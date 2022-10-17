News
Belarusian Opposition Activist Gets 25 Years On Charges He Rejects
HRODNA, Belarus -- Belarusian businessman and political activist Mikalay Autukhovich, along with 11 others, has been handed lengthy prison terms on terrorism charges that he rejects as politically motivated.
A court in the western city of Hrodna on October 17 sentenced Autukhovich to 25 years in prison after finding him guilty of high treason and an array of other charges that amounted to accusing him of plotting a terrorist attack and conspiring to seize power.
Autukhovich, 59, is a former military officer and a veteran of the Soviet war in Afghanistan. He has helped the opposition raise funds for their efforts to oppose authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who in August 2020 claimed a sixth term in power in an election marred by accusations of rigging by the opposition and the West.
Investigators said Autukhovich and a group he led conducted several arson attacks against vehicles belonging to police officers and planned attacks on their property. Autukhovich has rejected all of the charges.
The other defendants in the case were convicted on the same charges, with the exception of high treason. Some were also found guilty of conspiracy and the preparation of actions to disrupt social order.
Paval Sava, Volha Mayorova, and Halina Dzerbysh were sentenced to 20 years in prison each, while Viktar Snehur was handed a 19-year prison term and Uladzimer Hundar received 18 years.
Iryna Melkher received 17 years, Syarhey Razanovich and Paval Razanovich were sentenced to 16 years in prison each. Lyubov Razanovich was sentenced to 15 years, Iryna Harachkina to six years and one month, and Anton Melkher received 2 1/2 years in prison in the high-profile case.
It is not known if any of them pleaded guilty, as the trial, which was held at a detention center in Hrodna and presided over by Judge Maksim Filatau, who is under European Union sanctions for his support of the regime and its sometimes violent suppression of dissent following the disputed election.
Autukhovich previously spent seven years and five months in prison on charges of illegal weapons possession, which he and his supporters have also rejected as politically motivated.
Moscow Mayor Says Mobilization In Russian Capital Is Over
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has announced that the military mobilization for the war in Ukraine is over for the Russian capital region.
Sobyanin said in a statement on October 17 that "all goals related to the mobilization have been met," adding that enlistment centers in Moscow were closed down during the afternoon.
"Conscription notices distributed during the mobilization to residences and work places are no longer valid," Sobyanin's statement said.
He did not say how many Moscow residents had been mobilized during the campaign, which President Vladimir Putin announced on September 21 amid major setbacks on battlefields in Ukraine.
Media reports in recent days said police and enlistment officers in Moscow and the country's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, raided subway stations, hostels, and dormitories to catch men and hand them conscription notices.
Andrei Klishas, an influential member of parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, called for an investigation into the reported raids and demanded each such case be pursued to "legally evaluate the activities of officials who sanctioned such raids."
Several Russian regions have announced the end of mobilization, even though many of those called up for service continued to be sent to Ukraine.
Putin said that only Russians who served in the army and had combat experience would be mobilized.
However, numerous cases have been reported where men who had never served in the army were sent to the front line in Ukraine without any training.
Another German Reportedly Arrested In Iran Amid Protests
Another German citizen reportedly has been arrested in Iran amid a wave of protests triggered by the death of a young woman detained by the country's morality police for "improperly" wearing a mandatory headscarf, or hijab.
The Jam-e Jam newspaper, which is affiliated with Iran's state media, reported that the German citizen was arrested during protests on October 16 in the northwestern city of Ardabil.
Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 has swept Iran, with demonstrations in cities across the country.
Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces of stoking the protests and last week said nine foreign nationals -- including people from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland -- had been arrested. Iran has not shown any evidence to back up its claim.
Iranian judicial and security authorities have yet to announce the alleged arrest of the German citizen.
Two Iranian-German dual citizens, Jamshid Sharmahd and Nahid Taghvi, were already being held in Iran, which has arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, often on widely criticized espionage and security-related charges.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is taking dual and foreign nationals into custody on false charges and then offering them in prisoner swaps.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tbilisi May Change 'Liberal' Visa Regime For Russians, Georgian President Says
CHISINAU -- Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili says her country may change its "liberal" visa regime for Russian citizens amid an unprecedented influx sparked by the Kremlin's mobilization of troops for the war against Ukraine.
Speaking at a joint conference in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, after holding talks with Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu on October 17, Zurabishvili called the arrival of Russian citizens to Georgia in recent weeks "a challenge."
"I would not call it a threat, but it is a challenge.... I also do not exclude that we will have to revise the visa regime, which currently is liberal and does not correspond to the Russian aggression [against Ukraine]. The issue must be decided by [Georgian] authorities and our society," Zurabishvili said.
Zurabishvili did not say if visas would be introduced for Russian citizens who choose to enter the South Caucasus country.
Currently, Russians do not need visas to enter Georgia and may stay in the country without for up to 365 days. If they leave Georgia for another country, they can then immediately reenter for another 365 days.
Georgian government officials have said several times that there are no plans to introduce visas for Russian citizens.
Moldovan President Sandu tweeted after talks with Zurabishvili that the two former Soviet republics had "committed to closer cooperation between Moldova and Georgia in the future, and also to working together on the road of the EU integration."
Zurabishvili added: "Moldova and Georgia both belong in Europe. Our cooperation on this road will make us stronger."
EU Hits Iranian Security Officials, Morality Police, With Sanctions
The European Union has put sanctions on Iran's information minister, the country's "morality police," and other senior officials over the death of a young woman while in custody and the brutal crackdown on nationwide protests that have followed.
