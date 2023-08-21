News
Son Of Self-Exiled Belarusian Politician Goes On Trial On Extremism Charge
Artsyom Lyabedzka, the son of self-exiled Belarusian opposition politician Anatol Lyabedzka, has gone on trial on a charge of financing an unspecified extremist group. He rejects the accusation. According to the Vyasna human rights group, Judge Yauhen Pisarevich of the Minsk City Court started the trial on August 21. Lyabedzka, 37, was arrested in March and sentenced to 15 days in jail and later remanded in custody. Belarusian rights groups recognized him as a political prisoner. If found guilty, Lyabedzka faces up to eight years in prison. His father, Anatol Lyabedzka, is a member of the Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya-led government in exile. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Minsk Court Starts Trial Of Activists Over Brawl With Employees Of Belarusian Embassy In London
The Minsk City Court on August 21 started a trial in absentia of four activists over a brawl with employees of the Belarusian Embassy in London in December 2021 during a rally protesting the official results of an August 2020 presidential poll that announced authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the winner. Vadzim Bahakou, Maksim Zuyeu, Alyaksandr Napreyenka, and Syarhey Rabushka, who all currently reside outside of Belarus, were charged with inciting hatred and inflicting damage to property. Bahakou and Zuyeu were additionally charged with assaulting officials. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kadyrov Critic Detained In Kyrgyzstan On Terrorism Charges
Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security has detained Mansur Movlayev, a Russian citizen renowned as both an athlete and an outspoken critic of Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed authoritarian ruler of the North Caucasus region of Chechnya.
The arrest was made as part of a counterterrorism operation on August 20 at an airport in the Yssyk-Kul region of southern Kyrgyzstan, where Movlayev was intercepted while allegedly illegally attempting to enter the Central Asian nation.
The State Committee on National Security has not given further details on the arrest, but Kyrgyz law enforcement had labeled Movlayev an "adherent of radical ideology believed to be connected with international terrorist organizations in Syria.”
Movlayev's lawyer in Kyrgyzstan, Ilgiz Nasyrov, confirmed his client's detention and that a court hearing on his pretrial regime is expected to be held at the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek.
Meanwhile, the National Center for the Prevention of Torture said its representative met with Movlayev on August 21.
"Mansur Movlayev said that if he is extradited from Kyrgyzstan, he will definitely be tortured [wherever] he would be sent," Bakyt Rysbekov, head of the center, told RFE/RL.
Authorities accuse Movlayev of being associated with a "dormant cell of previously convicted individuals tied to the terrorist underground” and that he intended to conduct a series of robberies targeting affluent citizens in Kyrgyzstan and then funnel the proceeds to international terrorist groups.
Movlayev, 28, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2020 on a case he claims was fabricated. He was released on parole in 2022 and then rearrested in Chechnya, but escaped to Kyrgyzstan and was wanted by Russian authorities.
Zelenskiy Thanks Denmark, Netherlands For Promised F-16s As Russia Warns Of 'Escalation'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has thanked Danish lawmakers for their support in helping Kyiv fight off Russia's invasion, while Moscow said that the decision by Denmark and the Netherlands to send F-16 jet fighters to Ukraine would escalate the war.
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Zelenskiy's comments in Copenhagen on August 21 came a day after he announced that Denmark had approved sending 19 of the advanced warplanes to Ukraine. Zelenskiy also said that the Netherlands had agreed to send 42 F-16s, although Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that while his country has 42 of the planes available, it has yet to decide whether all of them will be donated.
Ukraine has repeatedly requested F-16 fighters from its Western partners, and Denmark and the Netherlands are the first to answer the call. Kyiv has said it needs the planes to bolster its dwindling fleet of Soviet-era jets as it carries on with a counteroffensive in the face of a significant Russian advantage in the skies over Ukraine.
On August 20, Zelenskiy thanked the Netherlands and Denmark for their pledges to deliver the F-16s, saying: "We are working, making Ukraine stronger, and the Ukrainian air defenses more secure!"
Addressing Danish lawmakers, Zelenskiy said on August 21 that "all of Russia’s neighbors are under threat if Ukraine does not prevail” in the now 18-month-long war launched by Moscow.
Zelenskiy later told a large outdoor crowd in Copenhagen that "we are confident that Russia will lose this war."
Denmark and the Netherlands, both NATO members, announced their decisions to donate the F-16s to Ukraine in a joint statement on August 20, but did not specify the number of aircraft.
Denmark has suggested that its F-16s could be delivered by the end of the year after four to six months of training.
During Zelenskiy's visit to a Dutch air base on August 10, Rutte did not provide a number or a time frame for deliveries, indicating that some of the 42 aircraft that the Netherlands has available would be needed for training purposes and that timing depended on the readiness of Ukrainian crews and infrastructure.
“The F-16s will not help immediately now with the war effort. It is anyway a long-term commitment from the Netherlands,” Rutte said. “We want them to be active and operational as soon as possible.… Not for the next month, that’s impossible, but hopefully soon afterward.”
