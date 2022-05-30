News
Jailed Belarusian RFE/RL Journalist Transferred to Penal Colony
MINSK -- RFE/RL correspondent Aleh Hruzdzilovich, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison by Belarusian authorities for allegedly participating in demonstrations that he says he was covering as a journalist, has been transferred to a penal colony in the country’s east.
Hruzdzilovich’s wife, Maryana, told RFE/RL on May 30 that her husband was sent to a penal colony in the region of Mahilyou and that it may take several days before he reaches the penitentiary.
The process of transferring convicts in Belarus and many other former Soviet republics, known as "etap," involves trains specifically designed for prisoners. The transfers can take days or even weeks.
Prisoners who travel in such trains are crowded into caged compartments with little fresh air, no showers, and only limited access to a toilet or food.
A court in Minsk sentenced Hruzdzilovich in early March for his presence at mass protests challenging the official results of a 2020 presidential election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office.
Hruzdzilovich was also ordered to pay 56,000 rubles ($16,600) in compensation to the Mensktrans city transportation agency, which was a plaintiff in the case. Mensktrans claimed Hruzdzilovich’s participation in three unsanctioned rallies cost it revenues.
At one demonstration, Hruzdzilovich said he was working as a correspondent with accreditation issued by the Foreign Ministry, while at the other two protests he was working as a correspondent for the Narodnaya volya (People's Will) newspaper.
Hruzdzilovich was arrested in December amid a harsh crackdown by Belarusian authorities on independent media, rights activists, and democratic institutions in the wake of the protests.
The opposition and West say the vote was rigged and that opposition candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya won the election. Thousands of people have been detained by security forces in the crackdown.
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has condemned Hruzdzilovich's prison sentence, calling it "illegitimate" saying “his only ‘crime’ was reporting the truth to Belarusians who are now denied that truth by their government."
Two other RFE/RL journalists are also currently in Belarusian custody.
Ihar Losik, a blogger and a consultant to RFE/RL, was handed a 15-year prison term in December on charges of "organizing mass riots" and "incitement to social hatred," which he has rejected as politically motivated.
A freelance correspondent for RFE/RL, Andrey Kuznechyk, was arrested in November and will go on trial for unspecified charges on June 8.
EU Diplomats Scramble To Reach Compromise On Russian Oil Imports Ahead Of Ukraine Summit
European Union diplomats are attempting to work out a compromise on sanctioning Russian oil imports ahead of an EU summit intended to reinforce the bloc's support for Ukraine in its battle to defend itself against invading Russian forces.
A proposal to allow sanctions exemptions for Russian crude delivered by pipeline failed on May 29, reportedly following opposition from Hungary. The development left negotiators scrambling to eliminate a potential sign of disunity among EU states over Russia's war against Ukraine ahead of the two-day EU summit that begins on May 30.
According to the latest draft of the summit's conclusions, the bloc's 27 leaders will agree that the next round of sanctions will include a temporary exemption for oil piped from Russia into the European Union.
The text, which has been obtained by RFE/RL and is subject to further revision, states that "the European Council agrees that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will cover crude oil, as well as petroleum products, delivered from Russian into member states, with a temporary exception for crude oil delivered by pipelines."
Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, which receive Russian oil via the 4,000-kilometer Druzhba pipeline, would continue to receive oil piped in from Russia for now, although those supplies would be sanctioned at some point.
The statement confirms that the EU states would agree to a broader proposal to ban the import of Russian oil delivered to the bloc by sea by the end of the year, and calls for "solidarity among member states in case of sudden interruptions of supply."
RFE/RL also obtained draft revisions to an amendment to the European Council's regulations regarding restrictive measures put in place due to Russia's war against Ukraine. That document, which still must be agreed upon, specified that import prohibitions should not apply for "several member states" that are dependent on Russian crude oil transported by pipeline, but that those states should take all necessary measures to obtain alternative supplies.
The revised regulations also said that Bulgaria, due to its "geographical exposure," would be granted a "special derogation from the prohibition on imports of seaborne crude oil and petroleum products" from Russia "for a limited period."
Croatia, according to the draft regulations, would receive an exemption for the purchase of Russian supplies of vacuum gas oil "under certain conditions" that were not specified.
Hungary, which gets 65 percent of its oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline running from Russia to Eastern and Central Europe, was reportedly initially open to the idea of a temporary exemption but had demanded further concessions. Specific mentions of Hungary had been removed from the draft regulations received by RFE/RL.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to address the EU summit via a video link to press efforts to intensify punitive sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.
Coming after German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on May 29 expressed concerns that EU unity was "starting to crumble," the European Union summit is expected to discuss a wide range of measures intended to show a unified front regarding the war against Ukraine.
The draft statement "resolutely condemns Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine" and urges Moscow "to immediately stop its indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to immediately and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."
It also welcomes the establishment with Kyiv of a joint team tasked with investigating war crimes carried out in Ukraine, vowing that "Russia, Belarus and all those responsible will be held to account for their actions in accordance with international law."
The draft statement also says that the European Union is prepared to grant up to 9 billion euros ($9.7 billion) to support Ukraine, and notes the need for "comprehensive support to rebuild the country for the future."
