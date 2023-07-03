News
Belarusian Catholic Religious Instructor Given Third Consecutive 15-Day Jail Term
A court in Minsk has sentenced a Roman Catholic religious instructor, Uladzislau Beladzed, to 15 days in jail for a third consecutive time on a charge of "distributing extremist materials" that his relatives and colleagues call groundless. It is not clear why Beladzed was handed the jail term. The Christian Vision group said on Facebook that Beladzed looked "like a person who had gone through torture and inhumane treatment" at the hearing. Beladzed's relatives said earlier that they noticed signs of beatings on his face at a previous hearing. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Czech-Made Twin-Engine L-410 Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Russia's Far East
An L-410 twin-engine short-range transport plane made in the Czech Republic had to make an emergency landing on July 3 in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk Krai due to an engine malfunction. Khabarovsk Airlines says 14 passengers and crew members on board are safe. Last month, Russian air companies using L-410 started cutting flights, citing a lack of capacities for technical maintenance as Western companies stopped cooperation with their Russian partners due to sanctions imposed on Russia over its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Wife, Lawyer Of Imprisoned Former Kazakh Minister Suspected Of Attempted Bribery
The wife and a lawyer of former Kazakh Culture Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly are suspected of attempting to bribe the judges who sentenced the ex-minister last month to eight years in prison on embezzlement charges, the Central Asian nation's Anti-Corruption agency said on July 3, without mentioning the suspects' names. According to the agency, the lawyer, who is currently in a detention center, is suspected of receiving from Mukhamediuly’s wife $460,000, which he allegedly was supposed to hand over to the judges in the high-profile trial. No other details were given. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Iran Steps Up Closure Of Businesses For Not Complying With Mandatory Head Covering
Iranian authorities have stepped up their monitoring of commercial and recreational venues, shutting dozens of cafes, restaurants, and other businesses across the country they say were failing to comply with the mandatory head-scarf law.
Anger over the hijab law has boiled over since the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 in police custody over an alleged hijab infraction. Women have taken to the streets in growing numbers without the head scarf in protest of the government's policies. The unrest has tapped into broader discontent over the regime's corruption, economic mismanagement, and oppression of Iranians.
As part of a brutal and sometimes deadly crackdown on dissent, the government has looked to enforce the law amid one of the biggest threats to the Islamic regime since 1979.
The closing of businesses has been met with resistance from women and the growing trend of refusing to wear the hijab has reached such an extent that Abdolhossein Khosropour, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, noted last month that "women without a mandatory hijab should be arrested, but due to the large number of these women, it is not possible to do so."
The cities affected in the most recent wave of closures include Bandar Abbas, Mashhad, Tehran, Islamshahr, Eshtehard, Parand, Rasht, and Motel Qu.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new regime. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
In the face of unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
Resistance to the hijab is likely to increase further, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Nazarbaev's Former Press Secretary Appointed Kazakh Ambassador To Russia
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has appointed Dauren Abaev, the former press secretary of his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, to the post of ambassador to Russia, the presidential press service said on July 3. Abaev, who held several key posts in Kazakhstan before becoming deputy secretary-general of the Commonwealth of Independent States in March, was at the center of a scandal in 2021 after he called Kazakh activists who demanded the use of the Kazakh language instead of Russian at official and public places promoters of "cave nationalism." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Constitutional Court Legalizes Matronymic Names Following Activist's Battle
Kyrgyz activist Altyn Kapalova wrote on Facebook on July 2 that the Constitutional Court had ordered the government to legalize matronymic names following her long-running battle to allow children to choose to use their mother's name instead of their father's as part of their full legal names in documents. The legislation would allow children to choose which of their parents' names to use when they reach 16. Kapalova, a single mother of several children, has fought for the change for years.
Russia Says Attempt On Life Of Moscow-Backed Crimea Head Thwarted
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on July 3 it had thwarted an assassination attempt on Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea, the Interfax news agency reported. The FSB said it had detained a Russian man who had been hired and trained by Ukraine's security services to kill Aksyonov by blowing up his car. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Russia annexed Crimea, where it bases its Black Sea Fleet, from Ukraine in 2014.
Suspects Reportedly Detained In Case Of Tajik Banker's Abduction
At least four people have been detained in Tajikistan in connection with the June 23 abduction and disappearance of Shuhrat Ismatulloev, the deputy chairman of one of the country's leading banks, sources told RFE/RL on July 2.
The identities of the detainees have not been released, but sources close to the investigation said they were all former security officers who were allegedly working together with organized-crime figures. One of the detainees was reportedly a former officer with the Interior Ministry and the state Anti-Corruption Agency.
