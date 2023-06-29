News
Belarusian KGB Adds Jailed Journalist Mazheyka To Terrorist List
MINSK -- Belarusian Committee of State Security (KGB) has added imprisoned journalist Henadz Mazheyka to its list of alleged terrorists.
Mazheyka was sentenced to three years in prison in March for writing an article about a deadly raid by KGB officers on a Minsk apartment in September 2021.
Vyasna (Spring) human rights group said on June 29 that Mazheyka was among several other persons added to the list, bringing the total number of individuals on the list to 1,073, of whom 322 are Belarusian citizens.
Mazheyka, a former correspondent for the Belarusian edition of the Moscow-based Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, was sentenced in late March after a Minsk court found him guilty of allegedly inciting social hatred and insulting authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Mazheyka was arrested in October after he was extradited from Russia. He was initially charged with inciting social hatred. Investigators said later they had found audio material with Mazheyka's voice "insulting Lukashenka" and filed an additional charge against the journalist.
Mazheyka is one of dozens of Belarusians detained across the country on similar charges related to a shooting in Minsk in late September 2021, in which an IT worker and a KGB officer were killed.
Little is known about the shooting, during which Andrey Zeltsar, an employee of the U.S.-based EPAM Systems IT company, allegedly shot dead KGB officer Dzmitry Fedasyuk before being himself killed.
The arrests were connected to comments posted on social media about the incident. Multiple individuals have received prison terms on charges related to comments about the incident.
Belarusian authorities blocked Komsomolskaya Pravda's website after Mazheyka published an article about Zeltsar.
In the article, a classmate of Zeltsar remembers him as a decent person.
Authorities claimed at the time that "an especially dangerous criminal" had opened fire on security officers after they showed up at his apartment looking for "individuals involved in terrorist activities."
Lukashenka has issued thinly veiled threats to people who post comments on social media praising Zeltsar and criticizing Fedasyuk.
Brussels Unveils New Package To 'Bring Moldova Closer' To The EU
The European Union has assembled a new support package meant to mitigate the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on Moldova and "bring the country closer" to the 27-member bloc, the European Commission has announced.
The package has five priority areas, commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement on June 28.
The five areas are focused on facilitating economic development and connectivity, reforms, energy, security, and strategic communication, the statement said.
“Moldova has stood firmly in solidarity and in defense of European values," the statement quoted von der Leyen as saying.
The EU has already earmarked 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion) "to help Moldova in facing multiple crises since the autumn of 2021," it said.
One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldova, a country of 2.7 million wedged between EU and NATO member Romania and Ukraine, has been confronted with further instability by Russia's war in Ukraine. Moldova's history is deeply intertwined with Romania, the two neighbors sharing a common history, culture, and language.
Moldova has received thousands of Ukrainian refugees and has voiced fears of a potential Russian invasion aided by Russian troops stationed in its breakaway Transdniester region.
Last year in June, Moldova became a candidate for EU membership along with Ukraine in a huge boost to the pro-Western aspirations of President Maia Sandu's government, which has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilize the country.
"Despite the enormous consequences Russia's war of aggression is having on the country, Moldova is taking great strides to advance on its European future. With today's package, the EU shows we stand by Moldova and we will work to accelerate your European integration and reforms. Moldova's future lies in the EU," von de Leyen said.
The European Commission statement said that following its proposal earlier this month, up to 600 million euros ($656 million) from the bloc's Neighborhood, Development, and International Cooperation Instrument could be reallocated to "programs to increase support for other neighborhood countries, including Moldova" between 2024-2027.
Russia Adds Novaya Gazeta Europe Newspaper To List Of 'Undesirable Organizations'
Russia has declared the Latvia-based Novaya Gazeta Europe newspaper an "undesirable" organization amid the government's ongoing crackdown on civil society and independent organizations. The Prosecutor-General's Office announced the decision on June 28, saying the newspaper publishes "false information" about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Novaya Gazeta Europe was established by Russian journalists after the Kremlin launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February last year. The newspaper's chief editor, Kirill Martynov, vowed that his periodical would continue its operations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Belarusian Prosecutor Seeks 10 Years In Prison For Son Of Former Presidential Hopeful Babaryka
MINSK -- The prosecutor in a high-profile trial in Minsk has asked a court to convict and sentence to 10 years in prison Eduard Babaryka, the son of former would-be Belarusian presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2021.
