Crackdown In Belarus Among Reasons Behind Record Number Of Journalists Behind Bars

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says 488 journalists and media workers were detained around the world as of December 1, the highest number since the group began publishing its annual roundup more than 25 years ago.



The number of media professionals detained in connection with their work has surged by 20 percent compared to last year, due largely to crackdowns on the media in Myanmar, Belarus, and Hong Kong, RSF said in its annual press-freedom report published on December 16.



By contrast, the number of media workers killed this year -- 46 -- is the lowest number since the Paris-based media-freedom watchdog began issuing annual tallies in 1995, due to a relative "reduction in conflict" in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, it said.



The deadliest countries were once again Mexico and Afghanistan, with seven and six deaths, respectively. The majority of the attacks against reporters in Afghanistan were claimed by the local affiliate of the Islamic State group or the Taliban, with those behind them enjoying “total impunity.”



China is the world's biggest jailer of journalists and media workers for the fifth year running, with 127 of them in prison as of December 1, due in large part to Beijing's increasing control over Hong Kong, according to RSF.



Myanmar was second with 53 imprisoned journalists, followed by Vietnam (43).



Belarus was third with 32 journalists and other media professionals such as media managers, directors, accountants, or lawyers behind bars, compared to seven at the same time last year, RSF said.



Authoritarian Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka launched a brutal crackdown on the pro-democracy movement and independent media after mass protests erupted across the country in the wake of his disputed reelection in August 2020.

More women have been detained in Belarus than men -- 17 to 15 -- which RSF said was "symptomatic of the end of the traditional patriarchal tolerance of the Belarusian authorities, which were taken short by the preponderant role of women at the start of the postelection protest movements."

RSF said it had also never registered so many female journalists in prison worldwide, with the overall number of 60 representing a third more than a year ago.



RSF also counted 65 journalists and colleagues held as hostages around the world. Almost all are in the Middle East -- Syria, Iraq, and Yemen -- apart from a French journalist who is being held in Mali.