Father Of Journalist Detained In Belarus: 'Release My Son!'

The father of independent journalist and activist Raman Pratasevich told Current Time on May 25 said that he had no information about his son's whereabouts. Dzmitry Pratasevich also said he had no reason to trust a video published online in which his son purportedly "confesses" to crimes, saying he saw clear signs of a beating. Raman Pratasevich was detained after Belarus forced a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania to land in its capital on May 23.