Eduard Babaryka was a member of his father's election campaign staff when the two were arrested two months before the August 2020 presidential vote and Viktar Babaryka was unable to officially register as a presidential candidate.
Vyasna (Spring) human rights group says Prosecutor Alyaksandr Karol on June 28 asked the Minsk regional court to find Eduard Babaryka guilty of all charges, including tax evasion, money laundering, assisting in the organizing of mass disorder, and inciting hatred, adding that the defendant must be handed a 10-year prison term.
Judge Uladzimer Areshka is expected to pronounce the verdict and sentence on July 5, Vyasna said.
Eduard Babaryka, who along with his father was arrested in June 2020, went on trial on May 22. He rejects all charges as politically motivated.
In July 2021, the 59-year-old Viktar Babaryka, the former head of the Russian-owned Belgazprombank, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on charges of bribe-taking and money laundering that he and his supporters have called political retribution for challenging authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Last month, Telegram channel Rabochy Rukh (Labor Movement) cited sources as saying Viktar Babaryka was rushed from a penal colony to a hospital in the northern city of Navapolatsk with a collapsed lung and signs of multiple beatings. His exact whereabouts have not been known since late April.
Lukashenka was declared the victor of the August 2020 election, triggering protests by tens of thousands of Belarusians who say the balloting was rigged. The demonstrations lasted for months as Belarusians demanded Lukashenka, in power since 1994, step down and hold fresh elections.
At Lukashenka's direction, security officials cracked down hard on demonstrators, arresting thousands and pushing most leading opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters were killed in the violence, and rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture being used against some of those detained.
Lukashenka denies voter fraud and has refused to negotiate with the opposition led by Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who supporters say actually won the August 2020 election.
The European Union, United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the "falsification" of the vote and postelection crackdown.
Kazakh Parliament's Upper Chamber Approves Bill On Returning Financial Assets From Abroad
The upper chamber of Kazakhstan's parliament, the Senate, approved on June 29 a bill on returning financial assets illegally transferred to foreign banks. The bill was approved by the lower chamber, the Mazhilis, in mid-June. President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev is expected now to sign the bill into law. The bill was initiated by Toqaev as part of reforms launched following anti-government protests that turned deadly in January 2022 and removed the clan of Toqaev's predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, from the political scene. Many in Kazakhstan are skeptical about the bill as Toqaev and many members of his government are former members of Nazarbaev's team. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Czechs Ban All Russian Athletes From Local Competitions
The Czech government said late on June 28 it had banned all athletes representing Russia from taking part in local competitions as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued. The government said it banned "the participation of individual athletes and sports teams representing the Russian Federation in sports competitions and games organized on Czech soil." At the same time, athletes and teams representing the Czech Republic must not take part in competitions held in Russia, it added in a statement.
Ukraine Claims Gains In 'Fierce' Fighting Around Bakhmut
Ukraine says its forces have been making slow gains in "fierce" fighting around the embattled city of Bakhmut in the country’s eastern Donetsk region.
"Our troops are gnawing away at every meter of the enemy's land in this fierce battle," Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said in a statement on June 29. "They are making progress."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Russian forces are "trying to hold their positions, conducting counterattacks" but are "gradually retreating after suffering losses," she said.
Separately, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskiy, claimed Ukrainian troops were steadily making slow gains.
"We have advances near Bakhmut and are continuing. We are moving," Syrskiy said on his Telegram channel.
Bakhmut was captured by Russian forces in May, after bloody and protracted battles that reduced the city to rubble.
Separately, a Ukrainian commander said on June 29 that his forces took control of the village of Klishchiyivka, some 3.5 kilometers south of Bakhmut.
"This is a strategic point from where offensive actions to the south of Bakhmut will begin," Denys Yaroslavskiy, the commander of the reconnaissance company of the 57th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told RFE/RL.
Since launching a counteroffensive earlier in June, Ukraine says it has reasserted control over clusters of villages in the southeast.
The claims could not be independently verified.
The Ukrainian General Staff said early on June 29 that 40 combat clashes had taken place in the previous 24 hours, mainly in the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, and Maryinka in the western part of Donetsk.
A 71-year-old woman was killed, and two others were wounded in Russian strikes in the southern town of Bilozerka, in the southern region of Kherson on June 29, regional authorities said.
At least, 12 residential houses were damaged in the attack, they added.