Both the Netherlands and Denmark are members of a Western coalition that is training Ukrainian pilots -- first in Denmark and then in Romania -- to fly the sophisticated F-16. While Zelenskiy declined while in the Netherlands to say how many Ukrainian pilots would be trained, Denmark said last week that training would begin this month.
The United States last week authorized Denmark and the Netherlands to deliver the American-made F-16s to Ukraine.
On August 21, Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen told the Ritzau news agency that Kyiv may only use the Danish and Dutch F-16s within Ukrainian territory.
"We donate weapons under the condition that they are used to drive the enemy out of the territory of Ukraine. And no further than that," Ellemann-Jensen was quoted as saying. "Those are the conditions, whether it's tanks, fighter planes, or something else."
Russia on August 21 condemned the decisions by Denmark and the Netherlands to provide the aircraft.
"The fact that Denmark has now decided to donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict," Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in a statement cited by the Ritzau news agency on August 21.
"By hiding behind a premise that Ukraine itself must determine the conditions for peace, Denmark seeks with its actions and words to leave Ukraine with no other choice but to continue the military confrontation with Russia," Barbin said.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Moscow Court Fines Former Security Officer For Attempting To Leave Russia
A Moscow court has ordered a transgender woman, Katerina Maiyers, to pay 300,000 rubles ($3,170) for attempting to violate an order forbidding her to leave Russia over a case involving the possession of classified information. The ban was imposed before Maiyers changed her gender. Maiyers was previously a captain in the Federal Security Service in Siberia. The case details are unknown as the court materials were classified. Maiyers was detained at a Moscow airport in December while trying to leave for Mexico. Maiyers said at the time she faced humiliation over being a transgender person. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Moscow Airports Again Restrict Flights Amid Claims Of Ukrainian Drones
Two major Moscow airports temporarily suspended flight arrivals and departures on August 21 following claims by the Defense Ministry that a Ukrainian drone had been shot down over the Moscow region.
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Domodedovo airport restricted flights "in order to ensure additional flight safety measures," Russian media quoted the airport's press service as saying.
Earlier, flights to and from Moscow's Vnukovo airport were suspended on August 21 after the Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian drone had crashed in the Moscow region after it was jammed by air-defense forces. There were no casualties, according to the ministry.
Normal operations at the two international airports were reportedly resumed after about two hours. Shortly before the airports were reopened, the Defense Ministry announced that a second drone had been shot down over the Moscow region about 40 kilometers west of the capital. Two people were reportedly injured in that incident.
The restrictions follow similar measures taken at Moscow airports in recent days due to alleged drone strikes by Kyiv on the Russian capital.
In the early hours of August 20, operations at Domodedovo and Vnukovo were temporarily halted in response to what officials described as a Ukrainian drone strike. The Defense Ministry said it had disabled the drone by electronic means over Moscow.
In the early morning of August 18, flights at four Moscow airports -- Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky -- were suspended for about 30 minutes after authorities announced that a downed Ukrainian drone had struck a building a few kilometers west of the city center.
A spate of recent drone strikes blamed on Ukraine have caused transportation disruptions inside Russia, including several airport shutdowns in recent weeks. On August 20, a railway station in the southwestern Kurk region bordering Ukraine was struck in a drone attack, reportedly injuring five people.
Ukraine, which typically does not comment on attacks that have occurred on Russian territory during the two countries' 18-month-long war, did not immediately respond to the August 21 incidents.
With reporting by Reuters and Interfax
Frozen Iranian Assets Reportedly Transferred To Swiss Central Bank
Iranian assets that had been frozen in South Korea were transferred to Switzerland's central bank last week for exchange and transfer to Iran, South Korean media reported on August 21. The Swiss National Bank plans to exchange its $6 billion holdings in won for dollars and then euros in the currency market, Yonhap Infomax reported. Iran and the United States recently reached an agreement in which five U.S. citizens detained in Iran would be released while Iranian assets in South Korea would be unfrozen and sent to an account in Qatar that Iran could access. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By Nikolai Berg
Russian-Occupied Crimea Facing Gasoline Shortages After Ukrainian Bridge Strike
Crimea is facing a shortage of gasoline after Ukraine last month bombed the only bridge connecting the Russian-controlled peninsula to Russia.
Gasoline stations in Crimea have at times run out of the oil product over the past month, residents have told RFE/RL.
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
One of the leading gasoline chains in Crimea sent clients a text message last week urging them to stock up on the product amid concerns about a shortfall, residents said.
Russia, one of the world’s largest producers of oil products, has been supplying the peninsula with gasoline and other oil products via rail across the $4 billion Crimea Bridge, which opened in 2018.
Ukraine’s armed forces on July 17 struck the bridge for the second time since Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year. The strike forced Russia to halt oil product shipments by rail.
The bridge has become a key Ukrainian target as it tries to drive Russian forces from its territory, including Crimea. Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.
Oil products are now delivered via a slow ferry crossing that can only take place during the day.
Local residents have taken to social media to complain about the lack of gasoline.
“There is no 95 [octane] for the third day in a row, especially at Atan (gasoline station chain),” one resident posted on a Sevastopol community page on Vkontake, a Russian social network.
