News
Belarusian Prosecutor Seeks Two Years In Prison For Wife Of Jailed RFE/RL Journalist
MINSK -- A prosecutor has asked a court in the western Belarusian city of Brest to sentence Darya Losik, the wife of jailed RFE/RL journalist Ihar Losik, to two years in prison on a charge of facilitating extremist activity.
The prosecutor's request came on January 18, the trial's first day. The court is expected to move quickly through the case and hand down a verdict and sentence on January 19.
The Prosecutor-General's Office has said the charge against Darya Losik stems from an interview she gave to the Poland-based Belsat television channel that has been officially labeled as an extremist group by Minsk. During the interview she "positioned herself as the wife of a 'political prisoner,'" the office said.
"She expressed her personal negative assessment of state organs involved in criminal prosecution and justice. She also said her husband had not committed any crimes and had been illegally convicted. She called on relatives of other convicts to follow her example," the Prosecutor-General's Office said in the statement.
Darya Losik was detained in October after police searched her home. The four-year daughter of Darya and Ihar Losik, Paulina, is currently with Darya's parents.
WATCH: In October 2020, Darya Losik claimed her husband was being held in "deliberately inhumane conditions" and being pressured to admit to crimes he did not commit.
The United States has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Darya Losik, while RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has also demanded her immediate release and condemned her detainment.
Ihar Losik was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December 2022 on charges that remain unclear.
The husband of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, as well as four other bloggers and opposition politicians and activists, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms along with Losik at the time.
Losik and other defendants have insisted that the case against them is politically motivated.
More News
Iranian Man Sentenced To Eight Years For Beheading 17-Year-Old Wife
An Iranian man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a so-called "honor killing."
Mona Heidari, 17, was killed last year in February by her husband, Sajjad Heidarnava, and his brother Heydar in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern Khuzestan province.
After the gruesome killing, video footage was posted online of the killer walking in the provincial capital, Ahvaz, while smiling and carrying his wife’s severed head.
Heidarnava was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for murder and eight months for intentional assault, judiciary spokesman Massud Setayeshi told the media on January 18.
Heidari's family had forgiven the murderer and declined to demand qesas -- Iran's Islamic law of retribution.
"The accused has no right to protest against the verdict and the decision is final," the spokesman said.
Heidarnava's brother, Heidar, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for complicity in intentional homicide, Setayeshi said.
Heidari was married at the age of 12 and was the mother of a 3-year-old boy when she was murdered, according to Iranian media reports.
She had fled to Turkey several months before being persuaded to return to Iran by her father, according to the girl’s mother-in-law.
Human rights activists called for changes to the law to protect of women against domestic violence after Heidari's murder and to increase the minimum age of marriage for girls, which is currently 13.
In another notorious case, an Iranian man was sentenced to nine years in prison for beheading his 14-year-old daughter with an axe in a so-called “honor” killing that prompted widespread outrage in the country in August 2020.
In Iran, “honor” killings are only punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Otherwise, murder is punishable by a life sentence or the death penalty.
Many in Iran have blamed the Islamic legal system as well as the country's patriarchal culture and traditions for fostering an environment that allows for "honor" killings.
Iran is currently enveloped in a wave of unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Women and girls have spearheaded the anti-government demonstrations demanding more rights and freedoms.
With reporting by AFP
- By RFE/RL
Lavrov Says Moscow Still Ready To Send CSTO Mission To Azerbaijani-Armenian Border
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the Kremlin is ready to send a mission from the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, where tensions have escalated in recent months over the blockading of the only direct access road to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Speaking at his annual news conference in Moscow on January 18, Lavrov said that while "there are difficulties linked to the current situation in Armenia" within the CSTO, Russia is still ready to send a mission from the military alliance, which also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
Those difficulties center mainly on Yerevan insisting the CSTO condemn Azerbaijan's actions. Yerevan accuses the Azerbaijani government of backing protesters identifying themselves as environmentalists who have been blocking the road since last month.
