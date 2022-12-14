News
Belarusian Lawmakers Approve Bill Allowing Stripping Of Citizenship For Extremism
Belarus's National Assembly approved in two readings on December 14 a bill that allows authorities to strip citizenship from anyone, including native Belarusians, for extremism. The current law allows only naturalized citizens to be deprived of their citizenship if convicted of extremist activities. Authorities have labeled numerous independent media outlets, NGOs, journalists, and bloggers as extremists in the wake of mass protests that gripped the country following an August 2020 presidential vote that handed the authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office despite opposition claims the election was rigged. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Russian, Belarusian Boxers Return To WBA Rankings
The World Boxing Association (WBA), through its Championships Committee and Ratings Committee, has reinstated Russian and Belarusian boxers to their places in the world rankings on the condition they are not involved in the war against Ukraine and do not openly support Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The WBA announced its decision on December 13. After Russia launched its aggression against Ukraine in late February, the WBA voted not to rate Russian or Belarusian boxers. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Sixty-Four Ukrainians, One U.S. National Released In Prisoner Exchange With Russia, Kyiv Says
Kyiv said on December 14 that it had secured the release of 64 Ukrainian troops and a U.S. citizen in its latest prisoner swap with Russia. "Sixty-four soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who fought in Donetsk and Luhansk -- particularly in defending Bakhmut -- are going home. It was also possible to free a U.S. citizen who helped our people -- Suedi Murekezi," presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on social media. To read the original Ukrainian Service story, click here.
Bulgarian Lawmakers Reject GERB Party PM Nominee As Country Lurches Toward New Crisis
Bulgaria's National Assembly has rejected Nikolay Gabrovski's nomination for prime minister, raising the specter of yet another political crisis in the country and a fifth election in the past two years. Gabrovski, nominated by the center-right GERB party, received only 113 votes in the 240-seat legislature on December 14. SInce he failed to win that vote, a subsequent ballot on his proposed technocrat government was not held. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Four Kyrgyz Women Jailed For Border Deal Protest Launch Hunger Strike
BISHKEK -- Four women arrested in late October along with 22 people detained in Kyrgyzstan for protesting against a border deal with Uzbekistan have launched hunger strikes.
Klara Sooronkulova, Rita Karasartova, Perizat Suranova, and Orozaiym Narmatova issued a statement from a detention center in Bishkek on December 14 saying they started the action to "protest against mass political repression accompanied by fabricated criminal cases, injustice and lawlessness being conducted against a wide number of politicians, activists, journalists, and bloggers."
The women emphasized that President Sadyr Japarov, Interior Minister Ulan Niyazbekov, Kamchybek Tashiev, the chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Prosecutor-General Kurmankul Zulushev, and their subordinates will be responsible for any consequences resulting from the hunger strikes.
A day earlier, a court in Bishkek extended the pretrial detention of the four women and several others arrested in the case until at least February 20.
Kyrgyz authorities arrested 26 members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee in late October after they protested against the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal, according to which Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir covering 4,485 hectares to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
Those arrested were charged with planning riots over the border agreement, which is more than three decades in the making.
Last month, the presidents of the two Central Asian nations signed the disputed deal into law after lawmakers in both countries approved it.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam have been against the deal saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
President Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water reservoir.
Russian Anti-War Activist Flees Russia After Police Threats
An activist from Russia's southwestern city of Krasnodar, Maria Zakharova, has fled the country along with her family after police threatened to jail her over her public protests against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Zakharova told RFE/RL on December 14 that she and her family had applied for political asylum in the United States, where they entered from Mexico recently. Since Russia launched its war against Ukraine in late February, thousands of Russian journalists, activists, and right defenders have fled the country. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
- By AP
Pope Urges 'Humble' Christmas, With Savings Sent To Ukraine
Pope Francis called on December 14 for a "humble" Christmas this year, with savings from reduced spending on gifts donated to help the "suffering people of Ukraine." Francis called for "concrete gestures" of charity for Ukrainians this holiday season during his weekly general audience. "It's nice to celebrate Christmas and have parties, but let's lower the level of Christmas spending a bit. Let's make a more humble Christmas, with more humble gifts, and let's send what we save to the people of Ukraine who need it,” he said. To read the original AP story, click here.