Following the July 17 bombing, Russian-installed Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev tried to calm residents, assuring them there “won’t be a deficit” and said there was no need to stock up.
“Misha, what’s up with gasoline? ” one resident wrote last week under Razvozhaev’s Telegram channel, using the diminutive form of the governor’s first name in a sign of their displeasure. “Do tankers only ship [Russian oil products] overseas?"
Some residents said gasoline can be found if you look for it. If some cases you need a ration card to fill up.
“There is no gasoline at some gas stations. But there are plenty of those where it is sold freely. So you can find it when you need to fill up. I've filled up a full tank, and I only drive when its important business,” one resident told RFE/RL.
“There is gasoline, but you need a ration card. When I hear this, I feel that we have stepped 35 years into the past when you could only get sausage with a ration card,” Nadezhda Golovanova wrote on a Sevastopol social media page, referring to food deficits during the perestroika years.
WATCH: A section of the Crimea Bridge was damaged by a deadly explosion last month. Moscow said two people were killed and a child was injured in the blast that it blamed on Ukrainian maritime drones.
Ukraine has sought to make life in Crimea untenable for Russia in an attempt to regain control of the peninsula.
With the receipt of new Western weapons and the development of indigenous ones, including drones, it has been making progress with that goal.
Kyiv has stepped up its targeting of Crimea in recent months and is also trying to cut off the land bridge from Russia to Crimea through the Donetsk region with its latest counteroffensive. Ukraine has recently hit two bridges connecting Crimea to Ukrainian territory under Russian control.
Ukrainian military officials say the situation with supplies for residents will only get worse as Russia will need to prioritize deliveries to its military on Crimea.
Oleksandr Khmelevskiy, an independent expert, told RFE/RL that this could lead to social unrest, putting pressure on Moscow.
“If the economic situation deteriorates significantly, support for the war from the population will decrease significantly. The further it goes, the more difficult it will be to explain to the population what Russia is fighting for, what this war was required for,” he said.
Russia Seeks To Seize Power Assets Belonging To One Of Nation's Richest Individuals
Russia’s Prosecutor General has filed a lawsuit to confiscate a power asset belonging to one of the country’s richest men, claiming his purchase of the company five years ago was corrupt, local media reported.
The Prosecutor General is seeking to nationalize Siberian Energy Company (SIBECO) from Andrei Melnichenko, an energy and fertilizer tycoon whom Forbes named Russia's richest man, media reported.
Melnichenko in 2018 bought SIBECO, which owns thermal power plants in Siberia, for 36 billion rubles ($571 million at the time) from former minister Mikhail Abyzov. The prosecutor general called the transaction “antisocial.”
Abyzov, who worked as a minister from 2012 to 2018 following a lucrative career in the power industry, was arrested in 2019 on charges of embezzling 4 billion rubles from SIBECO and moving the money offshore. He denies the charges and remains jailed as his trial continues.
Abyzov and Melnichenko, both natives of Belarus, briefly studied together in Moscow in the 1990s and later became influential players in Russia’s newly privatized power industry.
Melnichenko snapped up thermal coal assets and power plants, creating a vertically integrated company. The purchase of SIBECO, which owns coal-fired plants, expanded his energy empire.
Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the state confiscation of power assets still owned by Abyzov.
Abyzov served as Minister of Open Government under then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Abyzov was seen as close to his former boss and his arrest in 2019 was interpreted as an indirect attack on Medvedev and a sign of his weakening stature within the ruling elite.
It is unclear what prompted the Russian Prosecutor General to seek to seize SIBECO now. The case is the latest in a series of confiscation attempts filed this year.
Melnichenko catapulted to the top of Forbes’s list of richest Russian this year for the first time, edging out metals and oil tycoons on the back of the strength of his fertilizer empire.
Melnichenko is among the Russian tycoons sanctioned by the West.
Netherlands, Denmark To Give Ukraine F-16 Fighter Jets In Crucial Win For Kyiv
The Netherlands and Denmark have said they will give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once certain “conditions” have been met, a long-awaited development that will help Kyiv fill a crucial hole in its defense capabilities.
Russia has used its more advanced and more numerous jets to repeatedly bomb Ukrainian cities, slow its counteroffensive, and threaten its ships exporting grain crucial to its economic survival, making Kyiv’s acquisition of modern U.S. jets a key ingredient to its successful defense of the country.
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"Today we can announce that the Netherlands and Denmark commit to the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine and the Ukrainian Air Force, in close cooperation with the United States and other partners once the conditions for such a transfer have been met," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on August 20 at Eindhoven air force base with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at his side.
Rutte said that the Netherlands has 42 F-16s available but did not state whether all or just some would be given to Ukraine. Zelenskiy called the deal a "breakthrough agreement." Later in the day, Denmark said it would give 19 of the U.S.-made jets to Ukraine.
Ukraine inherited an aging fleet of Soviet MiG and Sukhoi jets that lack the strike depth and technology of modern Russian jets, putting Kyiv at a significant disadvantage in the war. Ukraine also has a much smaller fleet than Russia.