"We had difficulties related to the situation in Armenia, when our Armenian friends pushed the need to send a CSTO mission to the border with Azerbaijan to ensure some stability there," Lavrov said.
"We agreed on a document and on the parameters of the mission...but it was not possible to accept it, because Armenia started insisting that the document contain a harsh condemnation of Azerbaijan."
Armenia has called the blockade a gross violation of the Russian-brokered agreement from November 2020 that suspended more than a month of intense fighting in the decades-old Armenian-Azerbaijani war over the Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding districts.
Close to 7,000 people died on both sides during the 2020 war that ended with Baku's regaining control of a big part of the region and seven adjacent districts that had been under ethnic Armenians' control for three decades.
The cease-fire ushered in a deployment of about 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to the area and joint monitoring of the situation with longtime Azerbaijani ally Turkey.
But Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has also questioned the CSTO's effectiveness, criticizing its refusal to assist Yerevan in September during border clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of capturing dozens of square kilometers of sovereign Armenian territory in a series of incursions since May 2021. Azerbaijan denies the accusation.
"If we want to send a CSTO mission, the move cannot be influenced externally and carry some statements, especially strict ones," Lavrov said.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax
Five Belarusian Activists Each Sentenced To 12 Years For Revealing Law Enforcement Data
MINSK -- Five Belarusian activists have each been sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison in a high-profile case related to the creation of a social-media account that revealed the personal data of law enforcement officers involved in the brutal crackdown on protests over the results of the August 2020 presidential election.
The Minsk City Court sentenced journalists Dzmitry Navosha and Yanina Sazanovich and co-defendants Danil Bahdanovich, Volha Vysotskaya, and Valeryya Zanyamonskaya, on January 18 after finding them guilty of inciting social hatred and illegally revealing personal data.
All of the defendants are outside of Belarus. They expressed a willingness to participate in the trial via video links, but the court rejected that, demanding they be present in the courtroom.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
The activists created their online Black Book of Belarus account following the election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka victory to identify security agents who violently dispersed unprecedented mass protests across the country that lasted for several months amid opposition cries that the balloting was rigged.
The opposition and Western governments say Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was driven into exile, won the vote.
Thousands were detained in the subsequent protests and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
In July, Lukashenka signed amendments to the Criminal Procedural Code allowing trials in absentia.
On January 17, the Minsk City Court started the trial in absentia of Tsikhanouskaya and her four associates on charge of high treason, organizing mass disorder, creating an extremist group, inciting hatred, plotting to seize power, and calling for international sanctions against Belarus.
Russian Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Planning To Join Ukrainian Army
A court in Russia's western region of Bryansk on January 17 sentenced a 23-year-old man, Kirill Belousov, to five years in prison for planning to join Ukraine's armed forces and fight against Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Bryansk regional court said the defendant pleaded guilty. Belousov is the third person in Russia to be handed a prison term for their intention to fight alongside Ukrainian forces since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Russia's Novaya Gazeta Fined Over Interview With Cleric Condemning War In Ukraine
A Moscow court has ordered the independent newspaper Novaya gazeta to pay a 500,000-ruble ($7,300) fine for publishing a December interview with an Orthodox cleric who condemned Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The court said on January 18 the paper was guilty of discrediting Russia's armed forces. In September, the newspaper was fined 400,000 rubles over materials published in its new project, Novaya rasskaz-gazeta. In November, Russian authorities blocked access to Novaya gazeta's website. In March, the newspaper suspended publication online and in print following Russia's strict new censorship laws. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
German Wintershall Dea Energy Company Quits Russian Market Over War In Ukraine
Germany's Wintershall Dea oil and gas company has left the Russian market, saying "the aggressive war [with Ukraine] is incompatible with our values" and "ruined cooperation between Russian and Europe." Director-General Mario Mehren said in a statement on January 18 that the government was restricting the operations of Western companies in Russia. Dozens of foreign companies have halted operations in the country or exited entirely since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Soldier Killed During Arrest For Desertion
