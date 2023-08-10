'All Of It Must Be Recorded': Still No Justice Three Years After Crackdown On Belarus Protests
On the third anniversary of a disputed presidential vote in Belarus, opposition activists demanded justice for protesters who were jailed and beaten in a brutal crackdown. Unprecedented demonstrations erupted against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka after he declared victory in an election on August 9, 2020, which was widely seen as rigged. More than 1,000 political prisoners remain behind bars in Belarus.