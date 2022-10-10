News
Lukashenka Says Ukraine 'Planning' Attack On Belarus
Belarus's authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, claimed on October 10 that Ukraine was preparing an attack on his country's territory and said that Russia and Belarus will deploy a joint military task force.
"I've said already that today Ukraine is not just discussing but planning strikes on the territory of Belarus," state news agency Belta quoted Lukashenka as saying during a meeting with security officials.
"We have agreed to deploy a regional grouping of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus," he added, without specifying where the troops would be deployed.
He said the formation of these troops started two days ago, coinciding with an explosion on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia that Moscow blamed on Ukraine.
Belarus "must have plans in advance to counter all kinds of scoundrels who are trying to drag us into a fight," Lukashenka said.
"There should be no war on the territory of Belarus," he added.
Belarus relies financially and politically on its key ally Russia.
Russian forces used Belarus as a staging post for their February 24 invasion of Ukraine, sending troops and equipment into northern Ukraine from bases inside Belarus.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
All Of The Latest News
Jailed Russian Opposition Politician Given Vaclav Havel Award For Defending Rights
Jailed Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza has won the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize awarded annually by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to honor "outstanding" civil society action in the defense of human rights.
The prize was presented by PACE President Tiny Kox to Kara-Murza's wife, Yevgenia Kara-Muza at a special ceremony on October 10, the opening day of PACE's autumn plenary session in Strasbourg.
"It takes incredible courage in today’s Russia to stand against the power in place. Today, Mr. Kara-Murza is showing this courage, from his prison cell,” Kox said.
The 41-year-old politician was detained in April and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army while speaking to lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
Kara-Murza has rejected the charge, calling it politically motivated.
Last week, a high treason charge was added to the charges he faces over his alleged cooperation with organizations in a NATO member for many years. If convicted on the charge, the staunch opponent of the Kremlin faces up to 20 years in prison.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has blasted the Russian accusations as "baseless," saying it is "painfully obvious" that the Kremlin sees Kara-Murza as "a direct and imminent threat."
A close associate of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza is best known for falling deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
Danish Island Near Nord Stream Leaks Suffers Unexplained Power Outage
An unexplained power outage has hit an island in Denmark near the location where there was an alleged "sabotage" attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
Electricity operator Energinet said on October 10 that it was investigating the cause of the outage on Bornholm Island, which may have been caused by a problem linked to an underwater cable.
The outage comes two weeks after four major gas leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines were discovered just off of Bornholm. The pipelines, which link Russia to Germany, have been attributed to underwater detonations probably due to "sabotage."
The West has focused its suspicions on Russia, which is locked in an energy war with Europe over moves to isolate Moscow because of its invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has rejected any responsibility for the leaks and has in turn accused the West of sabotaging the pipelines.
Three Russian Cruise Missiles Crossed Moldovan Airspace, Foreign Minister Says
Moldova said three Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had violated Moldovan airspace on October 10, and that it was summoning the Russian ambassador to demand explanations.
"Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova's airspace. I instructed that Russia's ambassador be summoned to provide an explanation," Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu wrote on Twitter.
Ukraine was targeted by a wave of deadly missile strikes on October 10 that appeared to be launched by Russia as revenge after President Vladimir Putin blamed an explosion on the bridge linking Russia with illegally annexed to Crimea on Ukrainian "terrorists."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
More Oil Workers Join Iranian Protests As Unrest Continues
More than 1,000 workers at the Bushehr and Damavand petrochemical plants have joined in protests in Iran as demonstrators angry over the death of a young woman detained over an alleged Islamic dress code violation continued to defy a violent crackdown on dissent.
According to reports by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, the oil workers blocked access roads and chanted slogans, such as "Death to the dictator!" as they gathered on October 10 with a heavy security presence nearby.
Striking workers have been reported in several cities across the country in recent days, especially in heavily Kurdish areas where public outcry was initially strongest when word spread that 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16, three days after being picked up in the capital by Iran's morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, "improperly."
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says that at least 92 protesters have been killed by the security forces, although other groups cite death figures of 160 or more, along with hundreds more injured and thousands arrested.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kaanani told a televised news conference on October 10 that visitors to Iran should respect local laws, a vague reference to earlier statements by officials that the West was fomenting the unrest.
Eyewitness accounts said that Amini had been beaten during her arrest, while her father has said she suffered bruises to her legs and has held the police responsible for her death.
The state-controlled ISNA news agency said on October 7 that Iran's Forensic Medicine Organization had determined "underlying diseases" were the cause of Amini's death, while making no mention of whether she had suffered any injuries.
A report on state television added that the forensic report showed Amini's death was related to "surgery for a brain tumor at the age of 8."
Iran's political leadership held a crisis meeting on October 9 where officials called on the people to preserve national unity and stand against the "hostile plots" of the enemies of the Islamic system.
A day earlier, activist hackers disrupted a live state television broadcast by airing images and messages in support of the protests.
The activist group Edaalate Ali (Ali's justice) claimed responsibility for the attack. A mask associated with the Anonymous collective, which has hacked several Iranian authorities in recent weeks, was also shown on screen.
Russia Launches Deadly Missile Strikes Across Ukraine; Putin Claims Retaliation For Bridge Attack
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia intentionally timed a wave of strikes on Ukraine early on October 10 to inflict the greatest possible civilian losses and had also targeted the country's energy infrastructure, including using Iranian-made drones.
In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were retaliation for what he called Kyiv's “terrorist” actions, including an attack last weekend on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula.
Zelenskiy said there were dead and wounded in the series of blasts that rocked cities across Ukraine in what appeared to be revenge strikes after Moscow blamed an explosion on the bridge linking Russia with illegally annexed to Crimea on Ukrainian "terrorists."
"This morning is difficult. We are dealing with terrorists," Zelenskiy said in a video posted on social media that showed him outside his presidential office.