The European Union "also remains committed to continue bolstering Ukraine’s ability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty," according to the draft document, and "welcomes the adoption of the recent decision of the [European] Council to increase military support to Ukraine."
With reporting by Bloomberg
Regional Governor Says French Journalist Killed During Civilian Evacuation In Eastern Ukraine
A French journalist has been killed after an armored transporter being used to evacuate civilians in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk came under Russian shelling.
Regional Governor Serhiy Hayday said in a post on Telegram that the vehicle was going to pick up 10 people to evacuate them to safety when it came under "enemy fire."
"Shrapnel from shells pierced the armor of the car, a fatal wound to the neck was received by an accredited French journalist who was reporting on the evacuation, while a patrol policeman was saved by his helmet," Hayday said.
"We are officially stopping the evacuation," he added.
Hayday also posted a picture that he said was the journalist's press card, though it is yet to be confirmed if the man pictured on the card was the victim.
Armenian Opposition Protesters Clash With Police In Yerevan
YEREVAN -- Opposition protesters have clashed with police as they marched against the Armenian government's handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Azerbaijan.
Video published by RFE/RL showed a number of violent skirmishes between riot police and protesters after large group of demonstrators attempted to break through a police cordon near a government office in central Yerevan on May 30.
Two police officers were hospitalized and 111 protesters were detained, according to the police. Opposition leaders have said several protesters were injured, but RFE/RL was unable to independently verify the claim.
Opposition parties have been staging rallies for weeks demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, accusing him of mishandling negotiations with archrival Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Pashinian has faced heavy criticism since he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed in April to begin drafting a peace treaty to resolve the conflict and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border.
Pashinian met again with Aliyev last week for a fresh round of talks on the future treaty.
Armenia lost control over parts of the Azerbaijani breakaway region in a 2020 war that ended with a Moscow-brokered cease-fire monitored by Russian troops.
During the May 30 protest, demonstrators demanded to meet with government ministers to ask them whether they see Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.
Parliament deputy speaker and opposition party leader Ishkhan Saghatelian urged government employees to distance themselves from Pashinian so they are not seen as complicit in "ruining the country."
Saghatelian, a member of the Hayastan faction, said during the rally that demonstrators would assemble outside state institutions over the next four days in an effort to determine their position on a document adopted by the opposition on May 28.
The document declares the right of the peoples of Nagorno-Karabakh to self-determination. The peace treaty being negotiated would reportedly return parts of the region still populated by ethnic Armenians to Azerbaijani control.
In addition to the fighting in 2020, Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a bloody war over Nagorno-Karabakh in the 1990s.
Russia Floats Payment System For Eurobonds As Default Deadline Nears
Russia is looking to use a system to pay its debt obligations through one similar to what it has set up for gas payments as a deadline looms for Moscow to avoid a historic default on its Eurobond obligations amid international sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the newspaper Vedomosti on May 30 that the system would work by having creditors set up ruble and foreign-currency accounts in Russia, where the government would then make the payments and exchange them.
The system would allow Russia to bypass Western sanctions -- enacted since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February -- that restrict access its the international financial sector by using the local National Settlement Depository instead.
"As happens with paying for gas in rubles: we are credited with foreign currency, it is exchanged here for rubles on behalf of [the gas buyer], and the payment takes place," Siluanov said.
"The Eurobond settlement mechanism will operate in the same manner, only in the other direction," he added, meaning the payments would be made by the government in rubles, then exchanged and placed in a foreign-currency account within Russia, where the beneficiary could then access the money.
Holders of Russian Eurobonds are awaiting two coupon payments in dollars and euros. The payments were due last week but there is a 30-day grace period for Russia to execute the transaction, meaning the real deadline will come in late June.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on May 30 that the Kremlin approved of the plan.
It was not immediately clear whether the plan would be feasible and whether all investors would accept such a mechanism. U.S. investors are barred under the sanctions imposed by Washington from accessing the cash from Russian bond payments.
President Vladimir Putin launched the gas-payment system from April 1 to convert payments for Russian gas supplies to countries that Moscow considers "unfriendly."
Some countries, such as Bulgaria, Poland, and Finland, refused to pay for gas under the proposed scheme, after which gas supplies to these countries were halted.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ex-President Poroshenko Allowed To Leave Ukraine For Conference After Appeal To Zelenskiy
KYIV -- Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has been allowed to leave the country to attend a political party conference in the Netherlands after two previous attempts were blocked, forcing him to appeal to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for permission to make the trip.
Volodymyr Aryev, a lawmaker representing Poroshenko's European Solidarity party, said on May 30 that Poroshenko left the country to take part in a summit of the European People's Party, "the largest assembly of parties in the European Union, of which the European Solidarity is an associate member."
Poroshenko said two days before that he was barred from leaving the country and accused the government of breaking a so-called truce on party politics that has been in place since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Poroshenko was in power from 2014 to 2019, and his European Solidarity is the second-biggest party in parliament after Zelenskiy's ruling Servant of the People party.
Poroshenko was elected as the head of a pro-Western government after popular protests in 2014 ousted former pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.
Zelenskiy defeated Poroshenko in a 2019 election on a campaign to fight corruption and curb the influence of oligarchs.
