Belarusian Journalist, Wife Go On Trial Over 2020 Anti-Lukashenka Rallies
MINSK -- Noted Belarusian journalist and photographer Zmitser Bayarovich and his wife, Valeria, have gone on trial for taking part in mass rallies against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that handed victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Judge Yulia Inchyna of Minsk's Lenin district court started the trial on July 19.
Bayarovich and his wife were arrested in March near their apartment building. Human rights groups in Belarus have recognized the couple as political prisoners.
Zmitser Bayarovich worked at the STV state television channel, but resigned in 2020 to protest Lukashenka's brutal dispersal of peaceful demonstrators.
Also on July 19, another judge for the Lenin district court in the Belarusian capital, Maryna Klimchuk, started the trial of a former leading member of the Hurma rock group, Mikita Naydzyonau, who also took part in anti-Lukashenka rallies in August 2020.
Naydzyonau was arrested in late March and charged with taking part in group actions that grossly violate public order. He was also recognized as a political prisoner by Belarusian human right groups.
Many journalists, rights activists, and representatives of democratic institutions have been jailed in Belarus since an August 2020 presidential election that opposition politicians, ordinary Belarusians, and Western governments said were rigged.
Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Russian Court Sentences Ukrainian Man To 12 Years In Prison On Terrorism Charge
A military court in Moscow on July 19 sentenced a Ukrainian national, Oleksandr Tsylyk, to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty of plotting a terrorist act. The court ruled that Tsylyk will serve the first three years in a cell and the rest of the punishment in a penal colony. The court also ordered Tsylyk to pay a fine of 500,000 rubles ($5,500). The court said Tsylyk, who was arrested in December 2021 after he came to Russia from Ukraine, had pleaded partially guilty and cooperated with investigators. There is no way to independently verify these assertions. To read the original story by Current Time. click here.
South Africa Says Putin Won't Attend BRICS Summit 'By Mutual Agreement'
South Africa has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has an outstanding arrest warrant issued in his name by the UN's International Criminal Court (ICC), will not travel to a BRICS summit to be held in Johannesburg next month.
"By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the Summit, but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov," the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement on July 19.
The leaders of Brazil, India, China, and South Africa will attend the summit of the bloc of developing economies, the presidency said.
The ICC in March issued the arrest warrant accusing the Russian leader -- along with his children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova -- of being responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia during the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an act that amounts to a war crime under international legislation.
Russia is not a member of the ICC, but South Africa is, and Putin's presence on its territory would oblige South African authorities to arrest him.
Russia said at the time that the warrant was "outrageous" and legally void, though Putin has not traveled outside Russia since. By contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has traveled to Asia, the Middle East, and extensively through Europe in the past two months as he looks to increase military pledges from countries to help Ukraine battle invading Russian forces.
The Ukrainian government says it has identified almost 19,500 children who have been deported or separated from their parents or guardians since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.
The South African presidency's statement came a day after it emerged that Ramaphosa said on July 18 that arresting Putin would amount to a “declaration of war” by his country.
“I must highlight, for the sake of transparency, that South Africa has obvious problems with executing a request to arrest and surrender President Putin," Ramaphosa said in a statement to a court in the capital, Pretoria, where he had been summoned by the country's main opposition party, which wanted the court to oblige Ramaphosa to arrest Putin in case he showed up in person.
“Russia has made it clear that arresting its sitting president would be a declaration of war,” Ramaphosa said.
The Kremlin has not yet confirmed that Putin will skip the event, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied on July 19 that Moscow had directly threatened South Africa with war, but issued an intimidating statement nevertheless.
"In this world, it's absolutely clear to everyone what an attempt to encroach the Russian leader means. Therefore, there's no need to explain anything to anyone here," Peskov said.