The bloc published the list of those it hit with sanctions -- including 11 persons and four entities -- in its official administrative gazette on October 17.
The list includes senior officials from the so-called morality police, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp's Basij paramilitary force, and a uniformed branch of the national police.
Tehran on October 17 vowed an "immediate" response to the sanctions.
Mahsa Amini died on September 16 in Tehran, three days after she was seen being taken into custody by the morality police for allegedly wearing a hijab, or headscarf, improperly. Eyewitnesses say they could see her being beaten by security agents.
But an official coroner's report said Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head or limbs but was instead linked to disease, disputing family objections that the 22-year-old was in good health when taken into custody.
Since her death, Iranians have taken to the streets across the country to protest the government's restrictions on their lives despite warnings from the authorities that security agents would come down hard on any unrest.
On September 25, the EU issued a declaration saying that those responsible for the killing of Amini "must be held accountable."
It also chided Iranian officials for violating freedom of expression for "severely" restricting Internet access and said the EU "will consider all the options at its disposal to address the killing of Mahsa Amini and the way Iranian security forces have responded to the ensuing demonstrations."
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group said on October 17 that at least 215 people, including 27 children, had been killed in the crackdown.
The United States, Britain, and Canada have already announced sanctions against Iran over rights violations.
Four Russians Caught Taking Pictures Illegally In Norway
Four Russian citizens -- three men and one woman -- were arrested last week and placed in custody in Norway after they were seen taking photographs of objects that are subject to a ban on photography, Norwegian police said on October 17, without specifying what they had photographed.
Police found “photographic equipment and relatively extensive image material” in their possession when their car was stopped on October 11.
The four individuals were not identified. Police said they came to Norway from Finland, and claimed they were tourists.
Norwegian authorities said they was no immediate link to two other cases of Russians detained elsewhere in the Nordic NATO member after police found them in possession of drones.
In recent weeks, a number of drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms.
Police declined to give further details "due to the nature of the case.”
Norway has posted soldiers to help guard major onshore oil and gas processing plants, its military said on October 3, as part of efforts to beef up security amid suspicion that sabotage caused last month's leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines that were built to deliver Russian gas to Germany.
The damaged pipelines discharged huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Russian TV Journalist Who Protested Ukraine War On-Air Flees Country
Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who in March protested Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine in a live news broadcast, has fled the country after escaping house arrest.
Ovsyannikova's lawyer, Dmitry Zakhvatov, said on October 17 that his client "had to leave Russia and is under the protection of a European state at the moment."
Ovsyannikova gained international recognition on March 14 when she burst onto the set of Channel One's Vremya news program holding a poster reading: “Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you” in Russian. She also shouted: "Stop the war. No to war."
Ukraine-born Ovsyannikova was a producer with Channel One at the time of her protest. She was later detained and fined 30,000 rubles ($490) by a court for calling for illegal protests.
She was placed under house arrest in August on a charge of distributing false information about Russia’s armed forces after police searched her apartment in the Russian capital. Zakhvatov said then that his client may face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge.
In early October, the Interior Ministry added Ovsyannikova to its wanted list, saying that she had violated the conditions of her house arrest.
Ovsyannikova's former husband, Igor Ovsyannikov, said at the time that she had escaped from her home along with their 11-year-old daughter.
On October 17, Moscow’s Cheryomushki district court ruled that Ovsyannikova's daughter must stay with her father, because her mother "is involved in political activities."
Ovsyannikova resigned from Channel One and spent several months abroad, including in Ukraine, repeatedly expressing her condemnation of the war.
A law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March provides for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations.
Russia refers to the conflict in Ukraine, which it launched in February, as a "special military operation." It is forbidden to publicly call it a war and those who do face stiff penalties including lengthy sentences.
Dushanbe Probes Reports That Tajik Nationals Were Involved In Deadly Russia Shooting
DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities are investigating media reports that say at least two Tajik nationals were involved in a shooting spree at a military training base in Russia over the weekend that left at least 11 Russian men dead and at least 15 wounded.
The Tajik Interior Ministry told RFE/RL in a written statement on October 17 that "Tajikistan's embassy in Moscow is trying to clarify whether or not Tajik citizens were involved in the deadly shooting."
Meanwhile, relatives of a 24-year-old Tajik man, Ehson Aminzoda, told RFE/RL that Russian authorities had identified him as one of the men who opened fire on October 15 during military training near the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine.
Ehson Aminzoda's older brother, Firuz, who resides and works in Moscow, told RFE/RL on October 17 that Russian authorities had informed him that his brother was identified as one of the shooters.
"The Military Prosecutor's Office [in Moscow] have summoned me. Yesterday, I was informed about what happened. We do not know how he ended up in Belgorod. My brother was not a terrorist, nor did he have such thoughts. He was an ordinary migrant who wanted to work and build his life," Firuz Aminzoda said.
Firuz Aminzoda added that his brother moved to the Russian capital from his native village in Tajikistan's south seven months ago.
According to Firuz Aminzoda, Ehson, who also worked at a Moscow restaurant, was last seen near Moscow's Lyublino metro station on October 10, after which he went incommunicado.
He emphasized that Ehson was not a Russian citizen, and, therefore, was not eligible for the military mobilization that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on September 21 to support his ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Ehson's father, Tajiddin Aminzoda, confirmed to RFE/RL that his son died in Russia over the weekend, but declined to give any comments or details.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on October 15 that "two citizens of a member of the Commonwealth of Independent States" opened fire at a military training ground in the Belgorod region, killing 11 and wounding 15 military personnel. The attackers were shot dead by return fire, it added.