"Dozens of missiles and Iranian Shaheds (drones). They have two targets. Energy facilities throughout the country... They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system," Zelenskiy said. "The second target is people. Such a time and such targets were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible."
In a video call with members of Russia’s Security Council on October 10, Putin said that the Russian military launched "precision weapons" from the air, sea, and ground to target key energy and military command facilities.
But the wave of strikes on major cities hit residential areas and critical infrastructure facilities alike..
Rostyslav Smirnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, said at least eight people were killed and 24 were wounded in just one of the strikes on Kyiv, which was shaken by a wave of explosions.
"They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the Earth...destroy our people who are sleeping at home in (the city of) Zaporizhzhya. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The air raid sirens do not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded."
Reports of blasts also came from other Ukrainian cities -- Dnipro, Lviv, and Ternopil -- according to Ukrainian media.
The western city of Lviv was hit with electricity and hot water cuts after bombardments that targeted critical infrastructure, including energy facilities, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said.
"Due to the lack of electricity, the operation of the city's thermal power plants has been temporarily suspended. Therefore hot water is not provided at the moment," Sadovyi said on social media, adding that "part of the city was without electricity".
The commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said on Twitter that Russia used drones to launch a total of 75 rockets on Ukraine, more than half of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense.
"The terrorist country carried out missile and air strikes on [our] territory, using attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). This morning, 75 rockets were launched, 41 of them were neutralized by our air defense," Zaluzhniy said adding that the attack was still ongoing and urging people to remain in shelters.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry said it would seek revenge for the strikes.
"There is sacrifice amongst people and destruction," the ministry said on its Facebook page. "The enemy will be punished for the pain and death brought upon our land! We will get our revenge!"
In the capital, the blasts appeared to be targeting more central parts compared with Russian strikes on the city earlier in the war.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said missiles hit "critical infrastructure" in the city.
In a first international reaction, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called Russia's firing of missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine "unacceptable."
The strikes across Ukraine came after Putin blamed Ukrainian intelligence, without providing any evidence, for the recent attack on the 18-kilometer-long bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea with mainland Russia, calling it an "act of terrorism."
Russian forces also shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv overnight, launching 10 S-300 missiles, said the head of Mykolayiv's regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim.
However, Kim wrote on telegram that "according to preliminary data, there were no victims."
Ukrainian forces have continued to make gains in a weeks-long counteroffensive in the south and northeast that has led Russian forces to retreat in many areas.
Natalya Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern military command said on October 9 that "as of today, from the beginning of the counteroffensive, over 1,170 square kilometers have been liberated in the Kherson direction."
Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence update on October 10 that "Ukrainian forces "continue to place pressure on Russian forces both in the northeast and in Kherson Oblast in the south."
However, British intelligence said that Moscow continues to prioritize its operations in eastern Ukraine, mainly around Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, where Russian forces were coming closer to breaking into the city, which has sustained very extensive damage from bombardment.
With reporting by dpa, AP, and Reuters
Zelenskiy Accuses Russia Of 'Terrorism' As Deadly Strikes In Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Continue
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that Russia's latest attack on civilian targets in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya that killed 14 people and left scores wounded, including children, was an act of "terrorism at state level," which proved that it is impossible to negotiate with Russia.
"The constant terrorism against the civilian population is Russia's obvious rejection of real negotiations," Zelenskiy said in a video message late on October 9. "Terrorism at the state level is one of the worst international crimes."
Ukrainian officials in Zaporizhzhya said that nine rockets fired by Russian forces overnight on October 8-9 killed 14 people in two apartment buildings and dozens of private homes and wounded 70, including 11 children.
Fresh Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhya destroyed an apartment building the following night, causing injuries, regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said early on October 10.
The nearby Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is located southwest of the city in territory Moscow seized early in the war.
"It was a deliberate blow. The one who gave the order and those who carried it out knew where to hit," Zelenskiy said in his video message.
Zelenskiy's statement came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin himself blamed Ukrainian intelligence for the recent attack on the 18-kilometer bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea with mainland Russia, calling it an "act of terrorism."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Putin and the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee have blamed, without evidence, the attack on the $3.6-billion bridge over the Kerch Strait on Ukrainian special forces.
Russian forces also shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv overnight, launching 10 S-300 missiles, said the head of Mykolayiv's regional military administration, Vitaly Kim. .
However, Kim wrote on telegram that "according to preliminary data, there were no victims."
Ukrainian forces have continued to make gains in a weeks-long counteroffensive in the south and northeast that has led Russian forces to retreat in many areas.
Natalya Humenyuk, Ukraine’s southern military command spokeswoman, said on October 9 that "as of today, from the beginning of the counteroffensive, over 1,170 square kilometers have been liberated in the Kherson direction."
"Work is continuing on consolidation of territory, clearing it, and conducting stabilizing operations, as the settlements we enter contain many surprises left by the occupiers," she told Ukrainian TV.
Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence update on October 10 that "Ukrainian forces "continue to place pressure on Russian forces both in the north-east and in Kherson Oblast in the south."
However, British intelligence said that Moscow continues to prioritize its operations in eastern Ukraine, mainly around Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, where Russian forces were coming closer to breaking into the city, which has sustained very extensive damage from bombardment.
Russian losses have continued after Moscow announced last month that it was annexing the Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, and Luhansk partially held by Russian forces.
On October 8, Russian-imposed authorities in the Kherson region said they were facing “a difficult period” and authorized a partial evacuation in the face of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
After what Russian officials termed a truck bombing took out one lane of the highway section of the Crimea Bridge and damaged the rail section, Moscow made changes to the command of its war effort in Ukraine and the security of key infrastructure in Crimea, with Putin putting the FSB -- the successor to the Soviet-era KGB -- in charge of the effort.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will chair a meeting with his Security Council in Moscow on October 10.
