Media Watchdog Slams Belarus For Press Crackdown Ahead Of Elections

Belarusian journalists covering protests and events leading up to upcoming elections in the country should be able to report without fear of prosecution or harassment, a media watchdog said.

The Committee to Protect Journalist (CPJ) on June 22 decried a crackdown on media in Belarus in which at least 14 journalists were detained and three convicted for their coverage of protests against President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

“Belarusian authorities should stop detentions, arrests, and prosecutions of journalists covering protests in the run-up to Belarus’ presidential election, and ensure their safety,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator. “Journalists should be allowed to freely report on important public events without fear of arrest or harassment.”

Dozens of trails, including at least four dozen in the capital Minsk, were held on June 22 against participants in so-called “chains of solidarity” protests. Most of the trials are being held on charges of participating in an “unauthorized event” or “disobedience to the police.”

RFE/RL’s Belarus Service reported that dozens of participants in the June 19 protests were fined or sentenced to short jail terms on June 22. Among them are journalists.

CPJ said a court in the western city of Hancevicy convicted Alyaksandr Pozniak and Serhei Bagrov, journalists for the independent news website Gantsavitski Chas.

Pozniak was fined $340 and Bagrov was sentenced to 15 days in detention.

Elsewhere, a court in Babruysk, in eastern Belarus, convicted Serhey Latinsky, a journalist for human rights news outlet Viasna. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail for allegedly participating in the protests.

CPJ said it learned of the convictions from Barys Haretski, the head of the Belarusian Association of Journalists.

Herekski said police beat both Bagrov and Pozniak while in detention.

Among those detained on June 19 were RFE/RL reporter Alyaksandra Dynko and her cameraman, Andrey Rabchyk.

Acting RFE/RL President Daisy Sindelar condemned the journalists' detention.

"These are direct attacks on the independent press and the rights of Belarus citizens to be informed about important developments in their country," she said on June 20.

The harassment of media comes as Lukashenka widens a crackdown on opposition leaders and activists, including the arrest of a top potential presidential challenger.

People turned out on June 19, the last day to sign ballot petitions for those seeking to run in the Belarusian presidential election on August 9, when Lukashenka, 65, will be seeking a sixth term in office.

Lukashenka, in power since 1994, is facing what experts say is his biggest challenge yet.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Belarus Service