Police in the western Russian city of Lipetsk have shot dead Dmitry Perov, a soldier they were trying to arrest after he deserted with a firearm from fighting in Ukraine, the regional government said on January 18. Russian media reported the same day that eight soldiers from the far western region of Kaliningrad were charged with desertion from the war in Ukraine and face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. The day before, a Siberian court handed a suspended sentence to a soldier for leaving his unit during mobilization to Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Jails Vladivostok Ex-Mayor On Corruption Charges
The ex-mayor of the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Oleg Gumenyuk, has been sentenced to 16 1/2 years in prison after a court found him guilty of taking large bribes. The Investigative Committee said on January 18 that a court in Vladivostok also ordered Gumenyuk to pay a fine of 150 million rubles ($2.2 million). Gumenyuk pleaded not guilty and rejected all charges. Prosecutors had sought 17 years in prison. The probe against Gumenyuk was launched in late May 2022, two weeks after his resignation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Ukrainian Interior Ministry Leadership, Children Killed In Helicopter Crash Near Kyiv
A Ukrainian helicopter has crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building just outside of Kyiv, leaving 16 dead, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy and other senior ministry officials, as well as three children in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called "a terrible tragedy."
The State Emergency Services said at least 30 others were injured, including 15 children, in the crash on January 18 in the town of Brovary, about 20 kilometers northeast of the capital.
Monastyrskiy's first deputy minister, Yevhen Yenin, and State Secretary Yuriy Lubkovych were also among the dead.
Ihor Klymenko, the chief of Ukraine's police, said nine of those killed were aboard the emergency-services helicopter.
It was not immediately known if the crash was caused by an accident or if it was a consequence of the war. Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to Monastyrskiy, said that an investigation had been opened into the incident.
There was no immediate comment from Moscow and Ukrainian officials made no reference to any Russian attack in the area at the time.
Monastyrskiy is the most senior Ukrainian official to have died since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. A trained lawyer and a key member of Zelenskiy's party, the 42-year-old had served as interior minister from July 2021.
"Today, a terrible tragedy occurred in Brovary, Kyiv region. An [emergency services] helicopter crashed, and a fire broke out at the crash site. The pain is unspeakable," Zelenskiy said in a statement on Facebook.
European Council President Charles Michel decried the deaths, calling Monastyrskiy "a great friend of the EU."
"We join Ukraine in grief following the tragic helicopter accident," the president of the European Council said in a message posted on Twitter.
Russia Keeps Up Pressure In East As Ukraine Eyes More Advanced Weaponry
Russian forces kept focusing their offensive efforts on Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk, Ukraine's military has said, as Kyiv again urged its Western allies to speed up approval for the delivery of advanced heavy weaponry including modern tanks.
The Ukrainian military General Staff said in its daily report that Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, where heavy fighting has been going on for months, remained Moscow's main targets in Donetsk, while the settlement of Bilohoryvka in the neighboring Luhansk region had also come under intensified attacks over the past 24 hours.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russian troops carried out six missile strikes over the same interval, three of which hit civilian infrastructure targets in the cities of Kupyansk and Kramatorsk, as well as 14 air strikes and 95 rocket salvos, the General Staff said.
It also warned that the threat of Russian air and missile strikes on civilian objects remains high throughout Ukraine.
Russia over the past several months has relentlessly targeted civilian settlements and energy infrastructure that plunge millions of Ukrainians into dark and cold in the middle of winter.
The latest attacks came after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building that housed around 1,700 people in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least 45 people.
More than 9,000 civilians, including 453 children, have been killed since the war began last February, Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, told the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos on January 17. The United Nations has put the civilian toll at more than 7,000.
Top U.S. and Ukrainian military officers met for the first time at a secret location in southeastern Poland on January 17 as Kyiv pressed the need for increased supplies of Western arms.
