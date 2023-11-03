News
Noted Belarusian Journalist Gets Four Years In Prison Amid Crackdown
A court in the town of Maladechna near Minsk sentenced noted Belarusian journalist Alyaksandr Mantsevich to four years in prison on November 3 on a charge of discrediting the country amid an ongoing crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The chief editor of Rehiyanalnaya Hazeta (Regional newspaper) was arrested in mid-March after police searched his home. According to the court, Mantsevich and his colleagues published materials from January 2020 to March 2023 that carried "false information discrediting Belarus and its authorities." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Putin Alleges Some Western Weapons For Ukraine Are Ending Up In Taliban Hands
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 3 that some Western weapons supplied to Ukraine were finding their way to the Middle East through the illegal arms market and being "sold to the Taliban and from there they go on to wherever." He provided no evidence. Ukraine says it keeps tight control over supplied weapons, but some Western security officials have raised concerns and the United States has asked Ukraine to do more on the broader issue of corruption. The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime said in March there was "no substantial outflow of weapons from the Ukrainian conflict zone."
Serbia's Pro-Russian Security Chief Steps Down, Citing Western 'Blackmail And Pressure'
The outspokenly pro-Russian director of Serbia's state security agency, Aleksandar Vulin, announced his "irrevocable" resignation from atop the Security Intelligence Agency (BIA) on November 3, saying he doesn't want Western sanctions targeting him personally to adversely affect his country.
A former interior minister and longtime ally of President Aleksandar Vucic, Vulin has been under U.S. sanctions since July for alleged corruption, involvement in drug trafficking, and ties to Russia.
"The USA and the EU are after my head as a precondition for not imposing sanctions on Serbia," Vulin said.
"I am not the cause of blackmail and pressure on Serbia and the Serbian world, but I will not allow myself to be the cause of blackmail and pressure on Serbia and the Serbian world. That is why I submit my irrevocable resignation from the post of BIA director."
The term "Serbian world" is an echo of a Russian equivalent term historically invoked to justify intervention in neighboring countries, and Vulin's frequent invocation of the catchphrase has occasionally sent shudders through the postwar Balkans.
Vulin's move comes days after Vucic dissolved Serbia's parliament and officially set national elections for December 17, in tandem with local elections.
The Serbian opposition has demanded changes, including clamping down on violence following two shock mass shootings in May that triggered street protests, and the main pro-European parties have agreed to run together under the banner Serbia Against Violence.
In his resignation message, Vulin complained that Vucic and Serbia were being strong-armed over recognition of former province Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, as well as over perceived interference in Bosnia's Serbian entity and Belgrade's refusal to impose EU sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
He predicted that "the next demand will be expulsion of Chinese investments," greater dependance on Western technologies and trade, and a "continuation of the political and territorial disintegration of Serbia and the acceptance of Western values in which there is no place for the traditional family and nation, and ultimately neither for social justice."
The European Union and United States have heaped pressure on Belgrade and Pristina to normalize relations to reduce the potential for conflict and allow both Serbia and Kosovo to more fully participate in international bodies.
Vulin is the highest-ranking Serbian official to be placed on a U.S. sanctions list since the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) came to power in 2012.
Vulin is a former member of the SNS who founded the right-wing, pro-Russian Movement of Socialists party in 2008 but left its leadership when he became head of the BIA.
Zelenskiy Considers Pros, Cons Of Holding Elections In 2024, Says Ukrainian Foreign Minister
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is considering the "pros and cons" of holding presidential elections next spring, his foreign minister said on November 3. "We are not closing this page. The president of Ukraine is considering and weighing the different pros and cons," Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing, adding that holding elections during the war with Russia would entail "unprecedented" challenges.