The more advanced F-16s would allow Ukrainian pilots to strike deep into Russian controlled areas and with great accuracy, intercept missiles that have terrorized Ukraine cities, and take on Russian jets that threaten its shipping lanes.
U.S. intelligence leaked earlier this year indicated that Ukraine had lost 60 of 145 jets in its fleet. Ukraine has never officially disclosed its losses. The deals announced August 20 imply that Ukraine could receive as many as 61 of the F-16s.
The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a U.K. defense and security think tank, said in a report last year that the F-16's advanced capabilities mean that "even a small number of Western fighters could have a major deterrent effect" on Russia's "cautious" pilots.
However, the aircraft are unlikely to arrive in time to help Ukraine's military with its current counteroffensive, which is going slower than anticipated in part because its ground forces do not have much air support.
For more than a year, Kyiv had been urging the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to give it F-16 fighters or allow NATO members to transfer them. Washington had balked, fearing such deliveries could provoke Moscow or that Ukraine might use them to strike Russian territory.
Earlier this year, the Biden administration acquiesced to the jet transfers amid domestic and allied pressure, repeating a pattern of stalling on advanced weapons systems before giving in.
Ukraine is two months into a major counteroffensive to retake land in the east and the south. While Ukraine has regained some territory and, more importantly, degraded Russia’s defenses, it has suffered significant personnel and equipment losses.
U.S. military experts say Ukraine is forced to conduct an improbable task -- carry out a counteroffensive without air superiority -- something the United States would never do.
IN PHOTOS: Kyiv's forces continue their struggle to break through Russia's multilayered defenses in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
Zelenskiy flew to the Netherlands on August 20 to jointly announce the deal before continuing on to Denmark later in the day. The two NATO member states have led international efforts to train Ukrainian pilots for F-16s.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on August 19 that training had begun for Ukrainians to fly F-16s but added it would take at least six months to also train engineers and mechanics to repair them.
Training will take place in Denmark and Romania, officials from a coalition of 11 nations have said.
Ukraine, which expects several dozens of pilots to be trained, said last week it did not expect to be able to use F-16s this autumn or winter.
Experts say Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no signs of halting his invasion despite its failure to date and expect the war to drag well into next year, meaning the F-16s are likely to be deployed in battle.
With reporting by Reuters
Supporters Mark Third Anniversary Of Navalny Poisoning With Demonstrations
Supporters of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny around the world are marking the third anniversary of his near-fatal poisoning with demonstrations against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Dozens of protesters took to the streets in cities in Australia, Switzerland, Georgia, France, Estonia, New Zealand, and other countries on August 20 under the slogan “Putin is a Killer.”
Protesters also carried signs condemning Russia’s unprovoked 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Navalny’s supporters posted on Telegram a photograph of a man in Makhachkala, the capital of the North Caucasus region of Daghestan, holding a sign reading, “Release Navalny! No repression! No war!”
They posted a similar photo of a man holding such a sign on Red Square in Moscow.
OVD-Info, which monitors repression in Russia, reported that two people were detained in Moscow carrying signs calling for the release of political prisoners. It was not clear if those incidents were related to the Navalny protests.
Navalny, who is serving a total of 19 years in prison on extremism and other charges, was hospitalized on August 20, 2020, after falling seriously ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. He was later transferred to Germany for treatment of poisoning by a deadly nerve agent of the Novichok group.
His Anticorruption Foundation (FBK) conducted an investigation of the poisoning and determined it was carried out by agents of the Federal Security Service (FSB) acting at Putin’s behest.
The Russian authorities have never investigated the poisoning, with prosecutors claiming there was no evidence a crime had been committed.
Navalny returned to Russia in January 2021 and was immediately arrested. He has been in custody ever since.
His FBK and his network of regional offices were declared “extremist” organizations and shut down in Russia. Many of his supporters fled the country in the face of criminal cases or the threat of prosecution.
Pakistan Arrests Prominent Rights Activist, Pashtun Leader
Prominent Pakistani human rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari was detained in Islamabad on August 20, purportedly in connection with a speech she delivered two days earlier in which she sharply criticized the military. In addition, the authorities arrested Ali Wazir, the leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), who also spoke at the rally on August 18. Police broke into Mazari’s house in the early morning hours and took her away, supporters said. The PTM, which was founded in 2018, represents the country’s 35 million ethnic Pashtuns and has criticized the military for the alleged disappearances of civilians. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Explosive Device Kills 11 In Northwestern Pakistan
An attack by unidentified militants in northwestern Pakistan has killed 11 construction workers, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar announced on social media on August 20. Security officials said an improvised explosive device struck a truck carrying the workers to a project on a military base in Waziristan, near the border with Afghanistan. No one has claimed responsibility for the incident. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Moscow Briefly Halts Operations At Two Airports As Zelenskiy Visits The Netherlands
The authorities in Moscow briefly halted operations at two major airports overnight in response to what officials described as a Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian capital, as Ukraine’s president arrived in the Netherlands for talks on the delivery of advanced Western fighter jets.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram early on August 20 that air defenses had disrupted the incident, which he said involved a single drone. But operations at the city’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports were suspended.