One source said there were four kidnappers who were driving a car with special security-service license plates that enabled them to violate traffic regulations without being stopped by police.
Ismatulloev, the 49-year-old deputy head of Oriyonbank, was forced into a dark car in Dushanbe on the evening of June 23. He has not been heard from since.
On June 30, a Tajik citizen was detained in Moldova after allegedly shooting dead two security officers at the Chisinau International Airport. Tajik officials the next day identified the man as Rustam Ashurov, a suspected member of the organized-crime group that has been tied to the Ismatulloev abduction.
Tajik prosecutors said Ashurov, "after committing this crime, fled to the Republic of Moldova through the Republic of Turkey in order to subsequently hide in the countries of the European Union."
Ashurov was sentenced to 13 years in prison in Dushanbe in November 2018 after being convicted of stealing $100,000 from a currency-exchange office. His sentence was later reduced to 9 1/2 years, but he was released about two years ago.
Moldovan acting Prosecutor-General Ion Munteanu said Ashurov, who was reportedly seriously injured while being detained, would face trial in Moldova over the airport shootings.
Officials in Tajikistan said they believed the kidnappers had been closely following Ismatulloev since at least the beginning of June. The motive for the abduction remains under investigation.
Police and Emergencies Ministry workers were reportedly looking for the vehicle involved in the kidnapping in the Zeravshan River basin.
EU Mulls Banking Concession To Russia To Preserve Black Sea Grain Deal
The European Union is considering a Russian proposal to allow the creation of a subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank to facilitate the extension of a deal that allows Ukraine to export grain via its Black Sea ports, the Financial Times reported on July 3. Moscow has threatened not to extend the deal beyond July 17 because international sanctions are impeding its own agricultural exports. The proposed new unit would be allowed access to the SWIFT financial messaging system, which was closed to Russian banks following Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Russia has also demanded access to farm-machinery supplies and the lifting of insurance restrictions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Counteroffensive Reports Small Gains Against Strong Resistance
Fighting continues to be intense in parts of eastern and southern Ukraine, with Kyiv reporting small territorial gains as its counteroffensive meets strong resistance from entrenched Russian forces.
In a July 3 post on Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote that "last week was difficult on the front line, but we are making progress."
“We are moving forward, step by step,” he added.
The remarks came after Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote in posts on Telegram on July 2 that 9 square kilometers had been liberated from Russian occupation in the Donetsk region over the past week, a change she said was "a result of improving the tactical position."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In the south, Malyar wrote, over 28 square kilometers had been recaptured during the same period.
She added that "both offensive and defensive operations are ongoing in the east," with "heavy fighting going on there now."
The Russian military also reported intense fighting in the areas around the Donetsk region cities of Bakhmut, Lyman, Maryinka, and Avdiyivka.
RFE/RL cannot confirm claims of battlefield developments by either side in areas of heavy fighting.
NATO’s top military official, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, told journalists in Brussels on July 3 that Kyiv's counteroffensive launched last month was "difficult" and not "an easy walkover."
Bauer compared the counteroffensive to the Allied D-Day landings in France in 1944.
"We saw in Normandy in the Second World War that it took seven, eight, nine weeks for all the allies to actually break through the defensive lines of the Germans," Bauer said. "So it is not a surprise that it is no going fast."
In its daily briefing on July 3, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 57 air strikes and around 60 rocket attacks against Ukrainian positions during the previous 24 hours.
Some 39 clashes were reported as well.
Three cruise missiles and 13 Shahed attack drones had reportedly been shot down.
Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak reported that enemy fire had struck the towns of Marhanets and Nikopol during the night of July 2-3, injuring one civilian and damaging several buildings and vehicles.
On July 2, Ukraine's PEN club announced that writer and activist Viktoria Amelina, 37, had died the previous day of injuries sustained on June 27 during a Russian rocket attack on a restaurant in Kramatorsk.
Since Russia's invasion in February 2022, Amelina had been documenting alleged crimes by Russian forces for the Truth Hounds human rights nongovernmental organization.
Thirteen people, including three children, were killed in the Kramatorsk strike, while about 60 people were injured.
Memorial To Slain Civilians Unveiled In Ukraine's Bucha
A memorial has been unveiled in the Kyiv region city of Bucha to memorialize the civilians who died there while it was occupied by Russian forces in the early part of 2022. The Ukrainian government and international monitors have accused Russian forces of war crimes resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians during the occupation in the weeks following Russia's massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The memorial, which was opened on July 2, lists the names of 501 Bucha civilians killed. Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk spoke at the unveiling, saying: "We cannot forget this. We cannot forgive." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
International Office To Probe Alleged Russian Crimes Against Ukraine Opens
An international office opened in The Hague on July 3 to investigate alleged crimes committed by Russia during its war against Ukraine. The office is seen as the first step toward the creation of an international tribunal for Russian leaders. The new office, called the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA), includes prosecutors from Ukraine, the European Union, the United States, and the International Criminal Court. Kyiv has called for an international tribunal since uncovering compelling evidence of war crimes after Russian forces withdrew from the town of Bucha in April 2022.
