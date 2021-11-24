Belarusian Opposition Leader: Merkel's Phone Call Doesn't Mean Recognition Of Lukashenka

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she had been "extremely surprised" by the news of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's recent phone call to Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka over the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border. Tsikhanouskaya shared her thoughts in an interview recorded on November 24 in Strasbourg after she addressed the European Parliament's plenary session. Tsikhanouskaya said Merkel later called her, too, and clarified that her phone call didn't represent recognition of Lukashenka.