"Tomorrow the president has a planned meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council," Peskov said.
With reporting by dpa, AP, and Reuters
Opposition Returns To The Streets In Bosnia's Serbian Entity, Claiming Election Fraud By Dodik
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Thousands of supporters of the opposition in the Serbian entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina have returned to the streets to protest the results of a recent presidential election, alleging fraud and demanding a recount.
The Party of Democratic Progress (PDP), the Serbian Democratic Party, (SDS), and the List for Justice and Order are demanding a recount of the votes for president amid reports of dozens of election irregularities.
The opposition parties in Republika Srpska, one of two entities of Bosnia-Herzegovina, say the candidate they backed, Jelena Trivic (PDP), defeated long-time nationalist leader Milorad Dodik in the October 2 election.
According to the results counted so far by the Central Election Commission, Dodik of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), won about 281,000 votes in the race for the president of the entity. Trivic won around 252,000, or around 30,000 fewer votes.
The final results of the vote are yet to be announced. Citing reports of irregularities, central election authorities in Sarajevo have ordered the unsealing of ballot boxes and a recount at some 1,000 polling stations before determining the final totals.
Dodik, who has denied the election fraud allegations, has been the most powerful politician in Republika Srpska for years. He has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while the United States and Britain have sanctioned him for allegedly trying to undermine peace and stability in the country.
Bosnia has been governed by an administrative system created by the Dayton peace accords in 1995, which ended three years of war in the former Yugoslav republic marked by ethnic cleansing and brutality.
The U.S.-brokered accords created two highly autonomous entities that share some joint institutions: the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation. The country is governed and administered along ethnic lines established by the agreement, with a weak and often dysfunctional central government.
The accord also provides for the country to have a tri-party presidency, with the mostly Muslim Bosniaks, the ethnic Croatians, and ethnic Serbs each having a representative.
At the October 9 rally in Banja Luka – the capital of the Serbian entity -- Trivic said that the opposition is demanding a recount and a review of all ballots in the entity, along with a probe into possible vote-rigging.
“It wasn't me who was robbed, it was the people. We will not back down, we won't stop,” Trivic said.
With reporting by AP
Biden's 'Armageddon' Comment Not Related To Any Specific Development, Says Spokesman
The U.S. national-security spokesman said President Joe Biden’s recent warnings of possible "Armageddon" in relation to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s continued references to his nuclear arsenal were not based on any specific developments and that the White House does not see an imminent threat.
“These comments were not based on new or fresh intelligence or new indications that Mr. Putin has made a decision to use nuclear weapons and, quite frankly, we don't have any indication that he has made that kind of decision," John Kirby told ABC TV on October 9.
"Nor have we seen anything that would give us pause to reconsider our own strategic nuclear posture in our efforts to defend our own national security interests and those of our allies and partners," Kirby said.
On October 7, Biden said: "We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since [the time of U.S. President John F.] Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis [in 1962]. We're trying to figure out what is Putin's off-ramp."
Kirby acknowledged that the "the stakes are very high right now" with Moscow and that Washington would continue to provide aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia’s unprovoked invasion.
Kirby said the White House was not commenting on the explosion that damaged Russia’s crucial road-and-rail Crimea Bridge on October 8.
"We don't really have anything more to add to the reports about the explosion on the bridge," he said.
“What I can tell you is that Mr. Putin started this war, and Mr. Putin could end it today, simply by moving his troops out of the country.”
Based on reporting by ABC
Russian Missiles Bring Death And Destruction To Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya
At least 13 people were killed and over 80 injured, including children, as a result of missile strikes in Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzya on October 9, according to the region's governor, Oleksandr Starukh. He told reporters that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed overnight, while five other residential buildings were levelled and many more damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks on the Ukrainian-held city, which lies in the heart of one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow recently illegally claimed as its territory. Zaporizhzhya is about 52 kilometers from Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is held by Russian troops and has been under relentless shelling for months.
German Foreign Minister Urges Tougher Sanctions On Iran Over Protest Crackdown
Germany’s foreign minister has called on the European Union to slap new sanctions on Iran for what she described as Tehran’s brutal repression against anti-government protesters in several Iranian cities.
Annalena Baerbock was quoted on October 9 as telling the Bild Am Sonntag newspaper that “those who beat up women and girls on the street, carry off people who want nothing other than to live freely, arrest them arbitrarily, and sentence them to death stand on the wrong side of history.”
Baerbock said, without citing specific individuals, that “we will ensure that the EU imposes entry bans on those responsible for this brutal repression and freezes their assets in the EU."
"We say to people in Iran: We stand and remain by your side.”
Protests and crackdown violence have struck Iran in recent weeks as demonstrators angry over the death of a young woman detained over the Islamic dress code continued to defy officials' warnings of tough punishments to stem the unrest.
Mahsa Amini died on September 16, three days after being detained by morality police because of "improperly" wearing the hijab, a head scarf that is mandatory for women in Iran to wear while in public.
It remains unclear as to what caused Amini's death. Critics blame police brutality, while the authorities say she died of heart failure.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Tehran authorities of employing excessive repressive measures, including lethal force, against participants in the nationwide protests. Rights groups say that up to 185 people have been killed in the crackdown.
EU lawmakers have approved a resolution calling for sanctions against those responsible for the death of Amini and the violent crackdown.
Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AP
Pope Urges World To 'Learn From History' Over Nuclear Threat, Laments Plight Of Ukrainians Forced To Flee
Reflecting on the war in Ukraine, Pope Francis urged the world to learn from history on the threat of nuclear war and choose the path of peace while he also lamented the plight of Ukrainians forced to flee that conflict.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"We cannot forget the danger of nuclear war that threatened the world at that time," Francis said during a mass in St Peter's Square on October 9, referring to the Cold War years of the 1960s.