Belarus Investigates Latvian Officials Over Death Of Migrants Along Border
Belarus's Investigative Committee said on November 3 it had launched a probe against unspecified Latvian officials on charges of "crimes against human safety" over the deaths of 12 migrants along the Belarusian-Latvian border. The deaths were reported after thousands of migrants appeared on the Belarusian side of the border with Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland in 2021, trying to enter the three EU member states. The EU has accused authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka of orchestrating the "weaponization" of migrants in response to Brussels' sanctions on Minsk over a brutal crackdown on dissent since 2020. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Former Photographer For Navalny's Team Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison In Moscow
A Moscow court on November 3 sentenced Aleksandr Strukov, the former photographer of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny’s team, to eight years in prison on charges of public calls for terrorism, inciting hatred, and violating citizens' rights to practice religion. The court also banned Strukov from administering websites for two years after his release from prison. The charges stem from Strukov's posts on Telegram criticizing President Vladimir Putin and his government. Strukov was arrested in late January last year. He worked as a photographer for Navalny's team in 2018. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Germany's Baerbock In Armenia To Press Peace Hopes On First Leg Of Caucasus Trip
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisian has touted a November 3 visit by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to discuss possible peace efforts with neighboring Azerbaijan and to honor victims of Ottoman-era mass killings as "important [and] perhaps historic."
Hovhannisian told the Armenian parliament that the stop "shows Germany's commitment to invest in the [peace] process as a weighty member of the European Union."
Baerbock is in the Caucasus for a two-day visit that comes six weeks after a lightning offensive by Azerbaijani forces retook the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh following decades in which Yerevan-backed ethnic Armenians controlled the Azerbaijani territory.
Baerbock is expected to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikola Pashinian and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan before traveling on to Baku for a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov and other officials.
Hours after her arrival on November 3, Baerbock laid a wreath at a memorial to the victims in 1915-16 of mass killings of more than 1 million ethnic Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in a tragedy over which Turkey has expressed regret but resisted acknowledging as a "genocide."
German lawmakers joined many other countries in 2016 by passing a resolution describing it as a genocide.
But the most pressing topic is expected to be the fates of more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians who fled Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia after the Azerbaijani offensive in mid-September, virtually emptying out the territory.
The German Foreign Office said Baerbock was scheduled to visit a reception facility for Nagorno-Karabakh's refugees while in Armenia.
The Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict that remained open since the 1990s has for years threatened to escalate into war that could drag in Russian, Turkish, or Iranian forces in an area where Europe and the West also remain heavily engaged.
Nagorno-Karabakh initially came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, as the Soviet Union crumbled in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. During a war in 2020, however, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.
Last month, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev raised his country's flag in the main city of Nagorno-Karabakh, known as Xankendi to Azeris and Stepanakert to the territory's ethnic Armenians.
Baerbock's trip follows comments on November 2 where she said enlarging the European Union by accepting more Eastern European countries into the bloc was a geopolitical necessity but will require "deep" reforms of its institutions.
"The great European question of this time is not whether but how we should make the [European] Union stronger," Baerbock said at a conference in Berlin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin "will continue to try to plow an imperial trench through Europe, which will not only separate Ukraine from us, but also Moldova, Georgia, and the Western Balkans," Baerbock said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Seeks Further War Support In Berlin
Visiting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appealed in Berlin for further support for his country's fight against Russian forces, with international attention currently focused on the situation in the Middle East. "Believe in us, support our fight. And our victory will also be your victory," Kuleba said on November 3 during a morning appearance on ZDF television. At the same time, he stressed that although media attention on the Russian invasion of Ukraine had declined, political support from partners in the West remained high. The West continues to prioritize aid for Ukraine alongside solidarity with Israel, Kuleba said.
Kremlin Dismisses Report On Wagner Plan To Give Hizballah Air Defense System
The Kremlin on November 3 dismissed a Wall Street Journal report that U.S. intelligence believed Russia's Wagner mercenary group plans to provide the Iranian-backed Lebanese militia Hizballah with an air-defense system, saying such talk was unfounded. "We have already said that, de facto, such a group [Wagner] does not exist," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The WSJ said Wagner plans to supply the Pantsir-S1 system, known by NATO as the SA-22, which uses antiaircraft missiles and air-defense guns to intercept aircraft. Wagner Group, which was brought under Kremlin control after an aborted mutiny in June, did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.
