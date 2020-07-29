Report Says Belarus Detained More Than 30 Foreign Private Military Contractors Near Minsk

MINSK -- The Belarusian state news agency BelTA has reported that "32 foreign military contractors" were detained near Minsk overnight.



According to the July 29 report from BelTA, security officials have received information about the arrival of more than 200 militants "to destabilize the situation" during the campaign in the run-up to an August 9 presidential election.



It gave no further details, while Investigative Committee spokesman Syarhey Kabakovich told RFE/RL that "everything will be reported by official channels."



Press services of the Committee of State Security (KGB) and the Interior Ministry have not responded to phone calls from RFE/RL.



President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has faced mounting public opposition in recent months after 26 years in power, in part from public discontent over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.



In addition, hundreds of people, including activists and bloggers have been arrested as the government has cracked down hard on rallies and demonstrations supporting opposition candidates, who were not registered by the election officials.



He has said that unnamed forces may use trained fighters from unspecified foreign private military companies -- which are illegal in Belarus -- to foment a revoution in the country that would be similar to how pro-European demonstrations in neighboring Ukraine toppled pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.



"They will be professional military fighters, bandits, who are specially trained, mainly at private military companies all around the world and make big money in these or those countries," Lukashenka said.

With reporting by BelTA