A spokesman said U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, Ukraine's military chief, at a base near Poland's border with Ukraine.
The Washington Post and other news outlets reported that the U.S. contingent included five other military officers, along with an interpreter and security personnel. Because of safety precautions, news of the gathering was not disclosed until it concluded.
"They both thought it was important," U.S. military spokesman Colonel David Butler said.
"It's important that two very important military officials look at each other in the eye when they talk about very important topics. It makes a difference," he added.
The two have spoken often since Russia's February 24, 2022, invasion, but this was the first face-to-face meeting of the generals.
Zaluzhniy confirmed the meeting, writing on Twitter: "My first personal meeting with #GenMilley, Chairman of @thejointstaff happened in Poland."
He said he "extended my gratitude for the unwavering support & assistance" provided by the United States and other allies. He added that he "outlined the urgent needs" of the Ukrainian military that "will accelerate our Victory."
The meeting came as Western allies prepared to gather in Germany to discuss giving Ukraine offensive armaments such as tanks, a major request of leaders in Kyiv.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is due in Berlin on January 19 and then will host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group the following day at the U.S. military base in Ramstein to discuss further support -- including military aid -- for Ukraine with allies.
Kyiv has long pushed for tanks and armored vehicles that will help it break through Russia's front lines.
The European Union's chairman on January 18 spoke in favor of the West providing tanks to Ukraine. "For nearly one year, Russia has pursued a strategy of destruction, a strategy of terror, trying to bomb the Ukrainian people into submission," European Council President Charles Michel said. "But Ukrainians are resisting."
"We, the EU, will continue to support them for as long as it takes. The time is now, they urgently need more equipment and I am personally in favor of supplying tanks to Ukraine," he added.
Britain confirmed on January 16 that it was going to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks and other military equipment, including hundreds of armored vehicles and advanced air-defense systems.
Poland and Finland have already pledged to send some of their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Analysts say the Leopard 2 is superior to the tanks Russia has deployed and would give Kyiv a decisive advantage.
Poland has ratcheted up pressure on Germany to follow suit and provide more weapons to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 battle tanks, but Berlin says such weapons should be supplied only if there is agreement among Kyiv's main allies, particularly the United States.
Meanwhile in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at his annual news conference on January 18 that the Kremlin will achieve its objectives in Ukraine despite he said was a "hybrid war" waged by the West against Russia.
Lavrov said Russia saw no prospects of peace talks and there could be no negotiations with Zelenskiy.
Moscow has said talks are possible only if Kyiv recognizes Russia's claims to parts of Ukrainian territory, while Ukraine says it will not stop fighting until all its territory is liberated.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and The Washington Post
UN's Top Woman In Afghanistan For Talks On Taliban Crackdown
The highest-ranking woman in the UN arrived in Kabul on January 17 at the head of a delegation promoting the rights of women and girls, a response to the recent crackdown by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, a former Nigerian cabinet minister and a Muslim, was joined by Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, and Assistant Secretary-General for political affairs Khaled Khiari, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said. Haq said he could not disclose their schedule for security reasons. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Four Arrested In Moscow At Spontaneous Memorial To Dnipro Apartment Strike
Moscow police detained four people at a spontaneous memorial to the victims of the January 14 Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, according to OVD-Info, which monitors cases of persecution of journalists and activists. The group said law enforcement officers detained two people who were laying flowers and two others nearby. Flowers and toys have been brought to the unauthorized memorial site, with a photo placed depicting the destroyed apartment complex in Dnipro, where at least 45 people died. Russian denies it targeted the Dnipro site. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistan PM Sharif Makes Conditional Offer Of Talks With Archrival India
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a conditional offer to his Indian counterpart for talks on all outstanding issues, including disputed Kashmir. Sharif said in a TV interview on January 17 that his message to his counterpart would be "Let's sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks" on all issues. However, a statement by Sharif's office later added that such talks would only be possible if India restored the autonomous status in the part of Kashmir it rules that was revoked in 2019. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
France Concerned For Health Of French-Irish Citizen Held In Iran
France is "extremely worried" about the health of a French-Irish citizen held in Iran, the Foreign Ministry said on January 17. The comments came as an Iranian newspaper said authorities had arrested a German for allegedly photographing oil facilities in the southwestern province of Khuzestan. Around two dozen foreigners and dual nationals are detained in Iran. Tehran does not recognize dual citizenship among is nationals. Paris is "extremely worried" about the poor health of Bernard Phelan, which "requires appropriate medical monitoring," the ministry said. Phelan, a Paris-based travel consultant, 64, was arrested in October and is being held in Mashhad in northeastern Iran, according to Irish media reports.