Some reports quoting witnesses said that three Tajiks were involved in the attack and that one of the attackers had managed to escape.
According to the reports, the shooting started amid tensions sparked by a conflict between Muslim soldiers and a unit commander who "insulted their religion."
Putin's mobilization has sparked protests, attacks on recruitment offices, and the flight of huge numbers of men out of the country.
On October 15, a military commissioner at an enlistment center in the city of Partizansk in Russia's Far East was found dead "near a fence."
Local authorities gave contradicting reports, saying that Roman Malyk died of a heart attack and that investigators later looked into the possibilities of murder or suicide. Meanwhile, local reports quoted witnesses as saying that the man was found hanged on the fence.
Last month, a man shot and severely wounded another military commissioner in the Siberian city of Ust-Ilimsk to protest against the mobilization.
On October 14, Putin said the mobilization will end in two weeks as more than 220,000 men had been mobilized through the call to fight in Ukraine.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service
NATO Holds 'Routine' Nuclear Deterrence Drill Amid Russia Tensions
NATO has started its regular nuclear deterrence exercises in Western Europe amid soaring tensions with Russia prompted by President Vladimir Putin's veiled nuclear threats in the face of Moscow's military setbacks in Ukraine.
"Exercise 'Steadfast Noon' involves 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft of various types, including fourth and fifth generation fighter jets, as well as surveillance and tanker aircraft," the 30 member alliance said in a statement, stressing that the "routine, recurring training activity" -- which runs until October 30 -- was planned before Russia invaded Ukraine and is not linked to the current situation.
The exercise will take part in training flights over Belgium, Britain, and the North Sea.
"NATO’s new Strategic Concept, adopted by Allied leaders at the Madrid Summit in June makes clear that 'the fundamental purpose of NATO’s nuclear capability is to preserve peace, prevent coercion and deter aggression,'” the statement said.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has rejected any calls to cancel the exercise after Putin ratcheted up his nuclear rhetoric as Russian forces suffered reversals in Ukraine.
"It would send a very wrong signal if we suddenly now canceled a routine, long-time planned exercise because of the war in Ukraine," Stoltenberg said last week.
"We need to understand that NATO's firm, predictable behavior, our military strength, is the best way to prevent escalation."
With reporting by AFP
New UN Human Rights Chief Warns About Escalation Of War In Ukraine
The new United Nations human rights chief says the recent escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine is "deeply troubling," especially reports of kamikaze drone attacks in urban areas.
Speaking on his first day as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk told reporters in Geneva on October 17 after a new barrage of drone and air attacks by Russia on Kyiv that "any escalation in warfare is deeply troubling to us, and it's happening in Ukraine."
"It is absolutely important that civilian objects, civilians, are not targeted", he said.
"This is very difficult in densely populated urban areas," he added.
Last week Moscow launched an intense wave of attacks on cities across Ukraine after a key Russian-built bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula, which it illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, was severely damaged in a bomb attack.
Turk, an Austrian lawyer who is a long-time UN diplomat, takes over from Michele Bachelet, whose term ended August 31.
In a statement before he spoke with reporters, Turk said that, when it comes to human rights, "we need all hands on deck" and that respect for international law was "absolutely critical."
“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to every situation,” he said.
“I hope to use every tool at our disposal to advance the human rights of all people” which includes “very clearly speaking out when it is necessary.”
Ukraine War Pushes 4 Million Children Into Poverty, Says UNICEF
Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the economic impact of the conflict have thrown an additional 4 million children into poverty across Eastern Europe and Central Asia -- an almost 20 percent year-on-year increase, the UN children's agency said on October 17.
"Children are bearing the heaviest burden of the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine," UNICEF said.
The conflict "and rising inflation have driven an additional four million children across Eastern Europe and Central Asia into poverty, a 19 percent increase since 2021", it said.
UNICEF based its conclusions on data from 22 countries.
The impact of the conflict has mostly affected children in Russia and Ukraine.
"Russia accounts for nearly three-quarters of the total increase in the number of children living in poverty due to the Ukraine war and a cost-of-living crisis across the region, with an additional 2.8 million children now living in households below the poverty line," UNICEF found.
In Ukraine, half a million additional children were living in poverty, followed by Romania with an additional 110,000 children.
"Children all over the region are being swept up in this war's terrible wake," said UNICEF's regional director for Europe and Central Asia, Afshan Khan.
"If we don't support these children and families now, the steep rise in child poverty will almost certainly result in lost lives, lost learning, and lost futures."
The poorer a family is, the greater the proportion of its income it must spend on food and fuel, leaving less for children's health care and education, UNICEF said, adding that children are also "more at risk of violence, exploitation, and abuse."
The sharp increase in poverty could prompt the deaths of an additional 4,500 children before their first birthdays, and learning losses could be equivalent to an additional 117,000 children dropping out of school this year alone, UNICEF notes.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Brussels Seeks Hard Evidence Of Iranian Involvement In Ukraine War, Says EU's Top Diplomat
The European Union is seeking concrete evidence for any Iranian involvement in Russia's war on Ukraine, the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on October 17.
Video footage posted on social media showed drones buzzing over the Kyiv sky early on October 17 and smoke billowing as Ukraine said the capital and other regions were being targeted in a fresh wave of air strikes.
