Lukashenka Signs Law Putting New Curbs On Religious Groupings In Belarus

An aide to Iran's president has blamed Israel and the United States for the explosions that killed at least 84 people on January 3 during commemorations for a former Iranian commander slain four years ago in a U.S. airstrike, although the U.S. State Department has said there was no U.S. involvement and no reason to suspect an Israeli role in the twin blasts.

The incident has intensified fears of widening conflict in the region as Israel continues its war against the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Yemeni-based Huthi rebels also allied with Iran continue their attacks on Red Sea commercial shipping.

Iranian state news agency IRNA on January 4 quoted the head of the National Medical Emergency Organization, Jafar Miadfar, as revising the death toll downward for a second time since the incident, from 95 to 84 killed and 284 injured.

Iranian authorities declared January 4 a day of mourning for the victims of the blasts.

The explosions struck as mourners were marking the anniversary of the death of Qasem Soleimani, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds force.

The United States rejected suggestions that either Israel or Washington was behind the blasts.

"The United States was not involved in any way, and any suggestion to the contrary is ridiculous," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. "We have no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this explosion," he added.

But Mohammad Jamshidi, a political deputy to Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, said later that the United States and Israel bore "responsibility" for the tragedy.

"Washington says USA and Israel had no role in terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran. Really? A fox smells its own lair first," Jamshidi said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Make no mistake," he added. "The responsibility for this crime lies with the U.S. and Zionist regimes [Israel] and terrorism is just a tool."

Jamshidi did not cite any evidence for the claim.

Raisi had said in a statement that "Undoubtedly, the perpetrators...of this cowardly act will soon be identified and punished for their heinous act by the capable security and law enforcement forces."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on X that Tehran was acting through the United Nations but he did not further specify.

"Based on the initial information obtained from official sources, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has started its legal and international urgent actions through the United Nations," Amir-Abdollahian said.

Some reports, including from Iranian state Press TV early on January 4, put the death toll at more than 100, with 211 more injured. But officials had earlier revised the number of deaths downward.

The Mizan news agency, which is close to Iran's judicial system, reported that the January 3 blasts occurred in the city of Kerman near Soleimani's grave site. Soleimani was from the city.

The Fars news agency first reported that a "terrible explosion" was heard in one of the roads leading to Kerman's Martyrs' Gulzar, while the Mehr news agency reported that a "second explosion" was also heard.

Video from the area showed the blasts occurred about 15 minutes apart.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the blasts, while the U.S. deputy special envoy for Iran told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the United States was closely following developments.

"And while information is still coming in, as we would anywhere, we mourn any loss of civilian life. We’ll continue to closely monitor the situation," the envoy, Abram Paley, said.

Commemorations of Soleimani's death have previously drawn large crowds.

During his funeral in 2020, a stampede broke out and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a procession of thousands of Iranians.

Considered at the time to be one of the most powerful men in Iran and the architect of Tehran's foreign policy in the region, Soleimani was killed in what the United States called a "defensive" drone strike while he was traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad's international airport early on January 3, 2020.

The Quds Force is the elite foreign arm of the IRGC and has been declared a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.

