Belarus Designates Current Time As Extremist
Amid a continued clampdown on independent media and civil society, Belarusian authorities have added Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, to its registry of extremist organizations.
The Belarusian Information Ministry said on January 11 that the decision made by a court in the northeastern city of Vitsebsk last week applies to Current Time's website, associated projects, and its social media outlets, such as channels on the Telegram platform.
Current Time is on air every day, broadcasting to Russia, Ukraine, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe.
In December 2021, Belarus’s Interior Ministry labeled RFE/RL's Belarus Service, known locally as Radio Svaboda, extremist as well.
Belarusian laws say those who subscribe to websites of organizations officially labeled as extremist could be prosecuted and may face up to six years in prison.
Authorities in Belarus have declared hundreds of Telegram channels, blogs and chatrooms as “extremist” since the country was engulfed by protests following the August 2020 presidential election, which handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth consecutive term.
In response, the government has cracked down hard on the pro-democracy movement, arresting thousands of people and pushing most of the top opposition figures out of the country. There have also been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment, and several people have died.
Dozens of news websites have been blocked in Belarus and independent media has been shuttered as part of the sweeping crackdown on information.
Lukashenka, who has run the country since 1994, has denied any fraud in the election and refuses to negotiate with the opposition on a political transition and new elections.
The West has refused to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate leader of Belarus and in response has imposed several waves of sanctions against the government and other officials accused of aiding and benefiting from the crackdown.
Russian Man Gets Prison Term For Posting Photo Of St. George's Ribbon Tied To Male Genitals
A Russian court on January 11 sentenced a man to 18 months in prison for posting a photo online of male genitals with a St. George's ribbon tied to them in May 2023. Vladimir Yarotsky was found guilty by Krasnodar’s Pervomaisky District Court of desecrating a symbol of Russia's military glory. In December 2022, Russia criminalized the desecration of the St. George ribbon with a punishment of up to five years in prison. The orange-and-black-striped ribbon, which dates back to 1769, has become a symbol of support for Russia's war in Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
U.S. Says It Has Accepted Kosovo's Request To Purchase Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles
The United States has accepted a request from Kosovo for the purchase of Javelin anti-tank missiles despite opposition from neighboring Serbia.
U.S. Ambassador to Serbia Christopher Hill said in a statement on January 11 that the request will be sent to Congress to begin the official procedure for completing the purchase.
Hill made the announcement after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during which the current tense relations between Belgrade and Pristina were discussed.
Vucic said the news was a "great disappointment," but that Serbia, together with the United States, will work to ensure continued solid Serbian-American relations.
"For us, it is very important that peace in the region is not broken and that Serbia continues to act responsibly and contribute to stability in the Balkans," Vucic said.
Kosovo's Defense Ministry told RFE/RL that the purchase of Javelin missiles and some other modern weapons systems is planned within the framework of increasing the military capacities of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF).
Liridona Gashi, a political adviser to Kosovar Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci, said that the KSF is raising its military capacities and within this context a military agreement has been signed between Kosovo and the United States.
The European Union has mediated talks since 2013 aimed at normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia, which share a 366-kilometer border. But lingering resentments have persisted since Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008 -- a move that Belgrade has refused to recognize -- and officials on both sides have been reluctant to abandon nationalist rhetoric in pursuit of a breakthrough.
Ethnic cleansing and other atrocities during fighting in the 1990s left many areas ethnically homogeneous, although ethnic Serbs predominate in northern Kosovo and ethnic Albanians are a majority in a few communities in southern Serbia. Belgrade refuses to recognize an independent Kosovo.
The United States has steadily supported the KSF and its 3,400-strong corps, which was turned into a regular army in December 2018, although its name has not been changed to armed forces as planned.
Pristina has set membership in the NATO military alliance as a policy goal, but has been warned by several countries, including the United States, that it must implement a peace deal with Serbia to move forward.
Further complicating the process, Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, is not recognized as a state by four NATO members: Romania, Spain, Greece, and Slovakia.
