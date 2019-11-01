Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Belarus

Lukashenka Starts Visit To United Arab Emirates

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka (left) is welcomed upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi on November 1.

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has started an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.).

Lukashenka's presidential press service said on November 1 that he had held talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who paid his first official visit to Belarus in September."

The two discussed bilateral ties, trade, and investment opportunities, the Belarusian president's press service said.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG