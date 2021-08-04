Lukashenka Orders Probe After Claiming Iraqi Migrant Died Near Lithuanian Border

Alyaksandr Lukashenka has ordered an investigation into the alleged death of an Iraqi man near Belarus's increasingly tense border with Lithuania, the latest move in a brewing crisis at the EU's previously porous border with the increasingly isolated post-Soviet state.



There was no outside confirmation of the death or its circumstances.



Minsk has shown a willingness to use trickery to mask events as Lukashenka battles unprecedented domestic and international resistance to his 27-year rule.



Vilnius and other Western capitals have accused Minsk of "weaponizing" migrants to manufacture a crisis at the EU's gates.



Belarusian border guards claimed on August 4 that they'd found a man in "serious" condition near the border with Lithuania and he "died in the arms of the border guards," according to Lukashenka's Telegram channel.



"The president was immediately informed of this shocking murder of an Iraqi returning from Lithuania," the channel said.



Belarus has increased flights from Baghdad in a thinly veiled effort to pressure the West with a flow of migrants across the border into Lithuania.



Border guards in Lithuania began forcibly turning back illegal migrants attempting to enter the country from Belarus on August 3, Vilnius announced.



The same day, the European Union announced it would contribute millions of euros to help Lithuania secure its 679-kilometer border with Belarus.



More than 4,000 migrants have been detained by Lithuanian authorities so far this year, officials say, compared to a total of 81 in 2020.

Based on reporting by AFP