Two Kyrgyz Police Officers, Pakistani National Detained in Bishkek On Charge Of Running Prostitution Ring
Kyrgyzstan's State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said on November 3 that it had detained two Kyrgyz police officers and a Pakistani national on a charge of running a prostitution ring in the Central Asian nation. The suspects, whose identities were not disclosed, were placed in the UKMK detention center in Bishkek, the statement said, adding that an investigation is under way. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kazakh Opposition Politician Launches Hunger Strike To Demand Open Trial
The chairman of Kazakhstan’s unregistered Algha Kazakhstan (Forward Kazakhstan) party, Marat Zhylanbaev, who is on trial on charges of taking part in the activities of a banned group and financing an extremist organization, has launched a hunger strike protesting an Astana court's October 30 decision to hold the proceedings behind closed doors. Shortly before his trial resumed on November 3, Zhylanbaev said he had sewn his mouth shut a day earlier as his trial started and later had the stitches removed. Zhylanbaev rejects the charges against him, calling them politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Imprisoned Siberian Anti-War Activist Ponomarenko Reportedly Faces Additional Charge
Imprisoned Siberian anti-war activist and journalist Maria Ponomarenko is reportedly facing an additional charge of attacking prison guards and may face up to five additional years in prison if convicted, the RusNews website cited Ponomarenko's friend on November 2 as saying. Ponomarenko was sentenced to six years in prison in February for openly protesting Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Ponomarenko has spent a total of 40 days in punitive solitary confinement since she was transferred to a penal colony in the Siberian region of Altai Krai in September. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Critic Of Chechen Leader Granted Political Asylum In Germany
Mokhammad Abdurakhmanov, an outspoken critic of the authoritarian leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on November 2 that he has obtained political asylum in Germany after two unsuccessful attempts. Abdurakhmanov survived an assassination attempt in 2020. His attacker from Chechnya, Valid Dadakayev, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Munich earlier this year. Abdurakhmanov’s brother, Tumso Abdurakhmanov, is also a well-known self-exiled opposition blogger, He survived an assassination attempt in a European city in 2020. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Five Dead, 21 Injured By Blast Near Police Vehicle In Northwest Pakistan
Authorities in Pakistan say an explosion near a passing police patrol vehicle in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province has killed five people and injured 21 others, including three police officers. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast in Dera Ismail Khan, in the Tank district. Some reports suggested the explosion came from a parked motorcycle. The number of violent incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, near the Afghan border, increased dramatically over the summer. The result has been the highest death toll for security forces there in the past eight years, according to an independent Islamabad-based security center. To see the original story by Radio Mashaal, click here.
Russian Activist Skoryakin, Who Went Missing In Kyrgyzstan, Found In Moscow Detention Center
Russian activist Lev Skoryakin, who went missing in Kyrgyzstan in October, has been kept held in a cell in Moscow's Butyrka detention center. Support of Political Prisoners -- Memorial cited a lawyer from the OVD-Info rights watchdog on November 3 as saying that Skoryakin apparently was kidnapped in Kyrgyzstan, forcibly taken to Russia, where he faces hooliganism charges and torture. Kyrgyz authorities refused to extradite Skoryakin because he applied for political asylum. The rights defenders say Skoryakin planned to leave Bishkek for Germany but failed to do so because at the last moment, Kyrgyz authorities confiscated his papers. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Rights Watchdog Demands Independent UN Probe Into Iranian Teen's Death
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has demanded an independent investigation, including by UN fact-finders, into the death last month of 17-year-old Iranian high-school student Armita Garavand after her run-in with morality police "under suspicious circumstances."
Garavand was pronounced dead over the weekend after slipping into a coma following an alleged confrontation a month ago with Tehran's enforcers of strict dress-code laws.
It was the second high-profile death of a young woman reportedly involving the morality police in 13 months.
"An independent investigation, including by the United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Mission, is essential to shed light on Armita Garawand’s death," HRW said in a November 2 statement. "Concerned governments should press Iranian authorities to allow for independent investigators, human rights defenders, and journalists to speak to witnesses of abuses directly without fear of reprisals."
Authorities harassed and detained dozens of people during Garavand's burial on October 29, and a relative told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that her family was pressured by security officials to change the date of a commemoration ceremony to avoid attracting a crowd.
The family was "deeply distressed," the relative said.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity while Garavand was still alive, said shortly after the incident that the student suffered internal bleeding in the brain.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a subway carriage. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
"Iranian authorities have repeatedly made false claims to cover up serious abuses," HRW said, noting the case last year of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death after her detention and alleged brutality at the hands of morality police, sparking massive protests.