In January, Poroshenko was charged with treason in a case that he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
The accusations against Poroshenko, one of Ukraine's richest men, are linked to the alleged sale of coal to help finance Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014-15, when Poroshenko was in office.
The case has caused international concern, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealing to Ukrainians in February to "stick together" as the threat of a Russian invasion loomed.
After Russia invaded, Ukraine's parliament banned several pro-Russian parties, and allowed others to still operate under a tacit deal under which all parties would put aside domestic political disagreements to unite in the face of Russia's war.
Kyrgyz TV Station Director Detention Over Report On Ukraine War Extended
BISHKEK -- A Kyrgyz court has extended the pretrial detention of the director of the Next television channel after he was arrested over the airing of a controversial report in which an interviewee alleged the existence of an agreement between Bishkek and Moscow to send troops to assist Russian armed forces in the war against Ukraine.
The television station's owner, Ravshan Jeenbekov, said on Facebook that the Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek ruled on May 29 to extend Taalai Duishembiev's detention by one month. His original detention was set to expire on June 3.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) launched a probe against the TV channel in early March, accusing it of inciting ethnic hatred.
The report in question quoted the exiled former chief of the Committee for National Security (KNB) of neighboring Kazakhstan, Alnur Musaev, as saying that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had agreed to support Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by sending troops to help Russia.
There has been no evidence of Tajik or Kyrgyz troops fighting in Ukraine since the invasion was launched on February 24.
Jeenbekov, has rejected the charge, insisting that the report was balanced, as it quoted Musaev directly while giving other people's views on the issue as well.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has rejected the report and called on local media outlets to base their reporting on the ongoing war in Ukraine solely on official government statements.
Some Russian TV Satellite Signals Cut In Central Asia Over Sanctions
Several major Russian television channels have been knocked off the air in Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan after international satellite providers cut the signals to abide by international sanctions imposed against Russia over its ongoing, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Turkmenistan's largest communications operator, Ashgabat City Telephone Network (ASTU), said over the weekend that it was working to organize a backup broadcast to restore two Russian television channels -- Zvezda, the television channel of Russia's Defense Ministry, and Rossia-1.
Other Russian television channels are available in the country. In Turkmenistan, Russian television channels are available only on cable and IP television.
In Kyrgyzstan, local TV provider Aknet said Russian television channels Zvezda, Russia-24, and Rossia Kultura had been unavailable since May 27 due to a "move by several countries to restrict the distribution of all-Russian TV channels," adding that it was working on organizing backup broadcasting for the channels.
Several countries have announced sanctions against Russia's State Television and Radio Corporation (VGTRK), saying the media holding company has played a major role in justifying Russia's war against Ukraine and pushing the Kremlin's narrative in the conflict.
Iranian Protests Continue As Death Toll From Tower Collapse Rises To 31
Iranians continue to vent their anger in southwestern Iran as the death toll in the collapse of a tower in the city of Abadan rose to 31 after the bodies of two more victims were found in the rubble.
The state news agency IRNA said on May 30 that the two bodies were found during recovery work, and that another body has been located but is yet to be pulled from the debris.
Officials have said more than 30 people remain unaccounted for in the accident.
The collapse of a large section of the 10-story Metropol building that was under construction was one of Iran's deadliest such disasters in years.
The May 23 accident has sparked a week of protests in the city as the country reels from unrest over rising food prices and other economic issues amid the harsh sanctions imposed by the United States over Iran's nuclear program.
An official sent by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on May 29 was shouted down and booed by protesters, who called the country's leadership "shameless."
The Tehran-based daily newspaper Hamshahri and the semiofficial Fars news agency said the protesters attacked the platform where state TV had set up its camera, cutting off its broadcast.
Abadan, in Iran's oil-rich Khuzestan Province, is home to Iran's Arab minority, who long have complained about being treated as second-class citizens in the country.
With reporting by AP
Ukraine's Eurovision Award Auctioned Off To Help Fund War Effort
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, winner of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, has auctioned off its trophy to help fund the country's war effort against invading Russian forces.
The band announced on May 29 that it had sold its copy of the the iconic crystal award, cut into the shape of a microphone, to a web-based Ukrainian cryptocurrency exchange.
"A special thanks to the team Whitebit, which purchased the trophy for $900,000 and are now the rightful owners," Kalush Orchestra said.
The band also raffled off front man Oleh Psyuk's signature pink Panama hat during a charity concert in Berlin on May 29, with all proceeds from the sales to be donated to support the Ukrainian military.
Serhiy Prytula, a TV presenter who organized the auction, said earlier that the plan was to use the collected funds to purchase Ukrainian-manufactured PD-2 military drones.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, but failed in its early attempts to capture the Ukrainian capital.
Fighting is now centered on Ukraine's east, where Kyiv's forces are engaged in fierce battles as they counter a Russian offensive.
The Kalush Orchestra won the 66th Eurovision earlier this month in Italy with its entry Stefania. Russia was excluded from the contest due to its unprovoked war against Ukraine.
With reporting by dpa
EU Leaders To Meet On Ukraine As Russian Forces Pound Donbas Region
Leaders of the European Union are to meet to shore up support for Kyiv as Russian forces continue their offensive in eastern Ukraine.
