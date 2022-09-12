News
Noted Belarusian Designer Reportedly Detained
MINSK -- Noted Belarusian designer Anatol Lazar has reportedly been detained by police amid an ongoing crackdown.
Human rights activist Alyaksandr Kaputski said that the co-founder of the website Tuzin hitou (A Dozen Hits) and director of Adliha (Thaw) advertisement studio was detained on unspecified charges.
Lazar, whose nickname is Wiecier Mechaniczny, was detained after police searched his home and confiscated his computer and telephone, Kaputski said on September 11.
In January last year, Lazar was briefly arrested along with several book publishers amid a crackdown on protests challenging the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that named authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the winner.
Many in Belarus have faced trials since the disputed presidential election, with authorities brutally suppressing dissent in any form.
On September 12, a court in the western city of Baranavichy handed a parole-like three-year sentence to a disabled activist, Uladzislau Rabich, after finding him guilty of insulting Lukashenka.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged to extend Lukashenka's rule. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, who has been in power since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown.
All Of The Latest News
EuroPride Week Starts In Belgrade Under Cloud Of Official Ban, Threats From Religious And Nationalist Groups
BELGRADE -- Organizers of a pan-European LGBT event scheduled for Belgrade but threatened last month with an official ban launched EuroPride week on September 12 with rainbow flags and brief remarks.
The defiant opening of EuroPride passed without incident despite intense protests by religious and nationalist groups and a warning last month from President Aleksandar Vucic that the event could not take place although it had been approved three years ago.
"#EuroPride2022 has began. My @EuroPride colleagues and I are here for this historic event," Kristina Garina, president of the EuroPride organizers' association that licenses the annual event, tweeted after the ceremonies. "Congratulations and thank you to @belgradepride for their commitment and resilience organizing it."
Loosely affiliated right-wing groups like Dveri and the National Patrol, with the support of the Serbian Orthodox Church and its patriarch, held a third street protest and "litany" in Belgrade on September 11 to pressure officials to block EuroPride.
The march to Belgrade's towering Temple of St. Sava attracted thousands of people, threatening counterdemonstrations and other steps if EuroPride went ahead.
Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Porfirije led clerics and faithful in a prayer "for the sanctity of marriage and family" that accused "invisible forces" of imposing "ungodly and unnatural unions as a substitute for marriage and family."
EuroPride celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex pride at the pan-European level and has been hosted by a different European city each year since 1992. It has drawn crowds of over 1 million people multiple times.
The event includes music and theater, rights conferences, club nights, and culminates in a carnival-style parade that was scheduled for September 17 in Belgrade but has elicited threats from opponents and warnings from officials who say they can't ensure security for this year's march.
On September 10, Vucic said the Interior Ministry would hand down a final decision by September 14 on whether or not Serbian authorities would allow the event to go ahead.
Organizers have repeatedly vowed to continue and said a ban would infringe commitments by Serbia to uphold the European Convention on Human Rights.
One of EuroPride's local organizers, Marko Mihailovic, addressed a small group of attendees alongside Pride banners in front of the Palace of Serbia, which houses several ministries and other government offices in the New Belgrade district of the capital early on September 12.
Mihailovic said he'd looked forward to the event as a victory of common sense, democracy, and respect for the rule of law since it was initially approved for Belgrade three years ago. The recent hostilities and threats, he said, had changed the mood.
"I thought it would be a day when we will be overjoyed with the success we have made, but those are not the feelings I feel today," he said.
"We are standing in front of an institution which has not done enough to protect our constitutionally guaranteed rights," Mihailovic added.
At an LGBT Pride parade in Belgrade in 2010, antigay protesters, including gangs of young men, attacked participants and fought with police. The event returned in 2014 and has mostly taken place without incident since then.
Amid preparations for this year's events, the organizers hailed the first staging of EuroPride in Southeastern Europe as "a turning point" in the Western Balkans, where conservative religious and right-wing leaders have resisted equal rights for sexual minorities and gender rights.
But, as the date approached, the powerful Serbian church and mostly right-wing groups have tried to whip up opposition to the event.
Two rounds of street demonstrations brought out thousands of people demanding that Belgrade cancel its hosting of EuroPride.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who is openly gay and a participant in a 2017 Pride event, declined to intervene to support holding the EuroPride events.
She responded angrily on September 12 to a local newspaper editor who accused Brnabic of selling out the LGBT community to become a "Progressive," a reference to Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which she joined after becoming prime minister as an independent five years ago.
Brnabic accused the editor and other "enlightened elites" of cubbyholing gay people as incapable of holding diverse political views.
"[To them] if you're gay, you can only be gay, period. It's the only thing that defines you," Brnabic tweeted. "You are not the prime minister -- but LGBT."
Written by Andy Heil based on reporting by RFE/RL Balkan Service correspondents Iva Gajic and Gordana Cosic in Belgrade, and Danas and N1
Relatives Of Prisoners Facing Death Penalty Protest In Front Of Iran's Judiciary
Several families of prisoners who have been handed death sentences have protested in front of the Islamic Republic Judiciary building, in the Iranian capital, Tehran.
In videos posted on social media, police officers can be seen trying to disperse the protesters, identified as relatives of those on death row, arresting some of them.
The demonstration on September 11 is the fifth day since the beginning of protests by the families of those sentenced to death in Iran's prisons, which began on September 6 in front of the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Karaj, near Tehran.
According to the Iran Human Rights Society, at least 18 prisoners sentenced to death have been transferred to solitary confinement from the Karaj, Minab, and Gohardasht central prisons to different parts of Iran.
