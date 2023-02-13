Russian-Led CSTO Plans Three Military Exercises In Belarus In 2023

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that a major new Russian offensive in Ukraine has already begun.

Speaking to reporters on February 13 in Brussels, Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance saw "no sign whatsoever" that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for peace.

"What we see is President Putin and Russia still wanting to control Ukraine," Stoltenberg said. "We see how they are sending more troops, more weapons, more capabilities."

Russian forces have been engaged in an offensive in eastern Ukraine for months as they try to capture strategic towns and cities, including the battered city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

But Kyiv has been anticipating a much broader offensive that could not only target the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, but also the Kharkhiv region in the northeast and Zaporizhzhya in the southeast.

On February 11, Russia said it carried out a "massive strike" with missiles and drones on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and that it had blocked rail and land routes used to deliver Western weaponry to Ukrainian forces.

The attack was seen by some observers as an indication that the broader offensive-- expected in February ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion on February 24 -- had begun.

The strikes came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returned following a surprise tour of European capitals, where he lobbied for additional heavy weaponry, including longer-range missiles and fighter jets, to help defend Ukraine and to retake lost territory.

Western countries have already agreed to supply limited numbers of modern main battle tanks, including German-made Leopard 2s, at Ukraine’s request, and have continued to supply artillery, combat vehicles, and other weapons and ammunition.

Stoltenberg said on February 13 that Ukraine was using far more ammunition than NATO countries are providing, and called on them to "ramp up production."

"The current rate of Ukraine's ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production. This puts our defense industries under strain," he said.

Stoltenberg also said that the contentious issue of providing modern combat aircraft to Ukraine would be discussed at a meeting of Kyiv's Western backers in Brussels on February 14.

"There is now a discussion going on also on the question of aircrafts and I expect that also to be addressed tomorrow at the meeting in Brussels," he said, adding that the provision of fighter jets would not make NATO part of the war in Ukraine.

Russia has said that the provision of any fighter jets to Kyiv by the West would make NATO countries "direct" parties to the conflict.

The issue of supplying aircraft will "take time" to resolve, Stoltenberg said, alluding to the reluctance by some Western states to provide them. But he stressed that "we need urgent support for Ukraine."