The two-day summit, which begins on May 30 and comes as German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has expressed fears that the bloc's unity was "starting to crumble," is expected to reiterate EU commitment to aiding Ukraine's efforts to defend itself and to continue to provide arms and finances to Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to address the summit by video conference on May 30 to press EU leaders for a new round of economic sanctions against Russia to put additional pressure on Moscow to end the unprovoked war.
On May 29, EU ambassadors failed to reach consensus on a proposal by the European Commission to exempt Russian oil imported by pipeline from sanctions. The commission had earlier proposed barring imports of all Russian crude oil in six months' time, but Hungary blocked the measure.
According to a the latest draft of the summit's conclusions, the bloc's 27 leaders will agree that the next round of sanctions will include a temporary exemption for Russian oil piped into the European Union.
The text, which has been obtained by RFE/RL and is subject to further revision, states that "the European Council agrees that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will cover crude oil, as well as petroleum products, delivered from Russian into member states, with a temporary exception for crude oil delivered by pipelines."
Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, which receive Russian oil via the 4,000-kilometer-long Druzhba pipeline, would continue to receive oil piped in from Russia for now, although those supplies would be sanctioned at some point.
The statement confirms that the EU states would agree to a broader proposal to ban the import of Russian oil delivered to the bloc by sea by the end of the year, and calls for "solidarity among member states in case of sudden interruptions of supply."
Hungary, which gets 65 percent of its oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline, was reportedly initially open to the idea of a temporary exemption but is now demanding further concessions.
The summit's draft statement "resolutely condemns Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine" and urges Russia and "to immediately stop its indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to immediately and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."
It also welcomes the establishment with Kyiv of a joint team tasked with investigating war crimes carried out in Ukraine, vowing that "Russia, Belarus, and all those responsible will be held to account for their actions in accordance with international law."
The draft statement also says that the European Union is prepared to grant up to 9 billion euros ($9.7 billion) to support Ukraine, and notes the need for "comprehensive support to rebuild the country for the future."
The European Union "also remains committed to continue bolstering Ukraine’s ability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty," according to the draft document, and "welcomes the adoption of the recent decision of the [European] Council to increase military support to Ukraine."
Russian forces have continued their offensive in southeastern Ukraine's Donbas region, focusing on Luhansk and Donetsk regions as well as the adjacent Kharkiv region to the north.
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was shelled after Zelenskiy visited on May 29 in his first trip outside Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in late February.
Russian forces increased the pressure on Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk in the Luhansk region after claiming to take the nearby city of Lyman, with Ukrainian officials saying defenders were holding out under desperate conditions in those strategic areas.
On May 30, the Luhansk regional governor, Serhiy Hayday, said that Russian troops were moving into Syevyerodonetsk amid "very fierce" fighting. Hayday said 1 million people had been left without gas and water, and that efforts to evacuate civilians were under way.
In a televised speech on May 29, Zelenskiy said that "some 90 percent of the buildings are damaged" in Syevyerodonetsk, adding that "more than two-thirds of the city's housing has been completely destroyed."
"Capturing Syevyerodonetsk is a fundamental task for the occupiers," he said of the Russian forces. "We do all we can to hold off this advance."
Zelenskiy's comments came after he earlier in the day paid a surprise visit to the northeastern city of Kharkiv, visiting with soldiers on front-line positions and with Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, regional administrator Oleh Synyehubov, and members of the military command.
"You risk your lives for us all and for our country," Zelenskiy's office quoted the president as telling troops fighting there.
The presidential office posted a video on the Telegram messaging app of Zelenskiy in a bulletproof vest as he toured areas devastated by Russian shelling in and around the city over recent weeks.
Reuters reported that hours after Zelenskiy's visit, several blasts were heard in the city and that a large plume of smoke was visible northeast of the central area.
The State Emergency Service said Russian shelling had caused fires around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. Russia has kept up a bombardment of Kharkiv after Ukrainian fighters pushed its forces back from positions near the city several weeks ago.
Russian forces have turned their efforts to the Donbas region after stiff resistance prevented them from taking Kyiv at the beginning of the invasion.
In comments to French television, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on May 29 said what he called the "liberation" of Ukraine's Donbas region was an "unconditional priority" for Moscow. Other Ukrainian territories should decide their own future, he said.
With reporting from AP, AFP, Reuters, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Zelenskiy Fires Kharkiv Security Chief, Accusing Him Of Not Working On City’s Defense
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he has fired Kharkiv's top security services officer for not working hard enough on the city's defense since the beginning of Russia's February 24 invasion.
"I came, understood, and fired the head of the Security Service of Ukraine of the [Kharkiv] region for the fact that he did not work on the defense of the city from the first days of the full-scale war, but thought only about himself," Zelenskiy said in his daily address to the nation on May 29.
"On which motives? The law enforcement officers will figure it out," he added without providing details and without divulging the name of the fired security chief.
He said that local officials "have 100 percent cooperation: the army, the police, the mayor of Kharkiv, the regional state administration. All work for victory and do it very effectively."
"Unfortunately, this cannot be said about the local leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine," he said. The security service is also known as the SBU.
Zelenskiy made the announcement hours after visiting the northeastern Ukrainian city that has been under threat of Russian invasion since the early days of the conflict.
