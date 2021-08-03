Ukrainian Police Open Murder Case After Finding Missing Belarusian Activist 'Hanged'

Ukrainian police said on August 3 that they have launched a suspected murder case after finding missing Belarusian activist Vital Shyshou dead in a park near his home in Kyiv.



Police said they would investigate all possibilities, including a murder disguised as a suicide.



Shyshou's NGO, Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU), helps Belarusians fleeing persecution by the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has been waging a brutal crackdown since massive protests challenged his claim to reelection for a sixth presidential term in August 2020.



"Belarusian citizen Vital Shyshou, who disappeared yesterday in Kyiv, was found hanged today in one of Kyiv's parks, not far from his place of residence," the police statement said.



The BDU said on Telegram on August 2 that the activist apparently went for his daily run earlier in the day and did not return.



The organization said Shyshou's workout clothes were not at his home and that attempts to contact him by telephone were unsuccessful.



Members of the BDU were combing the area where Shyshou usually jogs and contacted the police when they were unsuccessful.



Shyshou is originally from the southeastern Belarusian town of Rechytsa and moved to Ukraine following the country's hotly disputed August 2020 presidential election, in which strongman Lukashenka claimed victory, leading to mass street protests.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP