Belarusian Accused Of Insulting Lukashenka Dies Awaiting Trial
A Belarusian man accused of insulting authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has died in a pretrial detention center in the city of Brest, just days before his trial was to begin.
The Vyasna human rights group said in a statement on April 11 that Alyaksandr Kulinich died two days earlier, with sources telling it the official cause of death was listed as coronary disease. He died two days before what would have been his 52nd birthday, Vyasna added.
The cause of death has not been independently verified. Local media reported that Kulinich's family has already taken custody of the body, but gave no further details.
"Vitold Ashurak, Mikalai Klimovich, Ales Pushkin, Vadzim Khrasko, Ihar Lednik, and now Alyaksandr Kulinich have all died in Belarusian prisons for opposing the regime. For many political prisoners held incommunicado in Belarus, it is unknown whether they are dead or alive," opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on X, formerly Twitter.
Kulinich was taken into custody on February 29 and held since then in pretrial detention center No. 7 in Brest, near Belarus's western border with Poland, Vyasna said.
Details of the case against Kulinich were not made public.
Thousands of Belarusians have been detained or imprisoned since wide-scale protests in 2020 against presidential election results that gave Lukashenka a sixth term in office despite extensive evidence of fraud.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Lukashenka, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition, and many of its leaders -- including Tsikhanouskaya -- have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
Memoir Navalny Wrote Before Death To Be Published In October
Aleksei Navalny, the late Russian anti-corruption campaigner and opposition leader, began writing a memoir four years ago that will go on sale later this year in what his publisher says is his "final letter to the world."
Navalny, 47, died on February 16 in unclear circumstances in an Arctic prison where he was serving a 19-year term on extremism and other charges widely seen as politically motivated.
His publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, said on April 11 that the memoir, which the Kremlin critic began writing in 2020 while convalescing in Germany after being poisoned, would be available from October 22.
Knopf said that Navalny continued work on the book from prison after he returned to Russia in January 2021, when he was immediately arrested at the airport.
Navalny's widow, Yulia, said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that the book will be released in several languages, including Russian.
"This is not at all how I imagined Aleksei would write his biography. I thought that we would be about 80 years old, he would sit at the computer by the open window and type. And I would walk around and grumble that the grandchildren will arrive soon, and he is doing nonsense," she said.
"Sharing his story will not only honor his memory but also inspire other to stand up for what is right and to never lose sight of the values that truly matter," she added.
Navalnaya, who is now living outside Russia, vowed to continue her late husband's fight for "a wonderful Russia of the future" after the outspoken Kremlin critic died on February 16 in one of Russia's most notorious prisons in the Arctic.
Navalnaya and her husband's associates, along with several Western governments, have blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Kremlin critic's death.
The Kremlin has denied any role or responsibility in Navalny's death.
Ambassador Warns Georgia 'Foreign Agents' Bill 'Incompatible' With EU Values
The European Union's ambassador to Georgia has criticized the reintroduction of a "foreign agents" bill in parliament -- legislation compared with a similar law in Russia that the Kremlin has used to stifle dissent -- saying it's "incompatible" with the values of the bloc Tbilisi is looking to join.
The ruling party in EU-candidate Georgia last week said it planned to reintroduce a bill that would oblige noncommercial organizations and media outlets that receive foreign funding and are engaged in broadly defined "political" activities to report their activities to the authorities.
The legislation, which sparked mass protests when first introduced last year, causing the government to withdraw the bill, would also introduce wide oversight powers by the authorities and potential criminal sanctions for undefined criminal offenses.
"We are seriously concerned. These are legitimate concerns about transparency, which should not be used to justify the restriction of space and the stigmatization of civil society organizations," Pawel Herczynski said in remarks to the media at a meeting of civil society organizations.
"This bill, as it is now, is incompatible with European norms and European values, and especially in today's context, it will be very difficult for the European Commission to make a positive assessment of the adoption of the law...This law is simply not good."
The ruling Georgian Dream party announced on April 3 that it intended to reintroduce the law in parliament a year after large-scale protests forced the party to abandon its first attempt to pass the law last year.
This year's bill would be identical to last year's, they said, except for one change: the term "foreign agent" would be replaced by the more circumlocutious "organization pursuing the interests of a foreign power."
The party insists the bill is simply copied and pasted from U.S. legislation and does not imitate Russia's "foreign agent" law, but the newly resurrected On Transparency of Foreign Influence bill is, more than anything, a product of Georgia's homegrown struggle for political power.
And its return bodes yet another bout of internal political strife, sharper pressure on the government's opponents, and yet more stress on Tbilisi's increasingly fragile relations with its Western partners.