In the city of Kramatorsk, Ukrainian rescuers pulled another body from the rubble of a restaurant and shopping center targeted by a Russian missile strike, taking the death toll in the June 27 attack to 12, officials said.
"In total, 12 people, including three children were killed, 60 people were wounded, and 11 other have been rescued," Ukraine’s emergency services said in a statement on June 29. The emergency and rescue operations have been completed, it added.
WATCH: Artillerymen of the 30th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces say fighting has intensified near the contested city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region since Ukraine recently launched a counteroffensive. Current Time traveled with an artillery team as they prepared to fire on Russian positions.
The area was popular with soldiers, journalists, and locals in Kramatorsk, one of the largest cities still under Ukrainian control in the country’s east.
Ukrainian authorities on June 28 arrested an alleged Russian spy involved in the Kramatorsk attack.
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), working with special police forces, detained the person, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram on June 28.
"Whoever helps Russian terrorists to destroy lives deserves the maximum penalty," Zelensky said in his nightly address.
He did not identify the person who was detained in the attack, but the SBU said earlier it was a local man who worked for a gas transportation company and is suspected of filming the restaurant for the Russians and informing them about its popularity.
Kramatorsk was targeted by two Russian missiles, one hitting the restaurant and shopping center in the city center and a second hitting a village on the outskirts of the city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
In response to the outcry over the attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on June 28 claimed Russia only carries out strikes "that are in one way or another linked to military structure."
Moscow has repeatedly denied shelling the civilian population in Ukraine despite evidence and testimony to the contrary.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP
Hungarian Parliament Committee Delays Vote On Sweden's NATO Bid
The Hungarian parliament's house committee has rejected a proposal to schedule a vote on the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership for next week, a lawmaker of the opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) party said on June 29. After a closed committee session, Agnes Vadai told Reuters that lawmakers of the ruling Fidesz and Christian Democrat parties did not support putting the vote on the agenda for next week's plenary session. Sweden has set its sights on formal accession to NATO at the alliance's July 11-12 summit and while it enjoys strong support from other members, both Turkey and Hungary have so far blocked ratification.
Reports On Surovikin's Whereabouts Persist Despite Kremlin Labeling Them 'Speculation'
Russian media reports on June 28 continued to speculate about the whereabouts of the deputy commander of Russian armed forces' united group, Sergei Surovikin, and his role in the weekend revolt despite Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s dismissal of the reports.
Peskov told reporters on June 28 "there are many different speculations, allegations, and so on about those events. I think this is one of such examples."
Citing U.S. security sources, The New York Times touched off the speculation with its report that Surovikin had known in advance about Wagner mercenary group's chief Yevgeny's Prigozhin's mutiny.
Surovikin, considered an ally of Prigozhin, posted a video message on June 24 calling on Wagner forces to halt their advance. Some experts said the message may have been forced.
High-ranking U.S. officials suspected an alliance between Surovikin and Prigozhin could explain why Prigozhin was still alive, the New York Times reported.
As part of a deal to stop the rebellion, Prigozhin and his fighters were allegedly offered exile in Belarus.
Rumors continued to spread on June 28 about Surovikin, who hasn’t been seen since June 24, according to Russian media.
The Moscow Times, citing sources close to the Defense Ministry, said Surovikin had been arrested. When asked by journalists about where the general is, the source replied: "We don't even comment on this information through internal channels."
The former editor in chief of Ekho Moskvy, Aleksei Venediktov, said Surovikin has not contacted his family for three days. According to Venediktov, it also is not possible to reach his guards.
RFE/RL couldn’t confirm the reports.
The rebellion saw Wagner troops occupy the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and then march toward Moscow.
The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed Western intelligence officials, reported on June 28 that Prigozhin had originally planned to capture Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander in Chief Valery Gerasimov during the revolt. The Journal wrote that Prigozhin had "accelerated his plans" after Russia's secret service caught wind of the plot.
The White House declined to add its voice to the speculation. Asked about the Wall Street Journal report, deputy spokeswoman Olivia Dolton said at a press briefing that the White House could not confirm nor speculate on any reports.
But U.S. President Joe Biden said that the unrest had weakened President Vladimir Putin, though he added that it’s “hard to tell” to what extent.
“He’s clearly losing the war in (Ukraine),” Biden said of Putin on June 28. “He’s losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said Putin had been weakened by the rebellion, which showed “the autocratic structures, the structures of power have cracks.”
