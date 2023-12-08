Belarusian Court Labels RFE/RL Social Media Accounts 'Extremist'

President Vladimir Putin, flanked by soldiers who have fought in Russia's war against Ukraine, said he will run again for office in a March election where he is expected to easily win a new six-year term and extend the longest rule of a Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin.

Putin, who has been in power as a prime minister or president since 1999, said on December 8 that he will seek another term after he attended a ceremony in the Kremlin to award soldiers who had fought in Ukraine with Russia's highest military honor, the Hero of Russia Gold Star.

The speaker of a de facto regional parliament in Ukraine's Russian-occupied Donetsk region, Artyom Zhoga, asked Putin to take part in the election, slated for March 17, to which the president agreed it was time to announce his intention to run.

"There are different thoughts in different times. But now, you are right, now is such a time, when it is necessary to make a decision...I understand that there is no way for other options, I will take part in the election for the post of president of the Russian Federation," Putin said.

Putin's statement comes one day after Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, set March 17, 2024 as the date for the presidential vote. The Central Election Commission later announced that the election will last for three days -- from March 15 to March 17.

Jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and his supporters have urged Russia’s 110 million eligible voters to cast ballots for "any other candidate" besides Putin even though "the final results will be rigged."

"[Putin] will destroy Russia. He has to leave," Navalny wrote in a blog post.

Moscow authorities banned QR codes on billboards on December 8, one day after Navalny's associates and supporters used QR codes to disguise statements calling on Russians not to vote for Putin on large billboards bearing New Year’s greetings in Moscow and several other Russian cities.



The QR codes scanned by people with their mobile phones led to a website titled "Russia Without Putin."

Putin, 71, is eligible to take part in two more elections, according to recent constitutional amendments that, among other things, pave the way for him to remain in office until 2036.

No serious challenger has emerged so far to run against Putin, while two of the country's best-known opposition voices, Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza, are both in prison serving lengthy sentences that they and their supporters say are politically motivated.

Last month, Putin signed into law a bill on amendments to the law on presidential elections which restricts coverage of the poll, while also giving the Central Election Commission the right to change the election procedure on territories where martial law has been introduced.

The election will also be held in what Russia calls its new territories: four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed last year after launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

While Russia claims the regions -- Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya -- it only partially controls them and Kyiv has pledged to retake the territories.

With reporting by TASS, Interfax, SOTA, and RIA Novosti