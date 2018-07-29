Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili has won the German Tennis Championship, the first title for both him and his nation, on the men's ATP tour.

Basilashvili, ranked 81st in the world, narrowly upended defending champion Leonardo Mayer of Argentina 6-4 0-6 7-5 on the red clay of Hamburg on July 29.

"What a match today. I’m extremely tired, I played seven matches. I literally gave, in every match, my heart," Basilashvili said on court after the match.

"I’m pretty sure every player worked so hard for this, but it’s an unbelievable moment for me."

Basilashvili, the fourth qualifier this season to win an ATP tournament, will rise to 35th in the rankings, the highest spot any Georgian has ever held on the tour.