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
OHR Calls New Laws Passed By Republika Srpska Illegal, Unacceptable, And Blames Dodik
The Office of the High Representative (OHR) in Bosnia-Herzegovina has called decisions made by Republika Srpska's National Assembly illegal and unacceptable and said Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik was "first and foremost" responsible for the move.
The National Assembly on June 27 passed a law saying that rulings and decisions by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia will not be enforced or applicable in the Republika Srpska entity.
A majority of lawmakers in the assembly -- led by Dodik's Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) with backing in part by the opposition -- agreed that the decisions and acts of the Constitutional Court would not be implemented on their territory until a nationwide law on the court had been adopted by the national parliament.
The vote was the latest in a series of political moves engineered by Dodik, who has long campaigned for secession from the country's central institutions.
The OHR, responding on June 28 on Twitter, said the move was "an unacceptable offence against the Dayton agreement, a serious challenge to the rule of law in the [Republika Srpska], and an assault on the constitutional order of Bosnia and Herzegovina."
The OHR emphasized that Republika Srpska has to respect its obligations under the Dayton agreement, which ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, to fully respect the constitutional and legal order of Bosnia.
High Representative to Bosnia Christian Schmidt "offers political cooperation to all actors in Republika Srpska" to help it fulfill its legal obligations with the condition of full compliance with the Dayton agreement," the OHR said.
"The first step is to reject Milorad Dodik's bizarre and adventurous undermining of Dayton and Dayton institutions," the OHR said.
Dodik initiated the vote following the Constitutional Court's decision last week that altered the judicial body's rules, allowing it to convene without Serbian judges present.
"The Constitutional Court violates the constitution massively," Dodik said ahead of the National Assembly's vote on June 27. "It is completely delegitimized and led itself to the point of absurdity."
Three of the nine court members are appointed by the president of the European Court of Human Rights and six by regional parliaments.
The lawmakers also agreed that Serbian representatives in state institutions would not take part in any talks on reforms needed for Bosnia's integration into the European Union until the Constitutional Court had been reformed and the OHR had been closed down.
In addition, the National Assembly backed a veto by the Serbian member of the tripartite Bosnian presidency, Zeljka Cvijanovic, on the agreement on free travel in the Western Balkans brokered by the six countries of the region. The main issue raised by the National Assembly was the introduction of visa-free travel between Bosnia and Kosovo.
With reporting by AFP
Russian Prosecutors Seek Nine Years In Prison For Self-Exiled Media Manager
Prosecutors asked a court in Moscow on June 28 to sentence noted media manager Ilya Krasilshchik, who resides in Berlin, to nine years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Last year, Krasilshchik, former chief editor of the Afisha journal and ex-publisher of the Meduza website, was added to Russia's wanted list after he was charged in absentia. The probe was launched after Krasilshchik published materials on the Internet about alleged atrocities committed by Russia's armed forces in the city of Bucha near Kyiv. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Blinken Says No Nuclear Deal On Table With Iran
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says no new nuclear agreement is on the table with Iran, despite quiet new diplomacy between Washington and Tehran. "There is no agreement in the offing, even as we continue to be willing to explore diplomatic paths," Blinken said on June 28 in New York. "We'll see by their actions," Blinken said of the future relationship, calling on Iran "not to take actions that further escalate tensions" with the United States and in the Middle East. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Russian IT Expert Detained In Kazakhstan At U.S. Request As Moscow Pressures Almaty
Kazakhstan has detained a Russian IT expert at the request of the United States for cybercrimes, setting up another showdown between Washington and Moscow over extradition.
Nikita Kislitsin, a senior executive at one of Russia’s top cybersecurity firms, was detained after he landed in Almaty on June 22, Russian media reported.
The United States has accused Kislitsin of buying personal data obtained through the 2012 hack of Formspring, a now-defunct social media site that allowed users to receive answers to questions.
Russia has protested the detention, calling on Kazakhstan not to carry out the U.S. request.
A top Russian diplomat in Kazakhstan, Consul-General Yevgeny Bobrov, was quoted in Russian media reports on June 28 as saying that the diplomatic mission had sent a note to the Central Asian nation's Foreign Ministry, urging it not to move quickly on the extradition.
Bobrov's note included requests to give full details of Kislitsin’s detainment on June 22, provide Russian diplomats access to Kislitsin, and not to extradite the Russian citizen to the United States in an expedited manner, TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies said.
Kazakh officials have not commented on the reports.