On April 5, Washington expressed its "deep concern" over the legislation, saying the draft legislation "poses a threat to civil society organizations."
Herczynski said the bloc was in "constant contact" with the Georgian government as it looks to make strides toward eventual membership in the 27-member bloc.
But, he added, "time is running out" even though "all the ingredients are there to make progress" with reforms as Georgia looks to move to the next stage and open accession negotiations.
"These are legitimate concerns about transparency, which should not be used to justify the restriction of space and the stigmatization of civil society organizations," Herczynski said.
"Freedom of speech and media is absolutely necessary for every democracy, including Georgia, especially for a country that is a candidate for EU membership."
Record Flooding In Russia, Kazakhstan Expected To Worsen
Heavy rains and a rapid rise in temperatures causing a massive snowmelt continue to create "difficult" conditions in southern Russia and northern Kazakhstan, with rivers bursting their banks amid forecasts that the worst may be yet to come.
The level of the Ural River continued to rise on April 11, exceeding 10 meters near the southern Russian city of Orenburg. The worst floods in decades have led to mass evacuations, with tens of thousands of private homes under water.
The Ural rose to 10.6 meters, some 1.3 meters more than what is considered its "dangerous level," the Orenburg administration reported, while the Emergencies Ministry said conditions "remain difficult."
While spring flooding is common across large parts of the border region between Russia and Kazakhstan, a sharp rise in temperatures -- said by some to be cause by global climate change -- has exacerbated the situation, making this year's floods the worst in decades.
Officials in the region of Tyumen warned on April 11 that the Tobol and Ishim rivers were still gaining water, with their crests not expected to be reached until April 23-25, according to forecasts from Russia's meteorological agency.
Near the city of Orsk, which has been one of the hardest-hit urban areas after a nearby dam broke on three different occasions over the past week, at least five people have died.
Water has also been rising in the Siberian region of Tomsk, on the Tom River, and in Kurgan, on the Tobol River, local authorities said on April 11. Three villages in the Tomsk region were said to be cut off from the regional capital after the Tom broke its banks.
Evacuations also continued in Kazakhstan, where around 100,000 people have been forced from their homes.
The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin will soon have a video call with the minister of emergencies and the governors of the flooded regions, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling the media that Putin was spending a "significant part" of his working day dealing with the floods.
In Kazakhstan's northern Aqtobe region, which borders Russia, the village of Bersiev has been almost completely submerged, with only 18 out of 236 houses still habitable.
Regional chief Askar Kazybaev told RFE/RL that drinking water should again be available to the villagers in Bersiev later on April 11 after the water pipes were disinfected with chlorine.
WATCH: Kazakh officials say nearly 100,000 people have now been evacuated due to flooding in the Central Asian country.
Discontent among locals with the authorities' handling of the floods has shown signs of boiling over, with local volunteer rescuer Abat Ensegenov voicing skepticism about Kazybaev's promises.
"How will the water be disinfected if the dead animals have not yet been collected? Disinfection has not started yet," Ensegenov told RFE/RL.
Signs of dissatisfaction were surfacing in the western Kazakh region of Atyrau as well, where residents of the Zhylyoi district, frustrated by the government's slow reaction to their predicament, staged a protest in the town of Qulsary on April 10, demanding financial compensation for their material losses.
"I don't know if I will be able to enter my house before autumn," Kuttybai Aiteshov said.
"Where will I shelter my children? If the house will be repaired, let them [the government] come do it. If not, let them provide housing. I can't fix the house on my pension."
Rights Groups Call On UN To Pressure Iran On Drug-Related Executions
More than 80 human rights organizations from Iran and around the world have called on the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to condition its ongoing cooperation with the Islamic republic on a halt in drug-related executions.
The groups, which include the Iran Human Rights Organization, the International Committee Against the Death Penalty, and the Global Campaign Against the Death Penalty in Iran, said on April 10 they were launching a global campaign to draw international attention to the issue amid a sharp rise in executions in Iran, especially for drug offenses.
"The execution of drug suspects has not had an appropriate international reaction. Their daily execution is accompanied by media silence and this has spurred the Islamic republic to increase executions related to drug crimes by 18 times compared to three years ago at next to no cost," the groups said.
According to a report released by Amnesty International on April 4, 853 executions were carried out in Iran last year, with at least 481 coming for narcotics convictions. Iran's government has been accused of weaponizing executions to quell unrest and in its war on drugs, even for minor offenses.
The number of executions in Iran in 2023 was the highest since 2015 and 172 percent higher that in 2021, when Ebrahim Raisi became president and Gholamhossein Ejei was made head of the judiciary.
