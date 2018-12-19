Belarus Court Cancels Opposition Spokeswoman's Expulsion

MINSK -- A court in Minsk has reversed a decision to expel the press secretary of an opposition party in Belarus.

The Maskva District Court ruled on December 19 that the migration officials' decision not to expel Russian citizen Anna Krasulina was final and cannot be appealed.

Last month, Belarusian migration officials ordered Krasulina, a spokeswoman for the United Civil Party (AHP), to leave the country by November 30, in order to "secure public order."

According to Krasulina, the reasons migration officials cited for her expulsion included a single unpaid ride on public transport -- though she said she had already paid a fine for that -- and participation in two unsanctioned demonstrations in 2016 and 2017.

Krasulina, who has been the AHP press secretary since 2011, has stayed in Belarus and appealed the decision.

The AHP's chairman Anatol Lyabedzka, who testified at the December 19 hearing, called the migration officials' ruling to expel Krasulina "a provocation by the authorities" and "political schizophrenia."

Krasulina says she no longer has ties with Russia.

She moved to Belarus in 2002 and her husband and children are Belarusian citizens.