Russia has kept up a bombardment of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, after Ukrainian fighters pushed its forces back from positions near the city several weeks ago.
EU Fails To Reach Accord On Russian Oil Embargo As Summit Nears
European Union negotiators failed to reach a deal on an embargo of Russian oil but will continue attempts to reach an accord before the beginning of an EU summit starting on May 30, an EU official said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to address the summit through a video link to press efforts to intensify sanctions against Moscow to punish it for its invasion of his country.
EU countries are discussing a proposal in which member nations would accept a ban on Russian oil delivered to the EU by sea by the end of the year.
Exemptions would be given to countries -- Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic -- receiving oil via the 4,000-kilometer long Russian Druzhba pipeline.
Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the talks, reported that Hungary was so far refusing to back the compromise.
The report said Budapest had previously suggested it would give its support based on the exemption to pipeline deliveries. But it said Budapest was now demanding further concessions.
Hungary, led by right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is dependent for 65 percent of its oil needs on crude supplied through the Druzhba pipeline, which runs from Russia to Eastern and Central Europe.
In 2021, Russia shipped some 720,000 barrels a day of crude oil to European refineries through its main pipeline to the region, compared with 1.57 million barrels a day through seaborne delivery from its Baltic, Black Sea, and Arctic ports.
The bulk of the pipeline deliveries go to Germany and Poland, but those countries have indicated they will attempt to reduce their reliance on Russian supplies regardless of any actions by the EU.
Russia last year received some $86 billion from its total oil exports.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on May 29 expressed concerns that EU unity was "starting to crumble" as the bloc prepares to meet discuss an oil embargo and further efforts to cut reliance on Russian energy.
EU leaders will meet on May 30-31 to discuss possible new sanctions against Moscow, including an oil embargo, to punish it for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"After Russia's attack on Ukraine, we saw what can happen when Europe stands united. With a view to the summit tomorrow, let's hope it continues like this. But it is already starting to crumble and crumble again," Habeck told a news conference.
With reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg
Czech Republic, Poland Set New Rounds Of Military Aid To Ukraine
The Czech Republic and Poland are sending additional weaponry to Ukraine as it struggles against a renewed Russian offensive in the eastern parts of the country, government officials and local media report.
Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova told public broadcaster CT on May 29 that Prague intends to soon send Kyiv armaments worth $26 million to $30 million.
"It's crucial that the aid is steady," she said, adding that the country has sent more than $150 million in military aid supplies since the start of Russia's invasion on February 24.
Cernochova did not provide details on the type or extent of the military aid for security reasons but said heavy weaponry would be included.
Czech media have reported that T-72 tanks, BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, Dana howitzers, and potentially Soviet-made combat helicopters would be among the supplies provided.
Meanwhile, Poland is giving Ukraine 18 AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers, Polish public radio reported on May 29.
The AHS Krab has a maximum firing range of 40 kilometers.
Polish public radio also reported that Poland has trained some 100 Ukrainian artillerymen to operate the howitzers.
Many Western nations, led by the United States and Britain, have given military assistance to Kyiv as it battles the full-scale invasion by Russian forces, who have launched a new offensive in the eastern part of Ukraine.
Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters
Vucic Says Serbia Secures Gas Deal With Russia Following Phone Talks With Putin
BELGRADE -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says his country has reached an “extremely favorable” deal with Russia for supplies of natural gas following a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Vucic said on May 29 that the three-year agreement will provide Serbia with natural gas at the “most favorable price in Europe.”
“We will sign a three-year contract, and tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will discuss the quantities of gas,” Vucic said.
“Serbia needs larger quantities of gas, but if I may say so, we will have a safe winter, and further talks will determine how much gas will cost us," he said, adding that the exact price would be determined based on supply and demand.
The price of gas that Serbia will receive from Russian energy giant Gazprom is three times lower than what other European nations pay. In winter that price would be 10 to 12 times lower, officials said.
Gazprom, directly or through its subsidiaries, is the majority owner of substantial energy assets in Serbia.
The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin told Vucic that an "acceptable solution" would be found for the price of Russian gas for Serbia.
While most of Europe has imposed sanctions on Moscow for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Belgrade has rejected such moves to punish its traditional ally, and Vucic has declined to join the widespread global condemnation of Russia’s actions.
Serbia depends on Russia almost entirely for its energy supplies. Vucic has said that imposing sanctions against Moscow would be disastrous for Serbia.
Vucic has attempted to straddle a fine line between his hopes of moving the country into the European Union while remaining on solid footing with the Kremlin.
In his May 29 talks with Putin, the Serbian president said he discussed the situation in Ukraine and reiterated Belgrade’s position that it is interested in peace as soon as possible.
Erdogan Repeats Opposition To Finland And Sweden Joining NATO
Turkey’s president has told journalists he still intends to block Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan said meetings this week with Finnish and Swedish delegations had not been “at the expected level,” noting there had been no steps taken to alleviate Turkey’s security concerns.
“As long as Tayyip Erdogan is at the head of the Republic of Turkey, we cannot say ‘yes’ to countries that support terror joining NATO,” he told journalists on his plane following a visit to Azerbaijan on May 28, according to the daily Hurriyet newspaper.