Since the Iranian government does not publish official statistics on the number of executions, rights groups have to document cases using open sources such as state media and human rights organizations. Thus, they say, the actual number may be even higher.
"If we do not increase the cost of these executions for the Islamic republic, we fear hundreds of people will be executed on drug-related charges in the coming months," the group said.
Mahmoud Amiri-Moghaddam, the director of the Iran Human Rights organization, said the concerted campaign's aim to raise awareness among the international community that many of those executed belong to the most marginalized sections of society, including ethnic minorities such as Kurds and Baluchis, who are disproportionately affected.
The statement also highlighted the unfair trial processes for those accused of drug offenses in Iran, noting that convictions are often based on confessions obtained under torture with suspects not given access to legal representation.
The United Nations Human Rights Council recently extended the mandate of its special rapporteur on Iran, reaffirming the international community's concern over the human rights situation in the country.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukrainian Parliament Passes New Mobilization Law
KYIV -- Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has passed a law on military mobilization that will boost the number of its troops, two lawmakers reported, as the country struggles with depleted forces in the face of the more than 2-year-old Russian invasion.
The law expands the powers of Ukrainian authorities to issue draft notices -- including via an electronic system -- that is expected to help limit evasion.
The measure was passed with 283 votes in favor in the 450-member parliament early on April 11, lawmakers Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the Voice faction and Oleksiy Honcharenko from the European Solidarity faction reported.
A provision on the demobilization of those currently serving in the armed forces was scrapped from the law -- a move likely to be met with anger by Ukrainian troops and their families.
The draft law was adopted in a first reading on February 7.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 2 signed a bill lowering the mobilization age from 27 to 25.
Martial law has been in force in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, the day Russia launched its full-scale unprovoked invasion.
Former army Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy said in February that Ukraine needs up to 500,000 new recruits this year to strengthen forces, replace expected losses, and demobilize those who have served for years.
Zelenskiy had resisted the request amid concern over public backlash.
Russia Says It Killed 2 Militants In North Caucasus
Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAK) said two alleged militants were killed in a "counterterrorism" operation that started on April 11 in the North Caucasus. Russian law enforcement officers had received information about the “location of armed individuals involved in terrorist activities” in a community in the suburbs of Nalchik, the capital of Kabardino-Balkaria. The two allegedly opened fire on Russian security forces after refusing to surrender and were shot dead, the NAK said in a statement. The incident came a month after more than 140 people were killed in an attack claimed by the Islamic State extremist group outside Moscow. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy In Vilnius To Press For Aid As Russia Strikes Power Infrastructure
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has again called on Ukraine's allies to give the embattled country more air-defense systems as Russia struck Ukrainian energy infrastructure targets, including a major power plant south of Kyiv, killing at least four people and leaving hundreds of thousands Ukrainians without electricity.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The coal-powered Trypilska thermal power plant, a major electricity supplier for the Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr regions located some 50 kilometers south of the capital, was completely destroyed in the Russian attack, Ukrainian energy company Centrenerho said on April 11.
Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that energy infrastructure was the main target of the Russian missile and drone strikes on the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Lviv, and Kyiv regions.
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which is less that 30 kilometers from the Russian border, was again one of the main targets of Russian strikes in the early hours of April 11, with 10 air strikes that cut the energy supply to more than 200,000 consumers in the city.
Russian attacks on Kharkiv have intensified in recent weeks. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said recently that S-300 missiles need only 40 seconds to reach Kharkiv from the Russian region of Belgorod.
Russian ballistic missiles struck the southern city of Mykolayiv at noon on April 11, killing four people and wounding five, the Ukrainian military and the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim, said.
Zelenskiy, who arrived in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, for a summit of the Three Seas Initiative, said he and Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics had signed a bilateral security agreement as he seeks to shore up aid and support in the face of unrelenting attacks from Russia.
"The main task for now is to make every effort to strengthen our air-defense system, to meet the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and to consolidate international support so that we can overcome Russian terror," Zelenskiy wrote on X, formerly Twitter, upon arrival in Vilnius.
Zelenskiy earlier said Russia had attacked with scores of drones and missiles that overwhelmed Ukraine's dwindling air-defense systems and ammunition.
"More than 40 missiles and about 40 attack drones. Some of the rockets and Shahed [drones] were shot down. Unfortunately, only a part," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram, calling the latest attack "vile."
Ukraine's air force separately said that during the April 11 attack its air defenses destroyed 39 drones, 16 cruise missiles, and two guided missiles.
Zelenskiy made another impassioned appeal to Ukraine's allies to act faster and provide Ukraine with the means to defend itself.
"Air defense and other defense support are needed, not turning a blind eye and long discussions," Zelenskiy wrote, adding that permitting Moscow to bomb Ukraine with impunity ammounted to giving Russia carte blanche to terrorize the world.