Workers Of Another Oil Company In Western Kazakhstan Go On Strike
Hundreds of workers at the Velikaya Stena (Great Wall) oil company, owned by a Chinese investor in Kazakhstan's Manghystau region, are striking for a pay increase, improved working conditions, and the cancellation of planned layoffs. The workers, who are located in the Caspian port city of Aqtau, told RFE/RL that they have been on strike since last week. They want President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to intervene in the situation. Meanwhile, hundreds of workers at another oil company, West Oil Software, in the Manghystau town of Zhetibai, said on January 11 that they had been threatened with dismissal unless they stop their monthlong strike. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here and here.
Kyrgyz Authorities Detain For Questioning Dozens Of Alleged Associates Of Self-Exiled Journalist, Businessman
The Kyrgyz State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said on January 11 that its officers detained for questioning dozens of individuals across the country suspected of having links with self-exiled journalist Tilekmat Kudaibergen-Uulu (aka Kurenov) and businessman Imamidin Tashov. The UKMK added the two to its wanted list on January 10 on a charge of planning to illegally seize power. The probe was launched in late December after Tashov issued a statement saying several men who introduced themselves as UKMK officers tried to extort cash from him. Tashov is currently in an unspecified country, while Kudaibergen-Uulu resides in the United States. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Two Killed In Third Deadly Kabul Explosion In Less Than A Week
Two people were killed and 12 wounded in an explosion in western Kabul on January 11, a police spokesman said. It was the third deadly blast to hit the Afghan capital in less than a week. Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the deaths and injuries occurred when a grenade was detonated outside a commercial center in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, an enclave of Afghanistan’s Hazara community, a predominantly Shi’ite ethnic group. A separate explosion earlier on January 11 occurred near a mosque. There was no information about casualties or damage caused by the first explosion on January 11. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Russian Supreme Court Rejects Two Navalny Lawsuits Against Justice Ministry
Russia's Supreme Court on November 11 rejected two lawsuits filed by imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny against the Justice Ministry over two of its internal regulations guiding correctional institutions, specifically a ban on having more than one book in punitive cells and a 15-minute limit for consuming food in prison cafeterias. A day earlier, another court rejected Navalny's suit against his placement in a punitive cell in October at his previous prison. Navalny said earlier this week that he had been sent to solitary confinement right after finishing a quarantine term at a harsher prison in Russia's Arctic region.
Russia Bans RFE/RL Reporter, Other Moldovan Journalists, Officials Over Chisinau's 'Unfriendly Acts' Toward Moscow
Seven Moldovan journalists, including RFE/RL reporter Denis Dermenji, and five senior officials have been banned from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on January 11, a day after it summoned Moldova's ambassador and handed him a note of protest over Chisinau's "unfriendly acts."
Chisinau-based Dermenji was the co-author of an RFE/RL investigation published in September that found that diplomats with links to Russian intelligence services remained on the staff at the Russian Embassy in Chisinau even after Moldova expelled 45 diplomats from the 70-people-strong Russian mission.
Moldova announced the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats and staff in August, with Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu saying the move would result in fewer "individuals to destabilize the country." Russia immediately retaliated by banning 20 Moldovan officials.
In the January 10 note of protest handed to Moldovan envoy Lilian Darii, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused Chisinau of politically motivated persecution of Russian-language media, discrimination against Russian citizens entering Moldova, and aggressive statements of an anti-Russian nature, spokesman Igor Zakharov was quoted as saying by TASS.
Since becoming president in November 2020, Moldova's pro-Western leader, Maia Sandu, has firmly steered the former Soviet republic sandwiched between war-torn Ukraine and EU and NATO member Romania toward the West, gaining an invitation in 2022 for her country to open negotiations for European Union membership.
Sandu's government has repeatedly accused Moscow of trying to destabilize Moldova and has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Her government has since constantly worked toward reducing Russia's far-reaching influence in Moldova.