Kyiv has said that Russia is using Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles laden with explosives known as kamikaze drones to strike civilian and infrastructure targets inside Ukraine.
"We will look for concrete evidence about the participation (of Iran in the Ukraine war)," Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, adding that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba would take part in the gathering.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has denied that Tehran has provided weapons to either side in the conflict.
"The published news about Iran providing Russia with drones has political ambitions and it's circulated by Western sources. We have not provided weaponry to any side of the countries at war," said Nasser Kanaani during a weekly press conference on October 17.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iran Prison Fire Death Toll Rises To Eight As Anti-Regime Protests Continue
Iran's judiciary has raised the death toll for a fire at Tehran's notorious Evin prison, saying that at least eight prisoners were killed, as nationwide protests continue over the death in custody of a young woman arrested for improperly wearing a mandatory Islamic scarf.
Details still remain scarce over the fire at Evin prison, which also houses political prisoners and anti-government protesters.
The judiciary's Mizan news agency announced the new toll on October 17, saying the prisoners had succumbed to their injuries the previous day.
It said all those dead had been held on theft charges. Mizan described the incident as a “fight between inmates and a fire," though it offered no evidence to support the claim. Activists outside of Iran say they remain skeptical of the Iranian government's claims.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused Washington of inciting chaos after U.S. President Joe Biden voiced support for the five-week old protests that have rocked Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.
State media originally reported that nine people were injured but the Judiciary website Mizan.news said on October 16 that four inmates had died of smoke inhalation and 61 others were injured. It said all four who died were in prison on robbery convictions.
Mizan added that 10 inmates were hospitalized, with four of them in serious condition. Some prisoners had tried to escape but failed, the website said.
An RFE/RL reporter was told that a riot began on October 15 in Ward 7 of the prison, which is famous for holding political prisoners and was blacklisted by the U.S. government in 2018 for being a place with "serious rights abuses."
The ward is next to another area where those detained during the unrest over the death of Amini are being held.
On October 16, state-run TV aired video of what it said was the fire's aftermath, showing scorched walls and ceilings in a room it said was the upper floor of a sewing workshop at the prison.
Tehran Governor Mohsen Mansuri said the fire was caused by a “fight between some prisoners" in the workshop.
Many Iranian social media posts challenged state media claims over the cause of the fire and apparent explosions at the prison.
The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell expressed “most serious concern” and called for “maximum transparency on the situation” following the prison blaze.
Borrell said in a tweet on October 16 that Iranian authorities are responsible for the lives of "all detainees, including human rights defenders and EU nationals.”
Some prisoners had called their families on October 16, relatives and lawyers said.
Prominent filmmaker Jafar Panahi managed to call his wife from Evin on October 16 to let her know that he and his fellow filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof are fine and that authorities had used tear gas during the unrest, RFE/RL's Radio Farda reported.
A lawyer representing Siamak Namazi, an American-Iranian held at Evin said on October 16 that Namazi had contacted his family.
Namazi “is safe and has been moved to a secure area of Evin prison,” lawyer Jared Genser said in a tweet.
Namazi has been sentenced for more than seven years on espionage-related charges rejected by Washington as baseless.
Several other dual-national Iranians and foreign citizens are being held in Evin prison, mostly on dubious security-related charges.
Speaking in the western U.S. state of Oregon on October 15, Biden said he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran.
Biden said the Iranian “government is so oppressive” and that he had an “enormous amount of respect for people marching in the streets.”
Tehran said the remarks amounted to interference in Iran’s internal affairs.
President Raisi accused Biden of “inciting chaos, terror and the destruction of another country.”
"The enemy's plot must be countered by effective measures to resolve people's problems," Raisi added, according to a presidency statement released on October 16.
Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests -- one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution -- sparked by Amini's death on September 16.
Amini was detained by morality police for "inappropriate attire" with regard to her head scarf, or hijab. Eyewitnesses say Amini, who comes from the country's Kurdish region, was beaten while in custody, but the authorities gave the official cause of death as "underlying diseases."
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and dpa
At Least Six Killed In Russian Strikes In Ukraine As Fighting Rages In East
Fresh Russian strikes have targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and other regions in southern and eastern Ukraine, killing at least six people, Ukrainian officials said, as Russian and Ukrainian forces fought pitched battles around two towns in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
The strikes came a week after a wave of Russian missiles killed at least 19 people across Ukraine in the heaviest bombardment in months.
On October 17, three people were killed in Kyiv in attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles known as kamikaze drones, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the fresh attacks launched against his country would not "break" Ukrainians.
"All night and all morning, the enemy terrorizes the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. The enemy can attack our cities but it won't be able to break us," he said.
Three people were killed in Kyiv in the drone attacks, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that 28 drones attacked Kyiv in the morning, but most of them were shot down by the Ukrainian air defenses.
The Ukrainian Air Force said it destroyed 37 of the 43 drones launched by the Russian military.
Russia has been using so-called suicide drones with increasing frequency in recent weeks to target urban centers and infrastructure, including power stations.
In the eastern region of Sumy, regional Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskiy said three people had been killed and several more wounded in the Russian attacks.
"At 5:20 in the morning, three Russian rockets hit a facility of civil infrastructure. At least three people died. Nine are wounded. There are still people under the rubble," Zhyvytskiy said on social media.
In the south, a big fire broke out at an energy facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region after an overnight missile hit, a local official said early on October 17.
"Three enemy missiles were destroyed by our air defense forces," Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app.
"One missile hit an energy infrastructure facility. There is a big fire. All services are working on the site."