"If Russia is allowed to continue to do this, if Russian missiles and 'Shaheds' will strike not only at Ukraine but also at the determination of its partners, this will be a global license for terror," he wrote.
A $60 billion U.S. aid package has been stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives for months, blocked by a small number of Republicans who believe domestic matters should take priority, despite both the State Department and Defense Department pushing Congress to pass it.
On April 10, the top U.S. general in Europe warned that Ukraine cannot sustain the fight against Russia alone.
General Christopher Cavoli, the commander of European Command, told the House Armed Services Committee on April 10 that the severity of the situation in Ukraine “can’t be overstated” as troops on the battlefield run short of ammunition and as the country’s air-defense capabilities are depleted.
“Ukraine cannot sustain this fight alone. The United States, our allies, and partners must continue to provide Ukraine with munitions, weapons, and materiel,” Cavoli said.
Ukraine's parliament on April 11 moved to boost the number of troops available for duty by approving a law on military mobilization. The law expands the powers of Ukrainian authorities to issue draft notices -- including via an electronic system -- that is expected to help limit evasion.
Former army commander in chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy said in February that Ukraine needs up to 500,000 new recruits this year to strengthen forces, replace expected losses, and demobilize those who have served for years.
Zelenskiy had resisted the request amid concern over public backlash.
Speaking in parliament on April 11, General Yuriy Sodol, who commands the troops in the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, put in stark contrast the battlefield disadvantage Ukraine faces.
"The enemy outnumbers us by 7-10 times, we lack manpower," he said.
Freedom House Sounds Alarm As Democracy Plummets Amid Autocratic Surge For 20th Year
Democratic governance in Central Europe and Central Asia declined for a 20th consecutive year, according to rights watchdog Freedom House, driven by Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Azerbaijan's "military conquest" of Nagorno-Karabakh.
In a report released on April 11, the Washington-based group said that of 29 "nations in transit" -- a grouping comprised of former Soviet and Warsaw Pact nations -- 10 saw a decline in their democracy scores in 2023, while only five improved over the previous year.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The report singled out Russia and Azerbaijan for their "wars of aggression," calling them the two "most glaring examples of the disdain that today’s autocrats hold for fundamental human rights and pluralist societies."
“Authoritarian regimes are stepping up their attacks and undermining democratic governance across the region,” said Michael J. Abramowitz, president of Freedom House.
“In Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh, we’ve already seen the devastating consequences of authoritarian expansion, and there’s no reason to believe it will stop there. Unless democracies act urgently and consistently to uphold their own interests and values, more territory will be lost to dictatorship and repression,” he added.
Russia launched its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, while Azerbaijan launched a lightning offensive in September 2023 that ended with Baku regaining control over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh that for three decades had been under ethnic Armenian control.
The report said the countries with the lowest "democracy scores" among the 29 nations were Turkmenistan (1.00), Tajikistan (1.04), Azerbaijan (1.07), and Russia (1.07).
Serbia posted the largest decline in its score among the nations, falling to 3.61 from 3.79. The lower the score, the lower the level of democracy in a country.
"[Serbia's] decline was the result of fraudulent elections, state capture of the media, the weakening authority of municipal governments, and years of waning judicial independence," Freedom House said.
One of the few bright spots in the report was Ukraine.
Freedom House said that gains in the country resulted from the government’s progress in building up judicial and anti-corruption institutions and actively investigating graft, including in the military. Ukraine's score rose to 3.43 from 3.36.
It added that in order to ensure that "Ukraine wins on Ukraine’s terms," governments must sustain and increase "much-needed" military, humanitarian, and budgetary aid to the country while also seizing and repurposing frozen Russian assets to facilitate Ukraine’s reconstruction and support its efforts to build a "durable democracy."
“The fate of European democracy now depends in large part on the willingness of democratic states to adopt a more active approach to security in the region, most urgently by supporting Ukraine,” said Mike Smeltzer, the report's co-author and senior research analyst for Europe and Eurasia.
“Any failure to stand up for democracy during this critical moment will make it more costly to check authoritarian expansion in the future, both in the region and around the world. The United States and Europe must act now to ensure the defeat of Moscow’s invasion and to protect democratic institutions and norms more broadly,” he added.
The report said the countries with the highest "democracy scores" were Estonia (6.00), Latvia (5.79), and Slovenia (5.79).
Kara-Murza's Wife Accuses Russia Of Using Punitive Cell To Hasten Prisoners' Illnesses
BRUSSELS -- The wife of Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza said her husband has been held in solitary confinement for the last six months in a jail cell that is just a few square meters with a single stool, a tiny window covered with bars, and a bed that folds into the wall.