"For decades, Iranian authorities’ violent enforcement of compulsory hijab laws has harmed women and girls," HRW added.
Many Iranians have kept up pressure on the country's hard-line religious leadership despite a massive crackdown on women's rights and anti-regime protests following Amini's death.
Russian Court Sentences In Absentia Former Mediazona Publisher Verzilov To More Than Eight Years
A Moscow court has sentenced in absentia the former publisher of the independent news website Mediazona, Pyotr Verzilov, to 8 1/2 years in prison on a charge of distributing fake news about Russian armed forces involved in the invasion of Ukraine. The charge stems from Verzilov's posts on Instagram and Twitter last year about occupying Russian armed forces' alleged atrocities against civilians in the town of Bucha near Kyiv. Hundreds of local residents were found dead after the town was liberated by Ukrainian troops. In October 2023, Verzilov announced that he had joined the Ukrainian armed forces, and he later left Mediazona. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Serbian Police Round Up Hundreds Of Migrants In North And Southeast
Serbian police have rounded up a total of 738 migrants in several raids in northern and eastern areas of the Balkan country, part of a nationwide operation launched last week after a shoot-out in which three migrants died. In a statement late on November 2, the police said they had rounded up migrants in the municipalities of Subotica, Sombor, and Kikinda near the Hungarian border in the north and near the town of Pirot in the southeast, near the border with Bulgaria. Last week three migrants died in a shoot-out near Serbia's border with Hungary, a route increasingly used by people smugglers for entering the European Union.
Ukraine Says Russia Hits Civilian Targets In Kharkiv, Tries To Encircle Avdiyivka
Ukrainian officials in the northeastern city of Kharkiv said nearly a dozen Russian drones had struck civilian targets in or around the city overnight on November 2-3, while the military cited more than 50 battles in the past 24 hours and said Russian forces appeared to be continuing an effort to encircle the eastern city of Avdiyivka.
The latest wave of Russian aerial attacks on infrastructure in the 21st month of Moscow's unprovoked military invasion come with fears mounting of heightened strikes that could cripple Ukraine's energy grid as temperatures plummet in winter.
The aerial attacks on Kharkiv by "at least 10 Russian drones" shortly after midnight, sparked a major fire but police initially said there was no word on casualties.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said firefighters were battling a blaze but did not elaborate.
An adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Andriy Yermak, said Ukraine's forces had shot down 24 Iranian-designed attack drones and a guided missile overnight.
The Ukrainian General Staff said early on November 3 that "with air support, the enemy continues to try to encircle Avdiyivka, but the Ukrainian soldiers are standing their ground and inflicting major losses on the adversary."
Recent reports have suggested that Moscow's war planners are pouring troops and resources into the Avdiyivka area.
Late on November 2, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that their forces shot down nine Ukrainian drones near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear station, which has been occupied by Russia since the early weeks of the full-scale war.
RFE/RL cannot independently confirm battlefield claims in the areas of the heaviest fighting.
In an interview published this week in The Economist, Ukraine's top commander, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, likened the current situation in the battle between Ukrainian and invading Russian forces to the kind of "stalemate" that marked fighting in World War I.
He said that "no deep and beautiful breakthrough" was likely under those circumstances.
Pakistan Opens More Centers At Border To Expedite Afghans' Repatriation
Pakistan opened more centers at a border crossing with Afghanistan on November 3 to expedite the return of tens of thousands of undocumented Afghan nationals, an official said, ignoring calls by refugee and rights groups to reconsider the expulsion plans. The number of facilities at the northwestern border crossing of Torkham, which the majority of the people are using to leave, have been increased three times, Abdul Nasir Khan, deputy commissioner for the Khyber district, told Reuters. He said 19,744 Afghans had crossed the border on November 2, making a total of 147,949 such foreigners to have crossed since September 17.
Iranian Judiciary Scrutinizing Operators After Fire At Drug Addiction Center Kills 32, Injures 16
The Prosecutor's Office in the northern Iranian province of Gilan said on November 3 that 32 people have been killed and 16 more injured following a huge fire at a drug rehabilitation center in the city of Langrod.
The judiciary did not say what caused the blaze, but first responders were said to have been called shortly before 6 a.m. local time.
It also hinted at an investigation into possible wrongdoing on the part of the facilities' operators.
"Center managers and officials who had duties in this facility" are under scrutiny, the judiciary said.
The Meezan news agency, which is affiliated with the judiciary, has reported that the center's capacity is about 40 people.
But there was no immediate information about how many patients were being housed at the facility.
Critics say past incidents have highlighted risks at neglected addiction treatment centers in Iran.
Iran is one of the world's leading executioners, and rights activists have recently warned that death sentences have nearly tripled this year for drug-related offenses in a system where trials are frequently stacked against defendants, especially those from marginalized segments of society.
Iran's clerical leadership traditionally takes a hard line on addiction, with longer-running abuses of opium and cannabis compounded in recent years by heroin, ecstasy, and crystal methamphetamine use.
U.S. Plans $425 Million Ukraine Weapons Aid Announcement
The Biden administration plans to announce a $425 million military aid package for Ukraine on November 3 including counter drone rockets and munitions, two U.S. officials said. The package is not expected to include additional ATACMS missiles. Senior congressional Republicans have urged President Joe Biden to send longer-range missiles to Ukraine, despite pushback from some conservative lawmakers against more aid. The planned aid package for Ukraine includes about $300 million worth of laser-guided munitions to shoot down Russian drones, according to a document seen by Reuters and one of the officials.
Mohammadi's Husband Says Iranian Officials Blocking Nobel Winner's Access To Needed Medical Care
The husband of Narges Mohammadi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and prominent Iranian human rights activist, says Iranian authorities are blocking his wife's access to urgently needed medical care by twice refusing her requests to be transferred to a hospital because she will not wear a head scarf.
In an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda on November 1, Taghi Rahmani highlighted the precarious situation, saying that despite significant blockage in her coronary artery and a prison doctor's urgent transfer order, Evin Prison officials have obstructed her hospitalization over the hijab issue.
Rahmani, a political activist, called for international pressure against the Islamic Republic's moves, saying his wife faces grave risks given her medical history.
She is "not in good condition and she should be examined and treated urgently," he said.
The family recently shared statements on Mohammadi's Instagram that prison officials twice refused her transfer to the infirmary, prompting a hospital doctor to bring echocardiography equipment into the prison.
The examination indicated "critical pulmonary pressure and poor arterial condition, which require immediate medical attention," they said.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6.
For years she has voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic rulers.
Rahmani said that the Nobel prize has ratcheted up pressure by officials on Mohammadi, with some citing her statements as grounds for indictment.
Rahmani also noted Mohammadi's steadfast refusal to revert to wearing the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, a stance reinforced since the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests.
"She does not want to return to the previous era," he said, noting it has been more than 20 months since she was allowed to speak to her children while Rahmani, who has been labeled by authorities as a "fugitive accused," is prohibited from speaking with his wife.
On November 1, Mohammadi's family reported a sit-in by her and fellow inmates at Evin Prison to protest against the denial of her transfer to a cardiac hospital, underscoring the ongoing struggle for basic rights within the Iranian penal system.
UN Security Council Extends EU Peacekeeping Mandate In Bosnia, Debates High Representative's Report
The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the European Union's peacekeeping and security mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina for another year.
The resolution was adopted unanimously on November 2 at a Security Council session in New York during which the 15-member council also discussed a report by the international community's high representative to Bosnia, Christian Schmidt.
Known as EUFOR Althea, the peacekeeping mission -- made up of about 1,100 soldiers from 20 countries -- must be renewed by the Security Council every year. It was first deployed to Bosnia in 2004.
The report, which covers the period from April 16 to October 15 of this year, warns that there have been "unprecedented attacks on the Dayton peace agreement and the constitutional order of Bosnia.“
The high representative also highlighted wrong interpretations of the Dayton agreement in the entity of Republika Srpska, which "serve secessionist goals, including claims which negate the continuity of BiH and wrongly present its composition.“
It also emphasizes that "there is only one country on the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and that is Bosnia and Herzegovina."