'Magnitsky' Russian Money-Laundering Suspect Arrested In Spain
Spanish authorities have taken action against a criminal gang suspected of laundering dirty money linked to the Magnitsky case, a 219 million euro ($233 million) corruption case in Russia, and have arrested one individual, the Europol international police body said on December 14. Europol said the unnamed individual at the center of the suspected money-laundering scheme had been arrested in the Canary Islands. A total of 75 properties have been seized so far across Spain for a cumulative value of 25 million euros, added Europol. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iran Likely To Be Ousted From UN Women's Commission
Iran appears set to be ousted from a UN women's commission on December 14 for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, but several countries are expected to abstain from the vote requested by the United States, diplomats said. The 54-member UN Economic and Social Council will vote on a U.S.-drafted resolution to "remove with immediate effect the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term." To read the original Reuters story, click here.
CPJ Says Journalist Imprisonments Highest In Three Decades, Iran Worst Offender
The number of journalists imprisoned worldwide is the highest ever recorded in the 30 years since the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has issued its prison census, the organization said on December 14. A record 363 journalists were behind bars at the beginning of December -- a 20 percent increase over 2021, CPJ's annual prison census showed. Iran is the world’s worst jailer of journalists, with 62 imprisoned as authorities ruthlessly crack down on the nationwide protests that erupted in September. Iran is followed by China, Myanmar, Turkey, and Belarus.
Ukraine Repels Drone Attack On Kyiv, Exchanges More Than 60 Prisoners With Russia
Kyiv was again targeted by a wave of Russian drones early on December 14 in the first such attack in weeks, but air-defense systems prevented any major damage, city authorities said, as fierce fighting raged in the east, where Moscow's forces kept up the pressure on the entire front line with heavy artillery shelling and missile strikes.
Two administrative buildings were damaged, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram, after explosions were heard in the city's central Shevchenkivskiy district, which is home to many government agencies and buildings.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said Ukrainian air-defense systems had been effective.
"The air defenses worked well," he said. "Thirteen (drones) were shot down."
"Well done, I am proud," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a brief video message, praising the air-defense systems which he said appeared to have shot down all the drones.
Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of the capital region, also said most of the drones were shot down, without giving further details.
In recent weeks, Ukraine has faced a barrage of Russian air strikes across the country that caused extensive damage to its energy infrastructure and left millions without electricity, water, and heating.
Ihnat said the total number of Iranian-made drones launched on December 14 was being verified but that Russia had used some 400 since the first was shot down by Ukraine in mid-September.
It was unclear whether Russia was using a new batch of Iranian drones or had not yet used up its old stock, Ihnat said.
The latest wave of attacks comes as three unnamed U.S. officials told Reuters that an announcement on Washington's plans to provide the Patriot missile-defense system to Ukraine could be made as soon as this week.
WATCH: Using all their powers of persuasion, Ukrainian volunteers try to win over residents of Bakhmut, a city on the eastern front of the war with Russia, so they can take them to safer places to the west.
There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon or from the Ukrainian government.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on December 14 said that Patriot systems would "definitely" be a legitimate target for Russia, but would not comment on unconfirmed reports.
The Patriot is regarded as one of the most advanced U.S. air-defense systems and is usually in short supply, with allies around the world vying for it.
Zelenskiy pressed Western leaders as recently as December 12 to provide more advanced weapons to help Ukraine.
Kyiv said on December 14 that it had secured the release of 64 Ukrainian troops and a U.S. citizen in its latest prisoner swap with Russia. "Sixty-four soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who fought in Donetsk and Luhansk -- particularly in defending Bakhmut -- are going home," presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on social media, adding that an American, Suedi Murekezi, was included in the exchange.
Russia's state-run TASS news agency has reported that Murekezi was arrested in the eastern Donetsk region in June and charged with attending anti-Russian protests and inciting "ethnic hatred."
On the battlefront, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks by Russian forces on 14 positions in three regions -- Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv -- within the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military reported early on December 14.
Heavy fighting continued in the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk.
Invading Russian forces have fought to seize Bakhmut for months as part of a grinding battle for control of the Donetsk region.
According to the General Staff, Russian troops in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhya regions "launched one air and 11 missile strikes, three of them on civilian infrastructure... [and] launched more than 60 attacks from multiple-rocket launchers" in the past 24 hours.
