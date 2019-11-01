Lukashenka Starts Visit To United Arab Emirates

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has started an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.).



Lukashenka's presidential press service said on November 1 that he had held talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who paid his first official visit to Belarus in September."



The two discussed bilateral ties, trade, and investment opportunities, the Belarusian president's press service said.