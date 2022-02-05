'Song Is Our Weapon': Exiled Belarusian Free Choir Keeps Protest Spirit Alive

Exiled Belarusian singers calling themselves the Free Choir are using music to keep the spirit of protest alive after fleeing their homeland. Before going into exile, the Free Choir sang in support of anti-government demonstrators and against the violent crackdown on protests following Belarus's contested 2020 presidential vote that was widely seen as rigged. They now perform in European capitals like Warsaw and Berlin to draw international attention to the plight of Belarusians living under the authoritarian rule of Alyaksandr Lukashenka.