Besides RFE/RL's Dermenji, the journalists banned on January 10 from entering Russia include Adrian Buga, general director of the Jurnal TV news program; journalists Tudor Ionita, Mihai Conceu, Petru Besleaga, Stella Untila, and Lorena Bogza.
The ban also extended to Adrian Belucel, head of the president’s cabinet and a member of the Supreme Security Council; Olga Rosca, presidential advisor for foreign affairs and strategic communications; Artur Mija, secretary general of the government; Alexandru Manoli, head of Moldova's Center for Strategic Communications and Combating Disinformation; and Ruslan Mihalevski, a member of Moldova's Audiovisual Council.
With reporting by moldovalive.md
Iran Reportedly Seizes Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman
A ship carrying Iraqi oil has reportedly been seized by a group of Iranian soldiers affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the Gulf of Oman and is headed for Jask, a port in Iran.
The semiofficial Tasnim news agency said on January 11 that the ship was seized about 50 nautical miles east of the city of Suhar in Oman on the power of an Iranian judicial order. The incident occurred close to the Strait of Hormuz, between Oman and Iran.
U.K.-based maritime security company Ambrey said the vessel was flying under the flag of the Marshall Islands when it was boarded by about six "unauthorized" people who were armed and wearing black military uniforms.
"The Navy of Iran's Army has announced the seizure of an American oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman with a judicial order," Iranian state media quoted an army statement as saying, though it was unclear why the tanker was described as American.
The private online tracking service TankerTrackers identified the ship as the St. Nikolas, which previously was seized by the United States because it was breaking international sanctions by transporting Iranian oil. The cargo was eventually offloaded before the ship, which was called the Suez Rajan at the time, was released.
The ship was reportedly carrying Iraqi oil from the port of Basra in Iraq and bound for Turkey's Topras refinery, located in the Turkish port of Aliaqa.
In July 2023, Iran threatened retaliation over the U.S. seizure of the Suez Rajan, heightening tensions between Washington and Tehran.
Iran has been reeling from crippling U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports which were restored after the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from an Iran nuclear deal that had been agreed with six world powers.
Tehran has been amassing a "dark fleet" of oil tankers to circumvent the sanctions and offload contraband Iranian oil that helps keep Iran's economy afloat.
UN Voices Concern Over Arbitrary Arrests Of Afghan Women By Taliban Authorities For Alleged Violations Of Islamic Dress Code
The UN Assistance Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed deep concern over what it says are recent arbitrary detentions and arrests of Afghan women and girls because of alleged violations of the Islamic dress code. "Since January 1, in Kabul and Daykundi provinces, UNAMA has documented a series of hijab decree enforcement campaigns by the de facto Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice and the de facto police," UNAMA said in a statement on January 11. It added that "large numbers of women and girls" were either warned or detained in Kabul and Dayakundi's Nili City.
Russia Adds Half Brother Of Self-Exiled Bashkir Activist To 'Terrorist' List
Russia's financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, on January 10 added Rustam Fararitdinov, the half-brother of self-exiled Kremlin critic Ruslan Gabbasov, to its list of "terrorists." Fararitdinov was arrested in November on terrorism charges. Gabbasov, who currently resides in Lithuania, said earlier that "Russia's security service had resurrected the ugly system of hostage-taking," adding that investigators openly told Fararitdinov that he was under arrest because of his half-brother. Gabbasov left Russia after the arrest in 2021 of Lilia Chanysheva, the former leader of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's headquarters in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Cancer-Stricken Anti-War Activist Transferred To Russian Prison Infirmary
Cancer-stricken Russian anti-war activist Igor Baryshnikov, who was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison on a charge of spreading "false" information about Russia's armed forces involved in the ongoing war in Ukraine, has been transferred to a prison infirmary amid demands by his lawyers for medical assistance. Lawyer Maria Bontsler said on January 10 that prison physicians have been attending to Baryshnikov and that soon he will be transferred to a regular hospital for tests. The charges against Baryshnikov stemmed from his online posts condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Subway Fast Food Chain Added To Ukraine's 'Sponsors Of War' List