Many protest rallies have been held in Iran in recent years, but a rally to oppose the death sentence is a rare act of defiance.
As of September 12, at least 410 executions had been recorded in Iran this year, according to the Iran Human Rights Organization.
Some human rights sources, including the Human Rights Activists News Agency, say that more than 85 percent of executions in Iran are carried out "in secret and without official and public information."
The rise in the number of executions began in September 2021 after Ebrahim Raisi, a former head of the judiciary, became president and former Intelligence Minister Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei took over the judiciary.
Activists say that Iran is in the throes of a major crackdown as protests continue over living conditions in a severe economic crisis.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Imprisoned Iranian Journalist Razzagh Faces New Charges
Hossein Razzagh, an Iranian journalist imprisoned in notorious Tehran's Evin prison, faces new charges over his social media activities.
Saeed Dehghan, Razzagh’s lawyer, wrote in a tweet on September 11 that his client has been accused of "conspiring and colluding against the regime" for managing a popular room on the Clubhouse social media network.
He also faces two other new charges, including "propaganda against the system and publishing lies with the intention of disturbing the public mind," which he is accused of for defending people of the Baha'i faith and supporting Sepideh Rashno, a woman who was arrested for protesting mandatory head-scarf rules.
Razzagh was arrested by security forces in the northern Iranian city of Amol on August 21, less than a year after his release on bail of 20 billion Iranian Rials ($67,000) for his previous critical comments and activism.
Razzagh was one of the founders of a room in the Clubhouse social network called "Freedom Square" which, according to him, was forced to be removed from the platform due to pressure and threats from the Intelligence Ministry.
An audio-based, social-media application, Clubhouse has become a major platform for dialogue among Iranians who join virtual chat rooms to hear from analysts, journalists, and dissidents.
Many also joined Clubhouse virtual rooms during last year's presidential campaign to follow debates and listen to analysis.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Says Ukraine, Russia Interested In Proposal To Set Up Zone Around Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine and Russia have expressed interest in a proposal put forward by the UN nuclear watchdog to create a protection zone around the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, its chief Rafael Grossi said.
Both countries are engaging with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and asking many questions about the idea, which is aimed at preventing military activities, such as shelling that has damaged the plant's power lines and jeopardized its security, Grossi told a news conference in Vienna on September 12.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russia seized control of the nuclear power plant shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his country’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Grossi’s comments come a day after Enerhoatom, the Ukrainian state enterprise that is responsible for the plant, said its last working reactor had been shut down as a safety precaution.
The IAEA said a backup power line to the plant had been restored, providing the external electricity it needed to carry out the shutdown while defending against the risk of a meltdown.
On September 7, Ukrainian authorities urged residents in areas around the plant controlled by invading Russian forces to evacuate for their own safety.
French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on September 11 that the plant's occupation by Russian troops was the reason why its security has been compromised, the French presidency said. Putin blamed Ukrainian forces, according to a Kremlin statement.
Fighting around the plant, Europe's largest nuclear station, has raised fears of a potential nuclear disaster.
Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to recapture the plant by force, allegations Kyiv denies.
Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of deploying heavy weaponry at the site, knowing that Ukraine likely would not fire on it. Moscow denies those allegations but has resisted efforts to demilitarize the area in order to avert an environmental catastrophe.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
In Rare Rebuke, Municipal Lawmakers In Several Districts Demand Putin's Resignation
Municipal lawmakers from 18 districts in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and the town of Kolpino near St. Petersburg have signed a petition demanding the resignation of President Vladimir Putin, saying his actions are "damaging Russia's future and its citizens."
Ksenia Tortstrem, a lawmaker from St. Petersburg's Semyonovsky municipal territory, tweeted on September 12 that just under 20 lawmakers have already signed the petition and that she is continuing to collect more signatures.
Putin has kept an iron grip on dissent since he launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, but cracks have appeared, especially with Ukraine claiming success on the battlefield in retaking territory from Russia in the northeast of the country.
Last week, municipal lawmakers from the Smolny municipal district in Putin’s native city of St. Petersburg approved a text to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, demanding it charge Putin with high treason, saying his decision to launch a war against Ukraine has damaged the security of Russia and its citizens.
The lawmakers were later summoned by the police and charged with discrediting the country's armed forces.
Lawmakers in the Lomonosov municipal territory in Moscow last week also rebuked Putin, urging him to resign, saying that a change in power was important for the country's well-being.
In early March, Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine launched in late February.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Kharkiv Mayor Says Power, Water Cut After New Round Of Russian Shelling
The Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has lost water and electricity supplies due to renewed Russian shelling, which the mayor says is nearing the city center.
"The situation from last night has been repeated. Due to shelling, critical infrastructure facilities have been put out of action, and as a result, power has gone out in Kharkiv and the water supply was cut off," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a post on Telegram on September 12.
Engineers and work crews had just restored power and water supplies after overnight shelling had disrupted them, Terekhov said, adding that information on the extent of the damage and possible casualties was still being gathered.
"The shelling...is nearing the city center. Rescuers and public utilities are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling," he said.
Russian Journalists Linked To Fugitive Ex-Lawmaker Ponomaryov Flee Russia
Russian journalists Viktor Zyryanov and Sergei Nosov have left Russia after their homes were searched last week as part of a probe against fugitive former lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov, who currently resides in Ukraine.
Zyryanov told RFE/RL on September 12 that he and Nosov were now in neighboring Georgia.
Russian investigators say the two journalists are linked to Ponomaryov's February Morning YouTube channel, through which he has criticized Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and called on Russian citizens to be armed and fight against the authorities at home.