Ramaphosa last month led six African leaders on a mission to Kiyv and Moscow aimed at brokering a peace deal. Many impoverished African nations depend on Ukrainian and Russian grain and other agricultural imports to feed their growing populations.
none
Russian State Museum Cancels Art Exhibition Citing 'Pornography Propaganda'
Russia's State Museum in St. Petersburg has canceled an exhibition of works by artists from the Timur Novikov New Academy, citing "pornography propaganda," which it says was prevalent in some of the paintings. The announcement came on July 19, one day before the exhibition was to open. Oleg Maslov, an arts teacher at the academy, said the decision to cancel the exhibition was made by the museum’s director, Anna Manilova. She took over the museum in April after serving as a deputy governor of St. Petersburg for culture issues. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia's Daghestan To Rename Stadium Following Isinbayeva Statement
The head of Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan, Sergei Melikov, said on July 18 that a sports stadium in the regional capital, Makhachkala, named after two-time Olympic pole-vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva must be renamed after the Spain-based athlete publicly stated that she is "a person of the world." Once an active Kremlin supporter, Isinbayeva said on July 17 that she will resume her work at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in September "as the IOC has no doubts about me and I don't fall under any sanctions." Although Isinbayeva was placed on a Ukrainian sanctions list in February, the IOC has cleared her of having links to Russia's military or its invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Date Set For Trial Of Noted Uzbek Blogger
Uzbekistan's Supreme Court said Abduqodir Mominov, an Uzbek investigative blogger known for his criticism of the government, will go on trial on July 25 on charges of extortion, bribery, violating privacy, and violating regulations for trade and providing services. Mominov was arrested in February. His mother said at the time that her son's situation was linked to his professional activities. Mominov's arrest came two weeks after police detained several journalists from the Human.uz website, and the press secretary of the Employment Ministry, Mavjuda Mirzaeva, on unspecified charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
China Prepares For Naval Drills With Russia In Sign Of Continuing Support Amid Ukraine Conflict
China said July 19 that it has dispatched navy ships in preparation for joint exercises with Russia’s sea forces, in a sign of Beijing’s continuing support for Moscow’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine. China claims to be neutral in the conflict, but has accused the United States and its allies of provoking Russia and has maintained robust economic, diplomatic, and trade ties with Moscow. The exercise involves more than 10 ships and 30-plus aircraft, according to China’s Xinhua News Agency. The exercises are believed to be set for parts of the Sea of Japan in coming days. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.K. Spy Chief Tells Russians: Join Us As Agents To End War
The head of Britain's MI6 foreign spy service said the Wagner group's mutiny attempt in June showed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was under pressure, adding he was optimistic about Ukraine's counteroffensive. Richard Moore, the chief of the U.K.'s Secret Intelligence Service, also said in a speech in Prague on July 19 that Russians appalled by the war in Ukraine should "join hands" with his intelligence service and bring the bloodshed to an end. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Rights Watchdog Says Russian Missile Attack On Lviv Possible War Crime
Human Rights Watch (HRW) says a Russian cruise missile strike on Lviv in western Ukraine on July 6, which killed 10 civilians in a residential apartment complex, should be investigated as a possible war crime. The rights group said in a statement on July 19 that "Russian forces used cruise missiles in their July 6 attack on Lviv and unlawfully struck a large apartment complex filled with sleeping civilians in violation of the laws of war.” HRW said bombardments that treat a number of clearly separated and distinct military targets in an area containing civilians and civilian buildings as a single military objective are also "indiscriminate attacks."
none
U.S. Envoy Optimistic About Progress On Normalization Between Kosovo And Serbia
WASHINGTON -- U.S. envoy for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar says he anticipates major progress within the next year on the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia.
The top U.S. State Department negotiator for the Western Balkans testified on July 18 before a subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, covering a range of topics from efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region to potential additional consequences for Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, who Escobar said remains focused on dismantling the Dayton peace agreement and the constitution of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Escobar pledged to continue to call out and hold accountable anyone who undermines the Dayton agreement, which ended the country's 1992-95 civil war or “threatens the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multiethnic character of the country.”
He reassured lawmakers that the State Department is “just at the very beginning of showing what the consequences are going to be” for Dodik, who has long been a thorn in the side of negotiators for pursuing increasingly nationalist and secessionist policies while seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia.
Dodik has been designated for sanctions by the U.S. and Britain, and earlier this month three leading European parliamentarians called on the European Union to “finally” impose sanctions on him.
The call came after the Republika Srpska assembly voted to suspend recognition of any decisions by Bosnia's multiethnic Constitutional Court and decided against publishing the decisions of the internationally appointed high representative of the Balkan nation, Christian Schmidt.
Escobar said his office remains firm in its support of Schmidt, who responded by canceling several rulings that defy the Dayton peace accords.