Turkey challenged the bids from Sweden and Finland on the grounds that they harbor people linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and others it deems terrorists, and because they halted arms exports to Ankara in 2019.
"They are not honest or sincere. We cannot repeat the mistake made in the past regarding countries that embrace and feed such terrorists in NATO, which is a security organization," he said.
Sweden and Finland have said they condemn terrorism and welcomed the possibility of coordinating with Ankara.
All NATO members must approve the two Nordic nations' historic bid to join the alliance, propelled by alarm at Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Turkey, which commands the second-largest army in the alliance, has said it won't allow their accession unless steps are taken, including a lifting of restrictions on weapons sales to Turkey.
Erdogan added he would be speaking by phone with Russian and Ukrainian leaders on May 30.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Russian Patriarch Kirill Says He Understands Ukrainian Branch's Decision To Break
Russian Patriarch Kirill has said he understands a decision by the Russian Orthodox Church's branch in Ukraine to cut ties amid Moscow's invasion of its eastern neighbor.
"We fully understand how the Ukrainian Orthodox Church is suffering today," the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said at Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior on May 29.
He added that the "spirits of malice" wanted to divide the Orthodox people of Russia and Ukraine but they would not succeed.
In 2019, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine was officially recognized by Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, the spiritual head of Orthodox Christianity's 300 million-strong worldwide community.
It heralded a historic break with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, ending more than three centuries of Russian spiritual and temporal control of the dominant faith in Ukraine.
However, many parishes, especially in Ukraine's east, elected to remain loyal under the umbrella of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Moscow Patriarchate.
Following a meeting of its leadership the church announced that it would declare its full independence from Russia.
"The council has approved the corresponding additions and changes to the Statute on the Management of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, indicating the full autonomy and independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church," it said in a statement late on May 27.
Ahead of the decision, more than 400 parishes had left the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Moscow Patriarchate in the aftermath of the invasion.
A 2020 survey by the Kyiv-based Razumkov Center found that 34 percent of Ukrainians identified as members of the main Orthodox Church of Ukraine, while 14 percent were members of Ukraine’s Moscow Patriarchate Church.
The statement also condemned Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the support of Patriarch Kirill as head of Russia's church.
Kirill, 75, sees the invasion as a bulwark against a decadent West. At the same time, he has insisted that “Russia has never attacked anyone.”
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russian Forces Pound Eastern Ukraine As Zelenskiy Visits Kharkiv Front Lines
Russian forces continued their offensive in eastern Ukraine, closing in on strategic towns and cities and shelling Kharkiv after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the northeastern city in his first trip outside Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.
Russian forces increased the pressure on Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine after claiming to take the nearby city of Lyman, with Ukrainian officials saying defenders were holding out under desperate conditions in those strategic areas.
Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Hayday said the situation in Lysychansk had become significantly worse in recent hours and that “there are fatalities and wounded people.”
In Syevyerodonetsk, the Ukrainian General Staff said Russian forces had carried out an assault operation while Hayday said street-by-street fighting was raging in the city situated hear the banks of the Donets River.
Zelenskiy on May 29 paid a surprise visit to the northeastern city of Kharkiv, venturing out of the capital, Kyiv, for the first time since Russia’s unprovoked invasion began on February 24.
He visited with soldiers on frontline positions and held a session with local officials, including Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, regional administrator Oleh Synyehubov, and members of the military command.
"You risk your lives for us all and for our country," Zelenskiy’s office quoted the president as telling troops fighting there.
The presidential office posted a video on the Telegram messaging app of Zelenskiy in a bullet-proof vest as he toured areas devastated by Russian shelling in and around the city over recent weeks.
Reuters reported that hours after Zelenskiy’s visit, several blasts were heard in the city and that a large plume of smoke was visible northeast of the central area.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said Russian shelling had caused fires around Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city. Russia has kept up a bombardment of Kharkiv after Ukrainian fighters pushed its forces back from positions near the city several weeks ago.
Russian forces have turned their efforts to the eastern part of Ukraine -- specifically the Donbas region -- after stiff resistance prevented them from taking Kyiv at the beginning of the invasion.
In comments to French television, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on May 29 said what he called the liberation of Ukraine's Donbas region was an unconditional priority for Moscow. Other Ukrainian territories should decide their own future, he said.
The Ukrainian president’s office said Synyehubov told Zelenskiy that Ukrainian forces had made some progress in their counterattack against Russia’s latest offensive.
"But we are not yet able to fully inspect some of the liberated settlements, as shelling continues, or to conduct full-fledged demining and begin rebuilding critical infrastructure,” Synyehubov was quoted as saying.
He added that Russian forces had damaged 2,229 high-rise buildings, of which 225 were completely ruined, in the Kharkiv region. He said the northern and eastern districts of Kharkiv had suffered the most damage, with more than 30 percent of the housing stock destroyed.
The damage figures -- as is common from both sides in the conflict -- could not immediately be verified.
Earlier, in his late-night video address on May 28, Zelenskiy expressed hope that allies will provide needed weapons as Ukrainian forces try to halt advancing invading Russian forces in the east.
Zelenskiy said that he expected good news on weapons deliveries this week, without giving details.