"Most likely, they connected us to the probe against Ponomaryov because of our negative attitude to the war and because we always write and say what we think is necessary to say. We plan to return when the fascist regime goes down in Russia. We will try to speed that process up," Zyryanov said.
Zyryanov also said that he does not know his official status in the case, as his home was searched while he was out, adding that all his bank accounts were frozen.
The 47-year-old Ponomaryov was the lone lawmaker in parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, who voted against Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
He fled Russia for the United States in 2014 and later moved to Ukraine, where he has lived since then.
Belarusian Activist Officially Charged After Extradition From Russia
A Belarusian rights activist who was detained in Russia last year and extradited to Belarus last month has been officially charged in a case that rights groups say is part of Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s ongoing campaign to crush any opposition to his decades-long rule.
Yana Pinchuk has been charged with inciting social hatred, creating an extremist group, as well as issuing calls to disrupt the constitutional order and inflict damage on the country’s security, the Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said on September 12, adding that she could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.
Pinchuk was extradited to Belarus last month. Her supporters and rights defenders insist that the charges are politically motivated to punish her for joining protests after Lukashenka was declared the winner of the country’s August 2020 presidential election despite allegations of widespread voting fraud, triggering Western sanctions.
Police in Russia's second largest city, St. Petersburg, arrested Pinchuk on November 1 last year at the request of Belarus.
Belarusian authorities accuse Pinchuk of administering the Vitsebsk97% Telegram channel, which had been critical of Lukashenka's regime and has been labeled as extremist in Belarus.
Pinchuk has rejected all of the charges saying she immediately closed the Telegram channel after it was officially designated as extremist.
She is one of many Belarusians who have faced multiple charges linked to the mass protests following Lukashenka's contested reelection.
Thousands have been arrested and much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several NGOs and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
In December, Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center recognized Pinchuk as a political prisoner and demanded her immediate release.
Azerbaijan Says Will Increase Gas Exports To Europe This Year By 30 Percent
Azerbaijan will increase natural-gas exports to Europe this year by 30 percent as the EU seeks to lessen its dependence on Russian energy amid the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that over the eight months of this year, Baku "supplied to Europe 7.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas."
"The overall volume of (gas) supplies to Europe in 2022 will amount to 12 billion cubic meters" -- a 31 percent increase compared to 2021, he said on Twitter.
He also reported a nearly 10 percent increase in gas production, which reached 30.6 billion cubic meters in January-August 2022.
On September 7, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed that member states agree a price cap on gas imported from Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to cut off any countries imposing price caps on oil or gas exports.
In July, the EU and Baku signed a memorandum of understanding with Azerbaijan to double imports of gas to at least 20 billion cubic meters (bcm) a year by 2027.
The agreement also provides for the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor running through Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, and Greece.
In May, EU leaders agreed to stop most Russian oil imports by the end of the year, as part of sanctions to punish Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
But the bloc put off an outright ban on Russian gas, which in 2021 amounted to 155 bcm -- nearly 40 percent of the EU's needs.
Russia has already begun reducing its gas deliveries to prevent EU countries from replenishing reserves, prompting the European Commission to prepare "a gas-demand-reduction plan" to get through the next winter.
Putin has rejected Western accusations that Moscow is using its energy exports as a "weapon," while boasting that it can easily sell oil and gas around the world and blaming Europeans for current interruptions in gas supplies to the continent.
Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 7, Putin said the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany was "practically shut down" and will remain so because its last operational turbine is out of order.
With reporting by AFP
UN Rights Official Slams 'Intimidation' In Russia Of Those Opposed To Invasion Of Ukraine
The United Nations says Russia is undermining fundamental freedoms by "intimidating" voices opposed to the country’s unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Opening the start of a new UN Human Right Council (UNHRC) session on September 12, acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif denounced the "intimidation, restrictive measures, and sanctions against people voicing opposition to the war in Ukraine."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
These actions, she warned, "undermine the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms, including the rights to free assembly, expression, and association" in Russia.
Her comments come amid growing calls, including from international human rights groups, to establish at this UNHRC session a special rapporteur on human rights within Russia.
In March, an independent commission of inquiry was established by the UN Human Rights Council to examine possible violations of human rights and humanitarian law in Ukraine during Russia’s war of aggression.
Only Russia and Eritrea voted against the resolution to establish the three-member commission of inquiry on Ukraine.
The commission conducted its first mission to Ukraine in June, during which it started gathering evidence and taking statements from victims and witnesses.
In Geneva on September 12, Nashif -- who is currently serving in the post until Volker Turk replaces the previous high commissioner, Michelle Bachelet -- also decried "pressure against journalists, blocking of Internet resources, and other forms of censorship."
These actions, she said, were "incompatible with media pluralism and violate the right to access information."
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Kremlin has tightened even further restrictions on dissent, criminalizing virtually all criticism of and independent reporting on the war in Ukraine.
Two laws adopted on March 4, just eight days after President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion, make it illegal to spread what the state deems “false information” about the Russian military and its activities. The measures also criminalize protesting the war, or supporting Western sanctions imposed in response to the offensive against Ukraine. In some cases, the maximum penalty is 15 years in prison.
"We urge the Russian Federation to reconsider measures taken to expand the 'foreign agent' label to include individuals considered to be 'under foreign influence'," she said.
The original 2012 legislation on "foreign agents," which targeted nongovernmental organizations and rights groups, has since been expanded to target media organizations -- including RFE/RL's Russian-language service and many of its local projects -- individual journalists, and most others who receive money from outside of Russia and, in the eyes of the Kremlin, voice a political opinion.