Escobar also hailed the European Union-facilitated Ohrid agreement as the foundation of progress for the region, stating that “good faith” movement on the agreement would not only de-escalate ethnic tensions, but also open the door for greater recognition of Kosovo worldwide.
The Ohrid agreement, signed in March by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, facilitated a deal which, among other things, requires Serbia to recognize Kosovo’s national symbols and documents. In turn, the agreement requires Kosovo to implement the highly contested Association of Serbian Municipalities (ASM).
While Escobar assured lawmakers that the agreement “creates real possibilities for both countries to move closer to the European Union and create a peaceful and sustainable relationship,” he said “to date, we’ve seen neither party move forward” on the agreement.
The last 60 days, Escobar said, have been instead focused on de-escalation after clashes between international peacekeepers and ethnic Serbians following controversial mayoral elections.
Escobar called for “political courage on both sides,” saying that what he hears from almost all that do not recognize Kosovo is that they are waiting to see goodwill from Kosovo on the ASM.
The committee also grilled Escobar on current U.S. action against Dodik, though the envoy defended current sanctions against him as effective, and additionally hinted at future consequences for the Republika Srpska president.
Escobar said that, in private conversations, Republika Srpska is constantly asking for the removal of current sanctions, but he added that the United States is talking with the International Monetary Fund about withholding funds for the entity.
U.S. lawmakers expressed significant concern during the hearing about Moscow and Beijing's influence in the region, and Escobar agreed that combating Russian and Chinese influence was a high priority for the U.S.
Escobar said the integration of Bosnia into the European Union and NATO is essential for reducing the "harmful influence” of actors such as Russia and China.
Answering a question on how China is trying to influence the countries of the Western Balkans through the Belt and Road initiative, Escobar replied that it is doing so through apparently favorable, but nontransparent, loans and investments.
He pointed out that Russia is still the exclusive supplier of natural gas to some countries in the Western Balkans and is a serious threat to regional security.
“The Kremlin spreads misinformation, often in the Serbian language," and seeks to create divisions, mistrust and interethnic tensions, he said.
none
U.S. Adds Firms In Hungary, North Macedonia To Entity List For Malicious Cyberactivities
The U.S. government has added four commercial spyware operations to the Entity List, severely restricting them from doing business with U.S. firms. The department added Cytrox, a Hungary-based surveillance company, the Greece-based Intellexa, and two related entities in Ireland and North Macedonia. The move is “aimed at improving citizens’ digital security, combating cyber threats, and mitigating unlawful surveillance,” the Commerce Department said. The companies have been accused of supplying spyware that was discovered on the phones of members of the political opposition in various countries.
Zelenskiy Accuses Russia Of 'Deliberate' Attacks On Odesa Grain Facilities
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of launching a "deliberate" attack overnight on grain infrastructure at the Black Sea port of Odesa, while a blast and fire at a Russian ammunition depot in annexed Crimea early on July 19 prompted a mass evacuation and the closure of a highway.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The overnight attack on the Odesa area was the "most massive" since the beginning of the war, the region's military administration told RFE/RL. Another official said it was "a hellish night."
Russia's Defense Ministry said strikes on Odesa were retaliation against facilities where it claimed Ukraine was building seaborne drones of the type that Moscow says damaged a bridge in the annexed region of Crimea.
But Zelenskiy said on his Telegram channel that the Russian strikes had "deliberately" targeted sites in the Odesa region that are used to export grain just hours after Russia refused to extend a UN-sponsored deal that had allowed shipments of Ukrainian grain abroad.
"Russian terrorists deliberately targeted the grain deal infrastructure, and every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine, but to everyone in the world who wants a normal and safe life," Zelensky said.
Ukraine's air defense said it shot down 23 Iranian-made drones and 14 cruise missiles launched by Russia that mostly targeted Odesa and its surroundings.
Russia used Iranian-made drones and cruise missiles, most of which were shot down by the Ukrainian air defenses, the military administration reported, adding that one civilian worker was wounded. An industrial facility as well as tobacco and fireworks warehouses were hit, it said.
The attack on Odesa was the second one in as many days after Russia vowed "revenge" following an explosion on the bridge linking annexed Crimea with Russia that Moscow had blamed on Ukraine.