"Why not learn from history? Even at that time, there were conflicts and huge tensions, but the way of peace was chosen," the 85-year-old Francis said.
He asked those attending to remember the plight of Ukrainians fleeing war, which he said “causes us great suffering.”
The pope has mostly avoided assailing Russia directly since its unprovoked February 24 invasion of Ukraine, but he has increasingly spoken out against the death and destruction of the war and the related refugee crisis.
He also urged Europe to show more mercy to migrants fleeing financial hardships in their home countries.
"The exclusion of migrants is scandalous! Indeed, the exclusion of migrants is criminal. It makes them die in front of us," the pontiff said.
"And so today, we have the Mediterranean, which is the largest cemetery in the world. The exclusion of migrants is disgusting, it is sinful, it is criminal."
Hundreds of thousands of migrants have attempted to cross the Mediterranean from North Africa in an effort to reach Europe.
Nearly 25,000 have either drowned or gone missing since 2014, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration.
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
Kyrgyzstan Cancels Planned CSTO Exercises
Bishkek has announced that it is canceling military exercises for the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) which were to be held in Kyrgyzstan this week.
The Indestructible Brotherhood-2022 exercises were scheduled for October 10 to October 14, and were to include military personnel from all six CSTO members -- Belarus, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Armenia -- as well as from five other states, including Serbia, Syria, and Uzbekistan.
No reason was given for the cancelation announced on October 9.
Kyrgyzstan was involved in deadly clashes with fellow CSTO member Tajikistan along the two countries' border in September, after which it called on the CSTO to take an active role in resolving the dispute. Kyrgyz lawmakers had reportedly objected to Tajikistan being allowed to participate in the exercises.
The CSTO alliance is loosely similar to NATO with its principle that an attack on one is an attack on all.
CSTO exercises in Kazakhstan ended on October 8, after which participants were to head to Kyrgyzstan. They will now return to their home countries.
Iranian State TV Hack Puts Supreme Leader In Crosshairs, Shows Slain Protesters
Activists in Iran have disrupted a live state television broadcast by airing images and messages in support of continuing protests against the government and the country's strict hijab law requiring women to wear head scarves.
Islamic Republic TV footage of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meeting state officials was interrupted briefly on October 8 and replaced with images of slain protesters and 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose death in police custody last month after being arrested for not wearing a head scarf sparked protests across the country.
An image showing Khamenei in crosshairs and in flames was also aired during the interruption, for which the hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali took credit. The images were accompanied by the words "join us and rise up."
The semiofficial Tasnim news agency confirmed that the state TV news broadcast "was hacked for a few moments by anti-revolutionary agents."
Hassanein Haddad, a spokesman for Iran State Radio and Television, said that the incident was not a hack, but an act of "vandalism and infiltration" from within the channel itself.
The protests, which erupted around the country after Amini's death on September 16, continued in Tehran and other cities on the night of the broadcast.
Labor strikes were also reported in Kurdish-majority regions on October 8, including in the city of Sanandaj, where two protesters were reportedly shot dead. Security forces were also accused of opening fire in Saqez.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says at least 185 protesters have been killed by the security forces, including at least 19 children, as the protests enter their fourth week.
Amid the growing unrest, Iranian political leaders held a crisis meeting on October 9 to discuss the situation, the presidential office said.
The meeting included President Ebrahim Raisi, the parliamentary speaker, and the judiciary head, the office said.
Putin Blames Ukrainian Special Services For Crimea Bridge Explosion
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that a massive explosion which damaged a crucial bridge linking Russian-occupied Crimea and the Russian mainland was a "terrorist" act organized by Ukrainian special services.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Putin said in a video on the Kremlin Telegram channel on October 9 without providing details or evidence.
"This was devised, carried out, and ordered by the Ukrainian special services," he said.
Putin's comments came after he met with Aleksandr Bastrykin, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, to discuss the findings of an inquiry into the October 8 explosion and fire on the 19-kilometer, $3.6 billion Crimea Bridge.
Bastrykin claimed that Ukrainian special services were aided by citizens of Russia and other countries in the attack, saying a truck suspected in the bombing had been to Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, and Russia's North Ossetia region and Krasnodar, among other places.
Earlier in the day, Russian divers began examining the bridge to determine the cause of the blast.
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the explosion that sent one span of the bridge's highway section tumbling into the Kerch Strait and damaged the rail section.
But the blast has become a major morale boost for Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and a humiliating blow to Putin's prestige.
The bridge, constructed by Russia after its seizure of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014, is seen as a key route for supplies to the territory and for supporting Russian forces fighting in southern Ukraine. The bridge has also been used by the Kremlin as a symbol of its control over Crimea.
Russian news agencies reported that divers would begin work in the morning of October 9 before an inspection above the waterline is conducted later in the day.
The Russia-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on Telegram on October 8 that cars were being allowed to travel on one lane of the highway after a full inspection, but truck traffic was not being allowed. He said that the situation was "under control" and urged people in Crimea to remain calm and said those who wish to travel to Russia could travel for free by ferry.
"The situation is manageable -- it's unpleasant, but not fatal," Aksyonov told reporters. "Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge."
Aksyonov also said that Crimea has a month's worth of fuel and more than two months' worth of food, while the Defense Ministry has said that its forces fighting in occupied areas of southern Ukraine will be "fully supplied" by way of existing land and sea routes.
Kyiv, which has made significant military gains in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in recent weeks, has demanded that Russian forces leave the Crimean Peninsula.
Russia last month annexed the partially occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson in Ukraine's south and east and has since pulled back its forces in multiple regions in the face of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
On October 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Federal Security Service to take charge of security measures for the Crimea Bridge and other infrastructure on the peninsula.
It remains unclear who was behind the bridge explosion or if it did involve a truck. Russian authorities have alleged that the truck they say carried the bomb was traveling from Russia's Krasnodar region to Crimea.
