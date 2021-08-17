EU To Bolster Belarus-Lithuania Border, Draft Statement Says

European Union member states will offer additional border officers and funds to tackle a migrant surge on Lithuania's border with Belarus, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

The EU interior ministers will condemn Belarus for committing an unacceptable aggression by sending migrants to Lithuania's border, reads the draft statement for a crisis meeting on August 18.

The document can still be subject to change.

Lithuania since last month has seen a surge of mostly Iraqi migrants crossing the border with Belarus. In recent weeks, Latvia and Poland have witnessed a similar wave, prompting authorities in the EU member states to beef up their border security and start pushing back illegal migrants.

Poland, the Baltic states, and EU officials have said the migrant flows are being orchestrated by authoritarian Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka in retaliation for EU sanctions over his government's crackdown on the country's pro-democracy movement.

Crisis In Belarus Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka ramps up pressure on NGOs and independent media as part of a brutal crackdown against protesters and the opposition following an August 2020 election widely considered fraudulent.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on August 13 signed a decree that calls for deploying members of the armed forces to the border to counter the increase in illegal migration.

The EU has said that it hopes for a stabilization of the situation after Iraq suspended flights from Baghdad to Minsk earlier this month.

Based on reporting by Reuters