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Defense Ministry reported that the drone had been disabled by electronic means over Moscow’s Stupino district around 4 a.m. local time. The previous day, the military said a drone had been “intercepted” in the Moscow region en route to the capital.
Operations at Moscow airports have been suspended several times in recent weeks. On July 30, Vnukovo was shut down after a drone attack damaged high-rise buildings at the prestigious Moskva-Citi business complex. The airport was shut down again briefly on August 6.
Also on August 20, the governor of Russia’s Kursk region wrote on Telegram that a “Ukrainian drone” had crashed through the glass roof of the Kursk railway station, starting a small fire and injuring five people.
Another overnight drone attack was reported in the southern Russian region of Rostov. Officials said the purported attack was thwarted by electronic means.
The information could not be independently verified.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on August 20 arrived in the Netherlands for talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rugge at a military air base in Eindhoven.
The talks come two days after the United States gave approval for Dutch and Danish authorities to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv. The Danish and Dutch governments are also participating in a coalition effort to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the advanced aircraft, which are seen as a significant upgrade in Kyiv’s capabilities to counter Russia’s invasion.
On August 20, the Ukrainian military reported five Russian missile strikes and 61 air strikes over the previous 24 hours.
“As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population,” the General Staff said in its daily briefing. “Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed.”
The incidents came one day after a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 148 more.
Acting Chernihiv Mayor Oleksandr Lomako has declared three days of mourning from August 19-21, writing on social media that “we will never forgive this.”
With reporting by TASS, Reuters, and AP
Russia's Luna-25 Lunar Probe Crashes Into Moon After Technical Failure
Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashed onto the surface of the moon on August 20 after spinning into an uncontrollable orbit, the Roskosmos space agency reported, delivering a blow to President Vladimir Putin's space ambitions.
Roskosmos said it had lost all contact with the probe as it attempted to land on the Moon’s south pole, a feat that no nation has yet achieved.
“The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the moon,” Roskosmos said in a statement.
Putin last year vowed that Russia would return to the moon despite Western sanctions that deprive the country of critical advanced technology.
A successful landing would have helped boost Russia’s prestige following its disastrous invasion of Ukraine and the poor performance of its armed forces.
Moscow would have gained “bragging rights” to add to its list of space achievements, including the first to send a satellite, man, woman, and dog into space, Tim Marshall, author of a book on the latest space race, wrote in a post earlier this month.
More concretely, a successful landing would have sent a message to Beijing that “Russia remains a serious space power” at a time when Putin is looking to deepen cooperation in space with China amid Western isolation, he said.
Roskosmos said a special commission had been formed to investigate the reasons behind the catastrophic failure.
A day prior to the crash, the spacecraft experienced an “abnormal situation” as it prepared to enter a pre-landing orbit prior to its scheduled descent to the lunar surface on August 21.
According to Russian media, space officials held an emergency meeting overnight on August 19-20 in an attempt to try to save the mission.
“Measures taken on August 19 and 20 to locate the craft and make contact with it were unsuccessful,” the Roskosmos statement added.
The Luna-25 entered lunar orbit on August 16, becoming the first Russian spacecraft to do so since the Luna-24 in 1976 under Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev. Russia plans to establish a base on the moon by 2040.
Most moon missions have landed on its equator.
The Luna-25 probe was scheduled to land on the south pole, where scientists believe they might find frozen water and other resources that could be used during longer human stays on the surface of the moon.
If the landing succeeded, Russia would have had a leg up in the competition for its resources, according to Marshall.
“As on Earth, the resources are finite so it will be first come first served,” he wrote.
The probe had the capability to dig out rock samples up to 6 inches deep to determine where water and other minerals might be. It was supposed to operate for one year.
A rocket carrying the 800-kilogram Luna-25 probe was launched from Russia’s Vostochny cosmodrome on August 11.
Russia has been racing against India, which plans to land its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft at the moon’s south pole on August 23.
The United States and China also have advanced lunar-exploration programs and plans to establish lunar bases.
In 2011, Russia’s ambitious Fobos-Grunt mission to a moon of Mars failed without even exiting Earth’s orbit, crashing into the Pacific Ocean in 2012.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and TASS
Kazakh Prime Minister Criticizes Mine Owner For Violating Safety Rules After Deadly Fire
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smaiylov on August 19 blamed the owners of a coal mine for a deadly fire that took the lives of four miners this week in central Kazakhstan.
Smaiylov, who arrived on August 19 in Shakhtinsk, a city about 60 kilometers from Temirtau, where the mine is located, said the company’s noncompliance with the rules of the industry was the main cause of the fire.
"This is primarily the fault of the owners of the company. Their complete ignorance of the company's activities has been leading to tragic events for several years," he said. "As we can see, all this time, workers have not been provided adequate conditions, and attention has been paid only to profit."
The fire broke out on August 17 at the Kazakhsanskaya mine in Temirtau, a city in the Karaganda region southeast of Astana. ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local mining unit of international mining corporation ArcelorMittal, announced on August 19 that another body had been found, bringing the number killed to four. One miner is still missing.