Dnipropetrovsk region Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on December 14 that Russian forces shelled the cities of Nikopol and Marganets throughout the night.
Russian forces also fired at the building of the regional military administration in the central square of the recently liberated city of Kherson, Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the military administration, said on Telegram on December 14. Yanushevych said that according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
Ukraine recaptured Kherson from Russian forces last month.
In response to a question on whether Russia would pause hostilities for Christmas or the New Year, Peskov on December 14 said the Kremlin had not received any proposals from Kyiv to halt fighting in Ukraine during the upcoming holiday period and Moscow was not planning a cease-fire.
"No, no proposals have been received from anyone and no topic of this kind is on the agenda," Peskov said.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Zelenskiy Says Russia's War Causing Environmental Calamity For Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on December 14 that the environmental harm from Russia's war will affect millions of people for years and urged New Zealand to take leadership in diplomacy to address the damage. Addressing the New Zealand parliament, Zelenskiy said by video link from Ukraine that Russian attacks have contaminated waterways and 3 million hectares of forest. "Dozens of rivers are polluted, hundreds of coal mines are flooded, dozens of the most dangerous enterprises, including chemical ones have been destroyed by Russian strikes," he said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S. Charges Five Russians, Two Americans With Conspiracy On Behalf Of Russia
The United States on December 13 unsealed a 16-count indictment charging five Russian nationals and two U.S. nationals with conspiracy related to a global procurement and money-laundering scheme on behalf of the Russian government. Among those indicted is a suspected Russian Federal Security Service officer, a Justice Department statement said. It said the defendants conspired to obtain military-grade and dual-use technologies from U.S. companies for Russia’s defense sector and to smuggle sniper rifle ammunition in violation of new U.S. sanctions imposed earlier this year. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
For an in-depth look at Russia's attempt to acquire sensitive Western technology, click here.
IAEA Missions To Be Dispatched To All Ukraine's Nuclear Power Plants
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said an agreement on moving heavy weapons from Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is still being worked out but said a decision had been made to send IAEA teams to all Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
There are no specifics yet, Shmyhal said on December 13 after meetings in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and Rafael Grossi, director-general of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, regarding the Zaporizhzhya plant.
“The Russians still have a difficult attitude toward [Zaporizhzhya],” Shmyhal said on Ukrainian television. “Negotiations are being conducted by both the French side and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” he said.
The decision to send IAEA teams to all plants is part of an effort to avert a war-zone catastrophe.
"This is especially important at a time when Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the war and in the middle of the winter," said Grossi after talks with Shmyhal on the sidelines of a donor's conference in Paris.
Shmyhal said the missions are "aimed at securing the plants and recording all attempts to externally influence them, in particular shelling by the Russian aggressor."
A small team of IAEA officials has already been at the Zaporizhzhya plant for months trying to maintain the facility amid regular shelling.
"Our mission at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has shown the vital importance of the IAEA being there to monitor the situation and give technical advice,” Grossi said. “Thanks to this presence, the IAEA is providing the world with impartial, technical, and factual information about developments on the ground.”
There have also been recurring visits to other nuclear plants, including Khmelnytskiy, Rivne, and Chernobyl, the site of the 1986 nuclear accident. Under the new IAEA plan, these missions will turn into a permanent presence.
The two also discussed the need for a security zone around Zaporizhzhya, which has had to rely on backup power to continue running systems to cool its reactors several times amid the fighting. Grossi has been campaigning for the security zone for months.
Macron announced earlier on December 13 that an agreement to withdraw heavy weapons from Zaporizhzhya had been reached and talks were under way to carry this out.
Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov said Russia had not deployed heavy weapons at the Zaporizhzhya power plant. During a conference call with reporters, Peskov also said Russia continues to maintain contact with the IAEA.
Russia seized the plant in early March. It has come under fire several times, raising fears of a nuclear accident. Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for the shelling.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
U.S. Envoy In Pristina Urges Establishment Of Association Of Serbian Municipalities
The U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, who is in the region as part of a diplomatic effort to de-escalate tensions, stressed in an interview with RFE/RL the importance of creating an association of municipalities with majority Serb residents as a necessary step forward for the region.
Escobar told RFE/RL on December 13 that the association is the most important thing that Washington wants to see and said the United States will help the Kosovar government form and implement it.