With reporting by Reuters, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, RFE/RL's Russian Service, and Current Time.
Russian Strikes Kill At Least 14 In Ukraine's Southern City Of Zaporizhzhya
Ukrainian officials in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya said that nine rockets fired by Russian forces overnight killed at least 14 people in two apartment buildings and dozens of private homes.
The attack comes as Ukraine’s military on October 9 said its troops had recaptured nearly 1,200 square kilometers of territory in the southern Kherson region from Russian forces since beginning their counteroffensive in late August.
It also comes a day after a massive explosion damaged part of Russia’s 19-kilometer, $3.6 billion bridge over the Kerch Strait, an attack President Vladimir Putin and the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee have blamed, without evidence, on Ukrainian special forces.
The death toll from the October 8-9 attack on the city of Zaporizhzhya was revised downward from an earlier estimate of 17 killed. However, officials said 87 people were injured, including 10 children, and the casualty figures could rise.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zaporizhzhya city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said that five homes were destroyed and around 40 were damaged in the attack on the city in the Ukrainian-held part of the region, which was annexed by Russia in violation of international law last week.
Images posted on social media by Ukrainian military authorities in the Zaporizhzhya region showed significant damage to residential buildings in the regional capital.
Zaporizhzhya was also hit by major shelling on October 6, killing 11 people. The nearby Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is located southwest of the city in territory Moscow seized early in the war.
The fresh attack came after a key bridge to the Crimean Peninsula that was constructed by Russia following its seizure of the Ukrainian territory in 2014 and was a symbol of Russia's control of the southern region, was heavily damaged on October 8.
After what Russian officials termed a truck bombing took out one lane of the highway section of the Crimea Bridge and damaged the rail section, Moscow made changes to the command of its war effort in Ukraine and the security of key infrastructure in Crimea, with Putin putting the FSB -- the successor to the Soviet-era KGB -- in charge of the effort.
Ukrainian forces have continued to make gains in a weeks-long counteroffensive in the south and east of the country that has led Russian forces to retreat in many areas.
Natalya Humenyuk, Ukraine’s southern military command spokeswoman, said on October 9 that "as of today, from the beginning of the counteroffensive, over 1,170 square kilometers have been liberated in the Kherson direction."
"Work is continuing on consolidation of territory, clearing it, and conducting stabilizing operations, as the settlements we enter contain many surprises left by the occupiers," she told Ukrainian TV.
On October 8, Russia's Defense Ministry named General Sergei Surovikin as the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine who have suffered territorial losses in areas of the east and south of the country that were occupied shortly after the Russian invasion in February. Surovikin had led Russia's Aerospace Forces since 2017.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will chair a meeting with his Security Council in Moscow on October 10.
"Tomorrow the president has a planned meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council," Peskov said.
Russian losses have continued after Moscow announced last month that it was annexing the Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, and Luhansk partially held by Russian forces.
On October 8, Russia-imposed authorities in the Kherson region said they were facing “a difficult period” and authorized a partial evacuation in the face of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
With reporting by dpa, AP, and Reuters
Rights Watchdog Condemns 'Baseless' Treason Charges Against Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has blasted Russian accusations of high treason against prominent opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza as "the third baseless charge" since his detention six months ago.
The group described it as "a blatant attempt to quash any criticism of the Kremlin and deter contact with the international community."
“It is painfully obvious that the Kremlin sees Kara-Murza as a direct and imminent threat," HRW quoted its Europe and Central Asia director, Hugh Williamson, as saying. "These charges against him and his prolonged detention are a travesty of justice. Russian authorities should immediately and unconditionally free Kara-Murza and drop all charges against him.”
Russian media last week quoted unnamed law enforcement officials and sources as saying that the high treason charge against Kara-Murza stems from his alleged cooperation with organizations in a NATO member for many years. If convicted on the charge, the staunch opponent of the Kremlin faces up to 20 years in prison.
The 41-year-old politician was detained in April and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobedience to police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army while speaking to lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
Kara-Murza has rejected the charge, calling it politically motivated.
His lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov, reportedly said the treason charge stems from "open criticism" in speeches Kara-Murza gave at events in Lisbon, Helsinki, and Washington.
HRW noted Kara-Murza's friendship with slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov and two near-fatal poisonings in the past seven years that open-source sleuths Bellingcat have blamed on Russian security services.
Kara-Murza's arrest in April came amid a mounting crackdown by Russian authorities on opposition figures and any disagreement with the ongoing war in Ukraine that Moscow launched against its neighbor on February 24.
In August, Kara-Murza was additionally charged with carrying out activities of an undesirable organization for taking part in organizing a conference in Moscow last year to support political prisoners in Russia that was sponsored by the foreign-based Free Russia Foundation. That group has been recognized as "undesirable" in Russia.
The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources -- mainly from Europe and the United States.
LGBT Supporters Rally Peacefully In Montenegro Amid Opposition From Church Groups
PODGORICA -- Hundreds of LGBT supporters marched without apparent incident in the 10th annual Pride event in the Montenegrin capital, Podgorica, amid opposition from supporters of the Orthodox Church.
Holding flags and signs bearing slogans such as "No more homophobia" and "Our freedom is also your freedom," participants marched through the closed streets of the city center on October 8, with police monitoring the gathering with the use of drones flying overhead.
Pride organizers said hatred for the LGBT community was still spreading but that supporters were now standing up for their rights in the conservative Balkan nation of 620,000 people.
"We gathered here for the 10th time to show we are human beings of flesh and blood, hopes, and dreams, but we are rejected and trampled upon because of love," said Stasa Bastrica of the Kvir Montenegra group.
"[Opponents] incite our fellow citizens to hate us. Death to fascism, death to religious extremism," Bastrica added.
Activist Danijel Kalezic said that "we have seen decision-makers who are against Pride. There are more of us than those who want to deny us our rights. They cannot defeat us in any way."