Henry Kissinger says Russia War Validates Ukraine's NATO Bid
U.S. elder statesman Henry Kissinger on January 17 said Russia's invasion shows there is no longer a point to keeping Ukraine out of NATO, the long-held aspiration of Kyiv that he once opposed. The 99-year-old former secretary of state and apostle of realpolitik has for months advocated a cease-fire in the Ukraine war that would in effect accept some military gains by Russia. But speaking virtually to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Kissinger said that NATO membership for Ukraine would be an "appropriate outcome." "The idea of a neutral Ukraine under these conditions is no longer meaningful," he said.
Finnish PM: EU Should Have Been 'Much Harder' On Russia After 2014
Sanna Marin, the prime minister of NATO aspirant Finland, says she hopes the West has learned its lessons on how to deal with Russia. If Ukraine had been a NATO member, there would not be a war in the country now, Marin said on January 17 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. She said this was why Finland and Sweden had applied for alliance membership. "We want to become a member of NATO because we don't ever again want war in Finland. We have been at war with Russia before," Marin told the journalist Fareed Zakaria.
Hungary Looks To Remove Nine People From EU Sanctions List Imposed In Wake Or Russia Invasion Of Ukraine
Hungary is once again threatening to water down the European Union's sanctions regime against Russia by insisting that nine people be removed from a list of restrictive measures imposed on more than 1,300 individuals and 170 entities during several rounds of action in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Budapest once again wants to see the removal from the visa-ban and asset-freeze list of Alisher Usmanov, Pyotr Aven, and Viktor Rashnikov, several diplomatic sources with knowledge of the matter who aren't authorized to speak on the record said on January 17.
Hungary attempted to remove the trio from the sanctions the last time the bloc's restrictive measures were up for removal in September but quickly backtracked after political pressure.
Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, has long been critical of the EU's stance toward Moscow during the conflict, saying the sanctions have hurt the bloc without weakening Russia or helping Ukraine.
The sanctions list must receive unanimous approval to be rolled over as the new renewal deadline approaches on March 15.
Hungary is also looking to remove Usmanov's sister, Gulbahor Ismailova; Aven's business partner, Mikhail Fridman; Belarusian-Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin; his son Nikita Mazepin; and Russian oligarchs Grygory Berezkin and Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor.
The EU's official journal calls Usmanov a "pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin."
He has been referred to as one of "Putin's favorite oligarchs" and is seen as a fixer for the president's business matters.
The sanctions have already led to the seizure of a $600 million yacht -- the largest in the world -- linked to Usmanov, who has unsuccessfully challenged the measures in the European Court of Justice. Sister Ismailova was also sanctioned after investigations revealed that Usmanov indirectly had transferred his assets to her.
The EU says Aven "is one of approximately 50 wealthy Russian businessmen who regularly meet with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. He does not operate independently of the president's demands."
Rashnikov, meanwhile, was added to the list in March, with Brussels describing him as "a leading Russian oligarch who is owner and chairman of the board of directors of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) company. MMK is one of Russia's largest taxpayers."
Mazepin, who is the owner and CEO of mineral fertilizer company Uralchem, is according to the EU "a member of the closest circle of Vladimir Putin" and "one of the leading businesspersons involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the government of Russia."