In the meantime, Russia filed its own extradition request after suddenly filing criminal case against Kislitsen. The Tver district court in Moscow said it issued an arrest warrant for Kislitsin in connection with an investigation into illegal access to computer data in Russia, adding that a legal request will be sent to Kazakhstan to extradite Kislitsin to Russia.
The case is the latest in a long series of court battles between Washington and Moscow for alleged Russian hackers detained at the request of the United States in third countries.
The United States has over the past decade successfully extradited dozens of Russian citizens charged with cybercrimes from third countries, especially Western nations, leading Moscow to accuse Washington of “hunting” Russians.
The extradition of Kislitsen could be tougher than other cases because of Russia’s close ties with -- and influence over -- neighboring Kazakhstan, a former Soviet state.
“If Kazakhstan wants to be prudent, it may delay the extradition” to see how things shake out in Russia, William Courtney, the former U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan from 1992-95 and an analyst at the Washington-based think tank Rand Corp, told RFE/RL. “Kazakhstan has to manage their risks.”
FBI Interview
Kislitsin, a prominent member of the Russian cyber underground in the early 2010s, was interviewed by the FBI in Moscow nearly a decade ago as part of an investigation into the hack of several U.S.-based companies, including LinkedIn, Dropbox, and Formspring. He was later charged with buying personal data from the Formspring hack.
Investigators in the United States say Kislitsin and his associates stole personal data and passwords of 117 million people and offered them to potential buyers.
In his meeting with FBI agents, Kislitsin was notified of his rights by the FBI agents, according to filings in U.S. federal court. Kislitsin indicated that he was “open for collaboration” and wanted to “mitigate problems.”
Kislitsin's current employer, F.A.C.C.T., confirmed on June 28 that Kislitsin is under temporary detention in Kazakhstan at the request of the United States.
“According to the information available to us, the claims against Kislitsin are not related to his work at F.A.C.C.T., but are related to a case more than 10 years ago, when Nikita worked as a journalist and independent researcher,” the company said in a news release.
The company also disputed his detention in Kazakhstan, saying it believes there are there are no legal grounds for it.
The U.S. State Department told RFE/RL in an e-mail that it does not comment on pending extradition matters, including whether or not a particular request has been made.
Yevgeny Nikulin, the mastermind of the hacks of the U.S. companies and an acquaintance of Kislitsin, was extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic in 2018 and sentenced to more than seven years in prison. He was released from jail earlier this year and deported back to Russia.
Prior to being charged by the United States, Kislitsin in 2013 joined Group-IB, one of the most prominent Russian cybersecurity firms.
Group-IB has gained international recognition over the years, signing an agreement with Interpol in 2017 to become an official private-sector partner of the international crime fighting organization.
In September 2021, Russia arrested Group-IB co-founder Ilya Sachkov, a well-respected cybersecurity expert, accusing him of treason.
Sachkov, who was a recipient of a Kremlin award two years earlier, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to transfer him to house arrest to no avail.
His case was finally turned over to a Moscow court earlier this month. A trial date has yet to be set. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
Following sanctions imposed on Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Group-IB spun off its Russia business to focus on international markets.
After the split, Kislitsin remained with the independent Russian business, which is now called F.A.C.C.T.
Belarusian Journalist Goes On Trial On Extremism Charge Amid Crackdown
Belarusian journalist Paval Padabed's trial on extremism charge started in Minsk on June 28 as the crackdown on dissent and independent media continues. If convicted, Padabed, whom rights groups have recognized as a political prisoner, may face up to six years in prison. Padabed was arrested in January and initially sentenced to 15 days in jail for reposting materials online that investigators claimed were extremist. He was not released after serving the term and was instead charged with creating an extremist group and taking part in its activities. Padabed's supporters insist the case is politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Father, Sister Of Teenager Shot Dead By Iranian Security Forces Charged With 'Anti-Government Propaganda'
The father and sister of Abolfazl Adinezadeh, a 17-year-old protester shot dead by Iranian security forces in October, have been charged with "anti-government propaganda," according to their family lawyer, Khosrow Alikordi.
The charges are in relation with interviews and social media posts by Ali Adinehzadeh and Marzieh Adinezadeh, Abolfazl's father and sister respectively, Alikordi said.
The family has reportedly been under pressure since Abolfazl's death, with their home being subjected to multiple raids by security forces.