The government of Montenegro was represented at the event by Human and Minority Rights Minister Fatmir Djeka, Urban Planning Minister Ana Novakovic Djurovic, and Economy Minister Goran Djurovic.
Foreign diplomats, members of parliament, activists from other organizations, Podgorica Mayor Ivan Vukovic, and Montenegro's top tennis player, Danka Kovinic, also attended.
On October 7, the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro held a rally in the capital to protest against the Pride event.
About 1,000 supporters gathered in front of the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ to pray "for the sanctity of marriage and the preservation of the family."
A proclamation deplored the "the depraved values that propagate mock Christian traditions, undermining the family, the people, and the state."
The first Pride parade in Montenegro was held in Budva on July 24, 2013, amid fierce clashes between LGBT supporters and opponents.
Several hundred protesters shouting "Kill the gays!" threw stones, bottles, and other objects at police and several dozen activists marching in support of gay rights in the coastal town.
Violence also disrupted a second march in Podgorica later that year, but processions have been held in mostly peaceful conditions in subsequent years.
Montenegro joined NATO in 2017 and has long sought membership in the European Union.
German Defense Chief Says NATO 'Must Do More' For Common Security Against Russian Threat
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said during a visit to Lithuania that NATO must do more for common security to protect itself against any aggressive actions by Russia and President Vladimir Putin.
"The fact is that we, NATO, must do more for our common security because we cannot know how far Putin's delusions of grandeur can go," Lambrecht said while visiting German troops deployed in the Baltic nation.
"We've heard Russia's threats to Lithuania, which was implementing European sanctions on the border with Kaliningrad. [These are] not nearly the first threats, and we must take them seriously and be prepared," she said.
"The security of Lithuania is the security of Germany. It is this promise of common security that we are recommitting ourselves to today," she said at Lithuania's Rukla military base.
Germany heads an international combat brigade of 3,000-5,000 soldiers stationed in Lithuania.
The force is part of NATO efforts to bolster its eastern flank amid recent aggressive actions in the region by Moscow.
Lithuania has borders with the Russian Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad as well as with Kremlin ally Belarus.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Russia Names Overall Commander Of Forces Fighting In Ukraine As Losses Mount
With its forces struggling against a dramatic Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia's Defense Ministry on October 8 named General Sergei Surovikin as the new overall commander of Kremlin forces engaged in Ukraine.
The move marked the first official announcement of a single overall commander for all Russian forces fighting in Ukraine since its February 24 invasion of the country.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The announcement also came just hours after a blast and fire suspended traffic and damaged a key bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula early on October 8 in a fresh blow to Moscow's prestige, although the origin of the blast has not been determined.
"By the decision of the defense minister of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Surovikin has been appointed commander of the joint group of troops in the area of the special military operation," the statement said, using the Kremlin's term for the invasion of Ukraine.
Since 2017, Surovikin has led Russia's Aerospace Forces -- an office created in 2015 when the Russian Air Force, the Air and Missile Forces, and the Space Forces were placed under one command.
In June, Surovikin was placed in charge of Russian troops in southern Ukraine. He had previously served in Tajikistan, Chechnya, and Syria.
In April, the BBC and CNN, citing Western officials and sources, reported that General Aleksandr Dvornikov had been appointed overall commander of Russian forces in Ukraine. The latest announcement did not mention Dvornikov.
Dvornikov has a notorious reputation for his conduct in the war in Syria, where Russia bombed civilian districts. Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Dvornikov the Hero of Russia medal, one of the country's highest awards, for his work in Syria.
Moscow in recent weeks has faced increasing -- and unprecedented -- criticism for the mounting losses in Ukraine, much of it from those with close ties to the Kremlin.
Many pro-Russia military bloggers have slammed the progress in the war, and the leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has vocally called for replacement of many of the military’s top generals.
As Ukraine continues to liberate settlements in its eastern region from occupying Russian troops, Moscow has in fact replaced other top commanders in its armed forces.
The head of Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan, Sergei Melikov, wrote on Telegram on October 7 that North Caucasus native Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov had been appointed to lead the Eastern Military District.
The district is based in Russia's Far East, but much of its personnel is currently taking part in Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Muradov, who among other Russian officials has been slapped by Western sanctions, led troops in Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, parts of which have been under Russia-backed separatists' control since 2014. He also commanded Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
RBK news agency on October 7 cited sources close to the Russian military as saying Muradov replaced Colonel-General Aleksandr Chaiko without giving any details.
There has been no official confirmation of the report.
WATCH: An early morning blast and ensuing fire hit a section of the dual road-and-rail Crimea Bridge over the Kerch Strait and a span of the road bridge collapsed into the sea on October 8.
On October 3, RBK reported that the commander of the Western Military District, Colonel-General Aleksandr Zhuravlyov, had been replaced shortly after dramatic Russian losses in northeastern Ukraine in September and Ukraine's recapture of the strategic city of Lyman in the Donetsk region.
In September, General Dmitry Bulgakov, deputy defense minister in charge of logistics, was replaced by Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, who is accused by the European Union of orchestrating a siege of the Ukrainian port of Mariupol early in the war that killed thousands of civilians.
In August, state media outlets in Russia said the commander of the Black Sea fleet had been fired after Ukraine carried out several successful attacks, including the sinking of Russia's missile cruiser Moskva and the loss of eight warplanes in an attack on a Russian base in Ukraine's Crimea that was seized by Moscow in 2014.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, RBK, AP, AFP, and Reuters
German Rail Operator DB Blames 'Sabotage' After Stoppage Paralyzes North
Germany's state-owned railway operator blamed "sabotage" to its cables for an hours-long stoppage of all rail traffic in the north of the country on October 8, and launched an investigation into who was behind the interference.
Deutsche Bahn (DB) didn't say who it suspected and said service had since restarted.
