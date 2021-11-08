U.S. Capitol Rioter Seeks Asylum In Belarus

A U.S. national who took part in the January 6 riot at the Capitol building is seeking political asylum in Belarus.

In an interview with the state-controlled Belarus-1 television channel, which was broadcast on November 7, Evan Neumann said he had followed the advice of his lawyer and fled to Europe after six charges were filed against him.

Neumann said that he stayed in Switzerland and Italy for some time and then went to Ukraine for four months.

In mid-August, Neumann was detained by Belarusian border guards for illegally crossing from Ukraine.

According to Neumann, he decided to flee to Belarus and seek political asylum there after Ukraine's security services had started expressing interest in him.

The Californian man faces six federal charges for taking part in the riot at the Capitol, which involved supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump interrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the election.

In his interview to Belarus-1, Neumann rejected the charges, calling them "political persecution."

With reporting by AFP and Belarus-1