The attack on the bridge killed two people and wounded one teenage girl while road traffic was temporarily restricted.
Russia has blamed Ukraine for what it said was "a terrorist attack," and President Vladimir Putin vowed retaliation.
Kyiv was also targeted by Russian drones overnight, Serhiy Popko, the head of the capital's military administration reported early on July 19, adding that Ukrainian air defenses destroyed all incoming drones and there were no immediate reports of victims or damage.
Russia "again attacked the capital with [Iranian-made] Shaheds. To no avail," Popko wrote on Telegram.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed media reports about explosions in the capital and said they were the result of the city's air-defense activity.
Air raid alerts sounded in the central, eastern, and southern regions of Ukraine early on July 19. The western regions of Rivne and Khmelnytskiy were also placed under air raid alerts early in the morning.
In Crimea, Moscow-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov said the fire near a military training ground had prompted the evacuation of some 2,000 people and partially closed the nearby Tavrida Highway.
Aksyonov did not give details about the cause of the fire or potential victims, but Telegram channels linked to Russian security services and Ukrainian media reported that an ammunition depot exploded at the base after a Ukrainian overnight air attack.
Unverified videos circulating on social media show a large fire in the distance and sparks flying from the apparent detonation of ammunition.
A post on Telegram attributed to Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence (GUR), claimed that Ukraine was responsible for the attack on the Russian depot.
But the GUR military later denied that Budanov had issued the comment.
Spokesman Andriy Yusov said in an interview with broadcaster Suspilne that the comments, carried by several media outlets, "were fake."
Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops forced Russians to retreat from Orikhovo-Vasylyvka, just northwest of Bakhmut, in the eastern region of Donetsk, Andriy Kovalev, a spokesman for the military, said on July 19.
Russia captured Bakhmut in May after one of the longest and bloodiest battles since the beginning of the war in February 2022.
But since the start of their counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces have advanced on the northern and southern flanks of the city.
Fire At Military Base In Crimea Forces Evacuations, Highway Closure, Says Moscow-Installed Official
A fire that broke out on military training grounds in the Kirovske district on the annexed Crimean Peninsula has forced the evacuation of more than 2,000 people, the Moscow-installed governor of Crimea said on July 19. "It is planned to temporarily evacuate residents of four settlements -- this is more than 2,000 people," Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram. He said earlier that the nearby Tavrida Highway was partially closed. There was no reason given for the closure. Telegram channels linked to Russian security services and Ukrainian media reported that an ammunition depot was on fire at the base after a Ukrainian air attack overnight. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Women's Rights Official Says Gender Justice No Longer Needed In Policy Plan
Iran has removed gender justice from the country's latest development program, sparking an outcry among activists who say the Islamic regime continues to marginalize women's rights even as widespread unrest over their suppression rocks the country.
The vice president for women and family affairs, Ensieh Khazali, said in an interview with the Tehran-based ISNA state news agency on July 18 that “the Iranian government had deemed gender justice as already implemented and, therefore, unnecessary to be included in the upcoming program.”
The Islamic leadership's development plan, now in its seventh edition, previously mentioned protecting the "well-being of families and integrity along with women's social, political, and economic empowerment and aimed at creating a balance among the multiple roles played by women to help with their effectiveness in the family and society."
Despite the stated policy, Iran's ranking in the 2023 Global Gender Gap Report placed the country 143rd out of 146 countries.
The annual report by the World Economic Forum measures equality between men and women using a variety of indicators, from access to education and public health to participation in economic and political affairs.
Khazali disputed the ranking claiming the statistics are flawed.
But women's rights activists have pointed to it as evidence of their claims during recent nationwide protests that fundamental amendments to the country's constitution to guarantee equal rights and diversity are needed.
They have also called for the implementation of a proposed Women's Legal Bill to ensure an "accurate and concise reflection of women's struggles and demands throughout history" and in future legal regulations, such as any new constitution that may be drawn up.
Anger over the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack while witnesses and her family say it was the result of being beaten by police, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country.
The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
none
Ukraine, Russia Seek Alternatives After Collapse Of Black Sea Grain Deal
Ukraine and Russia both said they were seeking alternative ways to keep grain supplies flowing after an agreement that allowed exports to Africa, the Middle East, and Asia collapsed when Moscow refused to renew its participation in the deal as it expired on July 18.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on ways to supply "the neediest countries," the ministry in Moscow said in a statement, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy chaired a government meeting in Kyiv where the "No. 1 issue was seaborne grain exports and port security."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Neither side gave details on any options being discussed.
Moscow announced late on July 17 it was suspending its participation in the accord, which ensured the safe passing of exports totaling more than 33 million metric tons of grain from Ukrainian ports despite the war between Russia and Ukraine -- two of the world's largest producers.
The supplies helped address a global food emergency and tamp down rampant inflation that accelerated worldwide after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Russia said that while Ukrainian exports were flowing, the terms of a parallel deal to help move its grain and fertilizers were not being met.
Zelenskiy has called for the continued operation of the Black Sea grain export deal without Russia's participation, saying he has agreed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to work with "responsible states to restore food security and food supply via the Black Sea routes."
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on July 18 that attempts to continue the grain deal without Moscow’s participation will lead to risks given the grain corridor's close proximity to the war zone in Ukraine.
"Certain risks appear there without relevant security guarantees. Therefore, if anything is formalized without Russia, these risks should be addressed. We cannot say in this regard to what extent and what countries are ready to assume such risks," Peskov said.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said that in "practical terms" exiting the deal means "revoking navigation safety guarantees, reinstating temporarily dangerous area status in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, phasing out the maritime humanitarian corridor within the agreement's area, and dissolving the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who helped mediate the original agreement along with the United Nations, said officials were talking with Russia and that he hoped the deal would be extended, while UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed deep disappointment over Russia's withdrawal from the deal, which he said had been "a lifeline for global food security and a beacon of hope in a troubled world."
none
none
Arresting Putin Would be 'Declaration Of War,' South African President Says
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says arresting Russian President Vladimir Putin if he attends a BRICS summit next month in Johannesburg would amount to a declaration of war. Putin is the target of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant that Pretoria, an ICC member, would be expected to carry out. South Africa’s leading opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, has gone to court to try to force the government to ensure that Putin is handed over. Ramaphosa described the move as "irresponsible" and said Russia has made it clear that arresting Putin “would be a declaration of war."
Kazakh Police Chief Kudebaev, Imprisoned Over January 2022 Unrest, Gets Additional Sentence
The former chief of police of Kazakhstan’s southern region of Almaty, Serik Kudebaev, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in April in a case related to the deadly mass unrest that rocked the nation in January last year, has been handed an additional six-month prison term for illegal border crossing.
The Kegen district court ruled on July 18 that part of Kudebaev's new six-month prison term will be served concurrently with his original prison term, meaning his sentence will total 10 years and three months.
Kudebaev was arrested in May 2022 and later released but ordered not to leave Almaty as investigations into the case against him were under way.
Kazakh authorities issued an international arrest warrant for Kudebaev after he failed to show up at his trial in March.
Almaty regional police said then that Kudebaev might have illegally crossed the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border late that month and left Kyrgyzstan for Turkey.
In late April, the Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office said Kudebaev had been apprehended in Turkey and extradited to Kazakhstan.
Kudebaev is one of dozens of former law enforcement officials and individuals close to former President Nursultan Nazarbaev to face various charges following January 2022 antigovernment protests that were violently dispersed, leaving at least 238 people dead.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has taken a series of moves since the unrest to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of elbasy -- the leader of the nation.
In the wake of the deadly unrest last year, Toqaev stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some relatives faced criminal charges.
In mid-February, Toqaev signed a law that canceled Nazarbaev's elbasy title.
Russia Extends Military Age Eligibility By Five Years For Reservists
The Russian State Duma on July 18 adopted a bill raising the age limit for several key positions in the reserve by five years and raising the upper age limit for compulsory military service from 27 to 30. The law allows men who have completed their compulsory service without any further commitment to be mobilized up to the age of 40, 50, or 55, depending on their category. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said he plans to increase the number of combat personnel in service from 1.15 million to 1.5 million. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Hundreds Protest Possible Criminalization Of Defamation In Republika Srpska Draft Law
Hundreds of journalists and rights activists marched to the parliament in Banja Luka, the capital of Republika Srpska on July 18 to protest possible amendments to the criminal code of Bosnia-Herzegovina's majority Serb entity that they say that would criminalize defamation and stifle free speech.
