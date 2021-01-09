Accessibility links

Belarus

Mini-Protests Continue Across Belarus

Mini-Protests Continue Across Belarus
Mini-Protests Continue Across Belarus

Protesters carrying banned white-and-red national flags marched in parks and residential areas in several towns on January 9 demanding the resignation of Alyaksandr Lukashenka and accountability for those responsible for an often violent crackdown against opposition protesters. Demonstrations have been going on since the August 9 presidential election seen as rigged in favor of Lukashenka. In an effort to avoid detention, protesters have resorted to flash-mob tactics and engage in smaller and shorter marches outside city centers as opposed to large-scale demonstrations that have become an easier target for the security forces.