At least 227 miners were underground when the fire broke out.
Kazakh authorities have started an investigation into the incident but have not yet released any information.
Smaiylov said the company's lack of compliance with industry rules has led to more frequent accidents, adding that after every major accident in the past, the company has claimed it took measures to make working conditions safer, but the situation has not changed.
The coal mine is one of eight owned by ArcelorMittal Temirtau and is one of the oldest mines in Kazakhstan, having been in operation since 1969. Its Luxembourg-based parent company, ArcelorMittal, is the world's second-largest steelmaker.
According to Smaiylov, a metal plant integrated with the coal mine is dilapidated because the company has not renewed production. Since privatization its production indicators have decreased by half, he said, while the mine's coal production has decreased by about 25 percent.
He said the environment around Temirtau has also been badly affected by air pollution primarily from the ArcelorMittal operation.
ArcelorMittal Temirtau has promised to help the families of the workers who died. The company also said that it would assist the government authorities in determining the cause of the fire.
Sergei Ogai, a representative of ArcelorMittal Temirtau, told journalists during a briefing in Shakhtinsk on August 18 that he did not have the authority to answer whether the coal mine and the metal plant could be returned to state ownership.
ArcelorMittal operates the integrated steel plant in Temirtau, employing nearly 14,000 people there, according to information at the parent company’s website. The company in 2018 announced a $198 million environmental investment program in the ArcelorMittal Temirtau operation.
The local plant has been instrumental in building a comprehensive environmental action plan with local stakeholders, the information says.
With reporting by Reuters
Leader Of Pakistan's Opposition Tehrik-e Insaf Party Detained
The leader of Pakistan's Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, has been detained by authorities, a spokesman for the party said on August 19 as a crackdown on the former ruling party widens.
Spokesman Zulfi Bukhari announced the detention of Qureshi, who earlier on August 19 told reporters that the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan would challenge any delay in the country's election.
Qureshi is the vice chairman of PTI, led by Khan, who is currently in jail after being convicted on corruption charges that he denies.
Pakistani President Arif Alvi last week ordered parliament dissolved on the recommendation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Elections must be held within 90 days under law, but the outgoing government has warned they are likely to be delayed until next year.
Authorities recently have made arrests targeting Tehrik-e Insaf party, rounding up thousands of Khan's supporters as well as senior leaders.
Qureshi, who served as foreign minister in Khan's government, was arrested in Islamabad shortly after giving a press conference in which he slammed authorities for delaying elections.
"He was arrested from his residence by Islamabad police. We don't have any further details yet," a PTI statement said.
The caretaker government has not yet commented on the arrest of Qureshi, who was previously arrested in connection with protests against Khan's arrest.
Islamabad police on May 11 arrested Qureshi on several charges, including "inciting violent protests," but the Islamabad High Court ordered his release. He was arrested again by police in Punjab Province and again released on June 6 after the Rawalpindi Division of the Lahore High Court ordered his immediate release.
Khan, a former international cricket star, was jailed earlier this month after being convicted of graft in one of the more than 200 cases he has faced since being ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.
The three-year sentence disqualifies him from taking part in elections, although many politicians -- including Sharif and his brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif -- have in the past have had convictions overturned, clearing the way for a comeback.
Shehbaz Sharif in a speech on August 9 after parliament was dissolved defended the record of his coalition government, saying it had succeeded in improving the economic and political situation of the country during its more than one year in office.
He said actions taken after last year's floods and the restoration of a loan program with the International Monetary Fund were examples.
Long-term challenges remain, but Sharif said the way forward "has clearly been identified and actions initiated in that direction.”
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Zelenskiy In Talks With Sweden Over Production In Ukraine Of Combat Vehicles
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is on a visit to Stockholm, says he is discussing the possible production of Sweden's powerful CV-90 combat vehicles in Ukraine. Zelenskiy met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on August 19, with whom he discussed defense cooperation. "Our soldiers are already effectively using them (the CV-90 combat vehicles) on the front lines. We also plan to produce CV-90s in Ukraine," Zelenskiy said on Telegram. The Swedish government on August 15 announced a new support package for Ukraine that includes munitions and spare parts for military equipment that Sweden has transferred to Ukraine, including combat vehicles and Leopard 2 tanks. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
- By dpa
Ex-Afghan President Calls For Education For Girls On Independence Day
On Afghanistan's Independence Day, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai called for the ruling Taliban to let girls go to school and university. Karzai said Afghans should educate all their children, both boys and girls, in a message on August 19. The Taliban leaders also marked the 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain in an official statement that said they are committed to their religious and cultural values and will not allow anyone to interfere in their government. Since returning to power, the Taliban has reimposed strict policies from the late 1990s, which severely limit rights of women and girls.
Kremlin Critics Piontkovsky, Illarionov Added To Russia's 'Foreign Agents' List
The Russian Justice Ministry on August 18 added seven more individuals to its foreign agents list, including prominent Kremlin critics Andrei Piontkovsky, Andrei Illarionov, and Linor Goralik.