His racing-driving son, Nikita, was before being sanctioned by the EU in March a member of the Haas Formula 1 Team and was listed due to his close association with his father.
Kantor, sanctioned in April, heads Acron Group -- one of Russia's largest fertilizer producers. According to Brussels, Kantor has "openly declared his support to and friendship for President Putin on numerous occasions, and enjoys good relations with the Kremlin."
Berezkin was sanctioned at the same time and was referred to in the EU official journal as "a leading Russian businessperson and considered to be the 'henchman' of President Vladimir Putin."
Afghan Taliban Lashes Nine Convicted Prisoners In Public
Nine convicted prisoners were publicly lashed on January 17 in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar for alleged homosexuality and theft. In a statement, the Taliban’s Supreme Court said the punishment was carried out at the Ahmad Shahi sports stadium. Local authorities and Kandahar residents were in attendance during the lashing. The spokesman for the provincial governor, Haji Zaid, said the convicts were lashed 35-39 times. Despite international condemnation, the Taliban has resumed the flogging and the public execution of criminals following a decree by the hard-liners' supreme leader.
NATO Surveillance Planes Temporarily Deployed To Romania
Two of three NATO surveillance planes deployed temporarily to Romania have arrived at an air base near Bucharest, from where they will fly missions to monitor Russian military activity near the borders of the 30-nation military alliance. The Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) planes landed at Otopeni air base on January 17, with one more expected later. They are due to be based there for several weeks. The AWACS aircraft belong to a fleet of 14 usually based in western Germany. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Kazakhstan Tightens Entrance Regulations Amid Influx Of Russians Amid Ukraine War
Kazakhstan has tightened entrance regulations for citizens of Eurasian Economic Union (EAES) member states as the number of Russian citizens arriving increases amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and its mobilization to boost troops in the ongoing war.
As of January 27, citizens from the group -- Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Armenia -- will be unable to stay in Kazakhstan for more than 90 days within 180 days, according to the government's resolution adopted on January 16.
Previously, citizens from EAES countries could stay in Kazakhstan for as long as they wanted on the condition that they registered in Kazakhstan within 30 days of their entrance and leave the country within each 90 days, even if they re-enter immediately.
EAES citizens could also obtain a one-year visa to stay in Kazakhstan without leaving every 90 days with only basic IDs and not a passport. Under the new rules, such visas can be obtained only with passports.
Hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens, mostly men, entered Kazakhstan in September and October after President Vladimir Putin announced a military mobilization to support Moscow’s ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, launched in February last year.
The Kazakh Interior Ministry has said that around 2.9 million Russian nationals entered Kazakhstan in 2022, of whom 146,000 obtained Kazakh identification numbers that allow them to open bank accounts and apply for jobs in the oil-rich country.
According to Kazakhs officials, 36,000 Russian citizens obtained permanent residence in 2022, while decisions on other applications are pending.
In November, as Russian citizens continued to enter Kazakhstan en mass, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smaiylov announced that his government had prepared a bill under which knowledge of the Kazakh language, the country's history, and legislation will be mandatory for individuals seeking naturalization.
Iranian Detained At Protests Handed Three Death Sentences
Javad Ruhi, an Iranian protester detained by state security forces last month, has been handed three death sentences by a court on charges his public defender says were laid without evidence.
According to the court's indictment obtained by RFERL's Radio Farda, Soleiman Vatandoust, the public defender of Javad Ruhi, told the court that a review of the video from the scene only proves Ruhi's presence at the protests, but that "there is no evidence regarding the accusations, including corruption on Earth."
Ruhi, 35, was arrested in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr on December 11 for participating in ongoing nationwide protests sparked by the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in police custody in September.
Last week, the Mazandaran Province Judicial Department's communications arm said Ruhi was accused of three crimes: apostasy and insulting the Koran, burning and destroying public property, and inciting citizens to create insecurity and collusion to commit a crime against the security of the country.
