland shut the border to stop a growing number of asylum seekers from entering the country, and said Moscow had orchestrated the influx of people, a charge the Kremlin denies.
Russia Summons Moldovan Ambassador, Decries 'Unfriendly Actions'
The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Moldovan ambassador on January 10 to protest "unfriendly acts" on the part of the ex-Soviet state's pro-European government and said it was barring entry to a number of its nationals. A Foreign Ministry statement denounced the "systematic character" of actions it said were directed against Russian citizens, including journalists. "Moldova's leadership continues to make aggressive anti-Russian declarations," the statement said. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Moldova's parliament last month approved a new defense strategy identifying Russia and corruption as the two biggest threats to the country's security.
POW Group Demands Bosnia Protest Russia Granting Citizenship To War Crimes Suspect
An organization representing people who were held in prisoner-of-war camps in Kljuc in northwestern Bosnia during the Bosnian War has demanded that the Foreign Ministry of Bosnia-Herzegovina send a letter of protest to Russia over the granting of citizenship to a former officer of the Yugoslav Army who is wanted in Bosnia for war crimes.
Ratko Samac is one of 44 foreign nationals who were granted citizenship under a decree signed on January 9 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"This is a shame, and a diplomatic note must be sent to Russia,” Mehmed Begic of the organization of war prisoners from Kljuc told RFE/RL on January 10. “We ask who [Russia] gave citizenship to and on what merit -- that he killed innocent people in the war?"
Samac has resided in Russia since 1999, according to Russian media reports that RFE/RL could not independently confirm. Russia has refused to extradite him to Sarajevo despite requests in 2015 and 2018. Moscow rejected those requests citing Samac's poor health.
Samac has been accused of committing war crimes in Kljuc in the early 1990s. The accusations stem from an investigation in 2013 by a court in Bihac in northwestern Bosnia into alleged war crimes against civilians in Kljuc.
During the expulsion of the non-Serb population of Kljuc in 1992 more than 150 Bosniak civilians were killed, and some were illegally detained and beaten, according to judicial institutions in Bosnia. An arrest warrant for Samac was issued in 2015, the court told RFE/RL.
Samac went to Russia for medical treatment in Kurgan in the southern Urals in 1999. He was arrested there in 2016 on the basis of the arrest warrant issued by Bosnia, the Russian news outlet Sputnik reported at the time. Sputnik also reported that Samac's temporary residence permit was extended in 2015 -- the same year that the arrest warrant was issued -- until 2020. RFE/RL could not independently verify the Sputnik reports.
Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey Sign Memorandum On Black Sea Demining Operation
Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey have inked a deal to form a group that will oversee joint demining operations in their territorial waters in the Black Sea.
Turkish and Romanian defense ministers Yasar Guler and Angel Tilvar and Bulgaria's Deputy Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov on January 11 signed a memorandum of understanding in Istanbul establishing the Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in the Black Sea (MCM Black Sea).
The initiative is meant to oversee operations to clear mines that have been floating in the Black Sea since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
“We jointly decided to sign a protocol between our three countries in order to fight more effectively against the mine danger in the Black Sea by improving our existing close cooperation and coordination,” Guler said at a news conference in Istanbul with Tilvar and Zapryanov.
Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu told RFE/RL’s Romanian Service that while the first stage of the project is “trilateral,” it is open to the participation of other partners.
The operation will deploy demining ships, patrol ships, helicopters, and drones from the air. Turkey is expected to play the largest role because it has the most ships capable of demining operations. Romania will participate with demining ships, helicopters, drones, and divers.
Mines in the Black Sea laid by Russia have endangered shipping and complicated Ukraine's efforts to break through a Russian naval blockade. In the second part of 2023, several mines either hit ships in traffic or washed up on Romanian and Bulgarian shores.
The last known incident occurred on December 27 when a cargo ship heading to a Ukrainian port to load grain hit a mine and a fire broke out on board. Two people were injured, according to Ukrainian authorities.
Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, almost 90 floating mines have been destroyed in the Black Sea, most of them by Ukrainian forces. Five mines were destroyed by Romanian naval forces.
With reporting by Reuters
UN Security Council Members Say Russia Exploits Its UNSC Position By Acquiring Missiles From North Korea
Seven members of the UN Security Council accused Russia on January 10 of exploiting its position as a permanent member of this body by acquiring North Korean missiles and firing them into Ukraine in violation of UN resolutions passed by the council. "A permanent Security Council member that willingly engages in these violations demonstrates a clear exploitation of its position," said the statement by permanent council members Britain, France, and the United States. Nonpermanent members Japan, Malta, Slovenia, and South Korea also backed the statement along with Ukraine.
