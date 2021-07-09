Lithuania Starts Building Barrier At Belarus Border Amid Illegal Migrant Surge

Lithuania has started construction of a barrier on its border with Belarus amid a surge in illegal migrant crossings that Vilnius says Minsk is purposely organizing in retaliation for European Union sanctions.

Lithuanian State Border Guard Service spokesman Gedrus Mishutis said on July 9 that the military had begun installing a wire fence along the border, some of which runs through densely forested areas, to strengthen control over the flow of migrants, hundreds of whom have flooded into the country in recent weeks.

He added that the barrier -- consisting of concertina and barbed wire -- was expected to run about 30 kilometers. The Reuters news agency quoted an army spokeswoman as saying the first stretch of the barrier will be 500 meters in length and 1.8 meters in height.

Vilnius has accused Belarus of allowing migrants to cross into Lithuania in response to sanctions imposed by the bloc after Minsk forced a Ryanair flight to land on its soil and arrested opposition blogger Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega, his Russian girlfriend.

Lithuania has been one of the staunchest critics of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, calling for a robust EU response against his regime since a disputed presidential election in August 2020. Lithuania and many other Western states have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner, instead saying the balloting was rigged and opposition candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya was the victor.

In response to the sanctions, Lukashenka has threatened that his country would no longer prevent migrants from crossing its western border into the EU.

Since that threat in May, hundreds of people, mostly Iraqis, have been illegally crossing the border, according to Lithuania's Foreign Ministry.

Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, citing documents found on at least one migrant who had reached Lithuania, said on July 7 that Belarus had been offering migrants flights to Minsk.

A Schengen free-travel-area member, Lithuania has said it is considering imposing border controls with neighboring EU countries to stop migrants from traveling to Western countries in the bloc.

A total of 779 illegal migrants crossed the Belarus-Lithuania border in the first seven days of July, compared with 636 during the first six month of the year, according to the border guards' office. Lithuania received no more than 104 migrants annually during 2018-2020.

With reporting by Reuters and Interfax