Ukraine’s National Agency of Corruption Prevention (NAZK) has added the sandwich chain Subway to its list of "international sponsors of war," saying that more than 500 Subway restaurants are functioning across Russia, paying taxes to support Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and using government-linked, internationally sanctioned companies for marketing and delivery. Subway became the 49th international company added to the list of "sponsors of war," which also includes Philip Morris International, AliExpress, Xiaomi, Bacardi, Unilever, Mondelez, and Raiffeisen Bank International. Hundreds of international companies have left the Russian market over Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Burst Pipe Leaves Hundreds Of Buildings In Siberia In The Deep Freeze
Authorities in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk said on January 11 that a 50-year-old segment of a heating pipe burst, flooding the area and leaving 237 buildings, including 104 apartment blocks, 20 schools, and several hospitals, without heating amid a deep freeze. A day earlier, similar accidents left hundreds of buildings without heating in the Russian cities of Saratov and Volgograd. On January 4, an accident at a plant in Klimovsk near Moscow disrupted heating at dozens of residential buildings. The issue comes as President Vladimir Putin tries to show living standards are good as he runs for reelection. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Activist Udaltsov Charged With 'Justifying Terrorism' After House Searched
Prominent Russian left-wing activist Sergei Udaltsov has been arrested and charged with "justifying terrorism" after he reported earlier on January 11 that police were searching his house. Udaltsov's lawyer, Violetta Vokova, confirmed local media reports saying her client had been detained but gave no further details. Udaltsov, who has supported the war in Ukraine, said in a post on Telegram in the early hours of January 11 that "they're banging on the door, saying they're from the police." Udaltsov is known for his participation in anti-Kremlin protests and leads the Left Front, a coalition of leftist groups. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Nearly 300 Ukrainian Settlements Still Without Power Due To Bad Weather
Ukraine's Energy Ministry says almost 300 settlements across the country are still without electricity on January 11 due to bad weather, despite efforts by repair teams. "Due to icing and falling electricity poles, broken power lines, and continuous cold weather, 281 settlements remain without electricity -- 128 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 70 in the Kirovohrad region, 56 in the Mykolayiv region, and 27 settlements in the Odesa region," the ministry said in a statement. It said 248 settlements had been reconnected on January 10. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
29 Ukrainians Refused Evacuation From Gaza, Kyiv's Israeli Envoy Says
Israeli and Egyptian security services have refused to allow the evacuation of 29 Ukrainian citizens from war-ravaged Gaza, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, told RFE/RL. "There are people who are willing [to evacuate], but there is no possibility because the competent authorities of Israel and Egypt rejected some of the people from the lists that we submitted," Korniychuk said on January 10. "Entry was denied to 29 citizens from the entire list that we submitted," he said, adding that the reasons for refusal are apparently linked to "certain security issues" regarding the individuals. He did not elaborate. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy's Baltic Blitz: Ukrainian President Warns 'Pause' In War Would Only Benefit Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected the possibility of a cease-fire with Russia, saying it would not lead to substantive progress in the war and only favor Moscow by giving it time to boost supplies to its military as the conflict nears its two-year anniversary.
“A pause on the Ukrainian battlefield will not mean a pause in the war,” the Ukrainian leader said in Estonia's capital, Tallinn, on January 11 during a tour of the three Baltic nations.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"Give Russia two to three years and it will simply run us over. We wouldn't take that risk.... There will be no pauses in favor of Russia," he said. "A pause would play into [Russia’s] hands.... It might crush us afterward.”
Zelenskiy has pleaded with Ukraine's allies to keep supplying it with weapons amid signs of donor fatigue in some countries and as Russia turns to countries such as Iran and North Korea for munitions.
NATO allies meeting in Brussels on January 10 tried to allay Kyiv's concerns over supplies, saying they will continue to provide Ukraine with major military, economic, and humanitarian aid. NATO allies have outlined plans to provide "billions of euros of further capabilities" in 2024 to Ukraine, the alliance said in a statement.
Estonian President Alar Karis said after meeting Zelenskiy that his country will provide 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in aid to Ukraine until 2027.