The city council in the southern port of Odesa said Russian warplanes fired missiles on infrastructure facilities in the region early on October 17.
"The enemy, continuing to terrorize the southern regions, launched a missile attack on the Odesa region. A Kh-59 missile was fired from the Black Sea from an Su-35 aircraft, which hit one of the infrastructure facilities of the region," the council said, adding that there were no immediate reports about casualties.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on October 17 that it had carried out a "massive" attack on military targets and energy infrastructure across Ukraine using "high-precision" weapons.
The ministry said in its daily briefing that it had hit "all designated targets" in Ukraine and also thwarted an attempt by Ukraine to breach its defenses in the southern Kherson region.
On October 10, Russia launched strikes on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine in the biggest wave of attacks in months.
The attacks killed at least 19 people, wounded 105 others and sparked an international outcry. Russia denies it has been targeting civilians.
Moscow carried out further strikes on October 11, though on a smaller scale, striking energy installations in western Ukraine far from the front.
Russian and Ukrainian forces are engaged in heavy fighting around two towns in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, while Kyiv came under attack from Russian drones early on October 17, officials said.
Intense fighting was reported over the weekend in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which make up the Donbas, and in the Kherson province in the south. They constitute three of the four regions Russia officially seized last month after holding what it called referendums -- votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.
"The key hot spots in Donbas are (the cities of) Soledar and Bakhmut," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on October 16. "Very heavy fighting is going on there."
Bakhmut has been targeted by the Russian forces since summer. Soledar is just north of Bakhmut.
Zelenskiy also said that almost 65,000 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion on February 24, a figure far higher than Russia's official September 21 account of 5,937 dead.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on October 16 that its forces had repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson, and Mykolayiv regions. Russia also said it was continuing air strikes on military and energy targets in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on October 17 that Russia was facing more acute logistical problems in the south after the damage to the road-and-rail bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea caused by a blast on October 8.
In Luxembourg, EU foreign ministers stepped up the bloc's military support for Ukraine on October 17 by launching a mission to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and providing 500 million euros ($487 million) more for weapons.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed a meeting of his EU counterparts via video link from a shelter in Kyiv and urged them to provide more air defenses and sanction Iran over drone supplies to Russia.
"While Dmytro Kuleba addresses (us) from a bomb shelter, we raise EU military assistance to 3.1 billion euros ($3 billion) and launch the EU military training mission for Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted from the meeting in Luxembourg.
"Russia's latest indiscriminate attacks will not shake our determination to support Ukraine, it will only reinforce it."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
Belarus Says Almost 9,000 Russian Troops To Deploy There
The Defense Ministry in Minsk announced that almost 9,000 Russian troops will be stationed in Belarus as part of a "regional grouping" of forces it claims are needed to protect its borders.
"The first troop trains with Russian servicemen who are part of the (regional grouping) began to arrive in Belarus," Valery Revenko, head of the Defense Ministry's international military cooperation department, wrote on Twitter.
He said the "the relocation will take several days," and involve "a little less than 9,000 people."
More information would be provided at a briefing for military attachés, he added.
Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the de facto leader of Belarus, said last week that his troops would deploy with Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, citing, without providing any proof, what he said were threats from Ukraine and the West.
With reporting from Reuters
France To Supply Ukraine With Air-Defense Systems, Expand Training For Ukrainian Soldiers
France has announced it will provide air-defense systems to Ukraine and expand a training program for Ukrainian soldiers.
Up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be embedded with military units in France, rotating through for several weeks of combat training, more specialized training in logistics and other needs, and training on equipment being supplied by France, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in an interview published in Le Parisien.
"We are noting the fact that the war, alas, will last," the newspaper quoted the minister as saying. "A new generation of soldiers must also be trained, to last the distance."
France had previously trained Ukrainian artillery troops to use Caesar self-propelled howitzers it has supplied.
The minister said the Crotale air-defense missile batteries that France is preparing to send to Ukraine "will be particularly useful in the fight against drones and against aerial bombardments."
France has 12 of the batteries, the minister said. He didn't specify how many of them will go to Ukraine but said "it will be significant to enable them to defend their skies."
France has supplied 18 Caesar artillery pieces and is in discussions to provide six more. Lecornu said France is also studying a Ukrainian request for rocket-launched ground-strike weaponry.
France also has set up a fund of 100 million euros ($97 million), "which the Ukrainians can use to buy what they want, on condition that the supplier is French," the minster said.
With reporting by AP
Iran Says Four Die In Prison Unrest, Rebukes Biden For Backing Protesters
Four people were killed in a blaze at a notorious prison in the Iranian capital that houses political prisoners and anti-government protesters, the Iranian judiciary said on October 16.
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi accused his U.S. counterpart of inciting chaos after President Joe Biden for voicing support for the protests that have rocked Iran since a young woman was killed in police custody.
Flames and smoke rising from Tehran's Evin prison had been widely visible in the evening on October 15, as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini entered a fifth week. In online videos, gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area of the prison.
State media originally reported nine people were injured but the judiciary website Mizan.news on October 16 said four inmates died of smoke inhalation and 61 others were injured. It said all four who died were in prison on robbery convictions.
Mizan added that 10 inmates were hospitalized, with four in serious condition. Some prisoners had tried to escape but failed, the website said.
A reporter from Radio Farda was told a riot began on October 15 in Ward 7 of the prison, which is famous for holding political prisoners and was blacklisted by the U.S. government in 2018 for being a place with "serious rights abuses." The ward is next to another area where those detained during the unrest over the death of Amini are being held.