Kosovar Prosecutors Indict 27 Accused Of Smuggling Migrants
The Kosovo Special Prosecutor's Office indicted 27 people on January 10 for their involvement in smuggling migrants, mainly from Syria. The office said the suspected smugglers enabled the migrants to use the so-called "Balkan route," where people travel to Serbia and then on to European Union countries. Even though the route is punctuated with trip wires, cameras, and border patrols, it remains the second most-active route for migrants, according to the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex). To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Belarus Sends Children From Occupied Ukraine For Training With Belarusian Army
Belarusian state television reported on January 10 that authorities sent a recently arrived group of Ukrainian children from occupied Ukraine to train with the Belarusian military to learn how to evacuate in the event of a fire. The report referred to 35 children from the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Antratsyt in eastern Ukraine whom Belarusian authorities said were sent to the eastern Belarusian city of Mohilev. The military is “teaching the children how to behave in extreme situations,” the Belarus1 state television channel said. The children are being cared for by employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, it added.
Protest Erupts At House Of Georgian Activist Who Threw Paint On Icon Depicting Stalin
TBILISI -- An angry mob swarmed the house of Georgian activist Nata Peradze on January 10 after she posted a video online showing blue paint splattered on an icon of St. Matrona of Moscow in Tbilisi's Holy Trinity Cathedral that had recently sparked controversy because it carries an image of the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.
It was initially unclear whether Peradze had defaced the icon, but as activists of the pro-Russia Alt-Info group gathered outside her home and loudly accused her of "insulting the icon," she admitted she threw the paint.
"I really did not expect a reaction like this," Peradze told RFE/RL. "I anticipated some response when I took this action.... The reactions exceeded all my expectations."
The crowd had threatened to "carry out what the state and law failed to." Police eventually moved in and cordoned off the house to keep the mob at bay, while several officers inside the house protected Peradze from being physically attacked.
The Interior Ministry issued a statement warning the protesters "to stay within the norms of law," adding that otherwise "police will intervene, in accordance with the law."
The rally ended without incident.
The defaced icon has been cleaned and moved to a more prominent spot, and authorities have started a legal procedure over the vandalism.
The protest has exposed the divisions that run deep in Georgia over the former Soviet dictator's legacy in his homeland.
The icon, donated to the church by leaders of the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, a right-wing populist party, had been in the church for several months. It features a painting of St. Matrona of Moscow on its main panel, which is surrounded by scenes of her life on smaller panels, including one showing Stalin, an avowed atheist, standing next to the mystic and saint of the Russian Orthodox Church who died in 1952.
Photos of the icon when it was first unveiled several months ago sparked outrage among many Georgians, who condemned the appearance of the image in one of Georgia's main churches of a Soviet dictator who brutally oppressed religious clerics and religion in general while in power.
Despite massive campaigns of political killings and the destruction of churches during his rule from 1924 until his death in 1953, Stalin, who was an ethnic Georgian, is still viewed with pride by many Georgians. Several public monuments to the communist dictator remain standing across the former Soviet republic.
Transport Route Linking China's Shenzhen With Uzbek Capital Launched
The World Road Transport Organization (IRU) said the first Chinese TIR truck loaded with electronic products departed from China's southern city of Shenzhen to reach its final destination, the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, via a new 6,500-kilometer transportation corridor that runs through Kyrgyzstan. According to the IRU, the new route, a sign of China's increasing cooperation with Central Asia, allows trucks to reach Tashkent from Shenzhen in seven days instead of 20 by other routes under the TIR customs convention, which simplifies the bureaucracy of international road transport. In July 2023, China's Zhengzhou Hongyi Transportation company launched a similar TIR truck route connecting Shenzhen with Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Russian Musician's Appeal Against Detention Rejected
A court in the Russian city of Samara on January 10 rejected an appeal filed by singer Eduard Sharlot against his pretrial arrest on charges of "rehabilitating Nazism and insulting believers' feelings." Sharlot was initially arrested and handed 13 days in jail for "hooliganism" upon his return in November from Armenia, where he publicly protested against Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The criminal charges were filed against him in December and he was placed in pretrial detention. The charges stem from a video Sharlot posted on Instagram in June showing him burning his Russian passport and condemning Moscow's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Imprisoned Belarusian Activist's Mother Hospitalized After Detainment
Tatsyana Sevyarynets, the mother of imprisoned Belarusian opposition activist Paval Sevyarynets, was rushed to a hospital with blood pressure problems after police detained her on January 9 on unspecified charges, her daughter Hanna said on January 10. Paval Sevyarynets, a co-chairman of the unregistered opposition Belarusian Christian Democratic Party, was arrested in June 2020 during rallies where demonstrators were collecting signatures necessary to register candidates other than the authoritarian incumbent, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, for an August 2020 presidential election. He was later sentenced to seven years in prison on charge of organizing mass unrest. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kazakh Hotel Owned By Turkish Businessman Under Investigation Over Mass Death Of Swans
Kazakh Deputy Environment Minister Zhomart Aliev said on January 10 that his ministry is involved in the investigation of the Rixos Aktau hotel, after the mass death of swans on the shores of Lake Qarakol in the western Manghystau region. According to Aliev, almost 830 swans have died in the lake in recent weeks, with lab tests revealing an abrupt rise of unspecified harmful substances in the lake's waters. The hotel is owned by Turkish businessman Fettah Tamince, long a close associate of Kazakhstan’s former president, Nursultan Nazarbaev. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here and here.
Kyrgyz Border-Deal Activists' Trial Postponed After Defendant Hospitalized
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek postponed to an unspecified later date the trial of 27 Kyrgyz activists, politicians, and journalists who protested against a 2022 Kyrgyz-Uzbek border delimitation deal, after one of the defendants, Bektur Asanov, was hospitalized on January 10, lawyer Erkin Bulekbaev told RFE/RL. The activists, whose trial started in June last year, were arrested in October 2022 after they protested the controversial Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal which saw Kyrgyzstan in November 2022 hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir to Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Navalny Smiles, Jokes At Hearing As Court Rejects His Challenge Over Prison Treatment
Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, in his first court appearance since being moved to a notorious prison in the Arctic, joked and smiled at a hearing on his challenge to how he was being treated in prison, which the judge ultimately rejected.
The court said a suit filed by Navalny, who attended the January 10 hearing via video link, against his placement in a solitary confinement for 12 days at his previous prison in October was without merit as the move was legal.
In his decision, Judge Kirill Nikiforov ruled Navalny's placement in a punitive cell was warranted because it was proven that he violated an internal order at the IK-6 prison in the Vladimir region, namely by using "offensive" words when debating with a guard.
In a light moment during the proceedings, Navalny told the judge, who has presided over several similar sessions, that "a tear is flowing down my cheek" as a sign of pleasure at getting to see him again.
A second suit also filed by Navalny against the prison's decision not to allow his wife's letters to reach him will be considered by the court at a later date as Navalny asked for time to get acquainted with all documents related to the case. Navalny said he needed to see the prison warden's written order banning his wife's letters.
The day before, Navalny said on X, formerly Twitter, that he was immediately placed in a punitive solitary-confinement cell for seven days for failing to "properly" introduce himself to a prison guard after finishing a quarantine term at his new prison formally known as IK-3, but widely referred to as "Polar Wolf."
Navalny was transported to the notorious and remote prison in December.
Located some 2,000 kilometers northeast of Moscow, the prison holds about 1,050 of Russia's most incorrigible prisoners.
Human rights activists say the prison holds serial killers, rapists, pedophiles, repeat offenders, and others convicted of the most serious crimes and serving sentences of 20 years or more.
Navalny, who is serving a total of 19 years in prison on extremism and other charges, was hospitalized on August 20, 2020, after falling seriously ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. He was later transferred to Germany for treatment of poisoning by a deadly nerve agent of the Novichok group.
His Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) conducted an investigation of the poisoning and determined that it was carried out by agents of the Federal Security Service acting at Putin’s behest.
Russian authorities have never investigated the poisoning, with prosecutors claiming there was no evidence a crime had been committed.
Navalny returned to Russia from Germany on January 21, 2021 and was immediately arrested. He has been in custody ever since.
He has posed one of the most serious challenges to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who recently announced he is running for reelection in March. Putin is expected to easily win the election amid the continued sidelining of opponents and a clampdown on opposition and civil society that has intensified since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
On January 9, Navalny's team, in a post on Telegram, called on Russian citizens both home and abroad to hold an action called "Russia Without Putin" on January 21 -- the third anniversary of Navalny's arrest at a Moscow airport after he returned from Germany.