“It is an obligation for Serbia, it is an obligation for Kosovo, it is an obligation for the EU, which helped in its negotiation,” he told RFE/RL’s Balkan Service in Pristina. “And since we support the dialogue, it is also our commitment.”
The Association of Serbian Municipalities was agreed in the 2013 Brussels Agreement on normalizing relations but has never officially come into existence.
Escobar added that he believes that work on forming the association should begin immediately and the process must include the government of Kosovo.
“If not, we can develop that discussion with alternative partners, with civil society, with youth groups, with the business community, with everyone who would like to see Serbia and Kosovo emerge from this cycle of instability," he said.
Escobar held talks on December 12 in Kosovo's capital with Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti to look for ways to reduce tensions in the region. Kurti has suggested municipalities cannot be organized along ethnic principles.
Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo who quit their jobs last month over the government’s recent plans to implement a license plate conversion program have said they would only return to work if the association is formed.
Escobar also made clear in the interview that the United States “categorically” opposes the return of Serbian forces to Kosovo and noted that Pristina has firm security guarantees from the United States through its participation in KFOR, the NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier this week he planned to seek the return of Serbian troops to Kosovo. Escobar said he didn't expect Belgrade to make an armed incursion but, asked about that possibility, he reiterated that Kosovo has U.S. security guarantees.
Escobar’s visit to Pristina comes after protests on December 12 triggered by the arrest two days earlier of ethnic Serbian police officer Dejan Pantic, who took part in a mass resignation of Serbs from the force last month over the program to phase out old license plates.
The license plates are regarded as illegal by the Kosovar government, but it has tolerated them until now in four northern municipalities with Serb majorities.
Violence broke out on the night of December 10-11 after barricades were set up in solidarity with Pantic, who was charged with domestic terrorism after being accused of attacking state offices, the election commission offices, and police officers and election officials in northern Kosovo.
Escobar said that the barricades should be removed by the people who erected them. At the same time, he asked that the government of Kosovo find ways to address the grievances of the Serbian community in the north.
“The reality is that we need everyone to contribute to the process and everyone to contribute to the resolution of this current crisis,” he said. “And beyond the crisis, we need to start thinking about a more sustainable framework in which communities in this country can work together.”
EU Fails To Clinch Deal On Price Cap For Natural Gas
European Union energy ministers have failed to strike a final deal on a bloc-wide cap on natural gas prices. The European Commission proposed a price cap last month as the latest EU response to the economic upheaval caused by Russia cutting natural gas deliveries to Europe this year. But with countries deeply divided over the details of the proposed cap, a meeting on December 13 in Brussels did not yield a final decision, leaving EU energy ministers to try again at another meeting on December 19. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Female Prisoners Call Out Government's 'Cycle Of Murder' Over Death Sentences
Female political prisoners incarcerated in Iran's notorious Evin prison have published a letter expressing concern about the issuance and execution of death sentences for those arrested during the recent anti-government protests.
Signed by Narges Mohammadi, Bahareh Hedayat, Saba Kordafshari, Sepideh Gholian, Fariba Asadi, Gelareh Abbasi, and other prisoners, the letter, published on December 12, emphasizes concerns over a sharp rise in the number of death sentences against protesters since Mahsa Amini died while in police custody in September. She was being held for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The signatories of the letter announced that they will sit in the office of the prison warden to protest against the sentences and have asked the Iranian people to occupy the streets, chanting "No to execution," and to continue nationwide strikes with more power and inclusiveness to prevent the executions of other protest detainees and the further repression of the protesters.
Iran's judiciary has already executed two protesters -- Moshen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard -- with several others having been handed death sentences after what rights groups and the U.S. government have called "sham trials."
The 18 female political prisoners declared the execution of Shekari a "blatant crime" and called for an end to the government's "cycle of murder."
The executions and death sentences are part of the government's brutal, and often violent, crackdown on demonstrators. Lawmakers have pushed for harsh punishments to try and quell what has become the biggest challenge to the country's leadership since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters have been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyrgyz Public Figures, Politicians, Celebrities Urge President To Unblock RFE/RL's Websites
About 120 Kyrgyz public figures, writers, actors, politicians, and activists have urged President Sadyr Japarov and other top officials of the Central Asian nation to unblock the websites of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk.
The open letter issued on December 13 was also addressed to parliament speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev, Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, chairman of the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) Kamchybek Tashiev, and Kyrgyz society.