On October 16, state-run TV aired video of what it said was the fire's aftermath, showing scorched walls and ceilings in a room it said was the upper floor of a sewing workshop at the prison.
Tehran Governor Mohsen Mansouri said the fire was caused by a "fight between some prisoners in a sewing workshop."
But many Iranian social media posts challenged state media claims over the cause of the fire and apparent explosions at the prison.
The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell expressed the "most serious concern" and called for "maximum transparency on the situation" following the prison blaze.
Borrell said in a tweet on October 16 that Iranian authorities are responsible for the lives of "all detainees, including human rights defenders and EU nationals.”
Some prisoners had called their families on October 16, relatives and lawyers said.
Prominent filmmaker Jafar Panahi on October 16 managed to call his wife from Evin to let her know that he and fellow filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof are fine and that authorities had used tear gas during the unrest, Radio Farda reported.
A lawyer representing Siamak Namazi, an American-Iranian held at Evin said on October 16 that Namazi had contacted his family.
Namazi "is safe and has been moved to a secure area of Evin prison," lawyer Jared Genser said in a tweet.
Namazi has been sentenced for more seven years on espionage-related charges rejected by Washington as baseless.
Several other dual-national Iranians and foreign citizens are held in Evin prison mostly for dubious security-related charges.
Families of inmates gathered on October 16 near the prison hoping for news of their loved ones inside.
Former inmate of Evin and rights activist Atena Daemi said relatives of prisoners in the women's section had gone to Evin for visiting hours, but authorities denied them access, resulting in a standoff.
According to Daemi, the relatives were told that prisoners were "fine, but the phones are broken."
Protests Continue
Speaking in the western U.S. state of Oregon on October 15, Biden said he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran.
Biden said the Iranian "government is so oppressive" and that he had an "enormous amount of respect for people marching in the streets."
Tehran said the remarks amounted to interference in Iran’s internal affairs.
Raisi accused Biden of "inciting chaos, terror, and the destruction of another country."
"The enemy's plot must be countered by effective measures to resolve people's problems," Raisi added, according to a presidency statement released on October 16.
Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests -- one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution -- sparked by Mahsa Amini's death on September 16.
The 22-year-old Amini was detained by morality police for "inappropriate attire" with regard to her headscarf, or hijab. Eyewitnesses say Amini, who comes from the country's Kurdish region, was beaten while in custody, but the authorities gave the official cause of death as "underlying diseases."
On October 16, Iran's parliament published a statement claiming Amini did not die from any physical blow but that she fell and police waited too long to get treatment for her. It urged police to offer an apology and provide more training to its staff. It suggested police wear cameras on their uniforms and install them in cars used to transfer detainees.
Human rights organizations have said at least 201 people have been killed in the crackdown by security forces.
The unrest has continued despite what Amnesty International called an "unrelenting brutal crackdown" that included an "all-out attack on child protesters" -- leading to the deaths of at least 23 minors.
Demonstrations took place at several universities on October 16, including in the cities of Tabriz and Rasht. Riot police were deployed nearby.
Videos posted on social media purportedly showed students at a Tehran university chanting: "Iran has turned into a big prison. Evin prison has become a slaughterhouse."
The authenticity of the footage cannot be independently verified.
The Iranian authorities’ repressive response to the protesters has drawn international condemnation and sanctions on Iran from Britain, Canada and the United States.
With reporting by IRNA, Reuters, AFP, and AP
Russia Targets More Ukrainian Towns As Zelenskiy Says Forces Continue To Hold Bakhmut
Russian forces continue to target civilian infrastructure in towns and villages across Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian troops are fending off repeated Russian attacks on the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut and after reports of a deadly Russian military range shooting.
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said early on October 16 that Russian forces had targeted more than 30 towns and villages across Ukraine, launching five missile and 23 air strikes and up to 60 rocket attacks in the past 24 hours.
In response, Ukraine's air forces carried out 32 strikes, hitting 24 Russian targets, it said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said on October 16 its forces had repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk region in the east and Kherson and Mykolayiv regions in the south.
Russia was also continuing air strikes on military and energy targets in Ukraine, using long-range precision-guided weapons, the ministry said.
RFE/RL cannot independently verify claims by either side in areas of intense fighting.
Russia has lost ground in the nearly seven weeks since Ukraine's armed forces opened their counteroffensive in the northeast, east, and south.
This week, the Kremlin launched what are believed to be its largest coordinated air and missile raids since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
The intensified Russian air strikes came after the Crimea Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia in its faltering war in Ukraine, was hit on October 8 by what Moscow says was a truck bomb.
The positions of Ukraine's southern forces were attacked several times on October 15 and a small "shooting battle" took place near the village of Tryfonivka (in Kherson), Ukraine's Armed Forces southern command said on October 16.
Russian forces also fired nearly 20 Russian-made Grad rockets on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region, it said.
An administration building used by Russia-backed separatists in the city of Donetsk was damaged on October 16 in what the Russia-backed separatist said was Ukrainian shelling.
Photos circulating on social media showed plumes of smoke swirling around the building, rows of blown-out windows and a partially collapsed ceiling. RIA Novosti and local media also reported that three cars parked nearby had burnt out as a result of the strike.
Kyiv didn’t immediately claim responsibility or comment on the attack.
In his evening address on October 15, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian troops were still holding the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks while the situation in the larger Donbas region remained very difficult.