"Ukraine needs more and better weapons," Karis said at a joint news conference with Zelenskiy.
"The capabilities of the EU military industry must be increased so that Ukraine gets what it needs, not tomorrow, but today. We should not place any restrictions on the supply of weapons to Ukraine," he added.
Estonia has so far provided military assistance to Ukraine worth nearly 500 million euros, or more than 1.4 percent of its gross domestic product, according to the Estonian Foreign Minstry.
In a separate message on X, formerly Twitter, Zelenskiy thanked Tallinn for its continued aid.
"Estonia's unwavering support for Ukraine, our people, and our defense is evident today, during my visit, and throughout the war," Zelenskiy wrote. "I am grateful to Estonia for all its support."
The Baltic countries have been staunch allies of Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February 2022.
On January 10, Zelenskiy held talks in Vilnius with Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda.
“We have proven that Russia can be stopped, that deterrence is possible,” he said after talks with Nauseda.
Ukraine has been subjected to several massive waves of Russian missile and drone strikes since the start of the year that have caused civilian deaths and material damage.
In the latest such attack, a hotel in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was struck by Russian missiles overnight on January 11. The strike injured 13 people, including Turkish journalists staying at the hotel, Kharkiv regional police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko said.
Regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said that one of those injured was in serious condition. More than 30 civilians were inside the hotel at the time of the attack, Synyehubov said on Telegram.
Ukraine's emergency services said those hurt in the strike were "hotel staff and guests, one of whom is a foreign journalist," without giving details. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said no military personnel were staying at the hotel.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russia Says It Shot Down Drones Over Its Territory; Kharkiv Hotel Hit By Missiles
Russia's Defense Ministry says four Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of the Rostov, Tula, and Kaluga regions.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha said one drone exploded above a pumping station in Kaluga, damaging the building but causing no fire.
Russia's Emergencies Ministry also said that two large-scale fires broke out in the Moscow region.
It said rescue workers were at work in the village of Obukhovo near Moscow, where a production facility and an administrative building were burning.
The ministry said there were no casualties.
Meanwhile, a Russian missile strike on a hotel in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has injured 11 people, including Turkish journalists staying at the hotel, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said early on January 11.
Synyehubov said that one of those injured was in serious condition.
More than 30 civilians were inside the hotel at the time of the attack, Synyehubov said on Telegram.
Ukraine's emergency services said those hurt in the strike were "hotel staff and guests, one of whom is a foreign journalist," without giving details.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said no military personnel were staying at the hotel.
Finland Extends Russia Border Closing By Four Weeks
Finland will extend the closure of its border with Russia by four more weeks until February 11, the Interior Ministry said on January 11, confirming earlier reports that all crossings would remain shut. On January 10, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah told national broadcaster YLE that the border, which had otherwise been set to reopen on January 15, would remain closed. Finland closed its border with Russia late last year in response to a growing inflow of asylum seekers, which it said was an orchestrated move by Moscow, a claim which the Kremlin denies.
Russia Summons Moldovan Ambassador, Decries 'Unfriendly Actions'
The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Moldovan ambassador on January 10 to protest "unfriendly acts" on the part of the ex-Soviet state's pro-European government and said it was barring entry to a number of its nationals. A Foreign Ministry statement denounced the "systematic character" of actions it said were directed against Russian citizens, including journalists. "Moldova's leadership continues to make aggressive anti-Russian declarations," the statement said. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Moldova's parliament last month approved a new defense strategy identifying Russia and corruption as the two biggest threats to the country's security.
POW Group Demands Bosnia Protest Russia Granting Citizenship To War Crimes Suspect
An organization representing people who were held in prisoner-of-war camps in Kljuc in northwestern Bosnia during the Bosnian War has demanded that the Foreign Ministry of Bosnia-Herzegovina send a letter of protest to Russia over the granting of citizenship to a former officer of the Yugoslav Army who is wanted in Bosnia for war crimes.