Abolfazl Adinehzadeh was one of the casualties of the nationwide protests that erupted following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a young woman who had been arrested for an alleged head-scarf violation.
These protests have led to the arrests of thousands of demonstrators across Iran. The exact number of detainees remains unclear, but the head of Iran's judiciary announced in May that around 90,000 protesters had been pardoned by Iran’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Seven young protesters have been executed.
The Adinehzadeh family's lawyer has called for the release of all political prisoners and justice. He also expressed concern about the lack of transparency in the cases of political prisoners and the pressure exerted on their families.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in nationwide protests over the September death in police custody of Mahsa Amini have been on the rise in recent weeks.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Switzerland Widens Sanctions On Russia, In Step With EU
Switzerland has expanded financial and travel sanctions against Russian entities and persons in step with the most recent sanctions imposed by the European Union on Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine. Among those targeted are people, companies and organizations that support the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, a statement said. They also include members of the Russian armed forces, leading representatives of state-controlled Russian media and members of the Wagner mercenary group that staged an aborted mutiny last weekend. The sanctions include asset freezes and a ban to travel to and transit through Switzerland. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Croatian Parliament Recognizes Holodomor As Genocide
The Croatian parliament voted on June 28 to recognize as genocide the Holodomor -- the starvation of millions in Ukraine in the 1930s under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to Croatia, saying "global recognition of the Holodomor genocide continues to grow swiftly," and stressing that 27 nations recognized the famine as genocide. The 1932-33 famine occurred as Stalin's police forced peasants in Ukraine to join collective farms by requisitioning their grain and other foodstuffs. It is estimated that up to 9 million people died as a result of executions, deportation, and starvation during the Holodomor. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
- By dpa
British Government Hoping To 'Expedite' Chelsea Sale Funds To Ukraine
The British government has said it is seeking to expedite the process of funds raised by the sale of the Chelsea Football Club being used to support Ukrainians. Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich sold the club after he was sanctioned as part of the U.K.'s efforts to target Russian oligarchs following the invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich pledged to divert all proceeds to a foundation to benefit victims of the war. A charitable foundation was established to distribute the funds but a petition set up earlier this month claimed it has not yet received any money.
Iranian Authorities Arrest Associates of Iran's Top Sunni Leader Accused Of 'Disturbing Public Minds'
Several associates of Molavi Abdolhamid, the imam of southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan and Iran's top Sunni leader, have been arrested by Iranian authorities. The arrests were confirmed by a media outlet close to the Revolutionary Guards, who accused the detainees of "disturbing public minds."
Local news reports last week quoted unnamed sources as saying that a recent assassination attempt against Abdolhamid, orchestrated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), had been thwarted and the would-be perpetrator was arrested.
One June 27, the Tasnim News Agency, known for its close ties with the IRGC, dismissed the recent reports of a conspiracy to assassinate Abdolhamid as "rumors."
The agency quoted what it said was an "informed source" as saying that "rumors" about an alleged plot to poison Abdolhamid that had been circulating on social media were fundamentally false.
The agency said several individuals were arrested for allegedly spreading the "rumors" and a judicial case was initiated against them.
The news of these arrests follows a report by the HAALVSH, a group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Baluchistan region, about the "violent arrest" of Abdolhamid's grandson, Abdolnassir Shahbakhsh, on June 27.
Shahbakhsh was reportedly arrested on his way to the Makki Mosque, which is run by Abdolhamid.
The same day, June 27, 23-year-old videographer and photographer Osama Shahbakhsh, who worked for the Makki Mosque, was taken into custody by security forces. The circumstances surrounding his arrest remain unclear.
On June 24, Abdolvahed Shahlibar, a prominent member of the Makki Mosque, was arrested following a summons to the prosecutor's office. He was subsequently transferred to an undisclosed location.
These arrests come amid increasing pressure on Abdolhamid and his associates.
In December, a leaked document from the hard-line Fars agency said Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told security and military officials that rather than arresting Abdolhamid, who is a vocal critic of the government, they should try and smear his reputation.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on the months of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Abdolhamid has said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during a November 30 massacre in Zahedan.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Sunni Muslims are in the majority in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarus Gave Ukrainian Businessman Firtash Diplomatic Immunity To Prevent His Extradition To U.S., Report Finds
Belarusian authorities have reportedly provided Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash with diplomatic immunity to prevent his extradition from Austria to the United States, where he is wanted on corruption charges.