"Freedom of speech is a basic value of the Kyrgyz people that has been cherished and protected for many centuries.... It is impossible to overestimate the significant contribution Radio Azattyk has made during its 70-year history to the formation of the sovereign, independent Kyrgyzstan, to the achievement of the liberty Kyrgyz people dreamed about and for which our ancestors fought during the Soviet period,” the letter says, urging the nation's leadership to immediately restore Radio Azattyk's full-fledged operations.
The Kyrgyz government made the decision to block Radio Azattyk’s websites in Kyrgyz and Russian on October 26 after RFE/RL refused to take down a video about clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Officials claimed the video -- produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA --"predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was frozen at the time, and in November, Kyrgyz authorities suspended accreditations for 11 RFE/RL correspondents at the parliament.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly rejected the government’s move, saying the broadcaster "takes [its] commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found. RFE/RL is appealing the decision.
The Kyrgyz government's decision has previously been criticized by Kyrgyz journalists, some Kyrgyz lawmakers, and rights activists, who have called for the government to repeal it.
Sole Road Connecting Nagorno-Karabakh To Armenia Blocked By Protesters From Azerbaijan
The sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia remained closed for a second day on December 13, leaving hundreds of cars stranded and ratcheting up tensions with Azerbaijan.
A group from Azerbaijan, described by state-run media there as environmentalists, blocked the road on December 12, sparking standoffs with Russian troops who are deployed in the area -- known as the Lachin corridor -- as part of the Russia-brokered cease-fire that ended the 2020 conflict between Azerbaijani forces and ethnic Armenian fighters.
The protesters say they are calling attention to what Azerbaijan says is illegal mining in Nagorno-Karabakh and the use of the road to transport the minerals to Armenia.
They are also demanding a meeting with the commander of the Russian force, Andrei Volkov, to find out why they were not allowed to enter the two mines on December 10.
The protesters’ action has left hundreds of Karabakh cars stranded at other sections of the highway, RFE/RL’s Armenian Service reported.
In a statement on December 13, the Armenian Foreign Ministry charged that Azerbaijan’s authorities organized the traffic disruption in an effort to “cut off Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia and thus the outside world” and drive out its ethnic Armenian population.
In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on December 12 that the United States remains focused on “the need to de-escalate tensions and on the need to set these two countries on the path to a lasting, comprehensive settlement.”
In Brussels, an EU foreign policy spokesman was quoted by Armenian Public Television as saying late on December 12 that the EU is closely monitoring “various developments taking place over the Lachin corridor” but lacks first-hand information about them. He urged both sides to show “restraint.”
Armenians and Azerbaijanis have increasingly accused each other of breaking a fragile cease-fire and escalating the situation along their tense border, as well as in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
Nearly 300 soldiers combined were killed in border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in mid-September in the deadliest fighting since the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh that claimed the lives of close to 7,000 people.
The border violence three months ago was followed by a flurry of diplomatic activity, with Yerevan and Baku engaging in talks hosted by the European Union, the United States, and Russia.
As part of an EU-brokered arrangement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a civilian monitoring mission of the European Union was deployed along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border from Armenia's side in October. It had been agreed that the mission of the EU Monitoring Capacity would last two months.
Russia currently deploys about 2,000 peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh after brokering a cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan following their 44-day war over the region in September-November 2020.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Iranian Father Learns Of Son's Death Sentence During Phone Call
The father of Mohammad Mehdi Karami, an imprisoned Iranian protester, says his son has informed him by phone that he has been handed a death sentence by Iranian judicial authorities.
"He said, 'Dad, my sentence is death.' He was crying and asking me not to tell his mother," Mashallah Karami told the Tehran-based Etemad newspaper in an interview as he described the phone call earlier this month.
Mohammad Mehdi Karami says he was tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 other protesters for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during nationwide demonstrations.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to a slain protester, Hadis Najafi, at a cemetery to mark 40 days after she was killed in the city, amid nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Karami said he rejects both the charges and the death sentence. Five people so far have been handed death sentences in the case, while another 11 people, including three children, were handed lengthy jail terms.
Prosecutors say Ruhollah Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to Najafi.
Human rights organizations have strongly objected to the death sentences being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials" that were held over six days.