Ratko Samac is one of 44 foreign nationals who were granted citizenship under a decree signed on January 9 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"This is a shame, and a diplomatic note must be sent to Russia,” Mehmed Begic of the organization of war prisoners from Kljuc told RFE/RL on January 10. “We ask who [Russia] gave citizenship to and on what merit -- that he killed innocent people in the war?"
Samac has resided in Russia since 1999, according to Russian media reports that RFE/RL could not independently confirm. Russia has refused to extradite him to Sarajevo despite requests in 2015 and 2018. Moscow rejected those requests citing Samac's poor health.
Samac has been accused of committing war crimes in Kljuc in the early 1990s. The accusations stem from an investigation in 2013 by a court in Bihac in northwestern Bosnia into alleged war crimes against civilians in Kljuc.
During the expulsion of the non-Serb population of Kljuc in 1992 more than 150 Bosniak civilians were killed, and some were illegally detained and beaten, according to judicial institutions in Bosnia. An arrest warrant for Samac was issued in 2015, the court told RFE/RL.
Samac went to Russia for medical treatment in Kurgan in the southern Urals in 1999. He was arrested there in 2016 on the basis of the arrest warrant issued by Bosnia, the Russian news outlet Sputnik reported at the time. Sputnik also reported that Samac's temporary residence permit was extended in 2015 -- the same year that the arrest warrant was issued -- until 2020. RFE/RL could not independently verify the Sputnik reports.
Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey Sign Memorandum On Black Sea Demining Operation
Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey have inked a deal to form a group that will oversee joint demining operations in their territorial waters in the Black Sea.
Turkish and Romanian defense ministers Yasar Guler and Angel Tilvar and Bulgaria's Deputy Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov on January 11 signed a memorandum of understanding in Istanbul establishing the Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in the Black Sea (MCM Black Sea).
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The initiative is meant to oversee operations to clear mines that have been floating in the Black Sea since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
“We jointly decided to sign a protocol between our three countries in order to fight more effectively against the mine danger in the Black Sea by improving our existing close cooperation and coordination,” Guler said at a news conference in Istanbul with Tilvar and Zapryanov.
Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu told RFE/RL’s Romanian Service that while the first stage of the project is “trilateral,” it is open to the participation of other partners.
The operation will deploy demining ships, patrol ships, helicopters, and drones from the air. Turkey is expected to play the largest role because it has the most ships capable of demining operations. Romania will participate with demining ships, helicopters, drones, and divers.
Mines in the Black Sea laid by Russia have endangered shipping and complicated Ukraine's efforts to break through a Russian naval blockade. In the second part of 2023, several mines either hit ships in traffic or washed up on Romanian and Bulgarian shores.
The last known incident occurred on December 27 when a cargo ship heading to a Ukrainian port to load grain hit a mine and a fire broke out on board. Two people were injured, according to Ukrainian authorities.
Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, almost 90 floating mines have been destroyed in the Black Sea, most of them by Ukrainian forces. Five mines were destroyed by Romanian naval forces.
With reporting by Reuters
UN Security Council Members Say Russia Exploits Its UNSC Position By Acquiring Missiles From North Korea
Seven members of the UN Security Council accused Russia on January 10 of exploiting its position as a permanent member of this body by acquiring North Korean missiles and firing them into Ukraine in violation of UN resolutions passed by the council. "A permanent Security Council member that willingly engages in these violations demonstrates a clear exploitation of its position," said the statement by permanent council members Britain, France, and the United States. Nonpermanent members Japan, Malta, Slovenia, and South Korea also backed the statement along with Ukraine.
Kosovar Prosecutors Indict 27 Accused Of Smuggling Migrants
The Kosovo Special Prosecutor's Office indicted 27 people on January 10 for their involvement in smuggling migrants, mainly from Syria. The office said the suspected smugglers enabled the migrants to use the so-called "Balkan route," where people travel to Serbia and then on to European Union countries. Even though the route is punctuated with trip wires, cameras, and border patrols, it remains the second most-active route for migrants, according to the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex). To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
