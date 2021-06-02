Who Is The Man Who Cut His Own Throat In A Belarusian Court?

Stsyapan Latypau made global headlines by cutting his own throat at a court hearing in Belarus on June 1. He's a small business owner whose political activism began by handing out flowers to anti-government protesters following a presidential election widely seen as rigged. He was arrested while defending a political mural that, he said at the time, honored people who did not agree with "cynical lawbreaking" by the authorities in Belarus. State-controlled media have portrayed Latypau as a radical.