Nashif also called on the Kremlin to refrain from criminalizing "undeclared contacts with representatives of states, foreign, or international organizations deemed to be directed against the 'security' of the Russian Federation."
With reporting by AFP
Assassinations Of Two Russia-Imposed Officials In Occupied Kherson Faked By FSB
MOSCOW -- Reports about the assassination of two Moscow-appointed officials in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region have turned out to be ploys by Russian security authorities to foil what they claim were planned attacks.
The Russian-imposed deputy mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Vitaliy Hura, and the city's de facto deputy police chief, Serhiy Tomko, said in a televised interview with Russia's Channel One television channel on September 12 that their "assassinations" had been staged by the Federal Security Service (FSB) "to prevent real assassinations planned by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU)."
The SBU has not commented on the matter.
Since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, several Russian-imposed officials in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russian armed forces have been attacked, including some reports of assassinations.
Hura was reportedly shot to death on August 6. Tomko's assassination was reported on July 8.
Separately on September 12, the FSB said that it had detained an alleged sabotage group suspected of planning a series of attacks against Russian-imposed officials in Ukraine's Kherson region, most of which is controlled by Russia, and Russia-annexed Crimea.
With reporting by Channel One
Family Says Tajik Blogger Abducted, Sent To Dushanbe After Being 'Released' From Custody In Moscow
DUSHANBE -- A Tajik blogger from the Central Asian nation's restive Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), whom Moscow police "released from custody," has reportedly been abducted and taken to Dushanbe, where he is currently under arrest, his relatives say.
Relatives of Komyor Mirzoev told RFE/RL over the weekend that the Prosecutor-General’s Office in Moscow’s Lefortovo district had ruled on September 7 to release Mirzoev, concluding “there are no grounds to extradite Mirzoev to Takistan.”
The resolution obtained by RFE/RL says Mirzoev, who was arrested in the Russian capital on September 5, is wanted in Tajikistan on a charge of taking part in the activities of a criminal group. If convicted, the blogger could face up to 12 years in prison.
His relatives told RFE/RL on September 11 that Tajik special agents had abducted the blogger after his release and forcibly took him to Dushanbe.
A source in the Interior Ministry confirmed to RFE/RL that Mirzoev is currently in a detention center in the Tajik capital.
Mirzoev’s blogs have been critical of the Central Asian nation's government and mostly focused on developments in his native GBAO, where mass demonstrations led to a deadly crackdown on protesters in May.
Earlier in September, relatives of another GBAO native, Mamadbek Atobekov, said he had been detained in Moscow. His current whereabouts are unknown, while his relatives say they fear that he might be extradited to Tajikistan and face illegal incarceration and arbitrary prosecution there.
Last month, another Tajik blogger from the GBAO, Maqsud Ghayosov, was arrested in Moscow and has been held incommunicado since.
The Pamir Daily News website, which monitors developments in the GBAO, says at least 20 of the region's natives have been detained in Moscow and forcibly brought to Tajikistan in the last six months.
Relatives and rights defenders say that the arrests in Moscow were most likely linked to mass protests in the GBAO that were violently dispersed by the authorities in May.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the volatile GBAO have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Protests are rare in tightly controlled Tajikistan, where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest crackdown on activists in the GBAO followed protests initially sparked by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda of the GBAO's capital, Khorugh.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch what they called a "counterterrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked calls for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Ex- Chief Of Ukraine's Security Service In Kharkiv Reportedly Detained On Treason Charge
The former chief of the directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the eastern region of Kharkiv, Roman Dudin, has reportedly been detained on a charge of high treason.
Local media reports on September 11 quoted sources in Ukraine's law enforcement structures as saying that Dudin was detained in an unnamed western region of Ukraine and officially informed that he is suspected of high treason and illegally leaving his service.
A spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigations (DBR), Olha Chykanova, confirmed to the Ukrinform news agency that Dudin is currently in custody.
Neither the DBR nor the SBU have confirmed the reports.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy relieved Dudin of his duties after he visited Kharkiv, the region's capital, in late May. Zelenskiy said at the time that Dudin "did not work to defend the city from the first days of the full-scale war" launched by Russia against Ukraine on February 24.
Dudin told RFE/RL that neither Zelenskiy, nor Ivan Bakanov, who then led the SBU, had voiced any complaints about his work or activities related to his heading of the SBU directorate in the Kharkiv region.
With reporting by Ukrinform, Interfax, and Suspilniy movnyk
Imprisoned Iranian Filmmaker Panahi Awarded Special Jury Prize In Venice
Imprisoned Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi was awarded the Special Jury prize at the Venice International Film Festival over the weekend for his latest film, No Bears.
Panahi, 62, was imprisoned in July after a Tehran court ruled he must serve a six-year sentence he was handed more than a decade ago for supporting anti-government demonstrations.
Iranian actor Reza Heydari told journalists after the award ceremony that Panahi had sent him message from prison.
"He told me do not get in trouble for him," Heydari, who plays one of the main characters in No Bears, said. "The award he has received brings a message -- an artist in a prison or outside a prison can still produce his message because he loves art and he loves cinema."
Panahi's arrest was part of a renewed crackdown by Iranian authorities on dissent as antiestablishment sentiment and near daily protests across the Islamic republic rattle the government.
Days prior to his arrest, Panahi was among more than 300 Iranian filmmakers and cultural activists who issued a statement condemning the arrests of activist cinematographers Mohammad Rasulof and Mostafa al-Ahmad.