Russian forces have repeatedly tried to seize Bakhmut, which sits on a main road leading to the cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk. Both are located in the Donetsk region.
Zelenskiy also said Russian missiles and drones had continued to hit Ukrainian cities, causing destruction and casualties.
"We hold our positions," Zelenskiy said. "In general, in the east and south, we do everything to make the occupiers feel that they have no prospects. No matter who they send to fight against us, it will only end in defeat for them."
Zelenskiy said almost 65,000 Russians had been killed so far since the February 24 invasion, a figure far higher than Moscow's official September 21 estimate of 5,937 dead. In August the Pentagon said Russia has suffered between 70,000 and 80,000 casualties, either killed or wounded.
Ben Hodges, the former commanding general of U.S. Army Europe, said he believes Ukraine can retake the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula by next summer.
"When I look at the situation, I see that the situation of the Russians is getting worse with every week. They say war is a test of will and logistics -- and on both counts Ukraine is far superior," the former commander told the FAZ newspaper.
The reports of increased fighting came as two men fired at soldiers on a Russian military firing range near Ukraine on October 15, killing 11 and wounding 15 before being slain themselves, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine. It said two men from an unnamed former Soviet republic fired on volunteer soldiers during target practice and were killed by return fire.
The ministry called the incident a terrorist attack.
"A terrible event happened on our territory, on the territory of one of the military units," the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said early on October 16.
"Many soldiers were killed and wounded.... There are no residents of the Belgorod region among the wounded and killed," Gladkov said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app.
The shooting comes amid a hasty mobilization ordered by President Vladimir Putin to beef up Russian forces in Ukraine -- a move that has triggered protests and an exodus from Russia of hundreds of thousands, mainly to neighboring countries.
Putin said on October 14 that over 220,000 reservists already had been called up as part of an effort to recruit 300,000. He promised the mobilization would be wrapped up in two weeks.
With reporting from AFP, AP, and Reuters
Pipeline Carrying Russian Oil To Germany Repaired After Leak Detected In Poland
The Polish operator of the Druzhba oil pipeline said it had fixed a leak that had caused part of the pipeline from Russia to Germany to be shut.
The operator, PERN, said in a statement on October 15 its technical services "restored the full functionality of the damaged line of the pipeline, which supplies crude oil to the company's German customers."
"An investigation into the cause of the leak is ongoing," it added.
The leak was detected on October 11 near the village of Zurawice in central Poland.
The company had said earlier that preliminary checks indicated the leak was probably accidental.
The German government said on October 12 that oil deliveries were continuing to two key refineries despite the leak.
The discovery of the leak came amid security concerns over Europe's energy supplies after the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea recently sprang leaks that officials both in the West and Russia say were caused by sabotage.
Europe also faces a severe energy crisis as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which has cut supplies to many countries.
The Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline network pumps oil from the Urals to Europe through a northern branch that runs through Poland and a southern branch that runs through Ukraine.
Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, AP, and dpa
Unrest Breaks Out At Iran's Notorious Evin Prison; Officials Say Calm Restored
Officials say calm has been restored at Tehran's notorious Evin prison after a fire broke out and shooting was heard amid weeks of protests and nationwide unrest over the death of a 22-year-old woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
A reporter from RFE/RL's Radio Farda was told a riot began on October 15 in Ward 7 of the prison, which is famous for holding political prisoners and was blacklisted by the U.S. government in 2018 for being a place with "serious rights abuses." The ward is next to another area where those detained during the unrest over the death of Mahsa Amini are being held.
Video and photos on social media showed smoke rising above the prison. State media quoted a security official as saying "criminal elements" caused the disturbance but that the situation had been brought under control, even though some social media reports said gunshots could still be heard in the area.
Officials in Tehran have yet to comment on the situation.
Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests -- one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution -- sparked by Amini's death on September 16.
Amini was detained by morality police for "inappropriate attire" with regard to her head scarf, or hijab. Eyewitnesses say Amini, who comes from the country's Kurdish region, was beaten while in custody, but the authorities gave the official cause of death as "underlying diseases."
Human rights organizations have said at least 201 people have been killed in a crackdown by security forces.
The unrest has continued despite what Amnesty International called an "unrelenting brutal crackdown" that included an "all-out attack on child protesters" -- leading to the deaths of at least 23 minors.
The crackdown has drawn international condemnation and sanctions on Iran from Britain, Canada, and the United States.
With reporting by IRNA and Reuters
Eleven Dead, 15 Wounded In Shooting At Russian Military Training Facility
At least 11 people were killed and 15 wounded on October 15 at a military training ground in the Belgorod region of Russia when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The ministry said two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops at the training ground, described as a Russian military firing range.
The ministry said in a statement that the shooting occurred as volunteers trained to fight in Ukraine. It called the incident a terrorist attack.
"During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation (against Ukraine), the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit," Russian media cited a Defense Ministry statement as saying.
It said the two volunteers who fired on the other soldiers were shot dead by return fire. It was unclear whether their deaths are included among the 11 confirmed dead. The two were nationals from a former Soviet republic, the ministry said, but did not give any other details.
The Moscow-based Baza news website reported that the shooting took place at about 10 a.m., but it only became known in the evening.
The motive for the attack is unclear.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilization on September 21, sparking protests, attacks on recruitment offices, and the flight of huge numbers of men out of the country.