Yevgenia Kara-Murza, speaking in an interview on April 10 with Current Time, said Russian prison authorities initially called it a punitive isolation cell but later renamed it an EKPT, an acronym that stands for single-premise punitive cell. Most likely that was because Russian law does not allow an inmate to be held in a punitive cell for more than 15 days, she said.
“Therefore, they just renamed the cell to make it legitimate,” Kara-Murza told Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
Kara-Murza described her husband’s situation one day before the second anniversary of his arrest for criticizing President Vladimir Putin and his decision to invade Ukraine.
After his arrest on April 11, 2022, he was charged with discrediting the Russian military after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He was later additionally charged with treason over remarks he made in speeches outside Russia that criticized Kremlin policies.
He is serving a 25-year sentence -- the longest jail term handed to a Kremlin opponent in post-Soviet Russia -- in a penal colony in Omsk.
Yevgenia Kara-Murza spoke with Current time about her husband’s detention after appearing at a joint press conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, with the relatives of other people held in Russian jails for opposing the regime.
She said that he is given writing tools and allowed to take a walk alone in a tiny yard each day. The only human communication he has is with his lawyer, she added. But in letters to his two children, he always jokes, she said, describing such things as cats sunbathing on the metal mesh over the outdoor space that he walks in.
But on a more serious note, she said Kara-Murza has not received any medical assistance for at least six months. Her husband has a condition called polyneuropathy, which developed after he fell deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Polyneuropathy is a painful condition in which the nerves in the extremities slowly die. It will continue to progress in the conditions that Kara-Murza currently is in, Yevgenia Kara-Murza said, adding that she believes solitary confinement cells such as the EKPT are used intentionally by the Russian authorities for inmates with medical conditions “to make sure that their health state gets even worse.”
This was the case for former Moscow municipal lawmaker Aleksei Gorinov, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence handed down in July 2022 for his stance against Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and for noted historian Yury Dmitriyev, who is serving a lengthy sentence on charges related to photographs of his foster daughter, she said.
They have been sent to punitive cells many times on “absolutely trumped-up reasons,” Yevgenia Kara-Murza said, adding that opposition politician Aleksei Navalny was treated similarly before he died in February.
Yevgenia Kara-Murza suggested the world should respond to Russia’s treatment of jailed opposition politicians by calling its presidential election in March illegitimate.
“It will be very important if the international community calls the situation what it is, calls Putin what he is: a usurper, dictator, and illegal leader of the Russian Federation, who, of course, did not win the election because all his real rivals either had to leave the country…were put behind bars, or were murdered like Boris Nemtsov and Aleksei Navalny,” she said.
A rejection of Putin as a partner on the international stage also would be an expression of solidarity with the Russians who have been locked up by the regime or who fled the country but continue to work as activists, journalists, and volunteers.
She also called on the European Parliament to appoint a special envoy on the rights of political prisoners in Russia. The envoy would be able to meet with the relatives of the people who are being held and share information about political repression.
She believes that the release of her husband and other opponents of the Kremlin who are held in Russian jails could come when the war in Ukraine ends with a victory for Ukraine. But she warned that there are prisoners in Russia who might not make it until then because they are being held in such "horrible conditions."
Russia Ranked Top Of Global Cybercrime Index, With Ukraine Second
Russia, Ukraine, and China have been named as the world’s cybercrime hotspots in a new study ranking the most significant sources of cybercrime threats. The World Cybercrime Index, published in the journal PLOS One, said Russia housed the greatest cybercrime threat, followed by Ukraine, China, the United States, and Nigeria. The ranking -- compiled by academics with the University of Oxford and the University of New South Wales Canberra -- was based on surveys of almost 100 cybercrime experts who were asked to identify the most significant sources of five major types of cybercrime.
Kazakh Journalists Banned From Courtroom At Murder Trial Of Former Cabinet Minister
Judge Aizhan Qulbaeva on April 10 banned journalists from the high-profile murder trial of former cabinet member Quandyq Bishimbaev after several members of the jury were shown on a television program a day earlier. The judge reiterated her previous statement, saying that photos and videos showing jury members are illegal as they can be used to influence the jury's final decision in the trial. Bishimbaev was arrested in November on suspicion of viciously beating his wife, Saltanat Nukenova, to death in a restaurant. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Top U.S. General Tells Congress Ukraine 'Cannot Sustain Fight Against Russia Alone'
WASHINGTON -- The top U.S. general in Europe has warned that Ukraine cannot sustain its fight against Russia alone as a major spending bill languishes in the House of Representatives, blocked by a small number of Republicans who believe domestic matters should take priority.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
General Christopher Cavoli, the commander of European Command, told the House Armed Services Committee on April 10 that the severity of the situation in Ukraine “can’t be overstated” as troops on the battlefield run short of ammunition and as the country’s air-defense capabilities are depleted.