Panahi originally served two months in prison after his 2010 conviction before being granted a conditional release, which was revocable. As part of his release, he was banned from directing or writing screenplays and from traveling abroad.
The filmmaker has won a number of international awards for films critiquing modern Iran, including the top prize in Berlin for Taxi in 2015 and best screenplay at Cannes for his film Three Faces in 2018.
German Chancellor Presses Iran To Accept European Proposals To Revive Nuclear Deal
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on September 12 that he does not expect an agreement soon with Iran in negotiations to restore its nuclear deal with world powers unless Tehran accepts the latest proposals put forward by Germany, France, and Britain.
Scholz said the three European powers “have made proposals, and there is no reason now for Iran not to agree to [them]."
France, Germany, and Britain urged Iran on September 10 to agree to a proposed relaunch of the pact, saying final texts of a deal have been readied, but Iran “has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity.”
The three European governments said in a joint statement that Iran has instead raised “separate issues” and “continues to escalate its nuclear program way beyond any plausible civilian justification.”
If Iran doesn't accept the proposals, an agreement on the revival of the deal "certainly won't happen soon," Scholz said on September 12, speaking after a meeting in Berlin with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.
The German leader said that, while the European countries "remain patient," he reiterated their position that an international agreement to limit and monitor the Iranian nuclear program "is the right way" to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
Lapid insisted that restoring the 2015 agreement would be a mistake.
“It is time to move past the failed negotiations with Iran,” which he said can't and won't achieve the goal of stopping Iran getting a nuclear weapon. He added that he had given Scholz “sensitive and relevant intelligence information on this subject.”
Iran said earlier on September 12 that it was ready to continue to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog but called on the agency “not to yield to Israel’s pressure” over Tehran’s nuclear activities.
"Iran announces its constructive cooperation with the agency as its obligation...While Iran has obligations, it also has rights," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told a televised news conference.
"Naturally Iran expects constructive actions from the IAEA and the members of its governing board," Kanaani said, referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Kanaani called the weekend statement from the three European countries "unconstructive." He said the United States and Europe "should prove that they do not prioritize the interests of the Zionist regime (Israel) when taking political decisions."
The IAEA’s Board of Governors is scheduled to meet on September 12 amid reports that Iran has developed a new drone that it says could target cities in Israel.
Three months ago the board adopted a resolution urging Iran to give credible answers to the agency's investigations into uranium traces at three sites in Iran and amid ongoing efforts to save the 2015 pact to limit Iran’s nuclear activities.
European countries have mediated indirect talks between Washington and Tehran to revive the pact which then-U.S. President Donald Trump exited in 2018 before imposing strict economic sanctions on Tehran.
Iran says its nuclear program is peaceful and that the IAEA investigations are politically motivated.
The IAEA said on September 7 that it believes Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium that is highly enriched to one short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels.
In June, the IAEA censured Iran for traces of uranium that had been found at three undeclared sites in 2019. Iran dismissed the IAEA motion as "politicized," and responded by removing surveillance cameras at key sites, which deprived negotiators of up-to-date information on the country's uranium enrichment program.
Meanwhile, Iran announced on September 12 that it has developed an advanced long-range suicide drone designed to hit the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa, the semiofficial Mehr News quoted the chief of Iran’s ground forces as saying.
Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said the drone, named Arash-2, is a newer version of Arash-1.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Ukrainian Counteroffensive Makes Gains Up To Border With Russia
Ukrainian forces continue to retake territory in the northeastern Kharkiv region, with one official admitting Russian forces are vastly outnumbered as the Ukrainian military pushes closer to the border with Russia.
Speaking to Russia's state-run Rossia-24 on September 12, Vitaly Ganchev said Ukrainian troops had retaken previously Russian-held areas in the region's north, breaking through to the border with Russia, and that "about 5,000" civilians had been evacuated to Russia.
According to Ganchev, the Ukrainian military outnumbered Russian forces by eight -to-one during the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region that began last week.
Ganchev said that "the situation is becoming more difficult by the hour," adding that the border with Russia's Belgorod region was now closed.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
His unconfirmed comments came as the Ukrainian military reports further successes, liberating areas in eastern Ukraine from Russian occupying forces.
Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces overran the key Russian supply hubs of Izyum and Kupyansk, where the Kharkiv region's Russian-installed administration had been based.
On September 11, Russia's Defense Ministry published a map showing that Russian forces had almost entirely abandoned the Kharkiv region.
Ukraine's General Staff said on September 12 that its forces had liberated more than 20 villages and towns in the past day in the regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk of eastern Ukraine.
As Ukrainian troops pushed forward on its counteroffensive, Russia launched missiles, hitting key civilian infrastructure, according to Ukrainian officials.
Problems with electricity and water were reported in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhya, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, possibly impacting millions of people.
Ukrainian officials said Russia hit Kharkiv TEC-5, the country's second-biggest heating and power plant, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted video of the Kharkiv power plant on fire.
By the early hours of September 12, Kyiv authorities said that electric power and water supplies had been restored to some 80 percent in the Kharkiv region.
The city of Kharkiv lost water and electricity supplies due to renewed Russian shelling on September 12, which the mayor said was getting nearer the city center.
"The situation from last night has been repeated. Due to shelling, critical infrastructure facilities have been put out of action, and as a result, power has gone out in Kharkiv and the water supply was cut off," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a post on Telegram.
Later on September 11, Zelenskiy said Russia was targeting civilian infrastructure "to deprive people of light and heat."
"Russian terrorists remain terrorists and attack critical infrastructure. No military facilities, only the goal of leaving people without light and heat," he tweeted, adding a note of defiance.