A report by Deutsche Welle said on June 27 that it became known at a hearing of the Higher Regional Court in Vienna earlier this month that as of 2021 Firtash has the status of an aide to a Belarusian envoy at a UN agency, which his lawyers insist give their client diplomatic immunity and therefore he cannot be extradited.
The Austrian Justice Ministry, meanwhile, says Firtash has never been properly accredited at the UN office in Vienna and therefore cannot be considered as a person who has diplomatic immunity.
A regional court in Austria ruled in mid-June to send Firtash's case back to the first instance to assess the legality of Firtash's diplomatic status and his immunity from prosecution, Deutsche Welle reported on June 27.
The court said on June 16 that it concluded that new facts and evidence in the case have raised concerns over a February 2017 court decision to extradite Firtash to the United States, adding that the case must be sent for retrial to find out if the new information is true and is sufficient enough to block his extradition.
Firtash, once a powerful ally of Ukraine’s ousted Russia-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych, faces a U.S. indictment accusing him of a conspiracy to pay bribes in India to mine titanium, which is used in jet engines.
He denies any wrongdoing.
Firtash was arrested in Austria in 2014 and then freed on 125 million euros ($136 million) bail, kicking off a still-unresolved legal saga.
A Vienna court initially ruled against extradition on the grounds that the indictment was politically motivated, but in February 2017 a higher court overruled the decision and concluded Firtash must be extradited.
Last month, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said Firtash, along with managers of companies under his control, had been served with "notices of suspicion" of embezzlement.
According to the SBU, the damage Ukraine's State Treasury suffered from the embezzlement activities allegedly committed by Firtash’s group in Ukraine's gas transit system are estimated at up to 18 billion hryvnyas ($484 million) between 2016 and 2022 as part of a "large-scale scheme."
In June 2021, Kyiv imposed sanctions on Firtash, accusing him of selling titanium products that Ukraine said ended up being used by Russian military enterprises. Firtash denied the allegations at the time.
With reporting by Deutsche Welle
Hungarian Justice Minister Set To Resign To Focus On European Parliament Elections
Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga has said she intends to resign in order to join the nationalist Fidesz party's campaign for the European Parliament. Varga told the Magyar Nemzet newspaper on June 28 that she had informed Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who heads Fidesz, of her decision. Varga is expected to lead the party's list for the elections set to take place in June 2024. "I think it is right to hand over the leadership of the Justice Ministry to someone who is 100 percent capable," she told the newspaper. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Replaces Chief Of Ukroboronprom Defense Industry Firm Amid Ongoing War
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has replaced the chief of Ukroboronprom -- a state conglomerate that comprises defense industry firms -- amid Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine. Strategic Industry Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said on June 28 that Herman Smetanin will lead Ukroboronprom, a day after Zelenskiy's office said the president "accepted the resignation letter" of Ukroboronprom chief Yuriy Husyev. Ukroboronprom has ceased most of its activities in the country since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year and relocated much of its activities to other countries. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service. click here.
Rescuers Hunt For Survivors After Deadly Russian Strike On Kramatorsk Restaurant
Rescue workers continued to search for survivors following a deadly June 27 Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. At least four children were among those who were killed when a crowded restaurant and shopping center was hit. A second Russian missile struck a village on the outskirts of the city. Numerous houses, shops, cafes, and other businesses were damaged near the place of impact in the city center.
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Confirms Exports Of Sanctioned Dual-Use Technology To Russia
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangharin, who is also the Central Asian country's trade and integration minister, has confirmed reports saying that Kazakhstan exported sanctioned dual-use technology to Russian companies that, according to investigative journalists, are involved in supporting Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Zhumangharin said on June 27 that Kazakhstan's government is currently working on preventing the export of 104 types of goods to Russia, adding that control had been increased over companies involved in such exports. He refused to name the companies in question. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Pakistan, IMF Reportedly Weighing $2.5 Billion Standby Arrangement
Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund are discussing a $2.5 billion "standby arrangement" of six to nine months, the Dawn newspaper reported on June 28, quoting an unnamed official. The fund would cover the remaining amount of a $6.5 billion bailout agreement signed in 2019, of which $4 billion have been released so far, and which expires on June 30. “The IMF team continues discussions with Pakistani authorities with the aim of quickly reaching an agreement on financial support from the IMF,” the lender’s mission chief for Pakistan, Nathan Porter, said in a statement. To read the original story by Dawn, click here.