“Ukraine cannot sustain this fight alone. The United States, our allies, and partners must continue to provide Ukraine with munitions, weapons, and materiel,” Cavoli said.
Ukrainian troops have been rationing ammunition as Russian forces outfire them at a rate of about 5-to-1, he told the committee.
“That will immediately go to 10-to-1 in a matter of weeks. We are not talking about months. We are not talking hypothetically…. We are talking about weeks,” Cavoli said.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Ukraine’s military position was weakening amid a shortfall of ammunition and weapons, especially air defenses, caused by the halt in U.S. military aid. Russia has stepped up air and ground attacks against Ukraine since the start of the year in an attempt to deplete Kyiv’s weapons stockpiles ahead of an expected offensive later this spring.
Cavoli stressed that the U.S. contribution is critical, particularly in artillery munitions and air-defense interceptors, which he said are the most critical elements of the fight.
“The biggest killer on the battlefield is artillery…. Should Ukraine run out, they would run out because we stopped supplying…the lion’s share. Likewise, the air-defense interceptors,” Cavoli said.
He noted in his opening statement that Russia relies on “the mass and quantity available to a large country” to maintain military production, including at new factories to make artillery shells and tanks.
In its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s tactic has been to launch large scale attacks every few days, in keeping with its production rate, he said.
“They produce, they save up, they launch a big attack,” he said. “Those attacks would absolutely cripple the economy and the civil society as well as the military of Ukraine if they were not defended against. Without U.S. provision of interceptors, that will happen.”
The House of Representatives has not scheduled a vote on a bill to provide $60 billion in military assistance to Ukraine. The bill passed the Senate in February, and the White House has been urging Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican-Louisiana) to call a vote.
The bill has the support of many Republicans in Congress, but several hard-liners who also back former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, have blocked military support for Ukraine because they believe matters affecting the United States, such as border security and crime, should take priority over such spending.
They also say European governments should increase their own defense spending and do more to help Ukraine.
To that end, NATO allies agreed a week ago to initiate planning on long-term military support for Ukraine, even though a proposal by the alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, to do so via a 100 billion-euro ($107 billion) five-year fund drew mixed responses.
Under the plans, the military alliance would assume some coordination work from a U.S.-led ad-hoc coalition known as the Ramstein group. Such a move, analysts and diplomats say, would help guard against any cut in U.S. support if Donald Trump wins the presidential election in November and returns to the White House.
The presumptive Republican nominee for president has been opposed to the aid package.
Russia Issues Arrest Warrant For Ex-Chief Of Memorial's Branch In Perm
A court in the Russian city of Perm on April 10 issued an arrest warrant for Robert Latypov, the self-exiled former chief of the Nobel Prize-winning Memorial human right group's branch in the city. Latypov is accused of "attempting to smuggle cultural artifacts" -- namely, to transfer Memorial's archives to Germany last year. Last week, the ex-chief of Memorial's Center of Historic Memory, Aleksandr Chernyshov, was handed a three-year suspended prison term on the same charge. The authorities ordered Memorial's archives to be transferred to Moscow after the group was liquidated in February 2022. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Siberian Court Sends Man To Prison For Attempt To Join Pro-Ukrainian Militia
A court in the Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk on April 10 sentenced a 20-year-old man to nine years in prison for attempting to join the so-called Russian Volunteers' Corps (RDK) that has fought alongside Ukraine's armed forces against occupying Russian troops. Magomed Magomedov was arrested near the Russian-Belarusian border in June 2023. In November, a Moscow court sentenced in absentia Denis Kapustin (aka Nikitin), a commander of the RDK, to life in prison on a high treason charge. The RDK has claimed several attacks on Russian military sites in Russia's Belgorod region in recent months. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Former Pro-Russia Lawmaker Detained During Attempt To Leave Ukraine
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on April 10 that its officers had detained a former regional lawmaker of the banned pro-Russia Party of Regions as he tried to leave the country. Media reports identified the man as Vladyslav Lukyanov. The 60-year-old is suspected of justifying and supporting Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. He was elected as a lawmaker in the city of Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk in 2020. The SBU says Lukyanov publicly supported Russia's full-scale invasion, launched in February 2022, and collaborated with occupying Russian authorities. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Imprisoned Kazakh Activist Launches Hunger Strike Over Medical Assistance
Imprisoned Kazakh activist Aigerim Tileuzhanova has launched a hunger strike to protest against what she called a "violation of her rights" in a correctional colony in the Almaty region, her colleague Marat Turymbetov said on April 10. Tileuzhanova's mother told Respublika.kz that her daughter’s hunger strike is linked to a refusal by penitentiary officials to provide her with medical assistance. Tileuzhanova was sentenced to four years in July on a charge of "organizing mass unrest at Almaty airport" during unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022 that turned deadly. She pleaded not guilty. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Igor Girkin, Imprisoned Russian Nationalist, Plans To Join Troops Invading Ukraine
Russian nationalist Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), who was sentenced to four years in prison in January on a charge of making public calls for extremist activities, will apply to join Russian troops invading Ukraine, his lawyer told the RBK news agency on April 10.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Igor Molokhov said that at the moment his client is working on the cancellation of his sentence. The former leader of Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine has appealed against his imprisonment. A hearing is scheduled for May 15 in a Moscow court.