Addressing Moscow, Zelenskiy wrote: "Do you still think you can intimidate, break us, force us to make concessions?.... Cold, hunger, darkness, and thirst for us are not as scary and deadly as your `friendship and brotherhood.’ But history will put everything in place. And we will be with gas, lights, water and food…and WITHOUT you!"
Separately, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in the Russian-occupied south was completely shut down on September 11 in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby.
On the battlefield, Britain's Defense Ministry said on September 12 that Russia had probably ordered its forces to withdraw from all of the Kharkiv region west of the Oskil River, abandoning the main supply route that had sustained its operations in the east.
In its daily update, the ministry said Moscow's forces were also struggling to bring reserves to the front line in the south, where Ukraine has launched a big advance in the Kherson region aiming to isolate thousands of Russian soldiers on the west bank of the Dnieper River.
"The majority of the (Russian) force in Ukraine is highly likely being forced to prioritize emergency defensive actions," the British update said. "The rapid Ukrainian successes have significant implications for Russia's overall operational design."
Russia's Defense Ministry has said the withdrawal from Izyum and other areas was intended to strengthen Moscow's forces in the neighboring Donetsk region to the south. The explanation was similar to how Russia justified pulling back from Kyiv earlier this year.
Ukraine's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, on September 11 said Ukrainian forces had retaken more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory since the counteroffensive began in early September.
One battalion shared a video of Ukrainian forces in front of a municipal building in Hoptivka, a village about 2 kilometers from the border and about 19 kilometers north of Kharkiv.
Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said Ukrainian troops had reclaimed control of more than 40 settlements in the region.
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said on September 12 that Russia likely lacked the reserve forces it needs to bolster its defenses in Ukraine.
While the war likely will stretch into next year, the institute believes that "Ukraine has turned the tide of this war in its favor" by effectively using Western-supplied weapons like the long-range HIMARS missile system and strong battlefield tactics.
"Kyiv will likely increasingly dictate the location and nature of the major fighting," it said.
With setbacks appearing to mount on the battlefield, the Kremlin said it was open to talks with Kyiv.
"Russia does not reject negotiations with Ukraine, but the longer the process is delayed, the harder it will be to reach an agreement," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on state television on September 11.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Blackouts Hit Eastern Ukraine As Kyiv Accuses Moscow Of Attacking Energy Infrastructure
Large swaths of eastern Ukraine were experiencing blackouts on September 11 as Kyiv accused Moscow of attacking its energy infrastructure.
Problems with electricity and water were reported in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhya, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, possibly impacting millions of people.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia was targeting civilian infrastructure "to deprive people of light and heat."
The blackouts come amid a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces in the east, where it has recaptured dozens of towns and villages.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov claimed Russia struck the city’s thermal power plant, the second-largest in the country.
Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov said there is no electricity or water supply in several settlements.
"Emergency services are working to control fires at the sites that were hit," he said in a statement on social media.
Dmytro Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, also blamed Russia for blackouts that blanketed his region.
The head of the eastern region of Sumy said the cuts to electricity and water supplies had impacted at least 135 towns and villages.
Overall, the blackouts are impacting areas with more than 1 million people.
Based on reporting by AFP, Kyiv Independent
Russian Pianist Osetinskaya Latest Artist Facing Canceled Concerts For Anti-War Views
Russian classical pianist Polina Osetinskaya had another concert canceled in her home country after she spoke out against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Osetinskaya did not perform as scheduled at a musical festival in Irkutsk in Eastern Siberia on September 9, her second concert canceled within a week.
Tatyana Mezentseva, who oversaw the Irkutsk musical festival, told media that the pianist did not perform for health reasons, a common excuse given by organizers to explain the cancelation of concerts by anti-war artists.
Osetinskaya immediately took to social media to publicly criticize Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, saying in an Instagram post that it was a "dark day" in the nation’s history.
She said she felt "horror, shame, and disgust."
Russia has been pressuring concert organizers to cancel the performances of artists who have spoken out against the war, a move that harks back to the prohibitions of musicians during Soviet times.
Osetinskaya's September 2 concert in St. Petersburg was canceled after the organizer was given a stark choice between removing the pianist from the lineup or canceling the entire evening’s musical event, Kommersant reported.
Russian media in July reported the existence of an unofficial list of 37 “banned Russian artists” who had either spoken out against the war or refused to publicly support it.
According to MTS Entertainment, up to 30 percent of Russian artists have either stopped performing at home or emigrated since the invasion began.
Osetinskaya, 46, began to play the piano at the age of 5, while at the age of 6 she gave her first recital at the Vilnius Philharmonic and at the age of 8 she made her debut with the Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra under Saulius Sondeckis.
Her 2008 autobiography Farewell, Sadness! became a best seller in Russia.
Russia Delays 'Referendums' In Occupied Ukrainian Regions Amid Setback
Russia has decided to delay holding "referendums" in the occupied regions of Ukraine on their annexation by Moscow following military setbacks, Meduza reported, citing unnamed sources close to the Kremlin.
While Moscow had not announced a clear date for the so-called referendums, Andrei Turchak, a member of the ruling United Russia party, recommended holding them on November 4 to coincide with the Russian National Unity holiday.
Moscow had been moving ahead with plans to hold purported referendums on joining Russia in the occupied regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the northeast and southeast, driving Russian forces from most of Kharkiv while also regaining territory in Donetsk and Kherson.
The Kremlin has recalled its political strategists from Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions amid Ukraine's counteroffensive, Meduza reported, citing its sources.
