KGB Chief Says Eight Suspected Terrorists Arrested In Belarus Since New Year

MINSK -- Valery Vakulchyk, the head of the Belarusian KGB, says Belarusian authorities have arrested eight suspected terrorists since the beginning of 2017.

Vakulchyk told reporters in Minsk on June 13 that preliminary investigations have uncovered evidence suggesting one of the suspects was involved in plotting a terrorist attack in a Western European country.

He did not specify the country where the attack had been planned or whether the attack had been carried out.

Vakulchyk said that, in 2016, 17 people suspected of being involved in terrorist activities had been detained in Belarus.

He said 21 alleged terrorists were apprehended in 2015.

"Those were individuals involved in terrorist and extremist activities and are on international wanted lists for their activities in Syria," Vakulchyk said.