But the outage follows a warning from the NATO military alliance and the European Union of the urgency of protecting critical infrastructure after sabotage was blamed for at least four sudden and sizable leaks last month in the Nord Stream gas pipelines that run from Russia to Western Europe.
Russia has responded to suspicions it was behind those gas leaks by calling such sabotage "unthinkable."
"Due to sabotage on cables that are indispensable for rail traffic, Deutsche Bahn had to stop rail traffic in the north this morning for nearly three hours," the German railway operator announced on October 8.
Earlier, it cited a technical problem with radio communications.
Der Spiegel magazine quoted anonymous security sources as saying cables for DB's communications network had been sliced in two places.
Rail service was affected through Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein in addition to Bremen and Hamburg, and international rail journeys to Denmark and the Netherlands were also delayed as a result.
DB said no long-distance trains were running between Berlin, in the east of the country, and Hanover and North Rhine Westphalia in the west.
DB tweeted later that while many trains were running, "There are still impairments. Unfortunately, you still have to expect train and stop cancellations and delays."
The Swedish Security Police on October 6 said its initial probe confirmed that "detonations" caused "extensive damage" to the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last week.
Russia supplies around one-third of Europe's natural gas, which has been at the center of sanctions-related trade disputes since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.
Before the alleged sabotage to the Nord Stream pipelines, Russia's gas provider several times cited technical holdups that it said prevented its deliveries to the West.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Vucic Says French, Germans Squeezing Serbia To Swap Kosovo Recognition For Quick EU Entry
BELGRADE -- President Aleksandar Vucic says France and Germany have encouraged Serbia to allow its former province Kosovo to join international institutions and organizations, including the United Nations, in exchange for early membership in the European Union.
He quickly added that such a solution was unacceptable to Belgrade and contravened Serbia's constitution.
Neither Paris nor Berlin has confirmed the offer of any such quid pro quo deal.
"The bottom line is that Serbia allows Kosovo to join all international institutions and organizations, including the UN," Vucic told a press conference in Belgrade on October 8. "For that, Serbia would get quick entry into the EU and probably significant economic benefits."
Vucic and his ruling Progressive Party (SNS) consistently reject Pristina's 2008 declaration of sovereignty and have waged a decade-long campaign to discourage others from recognizing Kosovo, which fought a war of independence from Serbia in 1998-99.
Serbia's constitution declares that the overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian Kosovo is part of Serbia, although more than 100 countries recognize its independence.
But he also acknowledged damage that Belgrade's position might be doing to Serbia and the possibility that the costs might eventually outweigh Serbian objections.
"We will stick to [our Kosovo policy] until the the damage caused to Serbia is so much greater that we would have to accept a different reality," Vucic said. "Maybe a future government will make a different decision."
Vucic said Serbia would face consequences if it recognized Kosovo and he regretted accepting EU facilitation of efforts to resolve Kosovo's final status, a process that has been continuing intermittently for a decade.
"Since then, regardless of the signed Brussels agreement, we have not been able to put the formation of the Union of Serbian Municipalities on the agenda," Vucic said in reference to Pristina's continuing opposition to formalizing structures in majority-Serb northern Kosovo supported diplomatically and financially by Belgrade.
Vucic said Serbia's position on Kosovo was increasingly complicated "because the Western countries will try, as they think, to solve the problem of Kosovo in one way or another by Kosovo joining UN and because they think that way they would solve intra-European matters."
He also said the West is seeking to eliminate an argument frequently cited by President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials to defend Moscow's actions.
Russia has leveraged its diplomatic support for Belgrade in the Kosovo dispute into trade, weapons, and other ties, in addition to citing it in criticism of Western decisions or justification for Moscow's actions.
Vucic said Serbia will maintain its refusal to impose sanctions on Russia, a position that has raised tensions given Serbia's candidate status for EU membership and ongoing accession talks.
A handful of EU countries including Spain, Slovakia, and Romania also don't recognize Kosovo.
Vucic suggested EU member and sometimes ally over ethnic issues in the former Yugoslavia Croatia was an "unreliable partner" as evidenced by events around an eighth EU sanctions package against Russia.
The Serbian president earlier accused Zagreb of removing a paragraph that would have granted Serbia and other landlocked Western Balkan countries an exemption allowing them to continue receiving Russian seaborne crude oil.
He said as part of its energy-diversification efforts, Serbia planned to build a $100 million oil pipeline toward Hungary, whose nationalist populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been accused of democratic backsliding and cozying up to Putin.
Another plan would see a pipeline via North Macedonia the Albania's Drac port.
Vucic said on October 8 that "at the moment Serbia has eight notes on the withdrawal of recognition of Kosovo."
He noted that Kosovo's admission process to the Council of Europe is expected to begin next month.
Iran Authorities Reportedly Fire On Protesters In Fourth Week Of Anti-Regime Unrest
More scattered protests and crackdown violence struck Iran on October 8 as demonstrators angry over the death of a young woman detained over the dress code continued to defy officials' warnings of tough punishments to stem weeks of unrest.
Videos posted on social media from trusted sources showed small protests in Tehran, Karaji just outside the capital, and a few other cities.
There were also reports of striking workers in several cities in heavily Kurdish areas, where public outcry was initially strongest when word spread that 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died three days after being picked up in the capital by Iran's morality police.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group said at least 92 protesters have been killed by the security forces, although other groups cite death figures of 160 or more, along with hundreds more injured and thousands arrested.
A Norway-based network of human rights campaigners which monitors abuses in heavily Kurdish northwestern Iran said Iranian riot police opened fire on people in at least two cities on October 8, with the protests in their fourth week.
"Security forces are shooting at the protesters in Sanandaj and Saqqez," said the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.
They also used tear gas against crowds, the group said.
The group later said clashes were continuing into the night in Sanandaj and Saqez, along with Kermansha, Bukan, and Fardis.