However, the public defender said Ruhi did not participate in the burning of public property, there is no evidence he incites citizens to create insecurity, and the charge of insulting the Koran is also not correct.
Still, the court handed Ruhi a death sentence for each of the charges.
"The client had fundamental and important objections to the preliminary investigations, which certainly in the coming days will be reflected in his appeal to the Supreme Court," Majid Kaveh, Ruhi's court-appointed lawyer, who was allowed to meet his client only after the death sentences were issued, said on Twitter.
Mehdi (Shayan) Mohammadifar, who was also accused in the case, was handed two death sentences for "corruption on Earth," and "inciting citizens to create insecurity and collusion to commit a crime against the security of the country."
Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest since Amini's death, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand people arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Some lawmakers have demanded a harsh response to the unrest, saying heavy penalties, including death sentences, are warranted for protesters.
Four convicted protesters have already been executed, while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court and remain in prison on death row.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left nearly 500 people dead and hundreds more injured, in addition to the arrests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU's Von Der Leyen Backs Listing Iran's Guards As A Terrorist Group
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on January 17 she backed listing Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organization to respond to the "trampling" of "fundamental human rights" in the country. Ties between the EU member states and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to revive nuclear talks have stalled. Tehran has detained several European nationals and the bloc has become increasingly critical of a continuing violent crackdown on protesters, including executions. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Gas Supply To Nagorno-Karabakh Restored, Regional Authorities Say
Authorities in Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh say a pipeline supplying natural gas from Armenia and passing through Azerbaijani-controlled territory has resumed operations about six hours after it was blocked. Local gas operator Artsakhgas said it is making technical preparations to resume supplies to households in the region. Authorities in the breakaway region earlier accused Baku of blocking gas supplies for the third time in recent months, accusations Baku denies. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, click here.
Iranians In Sanandaj Renew Call For Regime Change At Gathering To Mark Protester's Death
Iranian in the western city of Sanandaj have marked the end of a 40-day mourning period for Homan Abdullahi, a protester killed by security forces in ongoing nationwide protests that have rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini, with renewed calls for regime change.
Videos published on social networks showed a large gathering at the grave of Abdullahi with people chanting "The martyr never dies!" and "Death to the dictator!," a reference to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Homan Abdullahi, 21, was shot and killed by the security forces during the December 7 protests in Sanandaj.
Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, quoted eyewitnesses as saying Abdullahi was shot in the chest and died an hour later in a hospital.
Public anger erupted after the September 16 death of 22-year-old Amini, who was in custody after being detained by morality police in Tehran for "improperly" wearing a hijab.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
The activist HRANA news agency said that as of January 15 at least 522 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
In recent weeks, protesters have turned the end of the traditional 40-day mourning period following a protester's death into a stage for antigovernment demonstrations.
Sanandaj is the capital of the western Iranian province of Kurdistan. Amini was from Saqez, a town near Sanandaj.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Russian Success or Pyrrhic Victory: Is The Battle For Soledar A 'Trap' For Russian Forces?2
Salt Of The Earth: Deep Inside Eastern Ukraine's Massive Soledar Mines3
Interview: U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges On Russia's Lack Of A 'Coherent Plan'4
Bloodied But Not Defeated: Ukrainian Troops Fight On In Soledar Despite Russian Claims Of Victory5
Diplomatic Blunder Or Subtle Trick? What's Up With Kyiv Sending A 'Sexologist' As Its Envoy To Sofia?6
Do The Tunnels Under Ukraine's Soledar Have Significant Military Value?7
World's Largest Eastern Orthodox Cathedral Takes Shape Above Bucharest8
'What Madness Looks Like': Russia Intensifies Bakhmut Assault As Ukraine Holds The Line9
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine10
Fresh Attacks In Ukraine As Western Allies Consider Kyiv's Requests For Heavy Weaponry
Subscribe