Russia's Wagner Group Suspends Recruitment In Wake Of Mutiny
Russia's notorious Wagner mercenary group, which carried out a short-lived mutiny on June 23-24, has stopped all recruitment. The company's Telegram channel made the announcement on July 2, saying that Wagner was "temporarily not participating in the special military operation and is moving to Belarus." Under a deal brokered to end the mutiny, Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin was allowed to move to Belarus. Wagner fighters were given the choice of following him or integrating into the Russian military. Prigozhin has not been seen publicly since the end of the uprising. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Death Of Ukrainian Writer Amelina In Kramatorsk Rocket Attack Prompts Outpouring Of Grief
Writers, journalists, activists, and others around the world have expressed condolences over the death of Ukrainian writer and activist Viktoria Amelina, who died over the weekend from injuries sustained during a Russian rocket attack last week on a restaurant in Kramatorsk.
The 37-year-old Amelina was in the Ria Lounge restaurant in Kramatorsk with a delegation of writers and journalists from Colombia at the time of a Russian air attack on June 27. She succumbed to her injuries on July 1.
In total, 13 people, including three children, were killed and at least 60 were injured in the attack.
"Our dearest friend and brilliant Ukrainian writer and human rights activist Victoria Amelina passed away," Ukrainian PEN club President Volodymyr Yermolenko wrote on Twitter. "Killed by a Russian missile."
Since Russia's invasion in February 2022, Amelina, 37, had been documenting alleged crimes by Russian forces for the Truth Hounds human rights nongovernmental organization.
She was noted for discovering the diary of writer Volodymyr Vakulenko, who was detained and killed by Russian forces in the city of Izyum early in the invasion. The diary, which was buried in his garden, detailed alleged Russian atrocities during the occupation of the city.
Belarusian opposition leader in exile Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya wrote that she was "heartbroken" over news of Amelina’s death.
"She dedicated her life to documenting war crimes in Ukraine and tragically became a victim of a cowardly Russian attack on civilians," Tsikhanouskaya wrote on Twitter.
Amelina was born in Lviv on January 1, 1986. She had a master's degree in computer technology from Lviv Polytechnic University.
Her first novel, The November Syndrome, was published in 2014 and was shortlisted for the Valeriy Shevchuk Prize. Her second novel, Dom's Dream Kingdom, was published in 2021 and was a finalist for the European Prize for Literature.
She won the Joseph Conrad Literary Award in 2021.
Ukrainian human rights lawyer Kateryna Busol wrote that Amelina had "a feeling, seeing, seeking and speaking heart, full of integrity, care, grace, and truth."
Katerina Sergatskova, a Ukrainian journalist and activist, called Amelina "a brilliant person, a dreamer, and a writer turned war crimes investigator."
"There is no word to describe how unfair it is," she added.
At the time of her death, Amelina was working on a nonfiction book in English titled War And Justice Diary: Looking At Woman Looking At War.
Ukrainian authorities arrested a man a day after the Russian air attack, accusing him of helping Moscow carry out the strike.
Iranian Activist Held During Protests Given Five-Year Sentence, Supporters Say
An Iranian appeals court handed a five-year sentence to prominent activist and journalist Golrokh Ebrahimi Iraee, who has been held since her arrest at the onset of a protest movement, supporters said on July 2. Iraee refused to take part in the appeals court hearing over her sentence for participating in illegal gatherings and violating national security, saying she didn't recognize the court's legitimacy. She was arrested last September in a police raid on her home at the start of the protest movement sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been detained for allegedly violating the strict dress rules for women.
- By Current Time
Russian TV Propagandist Says Wagner Group Received Nearly $10 Billion From Russian Authorities
Russian TV propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov said on his July 2 News of the Week program on state TV that Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group of mercenaries received more than 858 billion rubles ($9.8 billion at current rates) under government contracts. Kiselyov didn't provide a source for the data. The Kremlin long denied any direct connection to Wagner, but President Vladimir Putin last week for the first time acknowledged that Wagner received government funding. Wagner, which played a key role fighting for the Kremlin in Ukraine, also took in billions of dollars for its mercenary operations in Syria and several African nations. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Papal Envoy Says Moscow Visit Focused On Humanitarian Issues, Not Peace Plan
Papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi said on July 2 that his mission to Moscow on the Ukraine war focused on humanitarian issues and had not involved any discussions of a peace plan. Pope Francis asked Zuppi, head of the Italian bishops' conference, to carry out a peace mission to try to help end the war in Ukraine. Zuppi met one of President Vladimir Putin's advisers, Yury Ushakov, and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, in Moscow last week. In June, he also visited Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Former President Of Serbia Milutinovic Dies Aged 81
The former president of Serbia, Milan Milutinovic, died on July 2 at 81 years of age, his party colleague Ivica Dacic, leader of the Socialist Party (SPS), announced. Dacic is the current foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Serbia. Milutinovic held office as president of the-then constituent state of Serbia within the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia from 1997 to 2002. He was considered a close associate of Yugoslavian President Slobodan Milosevic, who was indicted for war crimes. Milutinovic was also indicted by the UN's International Criminal Tribunal in The Hague in 1999. In 2003, Milutinovic surrendered to the tribunal and was acquitted of all charges in 2009.
Biden To Travel To Britain, NATO Summit In Lithuania, And Finland
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Britain, the NATO summit in Lithuania, and to Finland, beginning on July 9, the White House said on July 2. Biden is scheduled to be in Vilnius for the important NATO gathering on July 11-12 -- where the Ukraine war will be high on the agenda for alliance members. The next day he will visit Helsinki for a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit.
Republika Srpska's Dodik Again Says Serb Entity Will Not Accept Bosnia High Representative's Rulings
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has reiterated his stance that the Republika Srpska entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina will not recognize rulings made by Christian Schmidt, the international community's high representative for the Western Balkan nation. The comments on July 2 came a day after Schmidt annulled laws adopted by the entity’s National Assembly that would suspend recognition of any decisions by Bosnia's multiethnic Constitutional Court. The vote was seen by many as part of the secessionist efforts of certain Republika Srpska officials. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Russian Aerospace Industry Hit By War In Ukraine, Says British Defense Ministry
The war in Ukraine has been "exceptionally challenging for Russia's aerospace community," the British Defense Ministry tweeted from London on July 2 in its daily update on the conflict. "The sector is struggling under international sanctions; highly trained specialists are being encouraged to serve as infantry in the Roskosmos space agency's own militia," it said referring to Russia's aerospace body. It noted that the head of the Russian Aerospace Forces, General Sergei Surovikin, had not been seen since the abortive mutiny by the Wagner Group of mercenaries, for which he had served as a "point of contact with the Russian Ministry of Defense."
Poland Ups Security On Belarus Border In Response To Wagner Group
Poland is to deploy additional police officers to its border with Belarus to boost security in response to plans by the Wagner group of Russian mercenaries to set up base there, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on July 2. The 500 extra police, including members of the anti-terrorism unit, will support 5,000 border guards and 2,000 soldiers already stationed along the border with the country's eastern neighbor. According to Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland has learned that up to 8,000 Wagner fighters could be accommodated in Belarus. Poland shares a 418-kilometer border with the Russian ally.
Iran Holds Off Sending Ambassador To Sweden In Protest Over Koran Incident
Iran will refrain from sending a new ambassador to Sweden in protest over the burning of a Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on July 2. A man tore up and burned a Koran outside Stockholm's central mosque on June 28, the first day of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holidays. Swedish police charged the man who burned the holy book with agitation against an ethnic or national group. In a newspaper interview, he described himself as an Iraqi refugee seeking to ban it. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistan Taliban Claims Attack That Killed Four Security Officers
Pakistani officials said four security officials were killed in a shoot-out on July 2 in the southwestern Balochistan Province. They said the Tehrik-e Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, in which about a dozen militants attacked police and frontier officers at a highway checkpoint. One of the attackers was killed and three injured, a local police commissioner said. The Tehrik-e Taliban is distinct from the Taliban in Afghanistan, but espouses a similar ideology. Islamabad has charged that some of the attacks in Pakistan have been organized inside Afghanistan.
Ukraine Warns Of Need To Demine The Black Sea
Ukraine has invited NATO countries to join it in a program to demine the Black Sea. Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, commander of Ukraine’s Navy, said in a July 2 interview with ArmiyaInform that Kyiv was “preparing to launch a countermining operation…in the Black Sea at the first opportunity.” He added that “there are certain agreements” with NATO countries and other partners to participate in the work. Neizhpapa added that, since the destruction of the Kakhovka dam last month, the number of mines has increased dramatically, as various Russian defenses in the Dnieper River were washed into the Black Sea. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