Since 2012, Russia has used the so-called foreign agent law to label and punish critics of government policies. It also has been increasingly used to shut down civil society and media groups in Russia since the Kremlin launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
Political analyst Piontkovsky, 83, was one of the first signatories of the 2010 online anti-Putin manifesto titled Putin Must Go. He fled Russia in 2016, fearing persecution.
"Piontkovsky, who currently resides outside of Russia, has opposed the special military operation in Ukraine (the official term used by the Kremlin for the invasion of Ukraine) and spread false information about decisions made by the authorities of the Russian Federation and policies pursued by them," the ministry said.
U.S.-based economist Illarionov was a senior policy adviser to Putin between 2000-2005. He resigned after becoming increasingly critical of Putin's ruling style and the deterioration of Russia's democracy under him.
"Illarionov took part in the dissemination of reports and materials of foreign agents.... He participated as a respondent on platforms provided by foreign mass media," the ministry said.
Writer Goralik, who lives in Israel, has been a vocal critic of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine since its beginning.
The ministry said Goralik had been a vocal critic of Russia’s "special military operation" in Ukraine and had "created or disseminated materials for foreign agents.”
Author Tatyana Sotnikova, human rights activist Sergei Krivenko, political activist Vladimir Dovdanov, and Yakut anti-war activist Sargylana Kondakova were also added to the list for similar reasons, the ministry said.
Russian Strike On Ukraine's Chernihiv Kills At Least Seven, Including Child, Wounds Scores
At least seven people, including a child, were killed and 129 were wounded in a Russian missile strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on August 19, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a "terrorist state" had carried out the attack and caused "a day of pain and loss."
Oleksandr Lomako, acting mayor of Chernihiv, said the attack was another blow to the city.
"This is another war crime by Russia against Ukraine. The blood of all innocent children and people is on the hands of Russia. We will not forgive this. Never," Lomako said on Telegram, adding that three days of mourning would be observed on August 19-21 under a decree he signed.
Zelenskiy, who is on a visit to Sweden, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Russian missile hit the heart of Chernihiv. A square, a university, and a theater." Zelenskiy also posted a video of the purported place of the attack.
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"Russia turned an ordinary Saturday into a day of pain and loss," said Zelenskiy.
"This is what it means to live next to a terrorist state," he said, adding, "I urge the world to stand up to Russian terror."
Regional Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said on Telegram that the attack was "probably a ballistic missile."
Separately, the Interior Ministry said a 6-year-old boy was killed and 15 other children were among the wounded by the missile, which struck Chernihiv's Drama Theater. The mother of the boy killed in the attack was in serious condition, authorities said.
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said most of the victims were in vehicles or were crossing the street on foot. The people inside the theater reached a shelter in time after the air-raid alert was announced, he said.
The UN's humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine condemned the missile attack as "heinous" and called on Moscow to end strikes on populated areas.
"It is heinous to attack the main square of a large city, in the morning, while people are out walking, some going to church to celebrate a religious day for many Ukrainians," said Denise Brown in a statement.
"I condemn this repeated pattern of Russian strikes on populated areas of Ukraine, causing deaths, massive destruction, and soaring humanitarian needs."
Earlier on August 19, the Ukrainian military said that the air defense shot down 15 out of 17 Iranian Shahed drones that Russia used in its latest overnight attack on Ukraine.
"The air force in cooperation with the air defense and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 15 enemy drones," the military said in its daily report, adding that the attacks targeted the eastern, northern, and western parts of Ukraine.
Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said on August 19 that its air-defense systems repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on a military airfield in Novgorod region located northwest of Moscow, but the attack resulted in a damaged Russian warplane.
There were no casualties in what the ministry's statement called "a terrorist attack," but a fire that broke out on the airfield causing damage to one of the warplanes parked there.
The information could not be independently verified.
WATCH: Residents of Kupyansk in Ukraine's Kharkiv region are being transported to safety amid signs of a buildup of Russian forces nearby.
The ministry earlier claimed that it had downed a Ukrainian missile over Moscow-occupied Crimea overnight.
On the diplomatic field, Zelenskiy and his wife, Olena, traveled to Sweden for talks on defense cooperation.
Zelenskiy visited Sweden with his wife, Olena, for talks on defense cooperation.
He announced that he and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson had agreed on 10 points, including cooperation on the production of powerful CV-90 combat armored vehicles in Ukraine, joint training on equipment provided by Sweden, and further steps to transfer Gripen fighter aircraft to Ukraine.
"I am grateful to Sweden for its firm and consistent support. Together, we protect life, freedom, and our common values." Zelenskiy said at the conclusion of his visit to Sweden, which has applied for NATO membership.
Kristersson said he was proud to have had the honor to welcome Zelenskiy.
"I highly appreciate our close contacts and cooperation. Sweden’s support for Ukraine’s freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity will continue for as long as it takes," Kristersson said on X.