Zelenskiy said the military situation in the Donbas region was complicated, adding that defenses were holding up in a number of places, including Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk, the last major areas under Ukrainian control in the Luhansk region.
"It's indescribably difficult there. And I am grateful to all those who withstood this onslaught," he said.
Russian invading forces are reported to have made gains in recent days in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas, comprising the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
Fighting for control of Syevyerodonetsk continues with Russian forces conducting assault operations on May 28, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on May 29.
"With the use of artillery, Russian forces carried out assault operations in the area of the city of Syevyerodonetsk," the General Staff said in a statement on its Facebook page.
Hayday, the governor of Luhansk, said Russian forces had dug in at the Myr hotel in northern Syevyerodonetsk.
He said the bulk of Russian forces were unable to advance into the city center and were taking casualties, but he also said Ukrainian troops were not currently able to "push them out of the hotel."
Zelenskiy vowed to maintain Ukrainian resistance in the important city.
"Some 90 percent of buildings are damaged. More than two-thirds of the city's housing stock has been completely destroyed. There is no telecommunication. There is constant shelling," Zelenskiy said.
"Capturing Syevyerodonetsk is a fundamental task for the occupiers...We are doing all we can to hold this advance," he added.
Russian artillery was also pounding the Lysychansk-Bakhmut road, which Russia must take to close a pincer movement and encircle Ukrainian forces, and police said there was significant destruction in Lysychansk.
Ukrainian officials said on May 29 that Russian forces had been pushed back from Bakhmut, although battlefield details could not immediately be verified.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence report on May 28 that if Russia succeeded in taking over those areas, the Kremlin would likely view it as a substantive political achievement, which it could use to justify its invasion to the Russian people.
In his late-night address, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was approaching the point where it would outnumber the Russians both technologically and in terms of its ability to strike.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Ukraine has started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the United States.
"The coastal defense of our country will not only be strengthened by Harpoon missiles -- they will be used by trained Ukrainian teams," Reznikov wrote on his Facebook page on May 28.
He said Harpoon shore-to-ship missiles would be operated alongside Ukrainian Neptune missiles in the defense of the country's coast including the southern port of Odesa.
Last month, the Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, sank after what Ukraine says was an anti-ship missile attack. Moscow says a fire sparked an ammunition blast.
With reporting from AP, AFP, Reuters, and TF1
Beleaguered Sri Lanka In Talks For More Russian Oil, Coal, Fuel
The politically and financially hobbled South Asian island nation of Sri Lanka has taken delivery of nearly $73 million in Russian oil to help restart Sri Lanka's only oil refinery and is pushing for closer power and energy ties, according to its energy minister.
The 90,000-ton shipment of Russian oil had been docked at a port in the capital, Colombo, for weeks as Sri Lanka tried to come up with the payment.
Sri Lankan Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said the government was already in talks with Moscow on possible direct shipments of crude oil, coal, diesel, and gasoline.
"I have made an official request to the Russian ambassador for direct supplies of Russian oil," Wijesekera said.
The negotiations come despite Western sanctions against Russian financial institutions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and potential diplomatic fallout for Colombo from such a supply deal.
Colombo has already been forced to default on some of its external debt amid turmoil and protests over the Rajapaksas' longtime hold on power and the government's mismanagement of the economy.
The crisis forced the closure in March of Sri Lanka's state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation refinery.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Presidential Aide Downplays Peace Talks With A Russia That 'Always Lies'
Mykhaylo Podolyak, an aide to Ukraine's president and envoy to previous peace talks in the ongoing three-month-long war with Russia, has blasted Moscow's credibility in the context of any potential deal.
Podolyak said via social media on May 28 that Moscow is lying when it accuses Kyiv of refusal to negotiate but said blunt force is the only way to thwart the Russian invasion.
He accused Moscow of hypocrisy and said in a tweet that until Russian troops withdraw, "negotiations are being conducted by a separate 'delegation' on the front line."
"Any agreement with Russia isn't worth a broken penny," Podolyak wrote on Telegram. "Is it possible to negotiate with a country that always lies cynically and propagandistically?"
He accuses Russia and its officials of barbarity and says, "A barbarian can only be stopped by force."
It has been nearly two months since the last publicly known, face-to-face peace talks after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on May 27 that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin were necessary to safeguard Ukraine's sovereignty and existence and to get "our lives back."
In an address to an Indonesian think tank, Zelenskiy said, "There are things to discuss with the Russian leader. I'm not telling you that our people are eager to talk to him, but we have to face the reality of what we are living through."
But he said Moscow did not appear ready for serious peace talks.
In a telephone call on May 28, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Putin to engage in "serious direct negotiations" with Zelenskiy "and [find] a diplomatic solution to the conflict."
Based on reporting by Reuters
Iranian Ebrahimi Wins Cannes Best Actress Prize For Holy Spider Role
Iranian Zar Amir Ebrahimi has won the Best Actress award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for her role as a journalist helping to catch a serial killer in the thriller Holy Spider.
Ebrahimi is an actor and assistant director as well as a photographer of socially relevant issues, and is believed to reside in France.
"I have come a long way to be on this stage tonight," she told the audience at the final award ceremonies in Cannes.