Russia expected to capture Kyiv within days of launching its massive, unprovoked invasion on February 24 and initially expected to hold referendums in April, Meduza reported.
However, tough Ukrainian resistance pushed that target date back first to September and then to November. Now it has been pushed back again indefinitely.
Ukraine and its Western allies have said they will not recognize any referendums in the Russian-occupied regions.
Based on reporting by Meduza
Macron Tells Putin To Remove Weapons From Near Ukrainian Nuclear Plant, Ensure Grain Exports
French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to remove weapons and troops stationed next to a Ukrainian nuclear plant amid growing international concerns about a potential catastrophe.
During the September 11 call, Macron also urged the Russian leader to fulfill a UN-brokered deal on Ukrainian grain exports to ensure they reached nations most in need.
Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, following Putin’s decision to launch an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
They have used the plant to shell Ukrainian positions, leading some in the West to accuse Moscow of nuclear blackmail.
During the call, Putin tried to put the blame on Ukraine, claiming it was firing on the plant, according to a Kremlin readout of their interaction.
Macron, however, told Putin that the main risk of a nuclear catastrophe emanates from the presence of Russian troops and weapons at the plant.
He called on the Russian leader to remove the troops along with heavy and light weapons stationed nearby, the French statement said.
The two leaders expressed readiness for a "nonpoliticized interaction" on the matter with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Kremlin statement said.
Operations at the plant were fully stopped on September 11 as a safety measure.
Macron also called on Putin to fulfill the agreement between Moscow and Kyiv on Ukrainian grain exports brokered by the UN and Turkey in July.
Russian warships had been blocking exports from Ukraine, one of the world’s top suppliers of grain to foreign markets, causing a sharp spike in food prices that threatened millions of people in poor nations with starvation.
Putin hinted last week at backtracking on the deal, claiming the grain is failing to reach poorer countries as intended despite ample evidence to the contrary.
Grain prices have tumbled since the deal was reached, easing economic pressures on poor countries.
During the call with Macron, Putin also complained Western sanctions were hindering supplies of Russian food and fertilizers to Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, according to the Kremlin readout.
However, Europe and the United States did not target either Russian grain or fertilizers for sanctions.
James O'Brien, head of the State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination, said last week that Washington sees "no disruption" in Russia's ability to send food to world markets.
"The fertilizer is still reaching markets at the same rate that it always has," he told reporters on September 9.
British Defense Ministry Refutes Putin's Claim That Ukraine Grain Exports Not Reaching Global Poor
Assertions by Russian President Vladimir Putin that only a fraction of grain exported from Ukraine was going to poor countries are untrue, the British Defense Ministry says.
Without providing proof, Putin said on September 7 that only two of 87 ships, carrying 60,000 metric tons of products, had gone to poor countries.
The deal to allow grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, took effect last month.
Quoting UN figures, the British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter on September 11 that around 30 percent of grains exported under the deal has been supplied to low and middle-income countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
The ministry accused Russia of pursuing a deliberate misinformation strategy to deflect blame for food-insecurity issues, discredit Ukraine, and minimize opposition to its invasion.
In related news, France's transport minister said on September 11 he would sign an agreement with Romania to increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries including to the Mediterranean.
"Tomorrow, I will sign an accord with Romania that will allow Ukraine to get even more grains out...toward Europe and developing countries, notably in the Mediterranean (countries) which need it for food," Clement Beaune told LCI television, adding that the deal covered exports by land, sea, and river.
With reporting by Reuters
Azerbaijani Editor, Lawyer Ordered Held In Pretrial Detention
The editor in chief of a leading independent Azerbaijani news organization and a lawyer have been ordered to serve four months of pretrial detention in a case involving allegations of bribery that both deny.
A court in Baku on September 11 issued the decision in the case of Avaz Zeynalli, the chief editor of Xural TV (Parliament) and Elchin Sadigov, a well-known human rights lawyer.
The court action comes after Zeynalli was accused in pro-government media of accepting bribes from a top Azerbaijani businessman who is himself facing criminal charges, including embezzlement, to stop printing critical reports on that case. Sadigov, the businessman’s lawyer, was alleged to have acted as the intermediary.
Both Sadigov and Zeynalli deny the charges and their lawyer said he will file an appeal.
The businessman, Rasim Mammadov, is the head of the Baku Steel Company. In February 2021, Mammadov was detained on charges, including embezzlement of some 55 million manat (more than $32 million).
Mammadov, who is represented by Sadigov, denies the charges.
It's not the first time Zeynalli has been accused of bribery-related charges.
In 2011, he was detained on allegations of extorting and accepting a bribe from former parliament deputy Gulyar Ahmadova.
Zeynalli pleaded not guilty at his trial in 2013, saying the case against him was connected with his work as a journalist.
He was sentenced to nine years in prison but was released a year later in 2014.
Ukraine Halts Operations At Russian-Occupied Nuclear Plant As 'Safety Measure'
Operations at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant have been "completely stopped" as a safety measure, Enerhoatom, the Ukrainian state agency in charge of the plant, announced on September 11.
It said the only operational reactor had been disconnected from the grid earlier in the morning, adding work was under way "for its cooling and transfer to a cold state."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
On September 7, Ukrainian authorities urged residents in areas around the plant controlled by invading Russian forces to evacuate for their own safety.
Fighting around the plant, Europe's largest nuclear station, has raised fears of a potential nuclear disaster.
Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to recapture the plant by force, allegations Kyiv denies.
Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of deploying heavy weaponry at the site, knowing Ukraine likely would not fire on it. Moscow denies those allegations but has resisted efforts to demilitarize the area in order to avert an environmental catastrophe.
Enerhoatom said on September 11 that it restored to operational capacity a communications line to the power system, which it said had been damaged by Russian shelling, allowing the plant to be powered by Ukraine's energy system.
"Therefore, a decision was made to shut down power unit No. 6 and transfer it to the safest state: cold shutdown," it said.
Enerhoatom said the risk of further damage to the line "remains high," which would force the plant to be "powered by diesel generators, the duration of which is limited by the technological resource and the amount of available diesel fuel."
A day earlier on September 10, the UN nuclear safety agency, which has monitors at the plant, said the situation at the nuclear power plant was growing "increasingly unstable."
The facility no longer has an external power supply to cool reactor cores and nuclear waste after shelling destroyed an electricity substation in the nearby town of Enerhodar, said observers from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
"This is an unsustainable situation and is becoming increasingly precarious," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in Vienna, reiterating his demand for an immediate end to hostilities and for the imposition of a demilitarized zone around the power station to prevent a nuclear disaster.
Meanwhile, Petro Kotin, the head of Enerhoatom, told the AFP news agency on September 10 that Russian forces had tortured staff at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power station and that at least two people had been killed.
"Two people were beaten to death. We do not know where about 10 people are now, they were taken (by the Russians) and after that we have no information about their whereabouts," he said.
With reporting by AFP, dpa, AP, and Reuters
- By Mike Eckel
Russians Voting In First Regional, Local Elections Since Invasion Of Ukraine
Russians are voting in regional and local elections in a scattering of locations across the country, choosing governors or legislators in the first vote to be held since the Ukraine invasion nearly seven months ago.
The balloting on September 11 is not expected to yield major political shifts on either the national or local level, and the war in Ukraine featured only in isolated cases in pre-election campaigns. Rather, local issues such as public transit investments or environmental concerns, or decrepit housing stock, topped the list of campaign issues in many places holding votes.
In all, 15 regions -- scattered from the Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad to Buryatia, in southern Siberia -- will choose new governors or top executives for their regions. Voters in six regions were also choosing new members of local legislatures.
In Moscow, voters were allowed to cast ballots as early as September 9 to choose members of 125 district councils: local legislative councils that mostly decide on extremely local issues such as new playground equipment, trash removal, or other quality-of-life concerns.
With voting under way, Russia's Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said she had sent a letter to regional election commissions recommending they submit vote tallies no sooner than September 14.
Usually, election results in Russia are announced either immediately after polls close or the next day.
Pamfilova said this extra time would allow her commission to "carefully" consider any filed voter complaints, although she also noted so far only 10 of the 82 regions holding elections had registered any such reports.
People interviewed on the streets of Moscow this week by RFE/RL’s Russian Service had mixed feelings about whether to vote and whether it served any purpose.
"If you personally feel like voting, why not go ahead and participate?" one man, who did not provide his name, said standing out the Universitet subway station. "Personally, I’m not going to bother."
"There are rules and we live in this system, we work here, so we need to live by the rules of the system," said another man, who also did not provide his name. "Therefore, if they tell me I should go, I'll go and vote."
Since before the Ukraine invasion, the Kremlin has slowly squeezed independent opposition parties and good-governance civil society groups. The result has been a tightly controlled electoral process dominated by United Russia, the Kremlin-linked political party, and roughly three other so-called systemic political parties -- the Communists, the Liberal Democratic Party, and A Just Russia. All routinely vote in favor of Kremlin initiatives.
United Russia candidates were expected to win handily in most of the races in the September 11 voting.
The main independent opposition force remains the network set up by Aleksei Navalny, the anti-corruption crusader who nearly died after being poisoned with a toxic nerve agent and who is now serving a prison sentence in central Russia on charges widely considered to be politically motivated.
Prior to last September's national parliamentary vote, Navalny's group set up a system called Smart Vote, which aimed to undermine United Russia's chokehold on politics by directing voters to alternatives with the biggest chance of causing an upset.
The group rolled out a Smart Vote program for the September 11 election; however, Leonid Volkov, a leading Navalny deputy who now lives outside of Russia, said it was only targeting Moscow, where voters tend to be more liberal and often more politically engaged.
The reason, he said in an interview with the online newspaper Novaya gazeta, is that many of the would-be candidates endorsed by Smart Vote support the ongoing war in Ukraine.
"Any action aimed at weakening the Putin system is correct and is the duty of a citizen," Navalny's supporters said in a statement on his YouTube channel. "Participation in elections is although not the most effective today, but the easiest way to fight."
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Moscow Municipal Lawmakers Demand Putin's Resignation2
Russian Lawmakers Who Demanded Putin Be Charged With Treason Summoned By Police3
A Bridge Too Close: Boats Replace Cars As Ukrainian Rockets Hammer Crossings In Russian-Occupied City4
Ukraine Pushes On With Counteroffensive As Russian Invasion Enters 200th Day5
U.S. Calls On Russia To Release Imprisoned Opposition Leader Navalny Immediately6
Spoils Of War: Ukrainian Fighters Show Off Captured Russian Hardware7
Russian Pianist Osetinskaya Latest Artist Facing Canceled Concerts For Anti-War Views8
'Many Russian Soldiers Flee': How Ukrainian Forces Liberated 20 Towns9
'We Will Rock You': Armenian Kids' Choir Share Stage With Queen Guitarist10
Turning The Tide? Ukraine Stuns Russia With Counteroffensive But Can't Claim Victory Yet
Subscribe