Sweden, which abandoned its longstanding policy of military nonalignment to support Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, is part of a coalition of 11 Western countries together with Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and the United Kingdom that pledged last month to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces continue to advance in the areas near the southern cities of Melitopol and Berdyansk, the military said on August 19, adding that during the day Ukrainian forces fought a total of 26 clashes along the front line.
The General Staff's evening summary said Russian forces carried out five missile and 44 air strikes and 17 attacks from rocket salvo systems on troop positions and populated areas.
The push toward the Russian-occupied strategic city of Melitopol is part of Ukrainian forces' attempt to cut off Russia's land bridge to Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.
It comes as a U.S. intelligence report quoted by The Washington Post assessed that Ukrainian forces do not appear likely to reach and retake Melitopol during the ongoing counteroffensive.
Russia controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine, including the Crimean Peninsula, most of the Luhansk region, and large tracts of the regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson.
The Russia-installed head of the military in Kharkiv, Vitaly Ganchev, said on Russian television on August 19 that the number of communities Russia controls in the Kharkiv region had grown by five and now totals 33.
"The front line is slowly moving toward Kharkiv. Our troops are approaching the suburbs of Kupyansk," he said.
It is not possible for RFE/RL to verify either side's claims of battlefield success.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukrainian Military Says Its Troops Continue Push To Sever Russia's Land Bridge To Crimea
The Ukrainian military says its forces continue to advance in the areas near the cities of Melitopol and Berdyansk after making gains on the southeastern front in their attempt to drive toward the Sea of Azov and cut off Russia's land bridge to Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The push toward Melitopol comes amid a U.S. intelligence report that Ukrainian forces do not appear likely to reach and retake the Russian-occupied strategic city of Melitopol during the ongoing counteroffensive.
An unnamed official who commented to Reuters on August 18 said that, despite the report and limited progress toward Melitopol, Washington believed it was still possible to change the gloomy outlook.
The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was commenting on an intelligence report that The Washington Post quoted the day before.
The newspaper reported that an assessment by the U.S. intelligence community had concluded that the counteroffensive will fail to reach Melitopol, preventing Kyiv from meeting its objective of severing Russia's land bridge to the peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.
The prediction is largely in line with Washington's view that the counteroffensive is going slower than expected.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan declined to comment, according to Reuters, but he said there had been a number of analyses about the war in Ukraine and many of them had changed as events unfolded.
Russia controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine, including the Crimean Peninsula, most of the Luhansk region, and large tracts of the regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its evening assessment that there had been 30 combat clashes along the front line during the day.
It said Russian forces carried out one missile and 31 air strikes and 45 attacks from rocket salvo systems on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.
The Ukrainian forces that are conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions are entrenched at the boundaries reached thus far and are carrying out countermeasures, the General Staff said.
Ukrainian air defense forces "carried out nine strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons. and military equipment are concentrated," the General Staff said.
Ukrainian forces have been pushing forward from the village of Urozhayne, which they claimed to have liberated on August 16, the General Staff said.
As Ukraine moves ahead with its counteroffensive, a report in The New York Times on August 18 showed just how costly the war has been to the armed forces of both sides. The newspaper cited unidentified U.S. officials saying the number of Ukrainian and Russian troops killed or wounded is nearing 500,000.
On the Russian side, military casualties are approaching 300,000, including as many as 120,000 deaths, the report said. Ukrainian deaths were close to 70,000, with as many as 120,000 wounded, it added.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said only the General Staff could disclose such figures.
"We have adopted a model that only the General Staff has the right to voice the figures on the wounded, the disabled, people who lost limbs, and the missing, and, of course, the number of people who died in this war," he said in a broadcast on YouTube.
Moscow has not officially released data on its war dead since early in the war.
With reporting by Reuters and RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service
Republika Srpska President Signs Decree Criminalizing Defamation
Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik on August 18 signed into law amendments that criminalize defamation in the Serb-majority entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina. The amendments say that making malicious or untrue statements about a person amounts to defamation and they make the offense punishable with fines. The National Assembly of Republika Srpska passed the amendments on July 20. They were adopted despite criticism that they represent an attack on freedom of opinion and a step toward the introduction of censorship. The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo condemned the criminalization of defamation as "a direct attack on the freedom of the press and expression." To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here and here.
Russia Puts International Criminal Court Prosecutor On Entry Ban List
Russia has banned entry to 54 British nationals, including Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), and journalists from the BBC and other media outlets in response to U.K. sanctions against its citizens and enterprises, the Foreign Ministry said on August 18. The ICC issued an arrest warrant in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of a war crime over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. The ministry said it will continue expanding the list in retaliation for sanctions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AP
Biden Administration Sharply Expands Temporary Status For Ukrainians Already In U.S.
The Biden administration on August 18 announced a major expansion of temporary legal status for Ukrainians living in the United States, granting a reprieve for those who fled Russia's invasion. The move is expected to make 166,700 Ukrainians eligible for Temporary Protected Status, up from about 26,000, the Homeland Security Department said. The war in Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis “requires that the United States continue to offer safety and protection to Ukrainians who may not be able to return to their country,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. To read the original story by AP, click here.