"It was not an easy story. It was humiliation, it was solitude but there was cinema, it was darkness but there was cinema. Now I'm standing in front of you on a night of joy," Ebrahimi said.
She was previously best known for her role in one of Iranian TV's longest-running drama series, Nargess.
Ebrahimi won the best lead actress in an international film award in Nice four years ago for her role in the film Bride Price vs. Democracy.
Holy Spider is based on a real-life case in which a family man killed women in a religiously motivated effort to rid the city of Mashhad of prostitutes in the 2000s. He became known as the Spider Killer.
It was directed by Danish-Iranian Ali Abbasi.
Based on reporting by AFP
Russia Announces Hypersonic Zircon Missile Test
Russia announced on May 28 that its navy had conducted a further test of one of several hypersonic missiles in development against the backdrop of Moscow's war in Ukraine and the resulting international isolation.
The Defense Ministry said that a Zircon cruise missile was launched from the Admiral Gorshkov, a Russian North Sea frigate, in the Barents Sea, at a target in the White Sea about 1,000 kilometers away.
Russian officials have claimed the sea-based Zircon can evade all existing anti-missile systems, although such a claim is impossible to confirm.
President Vladimir Putin has suggested such missiles' deployment on Russian frigates, cruisers, or submarines on the high seas could enable strikes on "decision-making centers" within minutes.
Russia has announced previous tests of the Zircon, whose hypersonic speeds are purported to reach nine times the rate of sound.
Russia's military has taken a pounding since its troops rolled across its and Belarus's borders into Ukraine on February 24 into staunch resistance from professional and volunteer Ukrainian fighters supported by Western weapons and reportedly intelligence.
Last month, Russian officials test-launched a new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat.
Based on reporting by The Washington Post, Reuters, and AP
'Final' Agreement Makes Abramovich Sale Of Chelsea Soccer Club Highest Ever
English Premier League club Chelsea said on May 28 that a "final and definitive agreement" concluded overnight should clear the way for the sports world's highest-ever team sale amid sanctions on Chelsea's billionaire Russian owner.
AP reported a $3.2 billion sale price for oligarch Roman Abramovich's stake in Chelsea in a deal the club said would be formalized on May 30.
"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the Club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium," the team said in a statement. "It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday."
The purchaser is a consortium fronted by Boehly, a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.
The sale is a response to unprecedented Western sanctions against Abramovich and other Russian elite and Moscow interests that have followed President Vladimir Putin's launch of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine three months ago.
Abramovich is a former Chukotka governor who has parlayed his acumen and contacts into one of Russia's biggest fortunes, estimated by Forbes at around $14.5 billion just a few years ago.
His purchase of Chelsea in 2003 was among the first of a wave of Russians' deals to acquire major stakes in Western sports teams.
"It has been nearly three months since I announced my intention to sell Chelsea FC," Abramovich acknowledged in a farewell message hinting at the sanctions put in place after Russia's invasion began on February 24.
Abramovich has suggested the proceeds from the Chelsea sale should go to a charity to support victims of the Russian war on Ukraine, but the British government was reportedly demanding assurances that the money would not go to Abramovich or his relatives.
With reporting by AP and si.com
UN Rights Commissioner Concludes China Trip Saying She Urged Beijing 'Rethink' On Uyghurs, Others
The UN's human rights commissioner said at the end of a six-day visit to China on May 28 that she had urged Beijing to rethink policies that may impact negatively on human rights including Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China, but her cautious language highlighted controversy around the visit.
U.S. officials and international rights groups had expressed concerned that the images of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet standing alongside Chinese officials would undermine criticism of policies including the forced internment of more than 1 million Uyghurs in the western province of Xinjiang.
Bachelet's office last year accused Chinese authorities of unlawfully arresting and mistreating Uyghurs in Xinjiang and using them for forced labor.
"I have raised questions and concerns about the application of counterterrorism and deradicalization measures under broad application, particularly the impact on the rights of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities," Bachelet told an online press briefing on May 28.
She stressed that her intention during the trip was not to investigate the allegations of widespread abuse, although it did include a visit to Xinjiang.
“It provides an opportunity for me to better understand the situation in China, but also for the authorities in China to better understand our concerns and to potentially rethink policies that we believe may impact negatively on human rights,” Bachelet said.
The secretary-general of human rights group Amnesty International, Agnes Callamard, challenged the idea that the first trip to China by a UN high commissioner for human rights in 17 years helped encourage the release of arbitrary detainees and an end to systematic attacks on ethnic minorities.
“The high commissioner’s visit has been characterized by photo opportunities with senior government officials and manipulation of her statements by Chinese state media, leaving an impression that she has walked straight into a highly predictable propaganda exercise for the Chinese government," Callamard said in a press release.
The United Nations has said an estimated 1 million ethnic Uyghurs and other mostly Turkic-speaking Muslim indigenous people of Xinjiang, including Kazakhs, were being held in what it described as counterextremism centers in Xinjiang.
Beijing denies abuses, saying it is reeducating Uyghurs to prevent radical Islam and terrorism.
Successive U.S. administrations have described Beijing's actions in Xinjiang as genocide.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said it was "a mistake [for Bachelet] to agree to a visit under the circumstances."
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
