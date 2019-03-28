BBC Pays Damages To Ukraine's Poroshenko Over 'Incorrect' Report

The BBC says it has agreed to pay damages to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko over an "incorrect" report last year.



"We apologise to Mr Poroshenko for any distress caused and have agreed to pay him damages, legal costs and have participated in a joint statement in open court," the BBC said in a March 28 statement on its news site.



It did not give any indication of the size of the payment.



An article published on the BBC website in May 2018 alleged that a payment of $400,000 was made to Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to extend a meeting between the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents.



The allegation related to a meeting at the White House in June 2017.



Poroshenko, who is seeking reelection in the March 31 presidential election, sued the BBC over the report, which also featured in a news bulletin in Britain.

With reporting by the BBC