Incommunicado For A Year: Tsikhanouskaya Decries Conditions For Jailed Husband In Belarus

Demonstrators in Vilnius protested the treatment of political prisoners in Belarus, decrying at a March 8 rally the policy of holding them incommunicado for extended periods. Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya says brutal prison conditions are "not a political issue" and she urged the United Nations to demand changes. Her husband has been kept out of contact behind bars for the last year.