The Republika Srpska Assembly has put on its July 18 legislative agenda discussing amendments that would criminalize defamation despite months of protests by domestic and international organizations as well as journalists who have called on the lawmakers to scrap the changes.
The amendments to the Criminal Code were introduced by Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, a divisive figure who is also the leader of the ruling Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD).
"This is not a political issue. This is a matter of freedom of speech for every individual in Republika Srpska," Sinisa Vukelic, the president of the Banja Luka Journalists' Club, told the protesters.
Under the amendments, making malicious or untrue statements about a person is amount to defamation and be punishable with fines.
Legislators adopted the changes in a draft amendment in March that was then subject to a two-month period to allow public debate.
Following turbulent discussions during which journalists and organizations representing civil society accused lawmakers of attempting to bring the media under control, fines for defamation were reduced in the final draft of the law from an initial maximum of 60,000 euros to between 1,000 and 3,000 euros.
The bill foresees fines for public mockery for belonging to a certain race, religion, nationality, or ethnic origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity.
Higher fines are possible in situations where defamation appears in the media, on social networks, or at a public gathering.
After the acrimonious debate, the definition of insult was changed to a misdemeanor in a revised version of the draft bill.
However, the provision referring to the "unauthorized publication of other people's files, image, and recordings" which can attract a fine or imprisonment of up to two years, remains.
Dodik, a veteran of Bosnian Serb politics, has been pursuing increasingly nationalist and secessionist policies and has been criticized for policies seen as authoritarian while seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia.
He has said the aim of the legislation is to protect the interests of Republika Srpska and its government in the face of “special warfare” involving journalists.
Russian Paratrooper Who Condemned War In Ukraine Gets Asylum In France
Russian paratrooper Pavel Filatyev, who took part in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, told Agenstvo Telegram channel on July 18 that he had obtained political asylum in France after writing a book about his experiences in the Kremlin's war against its neighbor.
After participating in Russia's attack on Ukraine in February and March 2022, Filatyev wrote a book criticizing the war. The book, titled ZOV (A Call) in Russian, is a play on the signs "Z" and "V" that mark Russian military vehicles in Ukraine and have become symbols promoted by Russian state media and officials of support for the war.
Before leaving Russia, Filatyev gave an interview to The Guardian saying that after his book was published, he changed his address several times to avoid possible arrest.
Shortly after launching the full-scale aggression against Ukraine in late February last year, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about the war.
The France-based founder of the Gulagu.net human rights group, Vladimir Osechkin, helped Filatyev escape Russia for France in August 2022.
But in March this year, he said he was unaware of the Russian's war crimes knowledge and said his organization was suspending efforts to help Russian military personnel leave the country so as not to aid possible war criminals.
According to Osechkin, Filatyev told Swedish journalist Erik de la Reguera during an interview that he had been aware that some of Ukrainian nationals captured by his unit would be later executed.
Osechkin said Filatyev had never told him and his group members about knowing of extrajudicial killings of some of the Ukrainians he and his fellow soldiers captured during the invasion of Ukraine.
Osechkin also said Filatyev did not mention that element in the book he published after Gulagu.net helped him leave Russia and move to France.
Agentstvo quoted Filatyev as saying Osechkin had misinterpreted his interview to the Swedish journalist, in which he said he was told about an alleged killing of a Ukrainian soldier captured by Russian troops but did not participate in the crime, which is mentioned in his book.
The Russian military has been accused of committing multiple war crimes in Ukrainian towns and cities. Russia denies the accusations despite abundant evidence to the contrary.
Thousands Of Iranians Sign Petition Chiding Authorities For Treatment Of Teachers
Thousands of Iranians, including active and retired teachers and cultural figures, have added their signatures to an online petition critical of the government and calling for the release of scores of educators who have been imprisoned in recent months for their support of protesters demanding more freedoms.
The campaign, initiated by cultural figures across the country, is characterized as a "civil action" and a "small yet vital step" toward liberating the more than 230 teachers and their union activists to have been detained by security agents .
It said that as of July 17, more than 13,000 signatures had been received and that several teachers union associations, including those from Tehran, Markazi, North Khorasan, Kurdistan, and Islamshahr, have voiced their support for the campaign as well.