A widely followed Twitter account called Tavsir1500 reported shootings at protesters in Sanandaj and Saqez..
Videos shared by Hengaw showed young women or girls chanting "Woman, life, freedom!" at a school in Saqez, Amini's hometown in Kurdistan Province.
Others waved their mandatory Islamic head scarves in the air in a daring challenge to the strict hijab laws that have been part of systemic discrimination against women and girls under Iran's religious leadership since the 1979 revolution.
In another video it shared, a group of girls could be heard chanting the same phrase -- the catchcry of the protests -- as they entered a school in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province.
Another video Hengaw claimed was from Sanandaj showed a driver slumped at the wheel after the group claimed he was shot dead while honking amid a street demonstration.
AFP confirmed the presence of a large banner on an overpass in central Tehran that read, "We are not afraid anymore. We will fight."
Iranian expulsions, censorship, and interrupted communications make reporting inside the country difficult.
Eyewitness accounts said Amini had been beaten during her arrest, while her father has said she suffered bruises to her legs and has held the police responsible for her death.
The state-controlled ISNA news agency said on October 7 that Iran's Forensic Medicine Organization had determined "underlying diseases" were the cause of Amini's death, while making no mention of whether she had suffered any injuries. A report on state television added that the forensic report showed Amini's death was related to "surgery for a brain tumor at the age of 8."
The street protests quickly spread after officials denied the dress-code enforcers were responsible before any investigations were done, and senior leaders including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have since suggested that foreign elements are behind the unrest.
Hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi has made similar charges, including at a ceremony on October 8 at Tehran University to mark the start of the new academic year.
After Raisi addressed professors and students at the female-only Alzahra University in Tehran, women students were seen on video posted on social media chanting "Raisi get lost" and "Mullahs get lost."
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said young women on the campus were seen shouting "Death to the oppressor."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
IMF Frees Up $1.3 Billion In Emergency Funds For Ukraine Under 'Food Shock Window'
The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved an additional $1.3 billion in emergency funds for Ukraine stemming from hardships from the Russian invasion and related gaps in grain production and sales.
The UN financial agency said in an announcement that the financing "will help close a financing gap from shortfalls in grain exports."
It was disbursed under a new "food shock window" under a rapid-financing instrument set up to help Ukraine meet an "urgent balance of payment needs," the IMF said.
"More than seven months after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the humanitarian and economic toll remains massive, resulting in large and urgent fiscal and external financing needs," the IMF said.
It also credited Ukrainian authorities with "having maintained an important degree of macro-financial stability in these extremely challenging circumstances" since the unprovoked Russian invasion began in late February, following eight years of lower-level conflict between Russia-backed separatists and Ukraine's government in the eastern part of the country.
A Russian blockade on Ukrainian ports along the Black Sea coast has further hurt Ukraine, and a Turkish- and UN-mediated deal to enable Ukraine to renew its wheat and other grain shipments has foundered.
The IMF said it predicted that Ukraine's economy will contract by around 35 percent in 2022 year on year, compounding financial woes.
In Bulgaria, GERB Coalition Effort Rebuffed, Raising Specter Of Fifth Elections In Under Two Years
Bulgaria could be forced into new elections yet again after the victorious center-right GERB party was rebuffed by what many regarded as its last hope for coalition talks in a hung parliament days after its fourth elections in just 18 months.
The head of We Continue The Change (PP), Kiril Petkov, said on October 8 that his centrist, pro-Western electoral alliance is not interested in a coalition with Boyko Borisov and his GERB allies.
Most analysts saw PP as the only potential kingmaker for GERB after most other groups dismissed talk of cooperation with Borisov, who spent three stormy and divisive tenures as prime minister between 2009 and 2021.
Borisov and his GERB party have been the target of widespread corruption accusations, but he pledged recently to organize a "Euro-Atlantic" government with or without himself as prime minister.
Petkov served as prime minister from December to August largely on the strength of the PP's opposition to perceived corruption and other failures under Borisov's governments.
Petkov said his idea of a Euro-Atlantic government that supports the European Union and NATO is one "without corruption."
His PP co-leader, Asen Vasilev, said after a national party meeting this week that "we will not go to talks with GERB for the first term" but "will be a constructive opposition and will not hinder the formation of a cabinet."
Bulgarians voted in national elections in their Balkan country for the fourth time in 18 months on October 2 and gave GERB a plurality of around 25 percent, or 67 deputies in the 240-seat National Assembly, with PP placing second with just over 20 percent and 53 seats.
The southeastern EU member country of nearly 7 million people has been plagued by political gridlock since 2020 when it was rocked by nationwide protests, as public anger over years of corruption boiled over. Much of the ire was directed at Borisov and his GERB party.
The Bulgarian Rise party, a seemingly pro-Russian party that won 12 legislative seats this month, is the only party whose leader has expressed a willingness to enter coalition talks with GERB.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Everyone's Drunk. No Uniforms. No Food.' Inside The Confusion Greeting Some Of Russia's Newly Mobilized Troops2
Russia Names Overall Commander Of Forces Fighting In Ukraine As Losses Mount3
Putin Orders Seizure Of Sakhalin-1 Oil-And-Gas Project, Leaving U.S., Japanese, Indian Investors At Risk4
Putin Places FSB In Charge Of Crimea Bridge Probe, Infrastructure Security After Explosion5
Putin Blames Ukrainian Special Services For Crimea Bridge Explosion6
'They Sound Like Motorbikes': Ukrainians Say They Can Hear Iranian Suicide Drones Coming7
Kyrgyzstan Cancels Planned CSTO Exercises8
Amid Major Military Setbacks In Ukraine, Russia Replaces Eastern Military District Commander9
Iranian State TV Hack Puts Supreme Leader In Crosshairs, Shows Slain Protesters10
Mortars Vs. Artillery: Ukrainian Crews Fire Captured Shells Back At Russians
Subscribe