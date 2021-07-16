As Migrants Cross From Belarus, Lithuania Sees Influx As 'Hybrid Attack'
Some 1,500 people have illegally crossed from Belarus into EU member Lithuania this summer -- more than 20 times the number in all of 2020. Lithuanian leaders say Belarus is allowing migrants from third countries to transit to the European Union as a form of retaliation over the bloc's sanctions on Minsk. Vilnius has passed new legislation to enable the mass detentions of migrants, many of whom are already living in limbo in temporary camps.