Navalny's FBK and his network of regional offices were declared "extremist" organizations and shut down in Russia in 2021. Many of his supporters fled the country in the face of criminal cases or the threat of prosecution.
Several of his associates were arrested on extremism charges, with some of them being handed prison terms.
With reporting by Mediazona and Meduza
Zelenskiy Uses Surprise Baltic Tour To Tout Ukraine's Success And Seek Aid
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukraine has shown Russia's military is stoppable as he made a surprise visit to the Baltics to help ensure continued aid to his country amid a wave of massive Russian aerial barrages.
Zelenskiy met with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, on January 10 to discuss military aid, training, and joint demining efforts during the previously unannounced trip, which will also take him to Estonia and Latvia.
“We have proven that Russia can be stopped, that deterrence is possible,” he said after talks with Nauseda on what is the Ukrainian leader's first foreign trip of 2024.
"Today, Gitanas Nauseda and I focused on frontline developments. Weapons, equipment, personnel training, and Lithuania's leadership in the demining coalition are all sources of strength for us," Zelenskiy later wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Lithuania has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion, which will reach the two-year mark in February.
Nauseda said EU and NATO member Lithuania will continue to provide military, political, and economic support to Ukraine, and pointed to the Baltic country's approval last month of a 200 million euro ($219 million) long-term military aid package for Ukraine.
Russia's invasion has turned Ukraine into one of the most mined countries in the world, generating one of the largest demining challenges since the end of World War II.
"Lithuania is forming a demining coalition to mobilize military support for Ukraine as efficiently and quickly as possible," Nauseda said.
"The Western world must understand that this is not just the struggle of Ukraine, it is the struggle of the whole of Europe and the democratic world for peace and freedom," Nauseda said.
Ukraine has pleaded with its allies to keep supplying it with weapons amid signs of donor fatigue in some countries.
There is continued disagreement between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress on continuing military aid for Kyiv, while a 50 billion euro ($55 billion) aid package from the European Union remains blocked due to a Hungarian veto.
But a NATO allies meeting in Brussels on January 10 made it clear that they will continue to provide Ukraine with major military, economic, and humanitarian aid. NATO allies have outlined plans to provide "billions of euros of further capabilities" in 2024 to Ukraine, the alliance said in a statement.
Zelensky warned during the news conference with Nauseda that delays in Western aid to Kyiv would only embolden Moscow.
"[Russian President Vladimir Putin] is not going to stop. He wants to occupy us completely," Zelenskiy said. "And sometimes, the insecurity of partners regarding financial and military aid to Ukraine only increases Russia's courage and strength."
Since the start of the year, Ukraine has been subjected to several massive waves of Russian missile and drone strikes that have caused civilian deaths and material damage.
Zelenskiy said on January 10 that Ukraine badly needs advanced air-defense systems.
"In recent days, Russia hit Ukraine with a total of 500 devices: We destroyed 70 percent of them," Zelenskiy said. "Air-defense systems are the No. 1 item that we lack."
Ukraine sounded an all-out air-raid alert earlier on January 10, and later in the day a Russian strike on the eastern city of Kharkiv injured nine people, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said.
The injuries occurred when a civilian target was damaged, he said, without specifying what was hit. An inspection of the location was ongoing late on January 10, he said, adding that cars were on fire.
Synyehubov also said that Russian forces had previously hit Kharkiv's Kyiv district with S-300 missiles. Kharkiv is under fire almost every day, usually from S-300 antiaircraft missile systems positioned in Russia in the territory of Belgorod.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
All Ukraine Under Air-Raid Alert Due Russian Missile-Strike Danger
An air-raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine on the morning of January 10, with authorities instructing citizens to take shelter due to an elevated danger of Russian missile strikes. "Missile-strike danger throughout the territory of Ukraine! [Russian] MiG-31Ks taking off from Savasleika airfield [in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region]. Don't ignore the air-raid alert!' the Ukrainian Air Force said in its warning message on Telegram. Since the start of the year, Ukraine was subjected to several massive waves of Russian missile and drone strikes that have caused civilian deaths and material damage. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iranian Economy Buoyed By 'Dark Fleet' Oil Shipments To China