Putin said on October 14 that Russia should be finished calling up reservists in two weeks, promising to end the mobilization after the conscription of more than 200,000 men to fight in Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Bulgarian Government Hit By Cyberattack Blamed On Russian Hacking Group
The websites of the Bulgarian presidency and several other government ministries were the target of a large-scale cyberattack, the Prosecutor-General’s Office said on October 15, blaming Russian hackers.
Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev described it as a "serious problem," calling it "an attack on the Bulgarian state."
In addition to the president’s office, the distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack paralyzed the websites of the Defense Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Justice Ministry, and the Constitutional Court, Geshev said.
The attack came from the Russian city of Magnitogorsk, he added.
A DDoS attack sends an excessive number of requests that overwhelm the targeted websites. The attack renders the websites inaccessible or makes them run slowly.
Measures were taken to reduce the impact of the attack on the Bulgarian government websites and there was no breach of content, the Ministry of Digital Affairs said, adding that the attacks had been halted.
As part of the European Union, Bulgaria defends European values, Geshev said, adding that it is expected that this attack would have consequences.
Bulgaria is providing Ukraine with humanitarian support as Russia continues its ongoing full-scale invasion of the country. Bulgaria is also taking in Ukrainians who are fleeing the war.
Broadcaster Dnevnik reported that the Russian hacking group KillNet claimed responsibility. The group announced the attack on its Telegram channel. The members of KillNet describe themselves as pro-Kremlin patriots.
The purpose of their attacks is to attract attention and spread disinformation.
With reporting by dpa
'The Hell With It': SpaceX CEO Musk Reverses Position On Funding Satellite Internet For Ukraine
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk now says that his company will continue to pay for the Starlink satellite Internet service for Ukraine, a day after suggesting SpaceX could no longer afford it.
"The hell with it," Musk said on Twitter. "Even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding ukraine govt for free."
Musk activated Starlink, a network of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting the Earth and thousands of terminals on the ground, in late February after Internet services were disrupted because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Starlink has cost SpaceX $80 million thus far and the cost will exceed $100 million by end of year, Musk said on Twitter on October 7.
He told his more than 108 million Twitter followers on October 14 that SpaceX cannot fund the network “indefinitely” amid reports that he has asked the Pentagon to step in.
He issued the statement after CNN reported that SpaceX sent a letter to the Pentagon last month saying it could not continue to fund the Starlink service in Ukraine and that it may have to stop funding it unless the U.S. military gives the company tens of millions of dollars a month.
The Defense Department later confirmed that it received a request from Musk to take over funding for the satellite network. The official said the issue has been discussed in meetings and senior leaders are weighing the matter.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Tajik President's Demand For 'Respect' From Putin Viewed Millions Of Times On YouTube
A video of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon complaining to Russian President Vladimir Putin about his lack of respect for the countries of Central Asia that were once part of the Soviet Union has struck a nerve on social media, where it has been viewed millions of times.
Rahmon, addressing Putin directly, said that Tajikistan and other countries in the vast region have been treated like outsiders and indicates that the region deserves more investment from Moscow.
Rahmon made the comments on October 14 at a summit of leaders from the former Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.
Putin appears uncomfortable in the seven-minute video posted on YouTube, where it has been viewed around 4 million times. The video also also shows the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan looking on silently.
“We have always respected the interests of our main strategic partner,” Rahmon said, referring to Russia. “We want respect, too."
At one point, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev asks him to stop, but Rahmon refuses, saying, "We came to talk."
Touching on a subject that Putin himself has cited, Rahmon said both he and Putin witnessed the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
“I was there in those meetings in the room when the Soviet Union collapsed,” he said. “Then like now -- and you have to forgive me for saying this -- not enough attention was paid to the small republics, the small nations.”
Putin has called the collapse of the Soviet Union "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the [20th] century."
Rahmon said the neglect of Tajikistan and the other countries of Central Asia, which he said were only used for their raw materials during the Soviet era, was one of the reasons for the collapse.
Putin’s response, according to TASS, was that during the Soviet era books were published in national languages, theaters were opened, and culture and the economy were developed.
Rahmon said Central Asian countries are not asking for many investments, adding that Russia should invest and that even billions invested “can be recouped in a very short period.” He suggested this would be reasonable in light of the Central Asians who travel to Russia to work.
Some of the YouTube users who commented on Rahmon’s statement congratulated him for speaking the truth to Putin. But others criticized Rahmon, who has ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic for three decades. Many said if he had provided decent living and working conditions for Tajiks, his relationship with his people would be different and Tajiks would not have to leave the country to find work.
Rahmon is one of Putin’s main allies, and Putin in June made his first public foreign trip since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine to Dushanbe for talks with Rahmon.
Russian Strikes Hit Energy Infrastructure In Kyiv Region
A missile attack seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine's capital region, the country's power system operator said on October 15.
Kyiv region Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike did not kill or injure anyone.
Electricity transmission company Ukrenergo said repair crews were working to restore power but warned residents about possible outages.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, urged Kyiv area residents and people in three neighboring regions to reduce their energy consumption during evening hours of peak demand.
"All that is necessary today is to approach electricity consumption as rationally as possible,” Tymosheko said.
After a truck bomb explosion a week ago damaged a key bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula, the Kremlin launched what is believed to be its largest coordinated missile attacks since the invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the bridge bombing.
Authorities reported shelling in several regions overnight.
Infrastructure was hit in the southern city of Zaporizhzhya, close to the front, and fires were reported. Governor Oleh Staruch called on people to seek safety in shelters.
With reporting by AP and dpa