According to Molokhov, a written consent of a Russian military unit to make Girkin a commander of one of its platoons has been attached to his client's appeal papers.
Girkin's wife, Miroslava Reginskaya, confirmed that her husband plans to join Russian troops invading Ukraine, adding that a military unit's consent to have him had been obtained in January.
Russian law does not allow persons convicted of extremism to have contracts with the Defense Ministry. However, Girkin's defense team hopes that either Girkin's conviction will be canceled or President Vladimir Putin will grant him clemency.
The 53-year-old was arrested in July 2023 after strongly criticizing Putin in online statements for his handling of the Ukraine invasion. He accused the Kremlin leader of “cowardly mediocrity” and described him as a “nonentity.”
He has also called out Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for making "mistakes" in the invasion and accused him and Putin of “incompetence.”
Girkin last year even called on Putin to transfer power to “someone truly capable and responsible.”
A former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Girkin has also argued for a total military mobilization to ensure Russian victory in the war.
Girkin was a key commander of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014 and helped Russia annex Ukraine's Crimea that year.
In November 2022, a court in the Netherlands sentenced Girkin and two other defendants to life in prison in absentia in the case of the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine. All 298 people onboard died in the attack.
In February, international investigators said there were "strong indications" that Putin was personally involved in the incident.
The Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky on July 17, 2014, amid a conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian armed forces. The victims came from more than a dozen countries, although more than two-thirds were Dutch.
Russia has denied any involvement in the downing of the plane.
With reporting by RBK
'Very Tense': Anger Rises To Surface Over Government Response To Kazakh, Russian Floods
Floodwaters continue to submerge large areas of southern Russia and northern Kazakhstan with officials predicting the worse is yet to come as a massive snowmelt amid unseasonably warm temperatures forced tens of thousands from their homes.
Dozens of towns, villages, and cities near the Ural River, Europe's third-longest, which burst its banks sending water cascading through the Russian city of Orenburg and the Kazakh city of Oral to the south.
The Orenburg regional administration said in a statement on April 10 that more than 7,700 residents and hundreds of domestic animals have been evacuated from districts affected by the floods, while about 13,000 private houses and about 15,000 households remain under water.
While the water level in the city of Orsk, where at least five people died during the floods after a local dam ruptured three times since last week, has started to go down, the region's government said the situation will remain complicated until at least April 25.
WATCH: Kazakh officials say nearly 100,000 people have now been evacuated due to flooding in the Central Asian country. Drone footage captured by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service captured the scale of the devastation to communities and property, while a social media video captured the joy of an evacuee reunited with his dog.
The Kremlin gave a starker outlook on the situation, saying it was "very, very tense" and likely to worsen.
"The water is continuing to rise. Large [amounts of] water are coming to new regions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.
In Kazakhstan, floods continue in several regions in the north that border Russia.
Officials said on April 10 that just over 96,000 people had been evacuated since the start of the floods last week, an increase of 10,000 from a day earlier.
Anger over the government's response has started to build, with residents of the Zhylyoi district in the western Kazakh region of Atyrau picketing the local government building in the town of Kulsary, demanding financial assistance to cover damages caused by the high waters.
The protesters said they are skeptical of the local government's decision to postpone mortgage payments for two months for residents whose houses have been damaged by the floods.
"The postponement of the mortgage payment for two months means we'll have to pay it back later with a higher interest rate. This is what exactly we faced during the COVID period. Forgive our home loans completely as we all are drowning not only in water but in debt, as well," one of the picketers, Zhanar Shudabaeva, told RFE/RL.
Local pensioner Quttybai Aiteshov told RFE/RL that although his house is debt free, he is afraid that due to the scale of the floods, he will be unable to repair his house since his monthly pension is too low to cover the costs.