Earlier, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that Mohammad Mehdi Karami said in a meeting with his family that officers beat him so badly during his arrest that they left his body in the street, thinking he was dead. They realized he wasn't just as they were leaving.
Among the others sentenced to death in the case are Hamid Qarahasanlou, a doctor whose brother had previously revealed the severe torture that officers had inflicted on him and his wife.
The verdict comes after weeks of increased threats by authorities that they will react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render harsh penalties -- including the death penalty -- in trials for those arrested during protests over the death of the 22-year-old Amini.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing two protesters. Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- after being convicted of killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
Meanwhile, Moshen Shekari was executed publicly on December 8 after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court. He was accused of allegedly wounding a security officer.
Since her death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left more than 300 dead and hundreds more injured. Several member of the security forces have been reportedly also killed. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Serbian PM Sees No Chance To Revive Rio Tinto Lithium Project
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on December 13 that she does not see any chance of reviving Rio Tinto's $2.4 billion lithium project for which licenses were revoked earlier this year. The government revoked licenses for the Jadar project in January after massive protests sparked by environmental concerns about the planned mine. "I don't see any possibility to revive the Jadar project," Brnabic was quoted as saying by the Nova S news portal. "I think that lithium is the biggest development opportunity for Serbia," she said, adding that public debate about the matter will be necessary. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
China Bans Exports Of Loongson Military Grade Processors To Russia
Beijing has banned the export of Loongson military grade processors to the Russian Federation, the Moscow-based Kommersant daily said on December 13. According to the report, the Russian military industry has been testing Loongson processors for some time and planned to use them instead of Intel and AMD processors amid Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Kommersant cited a source close to the Russian government as saying that Beijing banned Loongson processor exports, citing their strategic importance for China’s military. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Lithuania Annuls Citizenship Of Husband Of Woman Linked To Russian Defense Minister
Lithuania's Interior Ministry said on December 13 that it has annulled the citizenship of Adolfas Kaminskas, a husband of Yelena Kaminskas, aka Shebunova, who is reportedly the mother of two extramarital children from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The ministry said it took the move as Kaminskas had obtained Russian citizenship, which violates the Baltic nation's ban on dual citizenship. Last week, a Vilnius court canceled Shebunova's residence permit. Lithuanian authorities said that her presence "may pose threat to the country's national security over her links with Russian structures," a reference believed to be connected to her relationship with Shoigu. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU Reportedly Agrees On Candidate Status For Bosnia
European Union countries have agreed to offer Bosnia-Herzegovina candidate status to join the 27-member bloc, RFE/RL has learned, a move that would put the Balkan country on track to eventually gain membership.
European affairs ministers are attending an ongoing meeting in Brussels on December 13 and, according to a draft of its conclusions seen by RFE/RL, they stated that "it is recommended that Bosnia- Herzegovina be granted the status of a candidate country."
The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, recommended granting Bosnia candidate member status in October, more than six years after Sarajevo formally applied to join and nearly three decades since it emerged from the 1992-95 war that left more than 100,000 people dead.
The step is expected to be formally approved by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on December 15.
EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said in October that Bosnia had to fulfill a long list of conditions designed to bolster democracy and the rule of law in the Balkan country, including undergoing structural reforms of the judiciary, taking steps to fight corruption, and implementing constitutional and electoral changes in order to qualify for candidate status.
Bosnia first voiced its aspiration to join the EU in 2003, but its ethnic leaders have so far shown little inclination to set aside their differences and implement necessary reforms.
Furthermore, staunchly pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has increasingly threatened to separate Republika Srpska, Bosnia’s Serb entity from the rest of the country.
Last month, Varhelyi voiced optimism that Bosnia-Herzegovina will be granted candidate status to the bloc if it meets the conditions laid out recently by Brussels.
Bosnia will be joining other EU candidates -- Albania, Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine -- in a long process that can take many years and involves complex negotiations on adjusting local laws to match those of the EU.
Lukashenka Appoints Aleynik As New Belarusian Foreign Minister
Belarus's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has appointed Syarhey Aleynik as the country's new foreign minister following the unexpected death of Uladzimer Makey in late November at the age of 64. The cause of Makey's death has not been officially revealed. Aleynik, 57, is a veteran at the Foreign Ministry. In early 2022, he was appointed to the post of the First Deputy Foreign Minister. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