The Office of the High Representative (OHR) was established by the Dayton agreement, which ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, and Schmidt functions as the international community's overseer of civil and other aspects of the accord.
The agreement also established the division of the country between two entities, Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat federation, which are tied together by a weak central government.
The pro-Russian leader of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, has spoken in favor of the secession of the majority Serb entity, and his actions have resulted in charges related to his efforts to ignore Schmidt’s decisions and decisions made by Bosnia's Constitutional Court. A hearing in the case has been set for November 22.
Dodik, who has been under U.S. sanctions since 2017 and under U.K. sanctions since last year for undermining the Dayton agreement, has refused to enter a plea and has called the proceedings "a circus."
The presiding member of the Bosnian tripartite presidency, Zeljko Komsic, told the Security Council that the country "hasn't completed its democratic transition" 28 years after the war, and that it's "still stuck in ethnic policies.“
U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told the Security Council that the United States is "concerned" by recent events, including rhetoric and actions by officials undermining the Dayton agreement, the constitutional structure of the country, and rule of law. Wood added that Schmidt has the full support of the United States.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said "political crisis in the country is a permanent reality" and that "OHR is obsolete and should be closed as soon as possible."
Russia and China -- which took over the presidency of the UN Security Council -- do not recognize Schmidt as the high representative, claiming that he wasn't properly confirmed. Other countries that do recognize Schmidt have said that this was not required.
Because of the Russian and Chinese opposition, top politicians in Republika Srpska also dispute Schmidt's status.
Georgian Government Is Suppressing Free Expression, PEN Says.
The U.S.-based PEN writers' association warned in a report published on November 2 that the government in Georgia is clamping down on freedom of speech and cultural expression in ways that could have implications for Georgia's bid to join the European Union.
The report by PEN America highlighted a “concerning pattern of targeting individuals” in the cultural sphere who have criticized the government or expressed views at odds with the government’s line. It also highlighted the government’s interference in the system of selecting and appointing leaders of the country’s major cultural institutions.
According to the New York-based nonprofit, these practices are part of the ruling Georgian Dream party’s “concerted effort to suppress free expression and curb cultural independence in the country.”
“Their goal seems to be the redirection of overwhelming public support away from EU membership and toward stronger ties with Russia,” PEN America’s advocacy and Eurasia director, Polina Sadovskaya, said in a statement.
“These actions have drawn limited international attention, which is concerning, given that restraints on writers, artists, and cultural workers are regularly one of the first signs of democratic backsliding as autocrats seek to control public opinion,” she added.
The report details several initiatives spearheaded by Tea Tsulukiani, Georgia’s minister of culture, which according to PEN America are “aimed at overseeing and controlling Georgia’s vibrant cultural landscape.”
Among them are alleged attempts to silence artists who are critical of the government.
One case detailed in the report is a criminal investigation launched against the artist Sandro Sulaberidze, who removed his self-portrait from a gallery wall and had painted in its place the phrase “Art is alive and independent!”
Another case mentioned in the report is that of Gaga Chkheidze, who was dismissed from his position as director of the Georgian National Film Center shortly after posting critical remarks about the government on Facebook.
The report also detailed a case of alleged government interference in the personnel policy of cultural institutions, including the National Museum of Georgia and the National Agency for Cultural Heritage Protection. As part of their “restructuring,” staff members were required to undergo interviews during which they were asked about their political allegiance.
Subsequently, scores of employees, including many highly qualified researchers and directors, were let go and replaced by government-appointed officials with little to no experience in managing museums or cultural institutions, the report said.
PEN America also described government interference in awarding literary awards, with the Culture Ministry requiring the inclusion of a ministry representative on literary awards juries and requiring the ministry’s approval of the other jury members.
The PEN America’s report comes as Georgia is expecting a decision on its EU membership bid.
Georgia applied for EU membership shortly after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, along with Ukraine and Moldova. While the two latter countries were awarded candidate status in June 2022, Georgia was instead given an EU “perspective” and a list of reforms it should implement.
In addition to tackling political polarization and other issues, the European Commission has recommended that Georgia address concerns about freedom of expression.
By the end of the year, the EU will decide -- based on its perception of the progress Georgia has made on those reforms -- whether to award it candidate status.