The governor of the North Kazakhstan region, Ghauez Nurmukhambetov, issued a statement on April 10 warning that "a huge amount of water is coming" to the region via the Esil River and will reach the regional capital, Pertropavl, and dozens of local towns and villages in "a day or two."
Compounding the situation for those who are seeking shelter, cold weather is forecast in several regions for the rest of the week.
One resident said they were concerned over health conditions after the flood waters recede.
"We saw the bodies of buried people washed out of their graves. Many people who died of COVID were buried there. What about the tap water we use now? The local administration has not told us if it is safe to use the tap water. After the floods are over, will it be safe from a sanitary point of view to stay in the districts affected by the floods? I have a 2-month-old daughter," the young man said.
With reporting by Tengrinews
Russia Investigates Online Post By Journalist In Exile
The Russian government-linked Baza Telegram channel said on April 10 that the Investigative Committee had launched a probe against Zalina Marshenkulova, a self-exiled activist journalist, on a charge of justifying terrorism. The charge stems from Marshenkulova's online post last year in which she called the death of pro-Kremlin blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, who was killed in a blast in a restaurant in St. Petersburg after an explosive device in a gift handed to him detonated, "appropriate." Marshenkulova, a native of Russia's mostly Muslim Kabardino-Balkaria region, has a Telegram channel, Women's Power, with around 30,000 subscribers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Romania Cancels Showing Of 2 Russian Movies
Romania's Culture Ministry has canceled the showing of two Russian movies in Bucharest cinemas after RFE/RL publicized an initiative by the Russian Center -- an institution that ostensibly promotes Russian culture in NATO member Romania -- to show films dedicated to a celebration of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's first flight into space on April 12, 1961. "It's unacceptable that such obvious propaganda productions sponsored by the Russian state be shown in public cinemas," Culture Minister Raluca Turcan said on April 10. The movies, The Challenge (2023), and Spacewalk (2017), are considered Russian propaganda vehicles by critics. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here and here.
Russia Says First Launch Of Angara A5 Rocket Successful After Delays
Russia's space agency successfully launched a heavy-lift rocket from a new facility on April 11 after two days of delays. The Roskosmos space agency said the Angara A5 rocked was launched with a test payload and had worked "normally," with the upper section separating and putting the test payload into orbit. The launch of the Angara A5 rocket was the first from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, whose construction has been plagued by cost verruns and corruption. The Angara, which has flown three previous test missions, is intended to replace an older Soviet-designed rocket in use since the 1960s.
Russia Seeks To Recruit 400,000 Contract Soldiers This Year, U.K. Says
Russia is aiming to sign up 400,000 contract soldiers this year to beef up its forces that have suffered huge losses in the Ukraine war, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update on April 10. Russian troops in Ukraine consist of contract soldiers and some reservists who were mobilized in late 2022, it said. Conscript soldiers, who are not legally involved in the war, are pressured to sign up as contract soldiers, thus becoming eligible to be sent to the front line. Losses among contract soldiers, or volunteers, are likely more tolerable for the Russian public, it said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
At Least 5 Iranian Officers Dead In Clash With Militants In Restive Southeast
At least five Iranian law enforcement officers were killed in clashes with the Jaish al-Adl militant group in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan amid a surge of violence across the restive region.
The state-run IRNA news agency reported on April 9 that along with the death of the five officers, the confrontation left several wounded. The agency added that Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Telegram channel of the Baluch Activists Campaign and Haalvsh said the armed confrontation followed an attack on three military vehicles in the cities of Sib and Suran.
The Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, has put the death toll of law enforcement personnel at six.
Sib and Suran, the location of the clash, is situated in the southeast of Iran bordering Pakistan, a region that has been troubled by insurgency and cross-border violence. It has seen an uptick in recent weeks, with a surge of assaults on military and law enforcement sites leading to the deaths of dozens of individuals.
Jaish al-Adl said in a statement it was responsible for the incident, claiming it targeted "an operational intelligence unit along with special forces." The group has been declared a terrorist organization by Iran and several Western countries, including the United States, due to its militant opposition to the Iranian government.
According to the Baluch Activists Campaign, sources indicated that Jaish al-Adl militants used silencers during the attack to try and avoid alerting security officers in the area that a clash was taking place.
On April 4, Jaish al-Adl launched attacks in Chabahar and Rask resulting in the death of 16 military forces, one of the deadliest clashes in recent months. Local media reported the battle lasted over 14 hours and also resulted in at least 18 casualties among Jaish al-Adl members.
Members of the Baluch minority, many of whom are Sunni Muslims in Shi'ite-majority Iran, have long faced disproportionate discrimination and violence at the hands of the authorities.
The area has also long been a key transit route for narcotics smuggled from Afghanistan to the West and beyond.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