According to the campaign's official statement, the government's engagement with educators has been marked by "violence and oppressive measures."
It criticizes prison sentences handed to protesting teachers in various provinces, and chides the government for initiating legal proceedings that have resulted in dismissals, forced retirements, and expulsions for hundreds more teachers nationwide.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures. Universities and other educational and cultural centers have been the sites for many of the protests.
The campaign initially started with 1,200 teachers penning a letter to the head of the judiciary calling for the immediate release of imprisoned teachers and trade union activists and demanded an end to the security confrontations with teachers.
When the judiciary and the presidential office reportedly declined to acknowledge the letter, the campaign was widened by taking it public.
According to activists, more than 11 teacher trade union rights leaders, including notable figures such as Esmail Abdi, Rasol Badaghi, Farzaneh Nazaranpour, and Jafar Ebrahimi, are currently serving prison sentences or under temporary arrest.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
none
Andrew Tate To Remain Under House Arrest As Romania Trafficking Case Continues
A court in Romania’s capital on July 18 ruled to extend by another 30 days the house arrest of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer who is charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The decision at the Bucharest Tribunal comes a month after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old social media star along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case. All four defendants -- who were arrested in late December near Bucharest and have denied the allegations against them -- will remain under house arrest for 30 more days. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kyrgyz Blogger, Activists Sent To Pretrial Detention After Rally Over Drinking Water
The Sokuluk district court in Kyrgyzstan's north has sent noted blogger Ertai Iskakov and two activists, Bakyt Balbaev and Baktybek Bekbolotov, to pretrial detention until September 15 over last week's rally by two villages to demand a resumption of drinking water supplies. The men were charged with hooliganism and illegally blocking a highway. The men's lawyers told RFE/RL that their clients pleaded not guilty. Isakov is a well-known blogger who raises social issues in his reports. Several villages near Bishkek, the capital, have faced drinking water shortages for days. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russia Says Crimea Bridge Partially Reopened To Traffic After Attack
Russia said on July 18 that road traffic has partially reopened on a major bridge that connects Moscow-annexed Crimea with Russia over the Kerch Strait after it had been damaged by at least one explosion the previous day.
Russia has blamed Ukraine for the incident, in which two people were killed and their daughter badly wounded, and said on July 18 that it struck facilities in Ukraine's Odesa and Mykolayiv in revenge for the attack on the bridge.
President Vladimir Putin, who has made the bridge a prestige project following the annexation of Crimea in 2014, had vowed "a response" for what Russia called a "terrorist attack."
Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attack, but Ukrainian media reported that security services had deployed two maritime drones to carry out the operation.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, who has been put in charge of the repair works, wrote on Telegram early on July 18 that "motor transport on the Crimea Bridge has been restored in reverse mode on the most outer right lane."
Khusnullin said one part of the road on the bridge was destroyed and will have to be rebuilt, but that there is no structural damage to the bridge pylons. He added the bridge will be completely repaired by November 1.
The damage caused to the bridge, the only road connecting Crimea to Russia's mainland, could have an impact on Moscow's ability to supply its troops in southern Ukraine, and highlights how Russian infrastructure remains vulnerable to drones -- small, fast, remote-controlled boats packed with explosives.
On July 17, Putin demanded proposals on ensuring security of the bridge, which already had to be repaired after an attack in October.
Earlier this month, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar appeared to acknowledge Ukraine was involved in the October attack, saying in a social media post marking the 500th day of the war that "273 days ago, [we] launched the first strike on the Crimean bridge to disrupt Russian logistics."
The second attack on the bridge also amounted to a blow to Moscow's prestige and to the annexed region's tourist industry.
Adding to the problems faced by would-be Russian tourists, bad weather early on July 18 prompted the suspension of ferry services between the occupied region and Russia.
none
Kyrgyz Presidential Administration Initiates Bill Allowing Revision Of Constitutional Court Decisions
Kyrgyzstan's presidential administration on July 17 initiated a bill that would allow the Constitutional Court to revise its decisions at the request of the president or the court’s chairperson. Currently, the Constitutional Court's decisions are final and cannot be changed. The move comes days after the court ordered the government to legalize matronymic names following a feminist activist's long-running battle to allow children to choose to also use their mothers' names in legal documents. The decision sparked controversy in the country. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
